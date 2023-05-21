North Wilkesboro’s heartbeat: Caretaker’s kindness created lasting memories

By May 21, 2023, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Brady Hess and his buddy, Brett Compton, knew about the caretaker at North Wilkesboro Speedway. They read on social media about people who knocked on the man’s door wanting to see the dilapidated track and were given a tour of the historic facility.

It was 2015. The pair of 19-year-olds were in the mood for a road trip.

They decided what better way to spend a Saturday in July than driving nearly three hours from Richlands, Virginia, in a 23-year-old Ford Ranger with no air conditioning, accompanied by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr. and AC/DC blasting through the truck’s speakers.

They had no clue how their quest would end. They didn’t know the man. They only had a picture of him. And stories to go by.

As Hess and Compton approached the track, they passed a man mowing a field.

Compton turned to Hess and said: “I think that was the guy we’re supposed to see.”

“Are you sure?” Hess said

They pulled off Speedway Road and headed up the path that led to the caretaker’s home and the track. They parked, exited the truck … and knocked on the man’s door.

No answer.

The two friends waited, but it appeared as if their trip would end with them outside a locked North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Suddenly, a man came by on a mower. They asked if he was Paul.

Brady told the man: “I hear if we talk real nice to you, you’ll let us in this track and show us the place.”

Paul Call grabbed his keys and unlocked the gate.

A track’s heartbeat

Paul Call sits on a porch swing shaded by a towering wild cherry tree his late wife planted decades ago. The 87-year-old watches people walk to North Wilkesboro’s front gate, just a few yards from his single-story beige home.

As fans head toward the track’s new sign, which proclaims “The Legend Lives On,” most don’t realize the impact of the man in the North Wilkesboro Speedway shirt and hat watching the scene unfold.

“He never lost the faith,” said Steven Wilson, one of the founders of the Save the Speedway campaign to revive the track.

The track’s rebirth — compared to the story of Lazarus in the invocation before Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race  — culminates with Sunday night’s Cup All-Star Race, the first time the series has raced here since 1996.

The efforts of many people have led to this weekend. The Save The Speedway grassroots campaign started in 2005. Terri Parsons, widow of NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, sought to fulfill his wish to bring racing back to this track. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, encouraged by Dale Earnhardt Jr., provided the financial backing, along with some government funding.

But for all that they did, it was Paul Call who provided the track’s heartbeat. He welcomed strangers who pulled off U.S. 421 or drove through Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and came to his door, seeking a peek at history. He unlocked the gate and welcomed travelers back in time.

Once inside the gate, the guests often sat near the top row of the stands while Paul told stories of the track and those who raced there. He made moments long gone come alive. It could be a story about Junior Johnson. Or Richard Petty. Or Fireball Roberts. Or anyone else.

Paul knew the stories because he was here for the first NASCAR race at North Wilkesboro in 1949 and each one that followed until the series left.

Paul shared the track’s history with younger generations one fan at a time, a racing version of Johnny Appleseed. But Paul also was preparing those fans for when the roar returned.

“I knew racing would come back sometime,” Paul said.

How?

“This is where it started at,” he said in his thick accent, noting the track’s first race was in 1947 — before NASCAR’s creation.

Paul Call on his porch swing in front of his house, which sits yards away from North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo: Dustin Long)

After Jeff Gordon won at this track on Sept. 29, 1996, North Wilkesboro Speedway sat silent. Racing returned in 2010 and ’11 before going away again.

Once again racing is back at North Wilkesboro and so are the fans. They will come from all 50 states and eight countries to Wilkes County to witness this renewal.

Paul is rarely by himself these days. As he talks to friends, a man about 50 years younger stops by to chat. Later, a man about 40 years younger — someone Paul has never met — asks if he can leave an umbrella in front of Paul’s home and pick it up after the race. Paul says to go ahead and do so. The man leans the umbrella against the home Paul has lived in since 1964.

Paul began working at the track in 1963 — six years before Neil Armstrong’s famous “giant leap for mankind” on to the moon’s surface. Paul still works, mowing the fields.

“Chances are if you are on this property and you see a Ferris lawn mower, zero turn lawn mower, he’s on it,” said Ronald Queen, Paul’s nephew and director of operations at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Age limits him to mowing. He used to do much more work around the track. He fixed the fence where people tried to sneak in. When a roof leaked, he put a bucket underneath the dripping water. When another leak developed, he put another bucket. Over time, there weren’t enough buckets and some of the suites were damaged. Still, he did what he could and opened the gates for those who came.

Ride of a lifetime

After traveling from a Dallas suburb to North Wilkesboro in 2019, Mark Rickards parked his motorcycle near the track’s gate. Seconds later, Paul walked out of his house toward Rickards.

Rickards addressed Paul as “Mr. Call.” He was told to just call him Paul.

Rickards asked if he could get a picture of his motorcycle in front of the faded NASCAR Winston Cup Series sign just inside the gate. Paul told him to go ahead.

After Rickards took some pictures, Paul told him: “Come on in. Let me show you around.”

They sat in the stands for nearly an hour, Paul talking and Rickards listening. Rickards later said he could have stayed much longer, but he planned to drive to Hickory Motor Speedway to see that track.

Paul Call (left) and Mark Rickards in 2019. (Photo: Mark Rickards)

After exiting the stands, Paul grabbed his keys and opened another gate. This led to the track.

“I suspect you want to take that bike around the track a couple of times,” Paul said.

Rickards couldn’t believe the offer. He got his bike and slowly cruised around the track. The first lap he was just worried about running over debris and cutting a tire. The surface was uneven, weeds grew through cracks and debris littered the track. He stopped at the start/finish line, walked around and took more pictures.

On his second lap, he had goosebumps and admits to a tear as he thought about his father.

“He would have thought this was really cool,” Rickards said.

Rickards rode a couple more laps, drifting up the track in the corners. He videotaped the short ride — trees can be seen growing on the other side of the catch fence —  but didn’t post it on social media until years later because he didn’t want to get Paul in trouble. Rickards told only his wife and a few friends about what the incredible trip he had taken around the track.

Their short time together that day remains special to Rickards.

“I just felt a really strong connection with Mr. Call,” Rickards said. “He was so genuine and so accommodating. … The ultimate disrespect to him would be for me to start bragging about what he let me do.”

North Wilkesboro’s storyteller

Many of the requests are the same. People just wanted to see the track before it disappeared. But there were some unique requests. Scotte Sprinkle, now 17, came in a tux to have his pictures for his eighth-grade prom taken at the track.

Corey LaJoie had his engagement photos taken at the track. Paul opened the gates for a wedding. He also opened the gates for a proposal. That was for Dylon Wilson, whose grandfather, Dean Combs, lives outside Turn 3 and is a close friend to Paul.

The track used to be a playground for Wilson. He brought fellow racer Landon Huffman to the track in 2020 to help scout possible places for Wilson to propose to his girlfriend. Combs joined them. Paul let them in the track and started telling stories.

“Paul’s a great guy and easy to talk to,” Wilson said. “He’ll tell you every story you ever want to hear.”

When Dylon later returned with his girlfriend, he knew the place to propose. On the start/finish line. But it was as much for what would be behind them. Vines covered the fence and made the setting seem more like a park than an abandoned race track. Nearby, behind bushes, was his girlfriend’s family to witness the moment.

And there was someone else.

“I remember seeing Paul walking up in the grandstands checking on us,” Wilson said. “He probably saw the whole thing happen.”

Another story for Paul to tell about a track that is as much a part of his life and he is to it.

Hess and Compton, the two friends who visited the track eight years ago, sat with Paul in the stands for couple of hours, mesmerized by the stories he told.

“In my mind, Paul will go down … as a national landmark,” Compton said. “Just who he is. Being that guy willing to open up an old abandoned racetrack … and just to sit there, especially (with) two 19-year-old kids from Virginia who went out on a whim, just hoping and praying he was there, and to take two or three hours of his day to sit there and talk to us, I’m sure he probably had better things to do.”

He was doing what he loved — keeping North Wilkesboro Speedway alive one story at time.

Dr. Diandra: Let’s raise the bar on All-Stars

By May 21, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Every sport touts its All-Star event as a rare opportunity for fans to watch the best and brightest test their skills against each other.

But NASCAR fans pretty much enjoy that every week. With infrequent exceptions, the best drivers compete against each other every race. That makes staging a special event like this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway a bit more of a challenge.

For example: In Major League Baseball, 80 players out of the 780 on the league’s active rosters — about 10% — compete in the mid-season All-Star Game. The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race grid includes 24 cars, which is 65.4% of the typical race grid this year.

The upcoming All-Star Race is the largest field in terms of raw numbers since 2008, which also had 24 cars. But the typical 2008 starting grid was 43 cars, so the 2008 All-Star Race included only 55.8% of a typical field. The most drivers to participate in an All-Star Race is 27, which happened in 2002. That works out to 62.8% of a typical field.

The graph below shows how a typical All-Star Race field compares to the average race field for that year.

This year’s field is the largest percentage of a typical race field since the All-Star Race started in 1985. That can be viewed as a testament to field-leveling abilities of the Next Gen car. Under the current rules, having 19 different winners in a year will necessarily create a large field.

The Next Gen car has changed driver attitudes toward the playoffs. Most don’t feel as comfortable with ‘win and you’re in.’ They want at least two wins before they feel they’ve secured their place in the playoffs.

Perhaps it’s time to raise the bar on all-stars.

The good: Format, stakes and setting

North Wilkesboro is the perfect site for the All-Star festivities. The track is close enough to Charlotte that the teams get an effective two-week travel break given the Coca-Cola 600 the following week. The track has history and a special place in NASCAR.

I’ll reserve judgement on a second visit until I see how the logistics work out and how the race goes.

This year’s All-Star Race has a blissfully simple format: 200 laps with a break in the middle. There are some tire restrictions, but otherwise, it’s pretty similar to a standard race.

Setting the starting grid is equally straightforward, with two heat races, the Open and the fan vote winner. Qualifying was the pit-crew competition.

This is all good. The All-Star race should be an event that fans can invite their non-racing-fan friends over to see without having to spend the entire time explaining the format.

And who doesn’t like $1 million for winning a single race?

Raise the bar for automatic All-Star Race qualification

Instead of one race win as the bar for getting into the All-Star Race, let’s make it two wins.

This year, that would shift Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe into the All-Star Open.

The starting field for the All-Star race would drop and more drivers would race in the Open. That leaves room for two heat races, with only the winners transferring. Let’s keep the pit crew challenge model: winners take everything. Finishing second is no better than finishing last.

I have an ulterior motive in forcing winners to race for a transfer spot into the All-Star Race. Since 1986, 82 drivers have transferred from the Open. Only three (3.65%) won the All-Star Race: Kyle Larson in 2019, Ryan Newman in 2002 and Michael Waltrip in 1996.

Twelve transferees led laps in the All-Star Race, but no transfer driver has led laps since Kyle Larson in 2019. A more competitive Open means that the drivers who transfer into the All-Star Race have a real shot at winning.

Keep the fan vote

I don’t like popularity votes for any reason except electing the most popular person. But I’d keep fan voting in the All-Star Race. First, voting for All-Star participants helps fans feel included. Second, it doesn’t affect the season championship.

The ultimate reason, though, is that the All-Star fan vote, which started in 2004, rarely impacts the All-Star Race. Out of the 19 races that included drivers voted in:

  • One won the All-Star race (5.3%).
  • Two placed in the top five (10.5%).
  • Seven placed in the top 10 (36.8%).
  • The remaining 12 drivers finished 13th or worse.

Kasey Kahne is the only driver to have won the fan vote and the All-Star Race in the same year. He’s also the only voted-in driver to lead laps (17) in the All-Star Race. Five drivers have won the fan vote and the All-Star Race, but the other four won the race in different years than they won the fan vote.

Chase Elliott is the only other voted-in driver to make in the top five, finishing fifth in 2018.

So why not keep the fan vote? The fans have their say in who competes and one driver gets a (very slim) chance to win. If this year’s fan-vote driver wins, he knows he will be remembered at every All-Star Race in the future.

All-Stars usually win the All-Star Race

The All-Star Race winner finished the season outside the top 15 only three times.

Seven All-Star winners failed to finish the season in the top 10.

For three drivers, their All-Star win was the only win they had that year.

Of the winners…

  • Almost a third (31.6%) of All-Star Race winners went on to win the championship that year.
  • More than half of All-Star Race winners (55.3%) finished the season in the top three.
  • Almost three-quarters (71.1%) finished in the top five.
  • Only seven drivers failed to win more than one points race the season they won the All-Star Race.

The proposed format change has little potential to change the race’s outcome, but it would raise the bar on what we recognize as All-Stars.

NASCAR’s wet weather tires kept the show going at North Wilkesboro

By May 20, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Instead of a drawn-out evening, fans at North Wilkesboro Speedway saw two heat races completed in less than 90 minutes Saturday night despite a wet track and rain.

Saturday night’s efforts — the first time Cup cars had been on wet weather tires on a short oval — allowed the night to continue as planned and maintain the electric atmosphere with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996. Engines for the first heat were fired at 7:26 p.m. ET. The second heat finished before 8:50 p.m. ET.

Racing on wet weather tires was first tried during the Truck race at Martinsville in April. The night wasn’t perfect, but without running in those conditions, the race would not have been official when it was eventually stopped.

MORE: All-Star Race starting lineup; results of heat races

All 60 laps of Saturday’s first heat race at North Wilkesboro were run with wet weather tires. Only the second half of the second heat was run on wet weather tires after rain returned.

Ryan Blaney, who ran in the first heat, was encouraged by how the tire performed.

“If there was ever an opportune time to do it, it was now,” he said. “It wasn’t raining, the track was wet. Slow race track. Low grip. I was happy that they decided to do it. Let us go in the wet. Give us a shot. It had surprisingly more grip than I thought it was going to have.”

Chase Elliott, who also ran in the first heat, said the wet weather tires worked well.

“The tire felt fine,” he said. “Like it was actually going to fall-off and stuff. It almost had a better feel than our normal tire does, so that was interesting.

“Hey, if the (All-Star) Race sucks in the first half, we should put on the wet weathers for the second half and see what happens. It’s the All-Star Race. It might be worth the try.”

Denny Hamlin, who ran in the first heat, noted that how the wet weather tires performed Saturday can be taken for other races in dry conditions.

“I’m just more encouraged that Goodyear can build a tire that is really fast to start and falls off,” he said. “We got the blueprint. We really should spend some time working on this for other short tracks.”

Kyle Larson, who ran in the second heat, also was encouraged but raised a question about a particular track.

“I still would be scared to go to Phoenix, not that it’s going to rain out there ever,” he said. “That pavement is like this (pavement in the North Wilkesboro garage area). “It’s slick, so I don’t know if the tire will react the same as to an abrasive surface like here or Martinsville. I would be nervous, for sure, at Phoenix, but, hey, you don’t know until you try it.”

NASCAR learned more about wet weather tires on a short oval and it provided fans with racing they came to see.

All-Star Race starting lineup: Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher on front row

By May 20, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez will start on the pole and have Chris Buescher next to him on the front row for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano starts third. Austin Dillon will start fourth. Chase Briscoe will start fifth. The field will have 24 cars after the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the fan vote winner are added to the rear of the All-Star Race lineup.

MORE: All-Star Race starting lineup

MORE: All-Star Heat 1 results

MORE: All-Star Heat 2 results

The starting lineup was determined by the results of two 60-lap heat races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The cars in the first heat will start on the inside rows of the All-Star Race. The cars in the second heat will start on the outside rows of the All-Star Race.

Suarez led the final 34 laps to win the opening heat.

“Overall, just very, very proud of my team,” Suarez said. “The No. 99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevy team has had a lot of speed lately, but we haven’t had executions and the results. We’ve been very tough on ourselves. To be able to come here and perform the way that we’ve been doing – not just myself, but the entire No. 99 team, my pit crew and engineers. It’s a lot of fun and hopefully tomorrow we can have another performance like today.”

Buescher led all 60 laps to win the second heat.

“This Fastenal Mustang has been really fast from the time we unloaded off the truck,” Buescher said. “The pit crew did a fantastic job and put us in a great spot here today. We’re in a good place for the race tomorrow evening. I’m excited. I’m ready for this thing. Let’s go. Let’s go get a million dollars.”

Cars in the first heat ran entirely on wet weather tires due to rain before the race. Cars in the second heat ran the first half of the race on slick tires on a dry track and switched to wet weather tires when rain returned.

North Wilkesboro Truck results: Kyle Larson wins in overtime

By May 20, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. —  Kyle Larson pulled away from the field on an overtime restart to win the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

Larson led 138 of 252 laps in a Spire Motorsports truck to score his third career series win Saturday.

MORE: North Wilkesboro Truck race results

MORE: Truck points after North Wilkesboro

Ty Majeski finished second, snapping a streak of back-to-back finishes of 25th or worse. Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best third and was followed by Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace.

The race featured 12 cautions for 81 laps. There were six lead changes among five drivers.

Corey Heim is the points leader after 10 races. He has a seven-point lead on Majeski. Zane Smith is third, 16 points behind Heim.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

NOTABLE: Seventh-place finisher Matt Crafton on some of the drivers in Saturday’s race: “That thing was really, really good on that long run, but I knew all the kids would start running over each other and just wrecking each other. They just don’t use their brains. They’ve never had to work on anything. They have no respect for anything and they just drive through everything. Like the kid in the 42 (Carson Hocevar). He never tried to pass me. He just drove in the back of me five laps in a row down in (Turns) 1 and 2. He’s a great little race car driver, but he can just be an idiot sometimes. One day I’ll return the favor. I’m like an old elephant that has a hell of a memory.” … Said Hocevar: “I get that he was frustrated and rightfully so. He was trying to run the apron off of (Turn) 2 and I kept hitting him in the back. It was just hard for me to judge that. I was frustrated because he wasn’t running the racetrack.”

NEXT: The series races May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

