North Wilkesboro Truck results: Kyle Larson wins in overtime

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson pulled away from the field on an overtime restart to win the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

Larson led 138 of 252 laps in a Spire Motorsports truck to score his third career series win Saturday.

Ty Majeski finished second, snapping a streak of back-to-back finishes of 25th or worse. Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best third and was followed by Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace.

The race featured 12 cautions for 81 laps. There were six lead changes among five drivers.

Corey Heim is the points leader after 10 races. He has a seven-point lead on Majeski. Zane Smith is third, 16 points behind Heim.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

NOTABLE: Seventh-place finisher Matt Crafton on some of the drivers in Saturday’s race: “That thing was really, really good on that long run, but I knew all the kids would start running over each other and just wrecking each other. They just don’t use their brains. They’ve never had to work on anything. They have no respect for anything and they just drive through everything. Like the kid in the 42 (Carson Hocevar). He never tried to pass me. He just drove in the back of me five laps in a row down in (Turns) 1 and 2. He’s a great little race car driver, but he can just be an idiot sometimes. One day I’ll return the favor. I’m like an old elephant that has a hell of a memory.” … Said Hocevar: “I get that he was frustrated and rightfully so. He was trying to run the apron off of (Turn) 2 and I kept hitting him in the back. It was just hard for me to judge that. I was frustrated because he wasn’t running the racetrack.”

NEXT: The series races May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)