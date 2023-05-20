NASCAR’s wet weather tires kept the show going at North Wilkesboro

By May 20, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Instead of a drawn-out evening, fans at North Wilkesboro Speedway saw two heat races completed in less than 90 minutes Saturday night despite a wet track and rain.

Saturday night’s efforts — the first time Cup cars had been on wet weather tires on a short oval — allowed the night to continue as planned and maintain the electric atmosphere with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996. Engines for the first heat were fired at 7:26 p.m. ET. The second heat finished before 8:50 p.m. ET.

Racing on wet weather tires was first tried during the Truck race at Martinsville in April. The night wasn’t perfect, but without running in those conditions, the race would not have been official when it was eventually stopped.

All 60 laps of Saturday’s first heat race at North Wilkesboro were run with wet weather tires. Only the second half of the second heat was run on wet weather tires after rain returned.

Ryan Blaney, who ran in the first heat, was encouraged by how the tire performed.

“If there was ever an opportune time to do it, it was now,” he said. “It wasn’t raining, the track was wet. Slow race track. Low grip. I was happy that they decided to do it. Let us go in the wet. Give us a shot. It had surprisingly more grip than I thought it was going to have.”

Chase Elliott, who also ran in the first heat, said the wet weather tires worked well.

“The tire felt fine,” he said. “Like it was actually going to fall-off and stuff. It almost had a better feel than our normal tire does, so that was interesting.

“Hey, if the (All-Star) Race sucks in the first half, we should put on the wet weathers for the second half and see what happens. It’s the All-Star Race. It might be worth the try.”

Denny Hamlin, who ran in the first heat, noted that how the wet weather tires performed Saturday can be taken for other races in dry conditions.

“I’m just more encouraged that Goodyear can build a tire that is really fast to start and falls off,” he said. “We got the blueprint. We really should spend some time working on this for other short tracks.”

Kyle Larson, who ran in the second heat, also was encouraged but raised a question about a particular track.

“I still would be scared to go to Phoenix, not that it’s going to rain out there ever,” he said. “That pavement is like this (pavement in the North Wilkesboro garage area). “It’s slick, so I don’t know if the tire will react the same as to an abrasive surface like here or Martinsville. I would be nervous, for sure, at Phoenix, but, hey, you don’t know until you try it.”

NASCAR learned more about wet weather tires on a short oval and it provided fans with racing they came to see.

All-Star Race starting lineup: Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher on front row

By May 20, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez will start on the pole and have Chris Buescher next to him on the front row for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano starts third. Austin Dillon will start fourth. Chase Briscoe will start fifth. The field will have 24 cars after the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the fan vote winner are added to the rear of the All-Star Race lineup.

The starting lineup was determined by the results of two 60-lap heat races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The cars in the first heat will start on the inside rows of the All-Star Race. The cars in the second heat will start on the outside rows of the All-Star Race.

Suarez led the final 34 laps to win the opening heat.

“Overall, just very, very proud of my team,” Suarez said. “The No. 99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevy team has had a lot of speed lately, but we haven’t had executions and the results. We’ve been very tough on ourselves. To be able to come here and perform the way that we’ve been doing – not just myself, but the entire No. 99 team, my pit crew and engineers. It’s a lot of fun and hopefully tomorrow we can have another performance like today.”

Buescher led all 60 laps to win the second heat.

“This Fastenal Mustang has been really fast from the time we unloaded off the truck,” Buescher said. “The pit crew did a fantastic job and put us in a great spot here today. We’re in a good place for the race tomorrow evening. I’m excited. I’m ready for this thing. Let’s go. Let’s go get a million dollars.”

Cars in the first heat ran entirely on wet weather tires due to rain before the race. Cars in the second heat ran the first half of the race on slick tires on a dry track and switched to wet weather tires when rain returned.

North Wilkesboro Truck results: Kyle Larson wins in overtime

By May 20, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. —  Kyle Larson pulled away from the field on an overtime restart to win the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

Larson led 138 of 252 laps in a Spire Motorsports truck to score his third career series win Saturday.

Ty Majeski finished second, snapping a streak of back-to-back finishes of 25th or worse. Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best third and was followed by Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace.

The race featured 12 cautions for 81 laps. There were six lead changes among five drivers.

Corey Heim is the points leader after 10 races. He has a seven-point lead on Majeski. Zane Smith is third, 16 points behind Heim.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

NOTABLE: Seventh-place finisher Matt Crafton on some of the drivers in Saturday’s race: “That thing was really, really good on that long run, but I knew all the kids would start running over each other and just wrecking each other. They just don’t use their brains. They’ve never had to work on anything. They have no respect for anything and they just drive through everything. Like the kid in the 42 (Carson Hocevar). He never tried to pass me. He just drove in the back of me five laps in a row down in (Turns) 1 and 2. He’s a great little race car driver, but he can just be an idiot sometimes. One day I’ll return the favor. I’m like an old elephant that has a hell of a memory.” … Said Hocevar: “I get that he was frustrated and rightfully so. He was trying to run the apron off of (Turn) 2 and I kept hitting him in the back. It was just hard for me to judge that. I was frustrated because he wasn’t running the racetrack.”

NEXT: The series races May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sunday All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 20, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
North Wilkesboro Speedway’s revival will be complete when Cup cars compete in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced at this historic track since 1996.

The All-Star Open will precede the All-Star Race. The top two finishers and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star Race, which will have a 24-car field. The winner of the All-Star Race collects $1 million.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given at 5:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:38 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 5:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 5:24 p.m. … Hannah Dasher will perform “God Bless America”a at 5:25 p.m.

FIELD: For all cars not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 40 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

ADVANCING TO THE ALL-STAR RACE: Top two finishers and the fan vote winner

STARTING LINEUP: All Star Open Lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the two winningest drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 7:30 p.m. … Will Graham, executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, will give the invocation at 8 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Kameron Marlow at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (125 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 100 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

STARTING LINEUP: All-Star Race starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. … Coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins after the Open and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Blaney led the final 84 laps to win the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second. Austin Cindric placed third.

NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 20, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Four active drivers are among the top-10 lap leaders in the history of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch is the leader in that category, having been in first place for 324 laps in an All-Star history that includes one win.

MORE: Ross Chastain says he needs to hit less things

Ryan Blaney is fourth at 171, Kevin Harvick sixth at 163 and Brad Keselowski 10th at 120. Keselowski is the only driver to have led more than 57 laps in the All-Star Race without a win.

All-Star drivers will participate in heat races Saturday night as All-Star weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by periods of showers later in the day. High of 77. There is a 67% chance of rain at the start of the first heat race Saturday night.

A look at the Saturday schedule:

Saturday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:20 p.m. — Cup heat race 1 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup heat race 2 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

