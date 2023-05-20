NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway’s revival will be complete when Cup cars compete in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced at this historic track since 1996.
The All-Star Open will precede the All-Star Race. The top two finishers and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star Race, which will have a 24-car field. The winner of the All-Star Race collects $1 million.
Details for Sunday’s All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command will be given at 5:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:38 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 5:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 5:24 p.m. … Hannah Dasher will perform “God Bless America”a at 5:25 p.m.
FIELD: For all cars not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.
DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.
COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 40 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)
ADVANCING TO THE ALL-STAR RACE: Top two finishers and the fan vote winner
STARTING LINEUP: All Star Open Lineup
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the two winningest drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 7:30 p.m. … Will Graham, executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, will give the invocation at 8 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Kameron Marlow at 8:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (125 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.
COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 100 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)
STARTING LINEUP: Lineup will be based on the finish of the two heat races Saturday night
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. … Coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins after the Open and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.
LAST YEAR: Ryan Blaney led the final 84 laps to win the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second. Austin Cindric placed third.
