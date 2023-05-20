NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

North Wilkesboro Speedway’s revival will be complete when Cup cars compete in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced at this historic track since 1996.

The All-Star Open will precede the All-Star Race. The top two finishers and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star Race, which will have a 24-car field. The winner of the All-Star Race collects $1 million.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given at 5:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:38 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 5:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 5:24 p.m. … Hannah Dasher will perform “God Bless America”a at 5:25 p.m.

FIELD: For all cars not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 40 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

ADVANCING TO THE ALL-STAR RACE: Top two finishers and the fan vote winner

STARTING LINEUP: All Star Open Lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the two winningest drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 7:30 p.m. … Will Graham, executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, will give the invocation at 8 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Kameron Marlow at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (125 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 100 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

STARTING LINEUP: Lineup will be based on the finish of the two heat races Saturday night

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. … Coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins after the Open and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Blaney led the final 84 laps to win the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second. Austin Cindric placed third.

