NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 20, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Four active drivers are among the top-10 lap leaders in the history of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch is the leader in that category, having been in first place for 324 laps in an All-Star history that includes one win.

Ryan Blaney is fourth at 171, Kevin Harvick sixth at 163 and Brad Keselowski 10th at 120. Keselowski is the only driver to have led more than 57 laps in the All-Star Race without a win.

All-Star drivers will participate in heat races Saturday night as All-Star weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by periods of showers later in the day. High of 77. There is a 67% chance of rain at the start of the first heat race Saturday night.

A look at the Saturday schedule:

Saturday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:20 p.m. — Cup heat race 1 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup heat race 2 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 20, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
North Wilkesboro Speedway’s revival will be complete when Cup cars compete in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced at this historic track since 1996.

The All-Star Open will precede the All-Star Race. The top two finishers and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star Race, which will have a 24-car field. The winner of the All-Star Race collects $1 million.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given at 5:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:38 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 5:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 5:24 p.m. … Hannah Dasher will perform “God Bless America”a at 5:25 p.m.

FIELD: For all cars not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 40 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

ADVANCING TO THE ALL-STAR RACE: Top two finishers and the fan vote winner

STARTING LINEUP: All Star Open Lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the two winningest drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver and team intros are at 7:30 p.m. … Will Graham, executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, will give the invocation at 8 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Kameron Marlow at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (125 miles) on the 0.625-mile track.

COMPETITION BREAK: At or around Lap 100 (teams can use only one set of sticker tires after this break)

STARTING LINEUP: Lineup will be based on the finish of the two heat races Saturday night

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. … Coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins after the Open and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Blaney led the final 84 laps to win the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second. Austin Cindric placed third.

All-Star heat race starting lineups

By May 19, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher each will start on the pole for their All-Star heat races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The starting lineups were set by Friday’s Pit Crew Challenge. Teams had to perform a four-tire pit stop. The time began when the car was one pit stall away from the pit box and stopped after the car went a pit stall away from the box.

MORE: All Star Heat 1 Lineup

MORE: All Star Heat 2 Lineup

MORE: All Star Open Lineup

Twenty-one drivers are in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. The top two finishers in Sunday’s All Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race, along with the fan vote winner.

Each heat race is 60 laps. The results of the first heat will set the inside lane for the All-Star Race. The second heat will set the outside lane for the All-Star Race.

Suarez had the fastest pit stop among the All-Star teams at 13.297 seconds. Chase Elliott starts second. Also in the 11-car heat is reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (starting third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Kevin Harvick (eighth)

Buescher will be joined by Austin Dillon on the front row for the second heat. William Byron, who has won a series-high three races this year, starts third. Ross Chastain starts fourth. Kyle Larson starts fifth in the 10-car race.

The All-Star Open features 16 cars. Ty Gibbs will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by Josh Berry, who continues to fill in for the injured Alex Bowman for Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at North Wilkesboro

By May 19, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, marking the return of the series to this track for the first time since 1996.

Larson led the field with a lap of 109.144 mph around the 0.625-mile speedway.

MORE: North Wilkesboro Cup practice results

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski ranked second on the speed chart with a lap of 108.408 mph. Denny Hamlin was third with a lap of 108.204 mph. Keselowski’s teammate, Chris Buescher, was fourth on the speed chart with a lap of 108.064 mph. Chase Briscoe completed the top five with a lap of 107.965 mph.

Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 81. Ryan Preece was next at 78 laps. Ross Chastain ran 77 laps.

The only incident in the 50-minute session was a spin by Daniel Suarez in the opening moments.

 

NASCAR All-Star Race: Explaining the format and other details

By May 19, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Across the almost 40-year history of the NASCAR All-Star Race, the event has had enough formats, lengths and names to make a professional statistician dizzy.

The first race in 1985 was a 70-lap sprint with one pit stop required. Very simple. Over the years, a variety of formats have been introduced in attempts to spice the competition and, in particular, make the final laps frenetic.

MORE: Ross Chastain says “I just need to hit less things”

MORE: Former competitors share memories of North Wilkesboro

Now, welcome to All-Star racing 2023-style, in which not only the format but also the track is different. The All-Star Race lands at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time, as the track celebrates a much-ballyhooed renovation and its first Cup event since 1996.

For those in attendance and those watching at home, here’s a quick look at how it will work:

The essentials

  • The All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, Sunday) will be 200 laps.
  • All laps will count.
  • There will be a competition break at around Lap 100.
  • Each team will start the race on sticker tires, with three additional sets of tires available. After the competition break, only one set of sticker tires can be used.
  • Standard NASCAR overtime rules will be in effect.
  • Technical rules for the cars will be the same as in other Cup short track races.
  • The race winner will pocket $1 million.

The field

  • Cup race winners from 2022 and ’23 seasons.
  • Former All-Star race winners who are competing full-time.
  • Former Cup champions who are competing full-time.
  • Three drivers who transfer from the Open (top two finishers and winner of a fan vote)

Pit Crew Challenge:

  • Teams will be timed on a four-tire stop, with timing lines marked one pit stall behind and one pit stall forward.
  • Results of the pit crew competition (5:45 p.m. ET, Friday) will determine the starting lineups for the heat races and the Open.

The starting grid

  • Two 60-lap heat races Saturday night will set most of the field for the All-Star Race.
  • All laps will count, and drivers will start on a sticker set of tires with another set available.
  • Results of the first heat (7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday) will set the inside line for the All-Star starting grid. Results of the second heat (8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday) will set the outside line on the All-Star starting grid.
  • The top two finishers in the All-Star Open and the winner of a fan vote will fill the final three starting spots in the All-Star Race.
  • The Open (5:30 p.m., Sunday) will be 100 laps. All laps will count, and drivers will start on a sticker set of tires with another set available. There will be a competition break around Lap 40.

 

