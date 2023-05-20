NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez will start on the pole and have Chris Buescher next to him on the front row for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano starts third. Austin Dillon will start fourth. Chase Briscoe will start fifth. The field will have 24 cars after the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the fan vote winner are added to the rear of the All-Star Race lineup.
The starting lineup was determined by the results of two 60-lap heat races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The cars in the first heat will start on the inside rows of the All-Star Race. The cars in the second heat will start on the outside rows of the All-Star Race.
Suarez led the final 34 laps to win the opening heat.
“Overall, just very, very proud of my team,” Suarez said. “The No. 99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevy team has had a lot of speed lately, but we haven’t had executions and the results. We’ve been very tough on ourselves. To be able to come here and perform the way that we’ve been doing – not just myself, but the entire No. 99 team, my pit crew and engineers. It’s a lot of fun and hopefully tomorrow we can have another performance like today.”
Buescher led all 60 laps to win the second heat.
“This Fastenal Mustang has been really fast from the time we unloaded off the truck,” Buescher said. “The pit crew did a fantastic job and put us in a great spot here today. We’re in a good place for the race tomorrow evening. I’m excited. I’m ready for this thing. Let’s go. Let’s go get a million dollars.”
Cars in the first heat ran entirely on wet weather tires due to rain before the race. Cars in the second heat ran the first half of the race on slick tires on a dry track and switched to wet weather tires when rain returned.