All-Star heat race starting lineups

By May 19, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher each will start on the pole for their All-Star heat races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The starting lineups were set by Friday’s Pit Crew Challenge. Teams had to perform a four-tire pit stop. The time began when the car was one pit stall away from the pit box and stopped after the car went a pit stall away from the box.

Twenty-one drivers are in Sunday night’s All-Star Race. The top two finishers in Sunday’s All Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race, along with the fan vote winner.

Each heat race is 60 laps. The results of the first heat will set the inside lane for the All-Star Race. The second heat will set the outside lane for the All-Star Race.

Suarez had the fastest pit stop among the All-Star teams at 13.297 seconds. Chase Elliott starts second. Also in the 11-car heat is reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (starting third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Kevin Harvick (eighth)

Buescher will be joined by Austin Dillon on the front row for the second heat. William Byron, who has won a series-high three races this year, starts third. Ross Chastain starts fourth. Kyle Larson starts fifth in the 10-car race.

The All-Star Open features 16 cars. Ty Gibbs will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by Josh Berry, who continues to fill in for the injured Alex Bowman for Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at North Wilkesboro

By May 19, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, marking the return of the series to this track for the first time since 1996.

Larson led the field with a lap of 109.144 mph around the 0.625-mile speedway.

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski ranked second on the speed chart with a lap of 108.408 mph. Denny Hamlin was third with a lap of 108.204 mph. Keselowski’s teammate, Chris Buescher, was fourth on the speed chart with a lap of 108.064 mph. Chase Briscoe completed the top five with a lap of 107.965 mph.

Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 81. Ryan Preece was next at 78 laps. Ross Chastain ran 77 laps.

The only incident in the 50-minute session was a spin by Daniel Suarez in the opening moments.

 

NASCAR All-Star Race: Explaining the format and other details

By May 19, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Across the almost 40-year history of the NASCAR All-Star Race, the event has had enough formats, lengths and names to make a professional statistician dizzy.

The first race in 1985 was a 70-lap sprint with one pit stop required. Very simple. Over the years, a variety of formats have been introduced in attempts to spice the competition and, in particular, make the final laps frenetic.

Now, welcome to All-Star racing 2023-style, in which not only the format but also the track is different. The All-Star Race lands at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time, as the track celebrates a much-ballyhooed renovation and its first Cup event since 1996.

For those in attendance and those watching at home, here’s a quick look at how it will work:

The essentials

  • The All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, Sunday) will be 200 laps.
  • All laps will count.
  • There will be a competition break at around Lap 100.
  • Each team will start the race on sticker tires, with three additional sets of tires available. After the competition break, only one set of sticker tires can be used.
  • Standard NASCAR overtime rules will be in effect.
  • Technical rules for the cars will be the same as in other Cup short track races.
  • The race winner will pocket $1 million.

The field

  • Cup race winners from 2022 and ’23 seasons.
  • Former All-Star race winners who are competing full-time.
  • Former Cup champions who are competing full-time.
  • Three drivers who transfer from the Open (top two finishers and winner of a fan vote)

Pit Crew Challenge:

  • Teams will be timed on a four-tire stop, with timing lines marked one pit stall behind and one pit stall forward.
  • Results of the pit crew competition (5:45 p.m. ET, Friday) will determine the starting lineups for the heat races and the Open.

The starting grid

  • Two 60-lap heat races Saturday night will set most of the field for the All-Star Race.
  • All laps will count, and drivers will start on a sticker set of tires with another set available.
  • Results of the first heat (7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday) will set the inside line for the All-Star starting grid. Results of the second heat (8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday) will set the outside line on the All-Star starting grid.
  • The top two finishers in the All-Star Open and the winner of a fan vote will fill the final three starting spots in the All-Star Race.
  • The Open (5:30 p.m., Sunday) will be 100 laps. All laps will count, and drivers will start on a sticker set of tires with another set available. There will be a competition break around Lap 40.

 

NASCAR Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 19, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will be on track Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the All-Star Race weekend opens.

Truck Series drivers are scheduled for an afternoon practice, and Cup drivers will practice after the Truck session.

Starting lineups for the All-Star heat races and the All-Star Open will be set based on the results of pit crew competition Friday night. Teams will change four tires, and the stops will be timed with lines one pit stall behind and one pit stall forward.

The Weather Underground forecast for Friday calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 74.

A look at North Wilkesboro’s Friday schedule:

Friday, May 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:45 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying, pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Dale Jr. excited for Cup’s return to North Wilkesboro

By May 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For as special as it was to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last August, Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows Sunday’s All-Star Race there will be emotional.

This weekend marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the historic track for the first time since 1996.

“I can’t wait for this weekend,” said Earnhardt, who finished 16th in Wednesday night’s Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car race at North Wilkesboro and was instrumental in the track’s revival. “I think that’s probably going to trigger some more emotions when you see Cup cars racing around here.”

Anticipation has built since last September’s announcement that Cup would race at North Wilkesboro this year. A capacity crowd of about 30,000 is expected for the All-Star Race.

Earnhardt admits he didn’t expect Cup to race there until Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track, told Earnhardt of the plans.

“I thought he was going to tell me that we were going to have a Truck race. … I never thought Cup would ever go back,” Earnhardt said in April. “That was never the idea.”

Earnhardt kept telling Smith last year that Smith “probably could only run a Truck race there.” Earnhardt questioned if there was enough infrastructure for a Cup-size crowd. Speedway Motorsports has since made significant upgrades throughout the facility.

“He just called me one day,” Earnhardt said of Smith, “and was like, ‘Guess what?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This is crazy.’”

“But it’s perfect. (The All-Star Race) needs a reboot. It’s great for the track. It’s great for the All-Star Race. This talk about ‘Do we need the All-Star Race?’ Come on. We need the All-Star Race.”

But does it need to be at North Wilkesboro every year?

“I think the All-Star Race should move around,” Earnhardt said Wednesday. “I think next year you should come here for a 400-lap race for points.”

Should NASCAR do so, there’s a good chance it could take place on a repaved track. Track officials already have had to make some repairs this week to the track, which was last paved in 1981.

“Maybe they need to repave it after the end of this week,” Earnhardt said. “If the pavement makes it through Sunday without real issues, they could consider taking that risk, but it would be such a risk. It would be a big risk to get that surface to last that much longer.

“Our cars, our program and our style of race can deal with a lot of imperfection, but the Cup crowd, it will not put up with problems and problematic surfaces. One little problem, one car has any kind of an issue from a rock going through their radiator or whatever, you can’t have that going on.

“It’s a big risk that they’re taking now with this surface for this Sunday. I think they won’t want to take that risk again. I’ll be surprised if they do.”

2. Dream gone?

Kyle Busch would like to run in the Indianapolis 500, but he says he’s not pursuing it after previous attempts failed.

Busch’s older brother, Kurt, ran both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in 2014 — the last time a driver competed in both races on the same day.

Kyle Larson is scheduled to compete in both races next year, driving in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren.

“Unfortunately, I think Larson got the ride that I was slated to get,” Kyle Busch said this week. “So he’s got that locked up for two years. … Just unfortunate for me wanting to go there and run that race. I had a sponsor lined up to do it and been told no everywhere. It’s really frustrating.”

Busch says he is no longer as focused on racing in the Indy 500.

“I’m not going to be making calls and pushing for it,” Busch said. “If somebody calls me and says they’re ready to go and it all lines up right, so be it, we’ll go do it.”

3. Better than a simulator

The cars aren’t the same. The tires aren’t the same. So what was the value for several Cup drivers running in either the Cars Tour races or the ASA Stars Super Late Model race on Wednesday at North Wilkesboro?

Daniel Suarez, who competed in a pair of races, also spent time on a simulator ahead of this weekend. Still, he found the track time helpful.

Suarez said a simulator can only do so much. He notes it’s also important for him to get as much track time as possible because his background is not in short tracks.

His Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, used his race Wednesday to learn the track. Chastain also benefited by being back in a car after his controversial actions in recent weeks and conversations he had with Rick Hendrick, Kyle Larson, Justin Marks and others earlier this week.

“The fun to come out here is nobody (except the spotter and crew chief) can talk to me when I’m in the car,” Chastain said.

William Byron, who has Cup-best three wins this season, continues to use such races to work on his craft.

“I ran a lot of super late models when I was coming up through the ranks but not as much as I wanted to,” he said. “I didn’t win as much as I wanted to. I wanted to get back in them and kind of understand the feel for them and get some experience.

“I feel like it helps me in different ways. I definitely feel like racing in general is helpful in anything I can get in.”

4. Looking to do more

IMSA star Jordan Taylor made his Cup debut earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, driving for an injured Chase Elliott. Taylor will get another chance to run in NASCAR when he makes his Xfinity Series debut in the June 3 race at Portland International Raceway for Kaulig Racing.

A former IMSA champion, winner in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and overall winner in the 24 Hours of Daytona, Taylor has been looking to race on oval tracks.

Wednesday, he made his stock car oval debut, competing in the Cars Tour Pro Late Model race at North Wilkesboro. He finished 20th. Taylor said he got the ride with the help of Greg Ives, who has been overseeing the Garage 56 entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Taylor is a backup driver/coach with that entry.

Taylor said after he drove for Elliott at COTA, he had a conversation with Jeff Gordon, vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, about what it would take to get more Cup opportunities.

Gordon said it would be possible for Taylor to switch disciplines “if you commit yourself to it.”

That was among the reasons Taylor drove at North Wilkesboro this week.

“I do have a full-time job that I love, doing a lot of sports car racing,” Taylor said. “It’s my passion, what I grew up doing. Now that I’ve kind of gotten a taste of the NASCAR side, I would love to try to do more, whether it is a limited schedule or what it is. After doing an oval here, I would love to do some more of these just to kind of get more experience with it. If there were openings for a part-time schedule somewhere down the road, I would love to give it a shot, for sure.”

5. Meaningful competition

Bubba Pollard, one of the nation’s top super late model drivers, won Wednesday’s ASA Stars event at North Wilkesboro, beating a field that included Cup drivers William Byron (second), Chase Elliott (third), Daniel Suarez (fifth) and Noah Gragson (30th).

That event followed the Cars Tour races. Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Justin Marks and Dale Earnhardt Jr. became co-owners of that series this year. Cup drivers who competed in the Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car race on Wednesday at North Wilkesboro were Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Harvick and Suarez.

Pollard says that having Cup drivers compete in short track races and the new ownership group for the Cars Tour is meaningful.

“The publicity,” Pollard said of the Cup drivers competing, “the fans coming out, just everything. This is big for short track racing. … Hopefully, it shows fans that there is some short track racing out there and what we do, and they’ll hopefully continue to watch.”

Pollard said he raced against Elliott and Byron when they were young and it is special to see those drivers return to their roots when they can.

“I grew up racing with Chase,” Pollard said. “I got a lot of respect for him. … It’s big when those guys come and put fans in the stands. It’s big for me. It can potentially bring something to the table for me, sponsor-wise. You never know.

“There’s a lot of opportunities that these guys bring in with (Dale) Jr. and Harvick and Burton doing the Cars Tour. It’s big for short track racing. It’s huge. … The future is bright for short track racing.”

