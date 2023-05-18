Trackhouse Racing adds Supercars champ to Project 91 ride at Chicago

By May 18, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
Trackhouse Racing will run three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen to drive the team’s Project 91 entry July 2 at the Chicago street course race on NBC.

The event will mark the Cup debut for the New Zealand native.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” van Gisbergen said in a statement from the team. “I can’t wait to get to the states to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago, so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Trackhouse Racing debuted the No. 91 car — intended for renowned international drivers — with former Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen. He finished 37th after he was collected in a crash. Raikkonen returned to run for the team at Circuit of the Americas this season, finishing 29th.

Chicago will mark the third race for the Project 91 car.

“I’ll concede the American racing fan might not be as familiar with Shane as they are with Kimi, but if you talk with anyone in Australia, New Zealand, and that part of the world, they will tell you he is one of the most talented drivers on the planet,” team owner Justin Marks said in a statement from the organization.

“He’s used to street racing in heavy cars, and I think everyone will be very impressed with his performance.”

Van Gisbergen drives a Chevrolet Camaro in the Supercars Championship for Triple Eight Race Engineering. He’s won series titles in 2016, ’21 and ’22. He has 78 victories and 47 poles. He’s also won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and ’22.

Enhance Health will sponsor the car. Darian Grubb will serve as the team’s crew chief.

The 33-year-old van Gisbergen plans to arrive in America in late June and accompany the team to the June 25 Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway before competing at Chicago the following weekend.

“There is so much I have to learn about these cars and how the races are run,” said van Gisbergen in a statement from the team. “The learning curve will be quite steep, but I am ready for everything they will throw at me. I know a lot of Kiwis and Aussies will be watching, and I’m honored to get this opportunity.”

Dr. Diandra: The eight Cup Series drivers with the most untapped potential

By May 18, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
While some teams are fulfilling their potential — doing everything their equipment and skill allow — I’ve identified eight drivers with significant untapped potential.

By “untapped potential,” I mean a difference between average running position and average finishing position. In other words, drivers who run better than they finish. Not by just a little, but by two or more positions.

With half the regular season complete, Cup Series drivers have only 13 more races to cement playoff spots. Seven of the top-16 drivers remain winless, including points leader Ross Chastain.

Who are the Big Eight?

Eight drivers have average running positions from two up to almost five positions better than their average finishes. I show the eight drivers and the size of their untapped potentials in the graph below.

An arrow graph showing the eight drivers with the highest unfulfilled potential in terms of running and finishing averages

Each driver’s bar extends from his average running position (the upper edge of the bar) to his average finishing position (where the arrow ends). The number underneath indicates how big the difference is. I arranged drivers from left to right in order of highest untapped potential.

The table below, which summarizes some additional stats, shows that each driver faces his own challenges. The drivers rank between first and 32nd and include the driver with most wins and top 10s, as well as drivers with no wins and no top-10 finishes.

A table comparing stats of the eight drivers with the highest unfulfilled potential

DNFs are the most-obvious culprit for low finishing averages, but they don’t explain why drivers aren’t getting the finishes they’ve shown they are capable of.

Failing to finish races isn’t the only issue affecting these drivers. Chastain has only one DNF and Denny Hamlin none. In fact, Hamlin is the only driver to finish every race this year on the lead lap. Yet Hamlin is still an example of untapped potential.

As you might guess, penalties and “incidents” (which include accidents, spins, tire issues and wheel issues) are the primary drivers of gaps between running and finishing positions.

Some of these weaknesses are addressable by the driver and some by the crew. Some are harder to address than others. But addressing them means better finishes and a better season.

Penalties

Penalties are an obvious area for improvement because teams can (mostly) avoid penalties. I plotted each of the eight drivers’ penalties by type below.

I do not include what I deem to be intentional infractions here. An intentional infraction is one incurred because the penalty is less damaging than the consequences of not committing the infraction. That includes things like pitting before pit road is open or speeding when pitting after an accident. My penalty counts may thus differ from others.

A vertical bar chart showing the penalties incurred by the eight drivers with the most unfulfilled potential

The diagonally striped, yellow areas indicate an off-track excursion at a road course. While not a pit road penalty, they do hinder a driver’s track position.

As with the other statistics, this group of drivers exhibits a broad range of penalty numbers. Aric Almirola’s only penalty this year is a wheel coming off the car on track at Phoenix. Chastain and Kyle Larson each have only one speeding penalty. Preece and Gragson, on the other hand, each incurred seven penalties.

Penalty impacts stretch beyond the race at which the penalty is incurred. For example, Preece sped on pit road at Martinsville after leading every lap up to that point. The penalty sent him to the back of the field. Although Preece finished 15th, a win (or top-five finish) would have boosted driver self-confidence and team morale.

Penalties also hit harder when they happen in latter stages of races because there isn’t as much time to recover. For example, three of Daniel Suárez’s four speeding penalties happened in the third stage of races.

Speeding on pit road is the most common penalty and — in theory — entirely preventable. I remain surprised by the sheer number of reports of incorrectly set dash lights causing speeding penalties. The calculations for pit road speed are not complicated.

The rest, however, is up to the driver.

Incidents

The graph below tallies the number of caution-causing incidents each driver has been involved in. This number doesn’t include minor contact that may impact track position but doesn’t cause a caution.

A vertical bar chart showing the participating in caution-causing incidents for the eight drivers with the most unfulfilled potential

Larson is an incident magnet this year. It doesn’t seem to matter what track or where in the field he runs. Apart from the Bristol dirt race (where he spun) and Almirola losing a wheel at Atlanta, the remaining eight of Larson’s 10 incidents are accidents.

Larson was collateral damage in the first four accidents. His run-ins with Chastain in the last month all occurred while he was running in the top 10. A frustrated Rick Hendrick addressed the situation after Darlington, suggesting there would be payback.

Chastain leads the points but hasn’t won a race, in large part because of his own actions. His team owner put Chastain on notice, even while reassuring the pilot that the team is fully behind him. The problem is that — if Chastain changes — it may be too late. He’s already antagonized a significant fraction of the field. Like Larson, Chastain should have more wins by now.

Speaking of winning, William Byron’s presence on this list may seem a surprise. While making news for other reasons, he quietly became the statistically best driver this year. And he should be finishing almost four positions better than he is already. If Byron can tap into that untapped potential, this might be his year to make it all the way.

Four Truck teams penalized for window net infractions

By May 18, 2023, 9:49 AM EDT
NASCAR has penalized four Craftsman Truck Series teams for safety infractions at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

Each of the teams was penalized for the same infraction related to use of the driver’s side window net, a critical piece related to driver safety. Window nets cannot be used two years after the date of manufacture.

Penalized for Darlington infractions were the G2G Racing teams of drivers Brennan Poole and Dawson Cram. The Young’s Motorsports teams of drivers Spencer Boyd and Nick Leitz were penalized for Kansas Speedway infractions. G2G Racing stated it will appeal the penalty.

The crew chiefs for each team — Daniel Killius (Cram), Timothy Silva (Poole), Bradley Means (Boyd) and Joseph Lax (Leitz) — were fined $5,000 each. The teams were penalized 25 points each.

NASCAR weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 18, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
North Wilkesboro Speedway will be the fifth different track to host the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Previous All-Star events have been held at Charlotte Motor Speedway (34 times), Texas Motor Speedway (two) and Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway (one each).

MORE: Ross Chastain says “I just need to hit less things”

Sunday’s race will complete the revival of the North Wilkesboro track, which last hosted a Cup race in 1996.

A look at the weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: Clouds mixed with sun in morning; more clouds in afternoon. High of 74. Little chance of rain at start of practice.

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High of 76 degrees with a 39% chance of rain at start of Cup heat races.

Sunday: High of 69 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at start of All-Star Race.

Friday, May 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:45 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying, pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 20

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:20 p.m. — Cup heat race 1 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup heat race 2 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 21

Garage open

  • 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 5:30 p.m. — Cup All-Star Open race (100 laps, 62.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race (200 laps, 125 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ross Chastain admits ‘I just need to hit less things’

By May 17, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Cup points leader Ross Chastain knows that while he needs to adjust how he drives, he can’t back down.

“If I drive my car at 90%, I’m going to go 10% slower,” Chastain said after finishing 19th in Wednesday night’s Cars Tour Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “I have to find the limit of the tire, and I just need to hit less things. It’s as simple as that.”

A lightning rod in Cup, Chastain has been the center of controversy each of the past four weeks. It reached a crescendo last weekend at Darlington Raceway when Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed racing for the lead with six laps to go.

Larson’s car owner, Rick Hendrick, was critical of Chastain. The Darlington incident marked the third time in the last four races that Chastain’s actions led to Larson wrecking.

“He’s going to make a lot of enemies,” Hendrick said last weekend. “It’s hard to win a championship when you’ve got a lot of paybacks out there.”

Chastain spoke with Hendrick this week. While Chastain didn’t go into details about the conversation, he said it went well.

“We talked about things other than just Darlington,” Chastain said. “He had some really good life advice.”

As for his conversion with Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks this week, Chastain said the message was clear.

“Stop hitting things,” Chastain said. “I know that. … I get it. I hear him. I hear everybody. I take it all in, and I form my own opinion.

“I’m not going to let a quarter mile of asphalt with six laps to go at Darlington in a Cup race change who I am or what I believe about myself, and we’ll continue to go on.”

Chastain understands the frustration he’s caused with his actions this season and last.

“When I drove into Turn 1 in Darlington last week, it did not play out how I thought and how I prepared it to play out,” Chastain said. “So, together with everything else that’s happened, I deserve every bit of heat, every bit of bad word that has come my way and every bit of ill will that people are thinking of me.

“I get it. I’ll take it. But the fact of the matter is I’m going to drive my race car to the best of my ability. If I mess up, I will own that. But I do feel like that some other guys could own some of their stuff, too.”

As for his incident with Larson last weekend at Darlington, Chastain said: “I made a decision to push really hard for that win, and I overstepped the line.

“I’m sad that I wrecked Kyle. I am sorry that it happened, but I’m not going to change my preparation. Kyle and I train together. We prepare together, so we both knew everything about each other. I played a little game with him on our final restart. It didn’t end up working, but it was cool to talk about it with him Monday morning.”

The Darlington finish extended Chastain’s winless streak to 39 races. His last Cup victory came at Talladega in April 2022.

“I still say the fact that I’m here doesn’t seem real, but we are here, and I know that we belong here and Trackhouse belongs here,” Chastain said. “We’ve arrived on the map, and now we’re going to stay there.

“I’ve just got some things to clean up. I’m human. I’m going to make mistakes. Just mine have been really badly timed and in front of literally everybody that’s ever heard of NASCAR.”

