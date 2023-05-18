Four Truck teams penalized for window net infractions

NASCAR has penalized four Craftsman Truck Series teams for safety infractions at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway.
Each of the teams was penalized for the same infraction related to use of the driver’s side window net, a critical piece related to driver safety. Window nets cannot be used two years after the date of manufacture.
While some teams are fulfilling their potential — doing everything their equipment and skill allow — I’ve identified eight drivers with significant untapped potential.
By “untapped potential,” I mean a difference between average running position and average finishing position. In other words, drivers who run better than they finish. Not by just a little, but by two or more positions.
With half the regular season complete, Cup Series drivers have only 13 more races to cement playoff spots. Seven of the top-16 drivers remain winless, including points leader Ross Chastain.
Who are the Big Eight?
Eight drivers have average running positions from two up to almost five positions better than their average finishes. I show the eight drivers and the size of their untapped potentials in the graph below.
Each driver’s bar extends from his average running position (the upper edge of the bar) to his average finishing position (where the arrow ends). The number underneath indicates how big the difference is. I arranged drivers from left to right in order of highest untapped potential.
The table below, which summarizes some additional stats, shows that each driver faces his own challenges. The drivers rank between first and 32nd and include the driver with most wins and top 10s, as well as drivers with no wins and no top-10 finishes.
DNFs are the most-obvious culprit for low finishing averages, but they don’t explain why drivers aren’t getting the finishes they’ve shown they are capable of.
Failing to finish races isn’t the only issue affecting these drivers. Chastain has only one DNF and Denny Hamlin none. In fact, Hamlin is the only driver to finish every race this year on the lead lap. Yet Hamlin is still an example of untapped potential.
As you might guess, penalties and “incidents” (which include accidents, spins, tire issues and wheel issues) are the primary drivers of gaps between running and finishing positions.
Some of these weaknesses are addressable by the driver and some by the crew. Some are harder to address than others. But addressing them means better finishes and a better season.
Penalties
Penalties are an obvious area for improvement because teams can (mostly) avoid penalties. I plotted each of the eight drivers’ penalties by type below.
I do not include what I deem to be intentional infractions here. An intentional infraction is one incurred because the penalty is less damaging than the consequences of not committing the infraction. That includes things like pitting before pit road is open or speeding when pitting after an accident. My penalty counts may thus differ from others.
The diagonally striped, yellow areas indicate an off-track excursion at a road course. While not a pit road penalty, they do hinder a driver’s track position.
As with the other statistics, this group of drivers exhibits a broad range of penalty numbers. Aric Almirola’s only penalty this year is a wheel coming off the car on track at Phoenix. Chastain and Kyle Larson each have only one speeding penalty. Preece and Gragson, on the other hand, each incurred seven penalties.
Penalty impacts stretch beyond the race at which the penalty is incurred. For example, Preece sped on pit road at Martinsville after leading every lap up to that point. The penalty sent him to the back of the field. Although Preece finished 15th, a win (or top-five finish) would have boosted driver self-confidence and team morale.
Penalties also hit harder when they happen in latter stages of races because there isn’t as much time to recover. For example, three of Daniel Suárez’s four speeding penalties happened in the third stage of races.
Speeding on pit road is the most common penalty and — in theory — entirely preventable. I remain surprised by the sheer number of reports of incorrectly set dash lights causing speeding penalties. The calculations for pit road speed are not complicated.
The rest, however, is up to the driver.
Incidents
The graph below tallies the number of caution-causing incidents each driver has been involved in. This number doesn’t include minor contact that may impact track position but doesn’t cause a caution.
Larson is an incident magnet this year. It doesn’t seem to matter what track or where in the field he runs. Apart from the Bristol dirt race (where he spun) and Almirola losing a wheel at Atlanta, the remaining eight of Larson’s 10 incidents are accidents.
Larson was collateral damage in the first four accidents. His run-ins with Chastain in the last month all occurred while he was running in the top 10. A frustrated Rick Hendrick addressed the situation after Darlington, suggesting there would be payback.
Chastain leads the points but hasn’t won a race, in large part because of his own actions. His team owner put Chastain on notice, even while reassuring the pilot that the team is fully behind him. The problem is that — if Chastain changes — it may be too late. He’s already antagonized a significant fraction of the field. Like Larson, Chastain should have more wins by now.
Speaking of winning, William Byron’s presence on this list may seem a surprise. While making news for other reasons, he quietly became the statistically best driver this year. And he should be finishing almost four positions better than he is already. If Byron can tap into that untapped potential, this might be his year to make it all the way.
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Cup points leader Ross Chastain knows that while he needs to adjust how he drives, he can’t back down.
“If I drive my car at 90%, I’m going to go 10% slower,” Chastain said after finishing 19th in Wednesday night’s Cars Tour Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “I have to find the limit of the tire, and I just need to hit less things. It’s as simple as that.”
A lightning rod in Cup, Chastain has been the center of controversy each of the past four weeks. It reached a crescendo last weekend at Darlington Raceway when Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed racing for the lead with six laps to go.
“Stop hitting things,” Chastain said. “I know that. … I get it. I hear him. I hear everybody. I take it all in, and I form my own opinion.
“I’m not going to let a quarter mile of asphalt with six laps to go at Darlington in a Cup race change who I am or what I believe about myself, and we’ll continue to go on.”
Chastain understands the frustration he’s caused with his actions this season and last.
“When I drove into Turn 1 in Darlington last week, it did not play out how I thought and how I prepared it to play out,” Chastain said. “So, together with everything else that’s happened, I deserve every bit of heat, every bit of bad word that has come my way and every bit of ill will that people are thinking of me.
“I get it. I’ll take it. But the fact of the matter is I’m going to drive my race car to the best of my ability. If I mess up, I will own that. But I do feel like that some other guys could own some of their stuff, too.”
As for his incident with Larson last weekend at Darlington, Chastain said: “I made a decision to push really hard for that win, and I overstepped the line.
“I’m sad that I wrecked Kyle. I am sorry that it happened, but I’m not going to change my preparation. Kyle and I train together. We prepare together, so we both knew everything about each other. I played a little game with him on our final restart. It didn’t end up working, but it was cool to talk about it with him Monday morning.”
The Darlington finish extended Chastain’s winless streak to 39 races. His last Cup victory came at Talladega in April 2022.
“I still say the fact that I’m here doesn’t seem real, but we are here, and I know that we belong here and Trackhouse belongs here,” Chastain said. “We’ve arrived on the map, and now we’re going to stay there.
“I’ve just got some things to clean up. I’m human. I’m going to make mistakes. Just mine have been really badly timed and in front of literally everybody that’s ever heard of NASCAR.”
North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949, returns to the motorsports spotlight this weekend as host of the All-Star Race.
North Wilkesboro, originally a dirt track, played a prominent role in NASCAR’s pioneer years. It hosted the Cup Series until 1996 and then was mostly shuttered.
With the return of NASCAR racing to the track this week, drivers and others take a ride down memory lane:
Richard Childress
(Childress was both a driver and team owner at North Wilkesboro. He drove in 19 Cup races at the track, scoring a best finish of sixth in 1977. He was much more successful as a team owner with driver Dale Earnhardt, who won five times at Wilkesboro).
“I have a lot of memories of North Wilkesboro and the wins we had. I remember the first time we ran the radial tire there. Everybody said Earnhardt is done now because he can’t run these radial tires. We go up there and win the race. That car is in our museum. It’s beat up pretty good.
“It was one of my favorite tracks as a driver to race on. I had some good runs there — not bad for an independent driver back in the day.
“For the fans who haven’t seen what the racing was like in the ’80s and ’90s, I think they’re going to be impressed. It’s uphill and downhill; one corner is different from the other. It’s a challenge for the crew chiefs to get a car set up there.
“I remember going up there as a little kid watching it when it was a dirt track. It’s a special, special place to me. We always had cookouts there with Dale and the crew guys.
“That was Junior Johnson territory. If you could go up there and beat them in their backyard, it was a good day. We looked at it as a home track, but Junior lived there. If you beat Junior Johnson’s car there, you had done something.”
Terry Labonte
(Labonte won four times at Wilkesboro – twice with Junior Johnson’s team and twice with Hendrick Motorsports).
“To be able to win up there for Junior Johnson a couple of times was really cool. The team put as much effort into that track as they did Daytona because it was their home track and they really wanted to run good there. It was good to win in Junior’s backyard.
“The last race I won there in 1996 – I tied Richard Petty’s record for most consecutive starts. It meant a lot to me to be mentioned in the same article as Richard Petty. He’s the king of our sport. It was cool to be able to do that and then to go out and win the race was really special.
“I really liked the track. It was not an easy track. You had to have a good car there and know how to set it up right. Tim Brewer was my crew chief the first race I won there. I told him my car was way too tight in practice. He looked at the tire sheet. I went back out to practice, and I said it’s still just too tight. He asked me how many races I’d won there. I said none. He said we’ll leave it like this. And we won the race.”
Doug Yates
(Yates’ father, Robert, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, built engines for Junior Johnson’s team and later started his own successful team).
“We lived in Ronda, North Carolina, when my dad worked for Junior Johnson from about 1971-75. I always went to the track. I remember the first time my mom took me there for qualifying. We sat on the concrete bleachers, and I was immediately taken by the sport – the sound, the excitement. After that, my dad would take me down there in the pits, but there was no pit road wall back then. You just backed the trailer up to the track, and we’re all sitting there with Junior Johnson, the Wood brothers, Richard Petty. Man, it was so awesome.
‘I just remember, as a little kid, Richard Petty was just like how he is today. He was just so nice, would come up and talk to me, and I was just so fascinated. Racing Wilkesboro is really special. For Junior Johnson, it was his Daytona 500. Being a part of that team, it was our Daytona 500.
“When my dad had his team, we won there with Davey (Allison) after he had his bad wreck at Bristol. He had cracked ribs but got into the car. Jimmy Hensley qualified the car, and Davey was not going to get out of his race car, and he won the race.”
Rusty Wallace
(Wallace won three times at Wilkesboro, scoring with team owner Raymond Beadle in 1988 and with Team Penske twice in 1993. Wallace finished in the top four in eight consecutive races at the track in the 1990s).
“Wilkesboro was always good to me. I grew up on short tracks, so if I was going to have a good run it should be there. When I won for the first time, I went into Turn 1 with the white flag waving. Geoff Bodine was running second right on my bumper. He gives me a little tap and pops me up the racetrack. He goes under me and takes the lead.
“I catch him in Turn 3, and I give him a little tap and move him up the track. I go on to win the race, and as I come down pit road, I reach over and drop the window net down. I’m coming down pit road and I’m waving at the crowd. All of a sudden I get punched in the helmet, and it’s Waddell Wilson’s wife. She jumped through the window. It was a hell of a moment. She was so mad that I had knocked Geoff up the track. I said what do you mean – he knocked me up the track and I knocked him back.”
Bobby Labonte
(Labonte ran eight Cup races at Wilkesboro with a top finish of 10th in the next-to-last race at the track in 1996).
“I remember going there as a kid when Terry (Labonte, Bobby’s older brother) started racing in the Cup Series. The history of that track — I remember hauling gas up and down pit road. The Pettys and Wood Brothers and all them cooking lunch and eating bologna sandwiches out of the back of their station wagons. There was an influx of (tracks in) Chicago, Kansas, Texas — going to new places. It was the right time to go back and pay a little tribute to the history. I think it’s important to showcase where the sport was. The cars are so different and so advanced, but you still go to a place that’s so important to the history.”
Dale Jarrett
(The former Cup champion had 19 starts at Wilkesboro without a win. In the final race at the track in September 1996, he had his best run, finishing third to winner Jeff Gordon and runner-up Dale Earnhardt).
“It was such a difficult track for me. It’s the first place that I missed a race in the Cup Series. It was so difficult. My memories go back to when my dad (Ned Jarrett) raced there and what an experience that was. I remember our family taking our car inside and having our lunch inside. My mom prepared all of that, and then we watched the race. The design there — the asphalt was always difficult. There was never any grip at that track. You had to get the corners right and make that work. I couldn’t find something to give me a feel that made me attack the racetrack the way I wanted.”
Geoff Bodine
(Bodine won Cup races at Wilkesboro in 1989, ’92 and ’94. In the 1994 win, he lapped the field).
“That’s a racer’s track. Downhill, uphill. It’s slippery. You have to manage your tires. That’s what real race drivers like to do – earn their keep. Wilkesboro is a driver’s track, just like Rockingham used to be. I won a modified race there. Then won with Rick Hendrick. Won with Bud Moore. In 1994 I lapped the field. It was all downhill into Turn 1, uphill to Turn 2. You just had to hang on. You had to really manage your tires and gas and brakes.”
Hershel McGriff
(McGriff won his only Cup start at Wilkesboro – in 1954 when the track had a dirt surface. He outran Buck Baker and Herb Thomas).
“It’s nice to see it open back up. I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it. All the dirt tracks were similar back then. There were a lot of holes and a lot of dust. Lee Petty and I ran close that year. He was a good competitor. We bounced together quite a bit but never tried to take each other out.”
Ron Hornaday
(Hornaday, who will be the Grand Marshall for the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro this week, scored finishes of fifth and 22nd there).
“It’s so unbelievable going up there. I was a California boy and I got to watch it on TV a lot. Then to get to race there was to check off a bucket list item. Seeing that one reopen — it just makes me happy. It’s going to be pretty cool. I watched a lot of tire testing there. They’re going to be a little surprised about where they’re going to have to run there. They’re going to have to run a little higher and use the banking.”