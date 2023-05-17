Memory Lane: Former competitors share stories of North Wilkesboro

By May 17, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949, returns to the motorsports spotlight this weekend as host of the All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro, originally a dirt track, played a prominent role in NASCAR’s pioneer years. It hosted the Cup Series until 1996 and then was mostly shuttered.

With the return of NASCAR racing to the track this week, drivers and others take a ride down memory lane:

Richard Childress

(Childress was both a driver and team owner at North Wilkesboro. He drove in 19 Cup races at the track, scoring a best finish of sixth in 1977. He was much more successful as a team owner with driver Dale Earnhardt, who won five times at Wilkesboro).

“I have a lot of memories of North Wilkesboro and the wins we had. I remember the first time we ran the radial tire there. Everybody said Earnhardt is done now because he can’t run these radial tires. We go up there and win the race. That car is in our museum. It’s beat up pretty good.

“It was one of my favorite tracks as a driver to race on. I had some good runs there — not bad for an independent driver back in the day.

“For the fans who haven’t seen what the racing was like in the ’80s and ’90s, I think they’re going to be impressed. It’s uphill and downhill; one corner is different from the other. It’s a challenge for the crew chiefs to get a car set up there.

“I remember going up there as a little kid watching it when it was a dirt track. It’s a special, special place to me. We always had cookouts there with Dale and the crew guys.

“That was Junior Johnson territory. If you could go up there and beat them in their backyard, it was a good day. We looked at it as a home track, but Junior lived there. If you beat Junior Johnson’s car there, you had done something.”

Terry Labonte

(Labonte won four times at Wilkesboro – twice with Junior Johnson’s team and twice with Hendrick Motorsports).

“To be able to win up there for Junior Johnson a couple of times was really cool. The team put as much effort into that track as they did Daytona because it was their home track and they really wanted to run good there. It was good to win in Junior’s backyard.

“The last race I won there in 1996 – I tied Richard Petty’s record for most consecutive starts. It meant a lot to me to be mentioned in the same article as Richard Petty. He’s the king of our sport. It was cool to be able to do that and then to go out and win the race was really special.

1996 First Union 400
Terry Labonte (No. 5) leads the field at North Wilkesboro Speedway April 14, 1996. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

“I really liked the track. It was not an easy track. You had to have a good car there and know how to set it up right. Tim Brewer was my crew chief the first race I won there. I told him my car was way too tight in practice. He looked at the tire sheet. I went back out to practice, and I said it’s still just too tight. He asked me how many races I’d won there. I said none. He said we’ll leave it like this. And we won the race.”

Doug Yates

(Yates’ father, Robert, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, built engines for Junior Johnson’s team and later started his own successful team).

“We lived in Ronda, North Carolina, when my dad worked for Junior Johnson from about 1971-75. I always went to the track. I remember the first time my mom took me there for qualifying. We sat on the concrete bleachers, and I was immediately taken by the sport – the sound, the excitement. After that, my dad would take me down there in the pits, but there was no pit road wall back then. You just backed the trailer up to the track, and we’re all sitting there with Junior Johnson, the Wood brothers, Richard Petty. Man, it was so awesome.

‘I just remember, as a little kid, Richard Petty was just like how he is today. He was just so nice, would come up and talk to me, and I was just so fascinated. Racing Wilkesboro is really special. For Junior Johnson, it was his Daytona 500. Being a part of that team, it was our Daytona 500.

“When my dad had his team, we won there with Davey (Allison) after he had his bad wreck at Bristol. He had cracked ribs but got into the car. Jimmy Hensley qualified the car, and Davey was not going to get out of his race car, and he won the race.”

Rusty Wallace

(Wallace won three times at Wilkesboro, scoring with team owner Raymond Beadle in 1988 and with Team Penske twice in 1993. Wallace finished in the top four in eight consecutive races at the track in the 1990s).

“Wilkesboro was always good to me. I grew up on short tracks, so if I was going to have a good run it should be there. When I won for the first time, I went into Turn 1 with the white flag waving. Geoff Bodine was running second right on my bumper. He gives me a little tap and pops me up the racetrack. He goes under me and takes the lead.

“I catch him in Turn 3, and I give him a little tap and move him up the track. I go on to win the race, and as I come down pit road, I reach over and drop the window net down. I’m coming down pit road and I’m waving at the crowd. All of a sudden I get punched in the helmet, and it’s Waddell Wilson’s wife. She jumped through the window. It was a hell of a moment. She was so mad that I had knocked Geoff up the track. I said what do you mean – he knocked me up the track and I knocked him back.”

North Wilkesboro Speedway
Rusty Wallace (black car, far right) is among the leaders in a 1990s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

Bobby Labonte

(Labonte ran eight Cup races at Wilkesboro with a top finish of 10th in the next-to-last race at the track in 1996).

“I remember going there as a kid when Terry (Labonte, Bobby’s older brother) started racing in the Cup Series. The history of that track — I remember hauling gas up and down pit road. The Pettys and Wood Brothers and all them cooking lunch and eating bologna sandwiches out of the back of their station wagons. There was an influx of (tracks in) Chicago, Kansas, Texas — going to new places. It was the right time to go back and pay a little tribute to the history. I think it’s important to showcase where the sport was. The cars are so different and so advanced, but you still go to a place that’s so important to the history.”

Dale Jarrett

(The former Cup champion had 19 starts at Wilkesboro without a win. In the final race at the track in September 1996, he had his best run, finishing third to winner Jeff Gordon and runner-up Dale Earnhardt).

“It was such a difficult track for me. It’s the first place that I missed a race in the Cup Series. It was so difficult. My memories go back to when my dad (Ned Jarrett) raced there and what an experience that was. I remember our family taking our car inside and having our lunch inside. My mom prepared all of that, and then we watched the race. The design there — the asphalt was always difficult. There was never any grip at that track. You had to get the corners right and make that work. I couldn’t find something to give me a feel that made me attack the racetrack the way I wanted.”

Geoff Bodine

(Bodine won Cup races at Wilkesboro in 1989, ’92 and ’94. In the 1994 win, he lapped the field).

“That’s a racer’s track. Downhill, uphill. It’s slippery. You have to manage your tires. That’s what real race drivers like to do – earn their keep. Wilkesboro is a driver’s track, just like Rockingham used to be. I won a modified race there. Then won with Rick Hendrick. Won with Bud Moore. In 1994 I lapped the field. It was all downhill into Turn 1, uphill to Turn 2. You just had to hang on. You had to really manage your tires and gas and brakes.”

1978 Wilkes 400 NASCAR VL
Miss Winston, driver Cale Yarborough, Yarborough’s wife Betty Jo and car owner Junior Johnson celebrate a win at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

Hershel McGriff

(McGriff won his only Cup start at Wilkesboro – in 1954 when the track had a dirt surface. He outran Buck Baker and Herb Thomas).

“It’s nice to see it open back up. I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it. All the dirt tracks were similar back then. There were a lot of holes and a lot of dust. Lee Petty and I ran close that year. He was a good competitor. We bounced together quite a bit but never tried to take each other out.”

Ron Hornaday

(Hornaday, who will be the Grand Marshall for the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro this week, scored finishes of fifth and 22nd there).

“It’s so unbelievable going up there. I was a California boy and I got to watch it on TV a lot. Then to get to race there was to check off a bucket list item. Seeing that one reopen — it just makes me happy. It’s going to be pretty cool. I watched a lot of tire testing there. They’re going to be a little surprised about where they’re going to have to run there. They’re going to have to run a little higher and use the banking.”

Drivers to watch at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 17, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s long-awaited return to North Wilkesboro Speedway finally arrives this weekend.

Sunday’s All-Star Race might be one of the most unpredictable events of the season. The Cup Series hasn’t raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996, when Jeff Gordon, now long retired, won the season’s second race at the track.

MORE: William Byron leads NASCAR Power Rankings

Eight drivers scheduled to race this weekend weren’t born when the Cup Series last raced at North Wilkesboro.

A look at drivers to watch:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Dover)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 18th (2021)

Chastain a driver to watch? Duh. He’s a driver to watch every week, every lap, every attempted pass. Chastain has been involved in some form of controversy for the past four Cup races, and there’s little reason to think he might be inclined to slow down with big prize money on the line Sunday.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 12th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 1st (2016)

Logano has finished in the top 10 in the past eight All-Star races, the longest active streak of top 10s. He was fourth last year. He also seems to have a knack for winning new events. He won the first dirt race at Bristol. He won the first Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 10th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1, Martinsville 1)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 1st (2019, ’21)

Larson should be among the contenders Sunday. He has won both short track races this season, and Hendrick Motorsports carries a strong All-Star worksheet with a record 10 wins. Larson is the only driver who has won more than one All-Star race over the past 10 events.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Phoenix 1, Talladega 1)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 1st (2022)

Blaney won last year’s All-Star Race — and hasn’t won a race since. Last year’s race was held at Texas Motor Speedway, and it had an eventful finish. Blaney took the checkered flag at the same moment a caution flag appeared. He had taken down his window net to begin the victory celebration, but NASCAR ruled that the race wasn’t over, and Blaney held up the window net as he won in overtime.

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Atlanta 1)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 2nd (three times)

Keselowski has led 120 laps in All-Star races but has stopped short of Victory Lane. He leads all drivers in All-Star starts (14) without a win.

William Byron

  • Points position: 5th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 1, Darlington 1)
  • Best finish in All-Star Race: 7th (2021)

Byron leads all drivers in victories this season with three after Sunday’s Darlington win. Can momentum carry him to his first All-Star victory?

NASCAR penalizes Tyler Reddick, No. 45 team 10 points for Darlington infraction

By May 16, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT
NASCAR docked Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Cup team 10 points each for an infraction found in pre-qualifying inspection last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR penalized the team for a violation with ballast. NASCAR cited Section 14.11.2.1.A in issuing the penalty. That rule states that “any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). Additional ballast containers will be be permitted to be added to the chassis.”

NASCAR ejected 23XI Racing crew chief Billy Scott for the infraction after it was discovered.

The 10-point penalty drops Reddick from eighth to 10th in the driver standings. Brad Keselowski moves up a spot to eighth. Kyle Larson moves up a spot to ninth in the standings.

NASCAR also announced that Legacy Motor Club pit crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley are suspended from the next two events after a tire came off Erik Jones‘ car in last weekend’s race.

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron wins, remains No. 1

By May 16, 2023, 12:30 PM EDT
Darlington race winner William Byron remains atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Byron’s victory made him the first driver with three wins this season. It also boosted him from eighth to fifth in the points standings.

Teams take a break from gathering points this week for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Byron is one of eight drivers entered born after the Cup Series last raced at the track in 1996.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (first last week)With his third win of the year, Byron solidified his position as a major contender for the Cup championship. In the chaos of the Darlington finish, he was the prime survivor.

2. Kyle Larson (second last week) — Larson led 29 laps at Darlington and likely would have challenged for the win if not for a crash with Ross Chastain in the closing laps.

3. Chase Elliott (sixth last week) — Elliott continues to impress in his return from a leg injury, finishing a strong third at Darlington for his best run since returning.

4. Martin Truex Jr. (fifth last week) — Another late-race crash victim Sunday, Truex continues to show improvement. He led a race-high 145 laps after starting from the pole.

5. Ross Chastain (third last week) — Another race, another controversial crash. Chastain could have won Sunday but instead wound up in the garage area after a wreck with Kyle Larson.

6. Denny Hamlin (fourth last week) — Hamlin led nine laps at Darlington but wasn’t a factor. He came home 12th.

7. Kyle Busch (seventh last week) — Busch ran in the shadow of the leaders Sunday, finishing seventh without leading a lap.

8. Christopher Bell (ninth last week) — Bell was a non-entity at Darlington. After two straight top-eight finishes, he has failed to make the top 10 in the past two races.

9. Joey Logano (eighth last week) — Logano couldn’t be found near the front Sunday. He finished 18th, his third run outside the top 10 in the past four races.

10. Kevin Harvick (unranked last week) — Harvick returns to the rankings after a second-place finish.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (10th last week).

Justin Marks: ‘There’s stuff that has to be cleaned up’

By May 16, 2023, 9:59 AM EDT
After Ross Chastain was involved in another controversial crash Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that his driver “has some things he’s got to clean up.”

Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson wrecked late in the race while wrestling for the lead. After the race, team owner Rick Hendrick was critical of Chastain, saying: “If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back.”

MORE: Darlington was crammed with drama

On Monday, Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that changes are underway at Trackhouse.

“We’ve had many conversations with many people today (Monday),” Marks said. “Some difficult conversations. I think the important message here is that we are a believer in Ross’ talents. That’s obvious. He’s very fast. But he’s got some things he’s got to clean up. We today started the process of more aggressively handling that — with our partners, with Ross and with our team. Not necessarily because we’re mad at him, but there’s so much opportunity here.

“We’re addressing it. I’m going to take a more active role in it. I love the kid. I love the opportunity it’s given every single person at Trackhouse to be able to put a championship run together. But there’s stuff that has to be cleaned up. It’s a process he’s going to have to start going through sooner rather than later.”

Chastain has been involved in controversial moments in the past four Cup races. In the race prior to Darlington, at Kansas Speedway, he and Noah Gragson had an on-track incident that led to a brief scuffle between the drivers afterward. Chastain punched Gragson in the face before they were separated by security officials.

Marks stressed that he continues to support Chastain.

“Ross drove a great race (Sunday),” he said. “He made good decisions in the first and second stages and not racing guys super hard, letting a couple of people go, managing that give and take.

“Then it all kind of fell apart at the end. (If) Ross clears Kyle and makes that pass and wins the throwback weekend at Darlington seven days after a scuffle on pit road, and the guy is a legend. He’s got the skill to do that; he’s got the ability to do that. The result was just bad — bad for everybody. It was bad for Hendrick, bad for Chevrolet, bad for Trackhouse and for Ross as the points leader.”

