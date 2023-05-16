NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron wins, remains No. 1

By May 16, 2023, 12:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Darlington race winner William Byron remains atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Byron’s victory made him the first driver with three wins this season. It also boosted him from eighth to fifth in the points standings.

Teams take a break from gathering points this week for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Byron is one of eight drivers entered born after the Cup Series last raced at the track in 1996.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (first last week)With his third win of the year, Byron solidified his position as a major contender for the Cup championship. In the chaos of the Darlington finish, he was the prime survivor.

2. Kyle Larson (second last week) — Larson led 29 laps at Darlington and likely would have challenged for the win if not for a crash with Ross Chastain in the closing laps.

3. Chase Elliott (sixth last week) — Elliott continues to impress in his return from a leg injury, finishing a strong third at Darlington for his best run since returning.

4. Martin Truex Jr. (fifth last week) — Another late-race crash victim Sunday, Truex continues to show improvement. He led a race-high 145 laps after starting from the pole.

5. Ross Chastain (third last week) — Another race, another controversial crash. Chastain could have won Sunday but instead wound up in the garage area after a wreck with Kyle Larson.

6. Denny Hamlin (fourth last week) — Hamlin led nine laps at Darlington but wasn’t a factor. He came home 12th.

7. Kyle Busch (seventh last week) — Busch ran in the shadow of the leaders Sunday, finishing seventh without leading a lap.

8. Christopher Bell (ninth last week) — Bell was a non-entity at Darlington. After two straight top-eight finishes, he has failed to make the top 10 in the past two races.

9. Joey Logano (eighth last week) — Logano couldn’t be found near the front Sunday. He finished 18th, his third run outside the top 10 in the past four races.

10. Kevin Harvick (unranked last week) — Harvick returns to the rankings after a second-place finish.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (10th last week).

NASCAR penalizes Tyler Reddick, No. 45 team 10 points for Darlington infraction

By May 16, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR docked Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Cup team 10 points each for an infraction found in pre-qualifying inspection last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR penalized the team for a violation with ballast. NASCAR cited Section 14.11.2.1.A in issuing the penalty. That rule states that “any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). Additional ballast containers will be be permitted to be added to the chassis.”

NASCAR ejected 23XI Racing crew chief Billy Scott for the infraction after it was discovered.

The 10-point penalty drops Reddick from eighth to 10th in the driver standings. Brad Keselowski moves up a spot to eighth. Kyle Larson moves up a spot to ninth in the standings.

NASCAR also announced that Legacy Motor Club pit crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley are suspended from the next two events after a tire came off Erik Jones‘ car in last weekend’s race.

Justin Marks: ‘There’s stuff that has to be cleaned up’

By May 16, 2023, 9:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

After Ross Chastain was involved in another controversial crash Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that his driver “has some things he’s got to clean up.”

Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson wrecked late in the race while wrestling for the lead. After the race, team owner Rick Hendrick was critical of Chastain, saying: “If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back.”

MORE: Darlington was crammed with drama

On Monday, Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that changes are underway at Trackhouse.

“We’ve had many conversations with many people today (Monday),” Marks said. “Some difficult conversations. I think the important message here is that we are a believer in Ross’ talents. That’s obvious. He’s very fast. But he’s got some things he’s got to clean up. We today started the process of more aggressively handling that — with our partners, with Ross and with our team. Not necessarily because we’re mad at him, but there’s so much opportunity here.

“We’re addressing it. I’m going to take a more active role in it. I love the kid. I love the opportunity it’s given every single person at Trackhouse to be able to put a championship run together. But there’s stuff that has to be cleaned up. It’s a process he’s going to have to start going through sooner rather than later.”

Chastain has been involved in controversial moments in the past four Cup races. In the race prior to Darlington, at Kansas Speedway, he and Noah Gragson had an on-track incident that led to a brief scuffle between the drivers afterward. Chastain punched Gragson in the face before they were separated by security officials.

Marks stressed that he continues to support Chastain.

“Ross drove a great race (Sunday),” he said. “He made good decisions in the first and second stages and not racing guys super hard, letting a couple of people go, managing that give and take.

“Then it all kind of fell apart at the end. (If) Ross clears Kyle and makes that pass and wins the throwback weekend at Darlington seven days after a scuffle on pit road, and the guy is a legend. He’s got the skill to do that; he’s got the ability to do that. The result was just bad — bad for everybody. It was bad for Hendrick, bad for Chevrolet, bad for Trackhouse and for Ross as the points leader.”

Darlington drama: Frustration, elation, irritation swirl at historic track

By May 15, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One name was prominent Sunday night at Darlington. One performance was overlooked. One ruling was questioned.

There was much to dissect after more than 400 miles at one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks.

MORE: Darlington winners and losers

Ross Chastain didn’t win, but he was the talk of many after the race. William Byron won, and he made the case to be the early championship favorite. Other drivers questioned how NASCAR set the running order late.

Chastain again was the focus. Team owner Rick Hendrick rebuked Chastain for an incident in the final laps with Kyle Larson while racing for the lead.

“I don’t care if he’s driving a Chevrolet if he wrecks our cars,” Hendrick said of Chastain, who drives a Chevy for Trackhouse Racing. “I don’t care. I told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back. If you don’t do it, they’ll run all over you.

“I’m loyal to Chevrolet, but when somebody runs over us, then I expect my guys to hold their ground. I’m not going to ask them to yield just because of Chevrolet.”

Hendrick’s voice was only the latest in a growing chorus in the garage against Chastain.

Consider the last four races for Chastain:

  • Talladega: In the first overtime restart, Chastain was second to Noah Gragson on the outside line. Gragson drifted up the track. Chastain shot to the gap between Gragson and Ryan Blaney, who led the inside lane. Gragson and Chastain made contact. Gragson wrecked. The incident also collected Larson.
  • Dover: Less than a quarter of the way into the race, Chastain, running fourth, came up on the slower car of Brennan Poole. Chastain made contact. Poole’s car slid up the track into the path of Larson’s car. Poole said that Chastain “probably needs his butt whooped.” Larson was critical of Chastain for causing an incident early in the race.
  • Kansas: Chastain and Gragson have their second incident in two weeks. Upset that Chastain pinched his car on track and he hit the wall, Gragson retaliated on the track. Gragson approached Chastain after the race on pit road. Gragson grabbed Chastain and shook him before Chastain punched him in the face.
  • Darlington: Chastain and Larson made contact on a restart with six laps to go. That sent Chastain sideways into Larson’s path, ending the hopes either driver had of winning.

While Hendrick was upset with Chastain after the race, Hendrick still had reason to celebrate. Byron’s victory was his third of the season. All of Byron’s wins have come at what will be the most important tracks in the playoffs.

Byron has won at Darlington, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

  • Darlington is the playoff opener in September.
  • Las Vegas is the first race in the third round, making it the first chance for a driver to earn a spot in the Championship 4. Joey Logano won at Las Vegas last year and used that as a springboard to the championship.
  • Phoenix is the site of the championship race.

Byron also has placed in the top 10 this season at six of the seven tracks that will host a playoff race.

“I think we’re safely in a groove here where we’ve got to continue our processes, continue what got us here,” Byron said. “It definitely feels different than what we had last year — where I felt like after we won those couple races (early in the season) … we had just kind of a false confidence.”

Byron has a series-high 16 playoff points despite a penalty that took five points away earlier this year. He’s also climbed to fifth in the standings even though he was penalized 60 points earlier this season.

A key moment in Sunday’s race proved to be the incident triggered by Martin Truex Jr. and Logano on a restart with 16 laps to go. Logano and Truex made contact, blocking the top line, which included Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Elliott ran into the back of Logano. Keselowski hit the back of Elliott’s car. Harvick hit the back of Keselowski’s car. As that happened, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace and Justin Haley drove by on the inside lane.

But on the ensuing restart, Elliott, Keselowski and Harvick were ahead of Burton, Wallace and Haley in the running order.

NASCAR stated that officials reverted to the previous scoring loop before the caution. NASCAR also stated that Elliott, Keselowski and Harvick slowed when the caution was out and maintained reasonable speed, thus they were given their positions back.

“I keep looking at the pylon and I’m pissed off,” Wallace told FS1 after the race. “There’s a couple of cars that were involved in a wreck that got put back in front of us. … Frustrating to see that we got beat like that.”

Denny Hamlin also wasn’t happy, saying on his podcast: “The order was all wrong. Why were the cars that were in the wreck placed back in front of cars that missed the wreck?

“They said, ‘Well, they maintained caution pace.’ Well, you watch the in-car camera … they were destroyed, and saying that they were running pace car speed was maybe, probably, a stretch.”

Winners and losers at Darlington Raceway

By May 15, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway:

WINNERS

William Byron — Racing in the top 10 late in the race, Byron had an excellent view of the repeated crashing in front of him and avoided the incidents to take the win, his series-high third of the year. He led only seven laps.

Kevin Harvick — Harvick also benefitted from the calamities at the front of the pack, inheriting second place after other contenders fell by the wayside.

Brad Keselowski — Keselowski didn’t have one of the day’s best cars, but he took advantage of every opportunity and held on to get a fourth place.

Harrison Burton — Burton had one of the best runs of his two-year stint in the Wood Brothers No. 21. His sixth-place finish was his first top 10 of the year.

LOSERS

Martin Truex Jr. — Truex led the most laps, but his car was crumpled in a crash, and he finished 31st.

Ross Chastain — He led 93 laps and had a shot at winning, but aggressive driving left him with a 29th-place finish and more complaints about his racing style.

Daniel Suarez — His car was among several caught up in a big crash at the start of the final stage. He finished 34th.

