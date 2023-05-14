William Byron wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

By May 14, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron emerged from the smoke and thunder of the final laps and overtime and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series  race at Darlington Raceway.

Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed while racing for the lead on a restart with six laps to go, leaving the lead to Byron.

Byron started the overtime restart in front of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton.

As the green flag flew for the final time, Byron surged ahead of Harvick, led the final two laps and won relatively easily.

Nothing was easy about the final segment of the race, however, as a series of front-pack accidents jumbled the run order.

On a restart with 13 laps to go, third-place Joey Logano and fourth-place Martin Truex Jr. crashed, starting a multi-car incident and causing another caution. Chastain and Larson were side-by-side for the lead, and Chastain was pushed into the wall by Larson at almost the same time Truex lost control of his car.

Larson took the lead into the final 30 laps of the race after a long round of green-flag pit stops. Five laps later, he had a 1.7-second lead over Christopher Bell, with Chastain third and Kyle Busch fourth.

With 18 laps to go and Larson in front by about two seconds, Ryan Newman, making his return to Cup racing, hit the wall off Turn 4 and brought out a caution, bunching the field.

Following Byron and Harvick at the finish were Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Byron, 25, became the first driver to win three times this season. He led only seven laps, including the final two. The win was the first Cup victory for Hendrick Motorsports at Darlington since 2012.

The final stage began with a nine-car crash on the backstretch on the first lap. The wreck was started by Erik Jones, who lost control after an apparent right-rear tire problem. Among those swept into the accident were Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez.

Chastain won the second stage in a tight battle with Truex Jr. Chastain had the lead on the last lap, and Truex moved to the inside to challenge in Turn 3. Chastain popped the outside wall and hit Truex, sending Truex into a slide.

Chastian recovered to finish first in the stage and was followed by Busch, Larson, Byron and Keselowski.

Truex led 89 of 90 laps in the first stage and led at the end of the stage. He was followed by Byron, Bubba Wallace, Chastain and Busch. There was only one caution during the stage.

Stage 1 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: William Byron scored his seventh career win after other contenders crashed over the closing laps. Martin Truex Jr. won the pole and led most of the opening portion of the race before being involved in a crash late in the race. … Ross Chastain showed strength in the second stage and was among the contenders. … Kyle Larson used a strong final stage to race in the front pack.

Who had a bad race: Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon parked after being involved in a nine-car crash at the start of the final stage. … Josh Berry, replacing the injured Alex Bowman, had a sour day, running several laps behind and finishing 30th

Next: Cup drivers move on to North Wilkesboro Speedway May 21 for the All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET) and the All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET). The next point race is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

By May 14, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT
Darlington Raceway
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron scored his seventh NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Byron inherited the lead as several other drivers crashed while trying to take or keep the lead. That drama produced a series of cautions and restarts over the closing miles and pushed the race into overtime.

Following Byron at the finish were Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Alex Bowman awaiting doctor’s visit this week to determine when he can return

By May 14, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Alex Bowman says he has no timetable to return from a fractured vertebra he suffered in a sprint car crash April 25.

Bowman has missed Cup races at Dover, Kansas and Darlington. Hendrick Motorsports stated when Bowman was injured that he was expected to miss three to four weeks.

Bowman said Sunday at Darlington Raceway that he has a doctor’s appointment this week. He is scheduled to have scans taken of his injury during that visit. Until those scans are analyzed, Bowman won’t know what’s next for him.

“Every day is a little different,” Bowman said of how he’s feeling. “I definitely feel way better than I did a couple of weeks ago.”

Bowman said that the pain is most intense when he laughs, coughs, sneezes and tries to sleep. He returned to the gym this week.

Asked about returning to sprint car racing, Bowman said: “That’s a tough decision. At some point, yes, but I don’t know when that point will be again.”

This is the second stretch of races Bowman has missed because of an injury. He missed five races late last season because of a concussion suffered in a crash at Texas.

Bowman entered Darlington 15th in the standings. By missing three races, Bowman has lost three chances to win races and score playoff points. He noted that Dover and Kansas are among his best tracks.

“I missed out on a lot of points, but that’s on me,” Bowman said. “I decided to go sprint car racing.”

Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington

By May 14, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The biggest challenge in compiling a list of all-time best drivers at Darlington — or anywhere else — is comparing drivers from different eras. How do you balance the accomplishments of today’s drivers with those of yesterday’s legends?

Today’s drivers race much more reliable cars, but against a more competitive field. Earlier drivers had more races to run each year, but their cars didn’t always make it to the checkered flag.

MORE: David Pearson was a mostly silent superstar

Any list of all-time best drivers at Darlington must include David Pearson. He holds Darlington records for most wins (10), most poles (12) and most times winning from the pole (four).

Dale Earnhardt is right behind Pearson in all-time wins with nine. But Pearson made 47 starts at Darlington and Earnhardt made 44. Jeff Gordon has seven wins in 36 races.

Here’s my attempt to compare drivers and determine at least a short list for the all-time best drivers at Darlington.

Wins and win rates

I started with a list of all 52 Darlington winners. I eliminated drivers with fewer than seven starts, which only got me down to 48 drivers.

Instead of ranking the drivers in order of wins, I ranked them according to their win rate: number of wins divided by number of starts. The table below summarizes the top-11 drivers’ accomplishments.

I extended the list to 11 in honor of Jimmie Johnson, the final driver named to NASCAR’s just-completed list of 75 top drivers.

A table showing the top-11 drivers in terms of win rates in an attempt to identify the all-time best Darlington drivers

Ranking by win rate puts Herb Thomas (three wins in seven Darlington starts) at the top with a win rate of 42.9%. Pearson comes in a distant second, winning at about half Thomas’ rate. Earnhardt is third at 20.4%.

Ranking by win rate rather than straight wins produces a solid distribution of drivers over different eras. Current driver Erik Jones is fourth with two wins in 10 starts, or a win rate of 20.0%.

Poles

Poles measure pure speed, but speed doesn’t always reflect race performance. That’s especially true at Darlington, where only 21 of 123 races have been won from the pole.

After Pearson’s 12 poles, Fireball Roberts comes in second with seven Darlington poles. Pole rate, however, tells a different story. Fred Lorenzen won six poles in 16 races, for a 37.5% pole rate. Roberts has a pole rate of 35% and Pearson comes in third with a pole rate of 25.5%. Fonty Flock (2/8) and Kasey Kahe (4/16) round out the top five at 25%.

The only drivers who appear in the top 11 on pole rate and win rate are Pearson and Flock.

Average Finishes

Average finish covers all of a driver’s races rather than just the best ones. It’s also one of the few stats available for almost all drivers and races across NASCAR’s 75 years.

The graph below shows all drivers with a career average finishing position at or under 12.0 at Darlington. As before, I include only drivers with seven or more starts.

A bar graph showing the 10 drivers with the best average finishing positions at Darlington in an attempt to identify the all-time best Darlington drivers

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at Darlington of any Cup Series driver since 1950. In fact, four of the 10 best average finishes belong to active drivers.

Of the drivers shown, Kyle Larson, Marvin Panch and Tyler Reddick have not won at Darlington. Larson has not only the second-highest average finish, but he also has finished second at Darlington three times in 10 attempts. No driver has a higher second-place finish rate.

Top-five and top-10 finishes

Top-five and top-10 finishes measure performance consistency. I again use rates to compensate for numbers of races run.

A table showing the top drivers' in contention for all-time best Darlington drivers and their top-five and top-10 rates

The prevalence of more recent drivers in this list is in part due to increased car reliability. Hamlin has a 7.9% career DNF rate. Pearson’s is 35.6%.

That makes Thomas’ ranking second in top-10 rate and first in top-five rate even more impressive. In seven Darlington races, he finished out of the top 15 only once. Keep in mind, however, that it used to be possible to DNF and finish fourth, as Thomas did in 1953.

Putting it all together

I ranked drivers in each metric compared to all other drivers in the pool and compiled the results. I opted not to include pole stats in my ranking of all-time best drivers at Darlington because of the tiny overlap between drivers who won poles and those who ran well in races.

A table showing the all-time best Darlington driver contenders Regan Smith, Joe Weatherly, Harry Gant, Flock and Johnson fall out of the competition because of too many low rankings. For example, Smith is 75th in both top-five and top-10 finishes. Despite never having won at Darlington, Kyle Larson’s other numbers were so good that I kept him on the list. If he wins a Darlington race, I don’t see how one could not include him.

I’ve added one metric to the final matrix — the one metric that prevents me from making a conclusive overall ranking: Races Run.

If you look strictly at the four metric rankings, Herb Thomas comes out at No. 1 via sheer consistency.

Pearson comes in a strong second: When he was good at Darlington, he was really, really good. But Pearson didn’t finish 36.2% of the Darlington races he started.

But that wasn’t (with a few exceptions) his fault.

Thomas ran only seven Darlington races. I could pick seven consecutive Pearson races and get numbers that top Thomas.’ I have the same hesitancy to proclaim Jones better than Earnhardt at Darlington. We can gather more data on Jones, Larson and Hamlin, but Thomas died in 2000.

That leaves me wavering between Thomas and Pearson for No. 1.

Which driver do you think is the all-time best Darlington driver? Tell me in the comments, along with your reasoning.

NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments

By May 13, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — While some Cup drivers say they should be allowed to fight as in pro hockey, NASCAR will not adjust its guidelines to permit that.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports on Saturday that series officials are directed not to get involved in a conflict between drivers but let NASCAR’s security team handle the matter. NASCAR relies on its security team members and their decades of law enforcement experience and training to assess situations and react.

Some drivers are disappointed that NASCAR security stopped Noah Gragson from retaliating after Ross Chastain punched him on pit road last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“I feel like security stepped in about 10 seconds too quick,” Kyle Busch said Saturday at Darlington Raceway. “You let one guy get a hell of a hit and then you block the other guy from getting a hit back. You got to at least let the guy (punched) try (to punch back).

“I would seriously urge NASCAR to go with some hockey rules: Once you get to the ground we’re going to break it up, or once one of you guys looks gassed, we’re going to break it up.

“Let them get a good 30 seconds in. It’s going to be way better for TV and ratings are going to go off the charts.”

Daniel Suarez said he felt security stopped the incident between Gragson and Chastain too early.

“I think they should have let them go for a little bit, maybe not as much as in hockey, but a little bit because they have to get their emotions out,” Suarez said.

William Byron also said he’s for drivers fighting but that it should be done in a designated area.

“This sport is so emotional,” Byron said, explaining why drivers should be able to fight. “You guys don’t see a lot of the emotion that we carry inside the helmet. That’s the part of this sport that is different from every other sport. Sometimes letting some of that emotion out after the race is healthy.

“Like Ross said, it kind of got them on the same page after the fact. Kind of being able to scuffle a little bit and get some emotions out kind of gets you past it quicker.”

Kevin Harvick isn’t convinced that those who say they want to fight really do.

“I think they’re all full of talk, personally,” Harvick said. “There’s only a couple of them that aren’t. Until they stand there and brawl, let’s see if that’s actually what they want. I’d say most of them don’t want that.”

Harvick admits it might not have been fair for Gragson to have been hit with a punch and not had a chance to counter “but he also went down there (to Chastain). I’ve always been told to swing first, swing hard.”

Harvick also notes that if drivers were left to fight, what would happen if one got hit in the face, fell and smacked his or her head on the ground.

“It’s not as cool anymore,” Harvick said.

Harvick can help dictate how one racing series reacts in such situations.

Harvick is a co-owner in the Cars Tour with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Justin Marks. Harvick was asked what would happen if drivers in that series fought.

“The thing that we’ve talked about as a group is that we’d throw them out,” Harvick said. “If that was the Cars Tour, there would most likely be a penalty.”

A fight, though, would bring attention to that series, Harvick was told.

“If you need attention that way,” Harvick said, “we’re doing something wrong.”

