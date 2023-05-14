What drivers said at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — What drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway:

William Byron — Winner: “It’s pretty amazing. My granddad passed away on Thursday, and just, man, I wish my family could be here. Just things have a way of working out, honestly. It just worked out that way today. We didn’t have the best third stage. We just kept battling, and things just kind of come back around. Want to wish happy Mother’s Day to my mom. My sister just graduated school, so big day. Definitely didn’t expect this. But just thankful for a great team, and yeah, just things have a way of working out, and come back here to Darlington and have it go exactly the other way. I’m just thankful that I was able to get in this 24 car. I was too young at the time I feel like, but growing up, maturing and just having a great team around me, being able to build the core that we have, I have a great group of guys, Rudy, Brandon McSwain, Tyler, my car chief, everybody on the team does a great job preparing good cars, and we work hard at it. It’s nice to see it go our way once.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 2nd: “We had a good car all day; we just never could get up towards the front in our Sunny Delight Ford Mustang. Struggled in traffic today, but we were really good at the second half of the run and just struggled at the beginning of the run. But we had good track position, then had a bad pit stop under green, and then wound up having everything work out there at the end. Didn’t have anything for William. The front is torn up pretty good. But they did a great job and just kind of kept ourselves in the game, and you never know what’s going to happen. I think if you would have dropped us in first or second place, we probably could have run there. The Fords struggle in traffic with this particular aero package, and it’s hard to make up ground, and then we lost a bunch of ground on pit road under the green flag pit stop. Then we got toward the end and missed all the wrecks. Well, we came out the other side of the wrecks. We were in the wrecks, but just didn’t have any damage to the wheels and tires, just structural damage. WIlliam ended up being the only car that didn’t have damage, and he just drove off, so still a good day for our Sunny Delight Ford Mustang, and we’ll just keep plugging away.””

Chase Elliott — Finished 3rd: “I feel like our car was plenty good, really, throughout the whole day. I just do such a terrible job getting up through traffic. I get stalled out behind guys, and I just feel like people driving cars like mine don’t do that. They tend to get up through there and get to where they belong. I feel like everything on the other side of the wall and the car that I was driving was really, really good, so I need to just try to improve and keep going to work on the areas that I’m struggling in and try to build on the improvements we’ve made. But I certainly have a long ways to go. But really proud of our team effort to keep us in the fight. Pit stops were unreal, and obviously got really lucky there at the end with those guys crashing and then the caution coming out quick for myself and guys like Brad to keep our spots like that. I’ll certainly take third, and appreciate all the effort this weekend. We’re making some small gains here and there, just got to get some more.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 4th: “I felt like at the end it turned into a wreckfest and we got tore up and salvaged what we could salvage. Ultimately, we were a fifth- or sixth-place car all day and ended up fourth. It was a real solid day. I felt like the whole team did a great job. At the end it just turned into chaos and had all those wrecks and I was in the wrong lane and got tore up and from there we were just salvaging what we could, but it’s nice to come out of here with a fourth, a lot of stage points and something to hold our head up high with.”

Bubba Wallace — Finished 5th: “Unfortunately, we had that one bad pit stop that set us behind, but this team never gives up. It feels good to rebound to fifth. I keep looking at that pylon, and I’m still pissed off. There are a couple cars up there that were in a wreck that got put back in front of us. That’s bullcrap, and it’s frustrating that we got beat like that because I feel that our car was really good, especially at the beginning. I thought we were a second-place car to the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.). All in all for Dr. Pepper, Toyota, this 23 team, proud of our guys, proud of the pit crew for rebounding and giving us a shot with a good points day. I thought we were a second-place car. I put that down in the debrief and thought the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) was really strong. I don’t know what got him in the back. Pit stops hurt us; that one kind of set us back, but they rebounded and executed the rest of the time. Appreciate that. Just aero, such a big aero place even when tires wear out. The groove goes to the top and you’re just trying to find your way. Proud of our team and proud of our team for staying in it. Things were starting to fall our way there and ended up fifth. Solid points day. Continuing to climb so it’s good.”

Harrison Burton — Finished 6th: “I felt like we kind of just bounced around 15th after we lost the top-10 track position early on pit road. That was a mixture of my fault and the pit crew, so it’s kind of nice we got the last caution and it was a chance for both of us to redeem ourselves and felt like we did that and got a decent finish out of it. I’m really proud of the DEX Imaging Ford Mustang guys and the Wood Brothers. It was a fast car. I mean, it felt relative to our alliance teammates at Team Penske. That’s been our goal as of late is to try and run with those guys and, relative to them, we were right there. It’s a good day for us and something to build on. We really needed it. The last few weeks we’ve kind of been on the other side of it, where we’ve been fast and didn’t have anything to show for it. This week was kind of the opposite. We were probably a 10th-place car and finished sixth. That was just about execution at the end, restarts at the end and getting a decent finish.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 9th: “Track position was big. We got decent in the second stage. We long-pitted and I thought we made up good ground. We went from 18th to eighth, and our car was pretty respectable there, but then the track went tight on us and we lost a little bit of speed and handling. We lined up there at the end and just got caught. They stacked up and destroyed the nose, so it was just one of those days.”

Chris Buescher — Finished 10th: “We worked hard today with our Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang to get it better. We got rolling pretty good and avoided the last two wrecks. We really wanted to see what we could do with those last 10 green flag laps to see what we could do with it, but just didn’t get that opportunity. The way this day started, we’d have taken a 10th if you would have told us we could get there. We still have a little work to do, but it’s such a track position sensitive race again. We were just planted and basically stuck and that’s why the restarts are as chaotic as they are.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 31st: “When we got into (Ross) Chastain there at the end of the second stage going for the win in that, it knocked the toe out so we were tight from there on out. Just an unfortunate deal. There was plenty of room there, but he just came off the wall and hit me. Like I said, knocked the toe out in the right front. Pretty crappy from there, and then on that restart I guess I just got real tight and I don’t even know who I squeezed into the wall, but I apologize to them. Probably my fault, just got real tight and couldn’t stay down the track.”

Rick Hendrick on Ross Chastain’s actions: ‘If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back’

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Car owner Rick Hendrick issued a warning to Ross Chastain after Kyle Larson was wrecked for the third time in the last four races due to Chastain’s actions.

“I don’t care if he’s driving a Chevrolet if he wrecks our cars,”  Hendrick said of Chastain, who drives a Chevy for Trackhouse Racing. “I don’t care. I’ve told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back. If you don’t do it, they’ll run all over you.

“I’m loyal to Chevrolet, but when somebody runs over us, then I expect my guys to hold their ground. I’m not going to ask them to yield just because of Chevrolet.”

Hendrick wasn’t done.

“He doesn’t have to be that aggressive,” Hendrick said of Chastain. “I guess at this point in the race maybe you’re super aggressive, but you just don’t run people up in the fence. He’s going to make a lot of enemies. It’s hard to win a championship when you’ve got a lot of paybacks out there.”

Asked if he needed to get involved, Hendrick mentioned Chastain’s team owner, Justin Marks.

“I would think Justin would have a conversation” with Chastain.

As for the message Marks should deliver?

“If you have a lot of people wanting to pay you back, then it’s hard to win a championship that way,” Hendrick said.

As for all the incidents with Chastain, Hendrick said: “It’s really getting old with these guys.”

Hendrick’s words filled a void left by Larson, who left the track without talking to reporters.

Hendrick’s comments came after one of his drivers — William Byron— won his series-high third Cup victory Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

But it could have been Larson had it not been for Chastain.

Chastain and Larson were battling for the lead on a restart with six laps to go when trouble struck.

Chastain made contact with Larson and they hit again. Chastain’s right rear hit Larson’s left front. The contact spun Chastain’s car sideways and damaged the left front of Larson’s car, ending his chances of a victory. Larson finished 20th.

“I fully committed into (Turn) 1 and wanted to squeeze (Larson) up,” Chastain said after exiting the infield care center. “Didn’t want to turn myself across his nose for sure. Not how I wanted to be standing here talking to you all here.”

On the previous restart, the roles had been reversed. Larson was on the bottom lane and Chastain on the top lane. Chastain hit the wall.

When asked by his team if he got into the wall, Chastain responded on the radio: “Oh yeah. He drove us right in it.”

As Chastain determined which lane to pick for the next restart, he asked his team if they thought Larson was done or if Larson would do the same thing.

The team responded by telling Chastain to choose which lane he felt stronger. It was the bottom, setting up his fateful contact with Larson.

Issues between Chastain and Larson started at Talladega. Chastain’s contact with Noah Gragson at the front of the field created an accordion affect that collected Larson and ended his race. Larson finished 33rd.

At Dover the following week, Chastain got into the back of Brennan Poole, sending Poole’s car up the track into Larson, ending his chances to win. Larson finished 32nd.

After Sunday’s incident, crew chief Cliff Daniels told Larson on the radio: “Why did he just run right into the fence? How does that make any sense? … Make that three races now that he’s taken us out, Chevrolet. Good job. Good job. That’s three races that (No.) 1 car has taken us out of.”

NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron scored his seventh NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Byron inherited the lead as several other drivers crashed while trying to take or keep the lead. That drama produced a series of cautions and restarts over the closing miles and pushed the race into overtime.

Following Byron at the finish were Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Darlington Cup results

Cup driver points after Darlington

William Byron wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron emerged from the smoke and thunder of the final laps and overtime to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series  race at Darlington Raceway.

Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed while racing for the lead on a restart with six laps to go, leaving the lead to Byron.

Byron started the overtime restart in front of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton.

MORE: Darlington Cup results, driver points

As the green flag flew for the final time, Byron surged ahead of Harvick, led the final two laps and won relatively easily.

Nothing was easy about the final segment of the race, however, as a series of front-pack accidents jumbled the running order and frustrated those who were crashed out of contention.

“Definitely didn’t expect this,” Byron told Fox Sports. “But just thankful for a great team, and yeah, just things have a way of working out, and come back here to Darlington and have it go exactly the other way.”

Joey Logano bumped Byron from the lead to win this race last year.

On a restart with 13 laps to go, third-place Logano and fourth-place Martin Truex Jr. crashed, starting a multi-car incident and causing another caution. Chastain and Larson were side-by-side for the lead, and Chastain hit the wall while racing Larson at almost the same time Truex lost control of his car.

Having watched the wild racing at the front over the final miles, Byron said he was prepared for the final restart alongside Harvick. “It does matter in the sport how you race others,” he said. “The 1 (Chastain) had done that move earlier in the race, and it had come back his way. Part of our decision-making before the final restart was that you put that in the memory bank and who are the people I’m up against in this situation and make decisions based on that.”

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon both criticized Chastain’s driving after the race, in particular focusing on his crash with Larson.

Larson took the lead into the final 30 laps of the race after a long round of green-flag pit stops. Five laps later, he had a 1.7-second lead over Christopher Bell, with Chastain third and Kyle Busch fourth.

With 18 laps to go and Larson in front by about two seconds, Ryan Newman, making his return to Cup racing, hit the wall off Turn 4 and brought out a caution, bunching the field.

Following Byron and Harvick at the finish were Elliott, Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Byron, 25, became the first driver to win three times this season. He led only seven laps, including the final two. The win was the first Cup victory for Hendrick Motorsports at Darlington since 2012.

The final stage began with a nine-car crash on the backstretch on the first lap. The wreck was started by Erik Jones, who lost control after his right rear tire came loose. Among those swept into the accident were Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez.

Chastain won the second stage in a tight battle with Truex. Chastain had the lead on the last lap, and Truex moved to the inside to challenge in Turn 3. Chastain popped the outside wall and hit Truex, sending Truex into a slide. Truex finished 10th in the stage.

Chastain recovered to finish first in the stage and was followed by Busch, Larson, Byron and Keselowski.

Truex led 89 of 90 laps in the first stage and led at the end of the stage. He was followed by Byron, Wallace, Chastain and Busch. There was only one caution during the stage.

Stage 1 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: William Byron scored his seventh career win after other contenders crashed over the closing laps. Martin Truex Jr. won the pole and led most of the opening portion of the race before being involved in a crash late in the race. He was the top lap-leader with 145. … Kyle Larson used a strong final stage to race in the front pack.

Who had a bad race: Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon parked after being involved in a nine-car crash at the start of the final stage. … Josh Berry, replacing the injured Alex Bowman, had a sour day, running several laps behind and finishing 30th

Notable: William Byron’s victory was the 100th win for the No. 24 car.

Next: Cup drivers move on to North Wilkesboro Speedway May 21 for the All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET) and the All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET). The next point race is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

Alex Bowman awaiting doctor’s visit this week to determine when he can return

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Alex Bowman says he has no timetable to return from a fractured vertebra he suffered in a sprint car crash April 25.

Bowman has missed Cup races at Dover, Kansas and Darlington. Hendrick Motorsports stated when Bowman was injured that he was expected to miss three to four weeks.

Bowman said Sunday at Darlington Raceway that he has a doctor’s appointment this week. He is scheduled to have scans taken of his injury during that visit. Until those scans are analyzed, Bowman won’t know what’s next for him.

“Every day is a little different,” Bowman said of how he’s feeling. “I definitely feel way better than I did a couple of weeks ago.”

Bowman said that the pain is most intense when he laughs, coughs, sneezes and tries to sleep. He returned to the gym this week.

Asked about returning to sprint car racing, Bowman said: “That’s a tough decision. At some point, yes, but I don’t know when that point will be again.”

This is the second stretch of races Bowman has missed because of an injury. He missed five races late last season because of a concussion suffered in a crash at Texas.

Bowman entered Darlington 15th in the standings. By missing three races, Bowman has lost three chances to win races and score playoff points. He noted that Dover and Kansas are among his best tracks.

“I missed out on a lot of points, but that’s on me,” Bowman said. “I decided to go sprint car racing.”

