Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington

By May 14, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The biggest challenge in compiling a list of all-time best drivers at Darlington — or anywhere else — is comparing drivers from different eras. How do you balance the accomplishments of today’s drivers with those of yesterday’s legends?

Today’s drivers race much more reliable cars, but against a more competitive field. Earlier drivers had more races to run each year, but their cars didn’t always make it to the checkered flag.

MORE: David Pearson was a mostly silent superstar

Any list of all-time best drivers at Darlington must include David Pearson. He holds Darlington records for most wins (10), most poles (12) and most times winning from the pole (four).

Dale Earnhardt is right behind Pearson in all-time wins with nine. But Pearson made 47 starts at Darlington and Earnhardt made 44. Jeff Gordon has seven wins in 36 races.

Here’s my attempt to compare drivers and determine at least a short list for the all-time best drivers at Darlington.

Wins and win rates

I started with a list of all 52 Darlington winners. I eliminated drivers with fewer than seven starts, which only got me down to 48 drivers.

Instead of ranking the drivers in order of wins, I ranked them according to their win rate: number of wins divided by number of starts. The table below summarizes the top-11 drivers’ accomplishments.

I extended the list to 11 in honor of Jimmie Johnson, the final driver named to NASCAR’s just-completed list of 75 top drivers.

A table showing the top-11 drivers in terms of win rates in an attempt to identify the all-time best Darlington drivers

Ranking by win rate puts Herb Thomas (three wins in seven Darlington starts) at the top with a win rate of 42.9%. Pearson comes in a distant second, winning at about half Thomas’ rate. Earnhardt is third at 20.4%.

Ranking by win rate rather than straight wins produces a solid distribution of drivers over different eras. Current driver Erik Jones is fourth with two wins in 10 starts, or a win rate of 20.0%.

Poles

Poles measure pure speed, but speed doesn’t always reflect race performance. That’s especially true at Darlington, where only 21 of 123 races have been won from the pole.

After Pearson’s 12 poles, Fireball Roberts comes in second with seven Darlington poles. Pole rate, however, tells a different story. Fred Lorenzen won six poles in 16 races, for a 37.5% pole rate. Roberts has a pole rate of 35% and Pearson comes in third with a pole rate of 25.5%. Fonty Flock (2/8) and Kasey Kahe (4/16) round out the top five at 25%.

The only drivers who appear in the top 11 on pole rate and win rate are Pearson and Flock.

Average Finishes

Average finish covers all of a driver’s races rather than just the best ones. It’s also one of the few stats available for almost all drivers and races across NASCAR’s 75 years.

The graph below shows all drivers with a career average finishing position at or under 12.0 at Darlington. As before, I include only drivers with seven or more starts.

A bar graph showing the 10 drivers with the best average finishing positions at Darlington in an attempt to identify the all-time best Darlington drivers

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at Darlington of any Cup Series driver since 1950. In fact, four of the 10 best average finishes belong to active drivers.

Of the drivers shown, Kyle Larson, Marvin Panch and Tyler Reddick have not won at Darlington. Larson has not only the second-highest average finish, but he also has finished second at Darlington three times in 10 attempts. No driver has a higher second-place finish rate.

Top-five and top-10 finishes

Top-five and top-10 finishes measure performance consistency. I again use rates to compensate for numbers of races run.

A table showing the top drivers' in contention for all-time best Darlington drivers and their top-five and top-10 rates

The prevalence of more recent drivers in this list is in part due to increased car reliability. Hamlin has a 7.9% career DNF rate. Pearson’s is 35.6%.

That makes Thomas’ ranking second in top-10 rate and first in top-five rate even more impressive. In seven Darlington races, he finished out of the top 15 only once. Keep in mind, however, that it used to be possible to DNF and finish fourth, as Thomas did in 1953.

Putting it all together

I ranked drivers in each metric compared to all other drivers in the pool and compiled the results. I opted not to include pole stats in my ranking of all-time best drivers at Darlington because of the tiny overlap between drivers who won poles and those who ran well in races.

A table showing the all-time best Darlington driver contenders Regan Smith, Joe Weatherly, Harry Gant, Flock and Johnson fall out of the competition because of too many low rankings. For example, Smith is 75th in both top-five and top-10 finishes. Despite never having won at Darlington, Kyle Larson’s other numbers were so good that I kept him on the list. If he wins a Darlington race, I don’t see how one could not include him.

I’ve added one metric to the final matrix — the one metric that prevents me from making a conclusive overall ranking: Races Run.

If you look strictly at the four metric rankings, Herb Thomas comes out at No. 1 via sheer consistency.

Pearson comes in a strong second: When he was good at Darlington, he was really, really good. But Pearson didn’t finish 36.2% of the Darlington races he started.

But that wasn’t (with a few exceptions) his fault.

Thomas ran only seven Darlington races. I could pick seven consecutive Pearson races and get numbers that top Thomas.’ I have the same hesitancy to proclaim Jones better than Earnhardt at Darlington. We can gather more data on Jones, Larson and Hamlin, but Thomas died in 2000.

That leaves me wavering between Thomas and Pearson for No. 1.

Which driver do you think is the all-time best Darlington driver? Tell me in the comments, along with your reasoning.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com
NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments
Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments

By May 13, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — While some Cup drivers say they should be allowed to fight as in pro hockey, NASCAR will not adjust its guidelines to permit that.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports on Saturday that series officials are directed not to get involved in a conflict between drivers but let NASCAR’s security team handle the matter. NASCAR relies on its security team members and their decades of law enforcement experience and training to assess situations and react.

Some drivers are disappointed that NASCAR security stopped Noah Gragson from retaliating after Ross Chastain punched him on pit road last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“I feel like security stepped in about 10 seconds too quick,” Kyle Busch said Saturday at Darlington Raceway. “You let one guy get a hell of a hit and then you block the other guy from getting a hit back. You got to at least let the guy (punched) try (to punch back).

“I would seriously urge NASCAR to go with some hockey rules: Once you get to the ground we’re going to break it up, or once one of you guys looks gassed, we’re going to break it up.

“Let them get a good 30 seconds in. It’s going to be way better for TV and ratings are going to go off the charts.”

Daniel Suarez said he felt security stopped the incident between Gragson and Chastain too early.

“I think they should have let them go for a little bit, maybe not as much as in hockey, but a little bit because they have to get their emotions out,” Suarez said.

William Byron also said he’s for drivers fighting but that it should be done in a designated area.

“This sport is so emotional,” Byron said, explaining why drivers should be able to fight. “You guys don’t see a lot of the emotion that we carry inside the helmet. That’s the part of this sport that is different from every other sport. Sometimes letting some of that emotion out after the race is healthy.

“Like Ross said, it kind of got them on the same page after the fact. Kind of being able to scuffle a little bit and get some emotions out kind of gets you past it quicker.”

Kevin Harvick isn’t convinced that those who say they want to fight really do.

“I think they’re all full of talk, personally,” Harvick said. “There’s only a couple of them that aren’t. Until they stand there and brawl, let’s see if that’s actually what they want. I’d say most of them don’t want that.”

Harvick admits it might not have been fair for Gragson to have been hit with a punch and not had a chance to counter “but he also went down there (to Chastain). I’ve always been told to swing first, swing hard.”

Harvick also notes that if drivers were left to fight, what would happen if one got hit in the face, fell and smacked his or her head on the ground.

“It’s not as cool anymore,” Harvick said.

Harvick can help dictate how one racing series reacts in such situations.

Harvick is a co-owner in the Cars Tour with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Justin Marks. Harvick was asked what would happen if drivers in that series fought.

“The thing that we’ve talked about as a group is that we’d throw them out,” Harvick said. “If that was the Cars Tour, there would most likely be a penalty.”

A fight, though, would bring attention to that series, Harvick was told.

“If you need attention that way,” Harvick said, “we’re doing something wrong.”

Read more about NASCAR

All-time best drivers at Darlington
Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington
Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington

By May 13, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson and John Hunter Nemechek battled side by side on the final lap of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway before Larson charged to the win.

Larson and Nemechek collided on the frontstretch approaching the checkered flag. Nemechek lost control of his car and slid into the inside wall as Larson rolled across the finish line to win.

Justin Allgaier finished second, Cole Custer third and Austin Hill fourth. Nemechek limped across the finish line for fifth.

Darlington Xfinity results

Xfinity driver points after Darlington

Read more about NASCAR

All-time best drivers at Darlington
Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com
NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

By May 13, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway after bumping challenger John Hunter Nemechek during a fierce battle on the final lap.

Larson recovered from a pit road speeding penalty that dropped him from the lead pack to 31st and moved into position to challenge for the win in the closing miles.

He and Nemechek raced hard on the final lap, running side by side and touching. Nemechek almost lost control but managed to challenge Larson in the final turn before Larson bounced off the wall and hit Nemechek. Larson raced under the checkered flag as Nemechek lost control of his car.

MORE: Darlington Xfinity results, driver points

“I thought it was good, hard racing, for sure,” Larson said. “I was nervous about what would happen in (Turn) 3. I’m trying to stay right to him so I could arc and drive in as hard as I could. That got us both out of shape. It was a lot of fun. Turns 3 and 4 — it was crazy.

“I hit the wall so hard in the center of (Turns) 3 and 4. I was hoping I wasn’t broke. I was plowing tight and watching my mirror and trying to get away from him. I hit the wall, and he got to my door at the same exact time, and it kind of shot him and wrecked him.”

Nemechek also called the final lap “good, hard racing. I’m smiling ear-to-ear internally let’s put it, for the hard racing we had today, how him and I raced each other. I’m disappointed with a fifth-place finish with the car we had today and not being in Victory Lane. I’ll let that disappointment drive me and, hopefully, go win some more races.”

A debris caution with 22 laps to go in the race eliminated Nemechek’s three-second lead over Justin Allgaier and bunched the field.

The restart found Nemechek, Allgaier, Cole Custer, Austin Hill and Kyle Larson at the front.

Nemechek jumped out to a lead on the green flag, but another caution brought the field together again.

Allgaier finished second and was followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill and Nemechek.

The win was the 14th Xfinity victory for Larson, who won at Darlington for the first time in any series.

Much of the field was involved in a multi-car crash on Lap 67. With the field bunched after a restart, contact between Sheldon Creed and Nemechek in Turn 3 sent Creed into a spin, and cars behind them were swept into the accident. A dozen cars were impacted in a crash that looked Talladega-like. Nemechek drove away from the accident with no significant damage.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Who had a good race: Sam Mayer led 34 of the race’s first 40 laps. … Kyle Larson, dropping in from the Cup Series, had one of the afternoon’s best cars and emerged victorious on a tough final lap. … John Hunter Nemechek took charge during the final stage but lost the win on the last lap.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst slapped the outside wall on Lap 12 and parked after completing 29 laps. … Anthony Alfredo, Sage Karam and Stefan Parsons had encounters with the wall on Lap 61. … Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones and Ryan Truex picked up considerable damage in a huge Lap 67 crash and left the race.

Next: The Xfinity Series moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a May 27 race at 1 p.m.

Read more about NASCAR

All-time best drivers at Darlington
Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com
NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments
Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington

Darlington Cup Series starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole

By May 13, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Martin Truex Jr. posted a speed of 169.409 miles per hour Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Second Saturday was Bubba Wallace, who ran 169.339.

Also starting in the top five Sunday will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ross Chastain.

Darlington Cup starting lineup

Darlington Cup qualifying results

Read more about NASCAR

All-time best drivers at Darlington
Dr. Diandra: The all-time best drivers at Darlington
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com
NASCAR won’t change guidelines on fighting despite driver comments
Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington