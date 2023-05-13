Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway

By May 13, 2023, 12:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Martin Truex Jr. won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Truex turned a lap at 169.409 miles per hour in afternoon qualifying. He edged Bubba Wallace, who was second at 169.339. The pole is Truex’s first this season and first at Darlington.

MORE: Darlington Cup starting lineup, qualifying results

Following in the top five were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ross Chastain.

Stenhouse and Chastain will be starting in the top five at Darlington for the first time.

Chase Elliott was fastest in morning practice but qualified 21st.

Sunday Cup race at Darlington: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 13, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Cup Series hits the halfway mark of the 26-race regular season Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The pressure will be build on drivers to win and earn a spot in the playoffs.

The focus Sunday will be winning at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks. Four drivers finished in the top 10 in both Darlington races last year: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at Darlington (7.48) among drivers with more than two starts there. Kyle Larson is next with an average finish of 9.2.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Members of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Drivers meeting is at 2:05 p.m. … Driver intros are at 2:25 p.m. … Susan Chastain, mother of Cup driver Ross Chastain, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Master Sergeant Ashley Keeks, United States Air Force Band, at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Erik Jones won the Southern 500 to open the Cup playoffs last September. Denny Hamlin finished second. Tyler Reddick placed third. Joey Logano won at Darlington in May 2022 after a late-race duel with William Byron. Tyler Reddick was second. Justin Haley placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Should NASCAR let drivers fight or break up confrontations quickly?

Dr. Diandra: Darlington mellowed over decades but still one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

Cup teams ask NASCAR for “meaningful” talks on charters

David Pearson: A superhero in plain clothes

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains No. 1

Drivers to watch at Darlington

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

By May 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track at Darlington Raceway Saturday as Throwback Weekend continues at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

A 200-mile race is scheduled for the Xfinity Series at 1:30 p.m. Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith are one-two-three in the Xfinity points after 10 races. Hill has won three times.

MORE: David Pearson was NASCAR’s mostly silent superstar

Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled from 10:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 87 degrees.

A look at Darlington’s Saturday schedule:

Saturday, May 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Darlington Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins

By May 12, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Christian Eckes won Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race in double overtime at Darlington Raceway.

Eckes crossed the start/finish line to begin the final lap just before the caution came out for an incident, ending the race and giving Eckes his second victory of the season. Eckes, who won the first stage, led 82 of the 158 laps.

MORE: Darlington Truck results

MORE: Truck points after Darlington

Stewart Friesen finished a season-best second. Tanner Gray placed third. William Byron, who won the second stage, finished fourth. Carson Hocevar completed the top five.

Byron was one of four Cup drivers in the field.

Bubba Wallace placed seventh, Ross Chastain was 13th and Corey LaJoie was 16th.

Zane Smith is the points leader. He leads Ty Majeski by nine points and Corey Heim by 15 points after nine races this season.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: William Byron

Who had a good race: Rajah Caruth finished a career-best sixth. … Dean Thompson placed a career-best ninth.

Who had a bad race: Ty Majeski, who entered tied for the points lead, finished 31st after suffering power steering issues early.

Next: The series races May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

