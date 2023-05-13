Darlington Cup Series starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cup Series hits the halfway mark of the 26-race regular season Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The pressure will be build on drivers to win and earn a spot in the playoffs.

The focus Sunday will be winning at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks. Four drivers finished in the top 10 in both Darlington races last year: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at Darlington (7.48) among drivers with more than two starts there. Kyle Larson is next with an average finish of 9.2.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Members of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Drivers meeting is at 2:05 p.m. … Driver intros are at 2:25 p.m. … Susan Chastain, mother of Cup driver Ross Chastain, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Master Sergeant Ashley Keeks, United States Air Force Band, at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Erik Jones won the Southern 500 to open the Cup playoffs last September. Denny Hamlin finished second. Tyler Reddick placed third. Joey Logano won at Darlington in May 2022 after a late-race duel with William Byron. Tyler Reddick was second. Justin Haley placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Should NASCAR let drivers fight or break up confrontations quickly?

Dr. Diandra: Darlington mellowed over decades but still one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

Cup teams ask NASCAR for “meaningful” talks on charters

David Pearson: A superhero in plain clothes

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains No. 1

Drivers to watch at Darlington