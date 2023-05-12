NASCAR Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at Darlington Raceway as the track opens its Throwback Weekend and its celebration of the 75 drivers chosen as NASCAR’s best.
Truck and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled for practice and qualifying Friday afternoon. Trucks will compete in a 200-mile race Friday night.
It’s not that Reddick has any ill will toward Chastain, it’s just the idea of a fight between drivers being broken up by NASCAR officials so early.
“If you’re going to break it up really early, break it up as soon as Noah puts his hand on Ross,” Reddick said. “Don’t wait for someone to throw the first punch. Then the guy that gets hit or missed by that first punch doesn’t have a chance to throw one back.
“I think from the driver’s point of view, why even go there and do anything? Looking at how that one went (between Chastain and Gragson), you’ve just got to go up and sucker punch somebody and that’s going to be the end of it. You’re not going to get hit back.”
Last weekend’s issues started on the track. Gragson was upset with how Chastain raced him, causing Gragson to hit the wall. Gragson responded by hitting Chastain’s car.
After the race, Gragson confronted Chastain on pit road, grabbed Chastain and shook him before Chastain punched Gragson. NASCAR security then separated the two before Gragson could throw a punch.
Reddick wasn’t the only driver to speak up about if drivers should be left to fight or separated quickly.
“You just don’t want to have a guy get punched in the face and not be able to do anything about it, either,” Burton said. “So, it’s kind of in between a rock and a hard place. I know the fans love it. I love watching hockey fights and hockey in general because you know they’re going to be hitting each other hard. So, it’s a catch-22 for sure.
“I could definitely see where Noah probably would have wanted to have at least a fair shot to act. But, I don’t know. It’s probably on the safer side of things to separate us. The young guy in me wants to say, ‘Yeah, just let them fight it out.’ I’m not sure.”
NASCAR officials and security typically allow drivers to express their dissatisfaction with each other after the race and step in only when it becomes a physical confrontation. One of the challenges for officials is that they don’t always reach the scene before a physical confrontation takes place because of how far the cars are spread out on pit road after a race.
Without security, situations can escalate and that can lead to drivers getting hurt or others stepping in to try to break up the melee.
When Burton fought Gragson at Kentucky, the cars were parked elsewhere and they were alone before anyone intervened.
“When Noah and I fought, we were kind of able to fight for a while before anyone broke us up,” Burton said. “Then we went to the ground and all that. I didn’t have a problem with what happened with us.”
Reddick said one way to stop such incidents would be simple.
“Don’t even let the drivers get face-to-face after the race,” he said. “I would rather see it to where drivers can kind of voice their frustrations for a minute between them. If they want to fight, fight, but there’s a lot of emotions and adrenaline running in those moments.”
2. Where should NASCAR race next?
Now that NASCAR has raced inside a football stadium, maybe the sport can find a way to race around one.
Formula One showed it’s possible, running on a circuit that went around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, last weekend for the second consecutive year.
With all the hospitality buildings, grandstands, and fan amenities, including a champagne bar, faux marina and a chair lift over part of the course, it didn’t feel like the event was held in a stadium parking lot.
Such a concept could continue NASCAR’s quest to race in new places. The series has run inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum the past two years and will debut on the streets of Chicago in July.
Running in football stadium parking lot could help the sport reach coveted markets that don’t have a track.
Of course, it doesn’t mean such an idea would be easy. The Miami Dolphins are better positioned to do so that many teams.
“We have the good fortune that we own the land and all the parking spots and the stadium,” said Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, in response to a question from NBC Sports.
“Most stadiums around the country are owned by a municipality of some sort. That creates a lot of challenges to what we did here. We can just go and make the investment and do it. I talked to one person and he says, ‘Yeah, I believe in it. Let’s go do it.’
“Then I say, ‘We need to spend more money than we originally anticipated. We want to make this best in class.’ He said, ‘Just go do it.’
“If you have municipalities that own something like that, it’s a lot different process to get those decisions made and they’re made by committees and all kinds of things. I think it would be very difficult for other stadiums to do what we’ve done here from that standpoint.”
With NASCAR spending $50 million to put on the Chicago street course, could a similar commitment go into a stadium course in the right market? The sport is expected to get an increase in the next media rights deal, which begins in 2025. That would make now a good time to begin conversations with prospective stadiums to see what is possible.
Among the stadiums that could be suited for NASCAR would be the Meadowlands Complex, which includes MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and Jets of the NFL, and Empower Field at Mile High, home to the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
MetLife Stadium is located about five miles west of New York City, putting NASCAR as close to the nation’s No. 1 TV market as possible. Among the challenges will be that racing once was held there and left. IndyCar raced in the stadium’s parking lot from 1984-91. Another challenge would be finding a date. Since last year, the stadium has hosted concerts for Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Chesney, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Such future events could create a limited window for a race.
Empower Field at Mile High is a couple miles from downtown Denver. The city ranks 16th in U.S. TV markets. A race in Denver would give NASCAR an event in a city that it has looked at for years. The nearest track that hosts a NASCAR race is Kansas Speedway, which is about 600 miles away.
Racing is not new to Denver. It hosted IndyCar races in 1990-91 and 2002-06. The races in the 2000s were run in the streets around the arena for Denver’s NBA and NHL teams. Again, having a motorsports event there fail previously could be a roadblock to future efforts, among other things.
Officials from both stadiums did not return messages from NBC Sports.
To host a race would be expensive to for any stadium and Garfinkel notes the financial challenges that could come with such a move.
“Formula One, because of the popularity of the sport, the international nature of the sport, makes it possible to make this kind of investment and be able to get a return,” he said. “We want to do everything at the quality that, hopefully, you see around the campus vs. trying to do things really inexpensively just to put a race on.
“I think you need to have the revenues to do things the way we’ve done them here. I’m not sure if it wasn’t Formula One, if we’d be able to do that.”
3. Pre-race festivities
It was interesting attending my first Formula One race last weekend in Miami. One of the biggest things to come from last weekend’s race won by series points leader Max Verstappen was the uproar around the pre-race festivities.
F1 does things differently. While NASCAR and IndyCar fans are accustomed to drivers being introduced before a race, often with some sort of flair, that isn’t always the case in F1.
So when the Miami Grand Prix determined how it would do driver introductions, it went big. After being introduced by LL Cool J, each of the 20 drivers came out from smoke, passed through cheerleaders and a 30-piece orchestra.
Lando Norris expressed his displeasure with the intros. George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, also was not a fan of the pre-race festivities.
“It is distracting because we were on the grid for half an hour in all of our overalls in the sun, and I don’t think there’s any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business that you’re out there in the sun, all the cameras are on you and make a bit of a show of it,” Russell said. “Can appreciate that in the entertainment world but, as I said, we only want what is best for the sport. We’re open to changes, but I guess we wouldn’t want to see it every other weekend.”
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, teammate to Russell, didn’t have a problem with what was done before the race.
“I think it’s cool that the sport is continuously growing and evolving and they’re not just doing the same stuff that they’ve done in the past,” Hamilton said. “They’re trying new things. They’re trying to improve the show, and I’m in full support of it. Jeez, I grew up listening to LL Cool J and LL Cool J was there. That was cool.”
To compare, driver introductions for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. ET. The National Anthem will end at 2:56 p.m. ET, meaning Cup drivers will be outside their vehicles for more than 30 minutes in temperatures around 85 degrees before competing.
“For us, it’s a routine,” Tyler Reddick said. “It’s all we’ve ever known, so it’s part of your preparation. You hydrate, get ready for the weekend. You know you’re going to be in the sun a little bit. It’s just part of it. I think probably more for (Formula One drivers) … I would have to imagine it’s not a part of their normal pre-race routine. If you’re not used to being in the heat or the sun for those extra 30 minutes … it’s going to feel different. You’re going to be out of your routine.”
4. Extra track time at North Wilkesboro
With North Wilkesboro hosting the All-Star Race next weekend — the first Cup race there since 1996 — several drivers will compete in events Tuesday and Wednesday to get additional track time.
No driver is likely to call Darlington Raceway ‘mellow’ but numbers show that the track has mellowed a little with age. Even so, it remains one of the most challenging tracks on the Cup circuit with one of the most prized trophies.
A true ‘crown jewel.’
Darlington was not part of the NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season, but it’s been on the schedule every year since then. Its 1950 inaugural race scored a plethora of firsts — the first 500-mile NASCAR race, the first race on an oval track longer than 1 mile, and the first race on a paved track. Today, it offers speed and a craggy track that’s hard on tires.
In honor of the upcoming throwback weekend, I survey seven-plus decades of racing at Darlington Raceway to show how the nature of racing at ‘The Lady in Black’ has changed.
The Winners
I chose one Darlington race from the start of each decade as representative. In years with multiple races, I used the spring race. The table below lists the winners, polesitters and the drivers who led the most laps for each race.
Johnny Mantz was better known as the first USAC Stock Car national champion and an Indianapolis 500 competitor. Darlington was Mantz’s only NASCAR victory in the 12 Cup Series races he ran.
David Pearson appears twice on this list, which is fitting: Pearson has the most career wins (10), and the most poles (12) across a total of 47 races run at Darlington.
Twelve drivers have won from the pole at Darlington a total of 21 times. Only twice has it happened in this century, however: Kevin Harvick in spring 2014 and Joey Logano in spring 2022. Pearson also holds the record for most wins from the pole with four.
Out of 123 Darlington races, the driver leading the most laps won 53.6% of the time. Don’t try to extrapolate that statistic to this weekend. Only 11 of those 66 races won by the driver who led the most laps happened in 2000 or later.
Dale Earnhardt edges out Pearson for most times leading the most laps and winning the race. He accomplished the feat eight times to Pearson’s seven.
Races — and track — lengths changed
Darlington’s track changed length over the years due to reconfiguration. The original 1.25-mile track was enlarged slightly in 1953. Installing a retailing wall in 1970 cut the length back to its current 1.366 miles.
Track length changes were minimal compared to changes in race length. Neglecting rain-shortened races, the majority of Darlington races are 400 or 500 miles, although a number of races in the 1960 were closer to 300 miles.
That very first 500-mile race in 1950 took over six-and-a-half hours to complete. It was not the longest Darlington race, however. The fall 1952 race (also 500 miles) broke the 400-minute mark at 6:42:37. That comes out to 80.4 minutes for every 100 miles — and there were only seven cautions.
The fastest Darlington race pace was in 2013. In the single race that year, drivers needed only 42.3 minutes for every 100 miles, including five cautions.
The field and the schedule
One reason that first 1950 competition took so long to complete is that 75 cars started the race. NASCAR had to line up the cars in rows of three to produce a reasonable starting grid. When watching Sunday’s race, take a moment to imagine adding 39 more cars. The most cars ever squeezed onto the grid was 82, in 1951.
The table below shows how the number of cars finishing on the lead lap has grown over time, as well as how the numbers of DNFs have come down.
Car counts remained 50 and above throughout the 1950s, with one exception. The spring 1952 race featured the smallest field to start at Darlington with only 24 cars. Only 12 cars finished the race, two on the lead lap.
That level of attrition was common in Darlington’s early days. Out of the 75 cars starting the first Darlington race, 46 didn’t finish. Only the winner finished on the lead lap, with the second-place driver nine laps behind.
The attrition lessened over time, but slowly. The fall 1976 race was the first race in which more than 10% of the field finished on the lead lap. Twenty percent of the field finished on the lead lap in the fall 1986 race and the 30% mark was broken in fall of 1999.
These days, the percentage of cars finishing on the lead lap is usually between 40% and 60%. The largest percentage of cars to ever finish on the lead lap at Darlington is 65.1%, which happened in fall 2015.
But even thought Darlington has mellowed, it sometimes shows a glimmer of its old self. Like the spring 2021 race, when a dominant Martin Truex Jr. led 248 of 293 laps and put all but nine of the 37 cars a lap down.
NASCAR celebrates its past with its throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The weekend will feature several race vehicles sporting looks from the past and the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.
The weekend will feature races in the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series.
Here is a look at the weekend schedule:
Darlington Raceway (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks)
Weekend weather
Friday: High of 86 degrees during the day and dropping to 81 degrees at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday: High of 88 degrees. Forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, May 12
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
7:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 13
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)
Talladega Superspeedway garage area, August 1976. Three reporters are walking past the line of Cup Series team trucks. David Pearson, sitting on the back of one of them, yells, “Hey, are you guys tired of writing about me?”
“No,” one said. “Give us another reason.”
Pearson laughed.
On race weekends, Pearson often could be spotted in the garage area hanging out with pals or discussing world problems with other drivers. Unlike his biggest foe (and friend) Richard Petty, he wasn’t a media magnet. Petty drew sports writers (and fans) like sugar draws flies. On a slow news day, a casual garage interview with Petty about nothing in particular could fill a notebook.
It wasn’t that Pearson didn’t like reporters. Some got quite close to him over the years. But, in some ways, he was the opposite of Petty. He wasn’t known to expound on topics, and he generally didn’t cultivate relationships with media. In short, he was a small-town South Carolina boy who made it big but didn’t necessarily want to talk about it all the time.
As Pearson noted that Talladega day, however, it became necessary to engage the man who would become known as the “Silver Fox” for his on-track smarts and the gray that colored his black hair long before he reached “gray” age.
Pearson won three Cup championships in the late 1960s, but the 1970s were his golden age. NASCAR titles weren’t a hot topic across the country when Pearson won with the Holman-Moody team, but stock car racing was gaining traction in the 1970s as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. jumped into the sport with coins and clout. By 1972, Pearson had moved on to the Wood Brothers team and its No. 21 cars, and magic was about to happen.
They won six races in 1972, but that was merely a prelude to 1973, when Pearson raced 18 times and won 11. The Woods were more than happy to run a limited schedule with Pearson as they cherry-picked big-money events and left town with the big checks.
Pearson won 10 races in 22 appearances in 1976. He won the Daytona 500 after the famous last-lap crash with Petty, and by the time the season’s second Talladega race rolled around in the heat of August, he had won seven times in 13 races.
Reporters were running out of angles to explore with the sometimes reticent Pearson, who would travel to New York City after the season to pick up the prestigious American Driver of the Year Award and a big check at – appropriately – the 21 Club. It was a good Christmas for the Pearson family.
“David was very quiet,” Donnie Allison told NBC Sports. “He was as good a driver as we had. He was extremely intelligent but also very patient. Off the track, he liked his private life. He wasn’t very vocal no matter what happened. He kept to himself a lot.
“Bobby (Allison, Donnie’s older brother) and I were talking about David once. While Bobby and Richard Petty beat each other’s fenders, David hung around and won the race.”
Len Wood was the second generation of the Wood family to work with Pearson. His father, Glen, and uncle, Leonard, brought Pearson on board with the 21 team. Eventually, Len and his brother Eddie took over operation of the team, inheriting one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.
Across the years, they enjoyed win after win with Pearson, exchanging stories and tall tales with him and occasionally trying to outsmart him with a prank or joke. That never worked, according to Eddie Wood. Pearson always won – even off track.
“His on-track abilities spoke for themselves,” Len Wood said of Pearson’s nature. “He would rather win than be the one seeking out commercials or to be a star. I don’t think he intended to be a star. But he was good, and he wanted everybody to see that.
“I use Richard Petty as the standard against which we all are judged. He would stand around after a race and sign 500 autographs. Pearson would be on his way home. Like Dale Earnhardt Sr., when a race was over if you beat him out of the gate you had done something.
“I don’t think he needed the limelight. The last 10 laps of a race – that was his time.”
Tim Brewer, a long-time NASCAR crew chief who has been nominated for the Hall of Fame, matched wits with Pearson and the Woods.
“There was nobody smarter, nobody tougher,” Brewer told NBC Sports. “He would race for 100 miles, ride for 300 miles, then in the last 100 miles he was going to kick your ass. He would let somebody else lead until it was time to get paid.”
Pearson rarely had conflicts with other drivers, but he didn’t back away from challenges. Tim Richmond, a young upstart who jumped into the sport in the early 1980s as Pearson’s career was winding down, made the mistake of tangling with Pearson one day in Daytona.
Brewer was Richmond’s crew chief when, during an apparent on-track disagreement, Richmond saluted Pearson with a middle finger.
“Richmond called me on the radio and said, ‘What kind of trouble am I going to be in? I stuck my finger at Pearson,’ ” Brewer said. “I said, ‘You don’t stick your finger at David Pearson. He’ll whip your ass.’
“After the race, I see Pearson on pit road. He said, ‘Brewer, you ought to do something about that … Richmond. He stuck his figure at me. He’s over there in front of the truck. I slapped him.’
“I walked over there, and Richmond is sitting there. He had a handprint across his face. ‘What did he do?’ I asked him. He looked up and said, ‘He hit me.’ ”
Richmond and Pearson never had another issue.
Pearson died in 2018, almost 30 years after he retired from driving. The line that is engraved on his crypt in a cemetery in his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina captures his life in, appropriately enough, a quiet way. It reads: Simply The Best.