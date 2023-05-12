NASCAR ejects crew chief for Tyler Reddick’s team at Darlington

By May 12, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT
NASCAR ejected Billy Scott, crew chief for 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick after Reddick’s car failed inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick’s team also was penalized the loss of pit selection for Sunday’s race. Former crew chief Dave Rogers, the performance director at 23XI Racing, will serve as Reddick’s crew chief for the rest of the weekend.

NASCAR also ejected the car chief for the Joe Gibbs Racing team of Ty Gibbs. That team also lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

Both cars failed inspection twice on Friday.

Darlington Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins

By May 12, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT
Christian Eckes won Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race in double overtime at Darlington Raceway.

Eckes crossed the start/finish line to begin the final lap just before the caution came out for an incident, ending the race and giving Eckes his second victory of the season. Eckes, who won the first stage, led 82 of the 158 laps.

MORE: Darlington Truck results

MORE: Truck points after Darlington

Stewart Friesen finished a season-best second. Tanner Gray placed third. William Byron, who won the second stage, finished fourth. Carson Hocevar completed the top five.

Byron was one of four Cup drivers in the field.

Bubba Wallace placed seventh, Ross Chastain was 13th and Corey LaJoie was 16th.

Zane Smith is the points leader. He leads Ty Majeski by nine points and Corey Heim by 15 points after nine races this season.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: William Byron

Who had a good race: Rajah Caruth finished a career-best sixth. … Dean Thompson placed a career-best ninth.

Who had a bad race: Ty Majeski, who entered tied for the points lead, finished 31st after suffering power steering issues early.

Next: The series races May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole

By May 12, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. It is Nemechek’s first pole of the season and second of his Xfinity career.

Nemechek won the pole with a lap of 166.026 mph.

MORE: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

More: Blaine Perkins returns to car after Talladega tumble 

Ryan Truex, who won at Dover in the most recent Xfinity race, will start on the front row next to Nemechek after a lap of 165.275 mph. It is the first time Truex has started on the front row in the Xfinity Series since 2018 at Pocono.

Kyle Larson, driving a Kaulig Racing car, qualified third at 165.081 mph. Sam Mayer (164.749 mph) will start fourth. Cole Custer (164.578) completes the top five.

Ross Chastain (161.747) qualified 21st. Ty Dillon (159.048) will start 30th.

Garrett Smithley, Chad Finchum and Dawsom Cram each failed to make the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled to wave for Saturday’s race at 1:48 p.m. ET.

Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble

By May 12, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sore after rolling over six times during last month’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Blaine Perkins didn’t get a chance to see what he had survived until he watched video of it on his phone — as he rode in an ambulance to a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital.

Perkins was kept overnight and released the following day. He is back in a car this weekend for the first time since that wild ride.

MORE: Starting lineup for Xfinity race at Darlington 

Perkins told NBC Sports on Friday at Darlington Raceway that he was not diagnosed with a concussion but did see a neurologist to be cleared to return. Perkins said he was kept overnight in a hospital to check on some of the bruising he suffered in the incident around where his safety belts were. Perkins proved to be fine and was back in the gym about a week later.

“I think it was probably one or two days there of just trying to feel better, get better,” Perkins said. “Then after that, it was like, ‘OK, I want to get back in the car. When’s the next race?’

“I was calling the doctors up and saying, ‘OK, let’s get it going.’ I’m just really happy to be back in the 02 this weekend.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Blaine Perkins. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He sat out the Dover race and the Xfinity Series was off last weekend while Cup and Trucks raced at Kansas Speedway. That makes this weekend his first chance back in the car for Our Motorsports.

The 23-year-old Perkins called his Talladega accident the biggest of his career.

The incident started when contact sent Dexter Stacey’s car into the inside wall on the backstretch. That led to further contact among other cars in the pack. Perkins was hit by Jade Buford.

The contact turned Perkins’ car sideways, and it began a series of rolls down the backstretch. A tire came off his car and struck the front of Kaz Grala’s car.

“I remember kind of looking at the ground and then everything was kind of over,” Perkins said of his multiple rollovers. “It happened real quick. I was just shocked at how quickly the safety personnel got to me and just trying to get me out of the car as safely and gently as possible. I wanted to get out of the car and let everyone know that I was OK.”

About a week after the accident, he saw the car and saw “how well these things hold up to that kind of a wreck.”

His focus is on this weekend at Darlington Raceway. A mechanical issue forced Perkins to miss qualifying. He will start last in the field.

The Bakersfield, California, native will drive a car with a throwback paint scheme that honors fellow Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick.

“Kevin Harvick is just so well renowned in Bakersfield,” Perkins said. “You go to the gas stations on the street and you see pictures of him everywhere. That’s what I grew up in for 20 years out there seeing and to be able to have a throwback here to his 2003 season with Pay Day (also back as the sponsor) while he’s retiring this year is really special for me.”

Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole

By May 12, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Corey Heim will start on the pole for Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series pole at Darlington Raceway. It’s his first pole of the season and third of his career.

Heim has finished first and second in the past two races. He won at Martinsville and was second at Kansas. He claimed Friday’s pole with a lap of 168.048 mph.

MORE: Darlington Truck starting lineup

Grant Enfinger, who won last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, will start on the front row with Heim. Enfinger qualified at 167.710 mph. Rookie Nick Sanchez, driving a throwback scheme on his truck that honors Mario Andretti, qualified third with a lap of 167.676 mph. Christian Eckes (167.197 mph) will start fourth. Rookie Jake Garcia (167.106) qualified fifth.

Cup drivers in the field are: William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie.

Byron will start eighth after a lap of 166.715 mph. Wallace starts 15th after a lap of 165.838 mph. Chastain starts 16th after a lap of 165.409 mph. LaJoie starts 29th after a lap of 161.737 mph.

The green flag for Friday’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:42 p.m. ET.

