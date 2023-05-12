Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole

By May 12, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. It is Nemechek’s first pole of the season and second of his Xfinity career.

Nemechek won the pole with a lap of 166.026 mph.

MORE: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

More: Blaine Perkins returns to car after Talladega tumble 

Ryan Truex, who won at Dover in the most recent Xfinity race, will start on the front row next to Nemechek after a lap of 165.275 mph. It is the first time Truex has started on the front row in the Xfinity Series since 2018 at Pocono.

Kyle Larson, driving a Kaulig Racing car, qualified third at 165.081 mph. Sam Mayer (164.749 mph) will start fourth. Cole Custer (164.578) completes the top five.

Ross Chastain (161.747) qualified 21st. Ty Dillon (159.048) will start 30th.

Garrett Smithley, Chad Finchum and Dawsom Cram each failed to make the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled to wave for Saturday’s race at 1:48 p.m. ET.

Read more about NASCAR

AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying
Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Cup teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks on charters

Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble

By May 12, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sore after rolling over six times during last month’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Blaine Perkins didn’t get a chance to see what he had survived until he watched video of it on his phone — as he rode in an ambulance to a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital.

Perkins was kept overnight and released the following day. He is back in a car this weekend for the first time since that wild ride.

MORE: Starting lineup for Xfinity race at Darlington 

Perkins told NBC Sports on Friday at Darlington Raceway that he was not diagnosed with a concussion but did see a neurologist to be cleared to return. Perkins said he was kept overnight in a hospital to check on some of the bruising he suffered in the incident around where his safety belts were. Perkins proved to be fine and was back in the gym about a week later.

“I think it was probably one or two days there of just trying to feel better, get better,” Perkins said. “Then after that, it was like, ‘OK, I want to get back in the car. When’s the next race?’

“I was calling the doctors up and saying, ‘OK, let’s get it going.’ I’m just really happy to be back in the 02 this weekend.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Blaine Perkins. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He sat out the Dover race and the Xfinity Series was off last weekend while Cup and Trucks raced at Kansas Speedway. That makes this weekend his first chance back in the car for Our Motorsports.

The 23-year-old Perkins called his Talladega accident the biggest of his career.

The incident started when contact sent Dexter Stacey’s car into the inside wall on the backstretch. That led to further contact among other cars in the pack. Perkins was hit by Jade Buford.

The contact turned Perkins’ car sideways, and it began a series of rolls down the backstretch. A tire came off his car and struck the front of Kaz Grala’s car.

“I remember kind of looking at the ground and then everything was kind of over,” Perkins said of his multiple rollovers. “It happened real quick. I was just shocked at how quickly the safety personnel got to me and just trying to get me out of the car as safely and gently as possible. I wanted to get out of the car and let everyone know that I was OK.”

About a week after the accident, he saw the car and saw “how well these things hold up to that kind of a wreck.”

His focus is on this weekend at Darlington Raceway. A mechanical issue forced Perkins to miss qualifying. He will start last in the field.

The Bakersfield, California, native will drive a car with a throwback paint scheme that honors fellow Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick.

“Kevin Harvick is just so well renowned in Bakersfield,” Perkins said. “You go to the gas stations on the street and you see pictures of him everywhere. That’s what I grew up in for 20 years out there seeing and to be able to have a throwback here to his 2003 season with Pay Day (also back as the sponsor) while he’s retiring this year is really special for me.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 - Practice
Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying
Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Cup teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks on charters

Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole

By May 12, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
0 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Corey Heim will start on the pole for Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series pole at Darlington Raceway. It’s his first pole of the season and third of his career.

Heim has finished first and second in the past two races. He won at Martinsville and was second at Kansas. He claimed Friday’s pole with a lap of 168.048 mph.

MORE: Darlington Truck starting lineup

Grant Enfinger, who won last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, will start on the front row with Heim. Enfinger qualified at 167.710 mph. Rookie Nick Sanchez, driving a throwback scheme on his truck that honors Mario Andretti, qualified third with a lap of 167.676 mph. Christian Eckes (167.197 mph) will start fourth. Rookie Jake Garcia (167.106) qualified fifth.

Cup drivers in the field are: William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie.

Byron will start eighth after a lap of 166.715 mph. Wallace starts 15th after a lap of 165.838 mph. Chastain starts 16th after a lap of 165.409 mph. LaJoie starts 29th after a lap of 161.737 mph.

The green flag for Friday’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 - Practice
Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Cup teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks on charters

Cup teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks on charters

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The fight between NASCAR and its teams over a new revenue model prompted the owners of 16 chartered organizations to send a letter to NASCAR’s board of directors earlier this month requesting “meaningful dialog” regarding the franchise model system.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was sent to NASCAR via email on May 1, the same day NASCAR’s exclusive negotiating window expired with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports on a new television package.

The letter essentially represents the entire Cup Series field and acknowledges that conversations with NASCAR have been productive, noting a “tentative acceptance of the economic split of a new media deal.”

But the letter makes clear the main sticking point between the teams and NASCAR remains the charter system, under which each of the 36 cars with a charter are guaranteed a spot in the Cup field each week and a slice of TV package revenue.

The charters, which are worth millions, require renewal. The teams want to make the charters permanent but NASCAR has balked, which led to the team owners skipping a scheduled April 5 meeting with NASCAR because they were at a “significant impasse” over charters.

The teams wrote in the letter that acceptance of “the new media split” was dependent on permanent charters.

“We have seen the market for Charters rise since initially issued, but there is currently no real market due to the uncertainty surrounding the pending renewal process,” the letter states. “In order to continue to invest in our Teams and the sport as a whole, we need to build long term value in our Charter ownership that is stable, predictable, and permanent.”

NASCAR declined to comment on the letter other than noting it was received May 4.

The stock car series in late April began scheduling meetings with individual race teams with NASCAR CEO Jim France and President Steve Phelps. The first meeting was held May 2, a person with knowledge of the meetings told AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

However, the Race Team Alliance that consists of all 16 chartered teams has made it known that the four-member negotiating committee represents all organizations in negotiations.

The charter system was introduced in 2016 to create a franchise model that protected team owners’ investment in a racing series founded by and independently owned by the France family. The charters can be held, sold and leased to other teams, and they can also be revoked by NASCAR.

The current charters expire at the end of the 2024 season – the same time as NASCAR’s current television package – and the negotiating committee told AP last month that NASCAR was unwilling to even discuss making them permanent. The committee is comprised of Jeff Gordon representing Hendrick Motorsports; Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern; RFK Racing president Steve Newmark; and Curtis Polk, an owner in 23XI Racing and longtime business manager for Michael Jordan.

The four went public last October to reveal the teams found NASCAR’s current economic model unfair with little to no chance of long-term stability. NASCAR, which is run by the son and granddaughter of founder Bill France Sr., vowed to work on a solution.

The letter sent this month said “substantial progress has been made on a framework to address the economic issues.” But it asked NASCAR to explain its position on permanent charters.

“We would like to directly engage in conversations in order to understand (NASCAR’s) concerns. Items that have been mentioned are general concepts about transfer restrictions, protection from bad actors and dealing with material adverse economic changes over time,” the letter says. “We have reviewed these concerns with our outside counsel and others who are well versed in such issues from other leagues, and we are optimistic that by working together we can work through these or any other specific concerns, just as we did successfully at the creation of the charter system.”

The teams said their request is no different than NASCAR’s “desire to pass along ownership of a strong and robust property to the next generation of the France/Kennedy family”

“We seek to do the same thing with our families,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by representatives of 16 different teams, including Hall of Famers Rick Hendrick, Richard Childress, Joe Gibbs and Jack Roush.

NASCAR maintains that teams receive about 40% of industry-wide generated revenue, but the teams dispute the calculation.

An $8.2 billion media rights deal signed ahead of the 2015 season allots 65% to the tracks, 25% to the teams and 10% to NASCAR, according to the series. NASCAR owns the majority of the venues on the Cup Series schedule, including the crown jewel Daytona International Speedway, and the France family owns NASCAR.

The teams have said that sponsorship covers 60% to 80% of their budgets and they need financial relief from NASCAR because they’ve become “full-time fundraisers.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 - Practice
Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying
Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole

Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Darlington Raceway could provide the landscape this weekend for JR Motorsports to score its first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Through 10 races, Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team has a fat zero in the victory column.

JRM driver Justin Allgaier has won the past two spring races at Darlington. Sam Mayer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones also are entered for JRM this weekend.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain are scheduled for Saturday’s race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 1:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. … The invocation will be given by NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell at 1:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lindsay Bowman of Stewart-Haas Racing at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. and also can be seen on foxsports.com. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 1 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Noah Gragson won Darlington’s Xfinity race last September, edging Sheldon Creed by .794 of a second. AJ Allmendinger was third.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 - Practice
Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Blaine Perkins ready to race at Darlington after Talladega tumble
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying
Darlington Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole