Cup teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks on charters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The fight between NASCAR and its teams over a new revenue model prompted the owners of 16 chartered organizations to send a letter to NASCAR’s board of directors earlier this month requesting “meaningful dialog” regarding the franchise model system.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was sent to NASCAR via email on May 1, the same day NASCAR’s exclusive negotiating window expired with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports on a new television package.
The letter essentially represents the entire Cup Series field and acknowledges that conversations with NASCAR have been productive, noting a “tentative acceptance of the economic split of a new media deal.”
But the letter makes clear the main sticking point between the teams and NASCAR remains the charter system, under which each of the 36 cars with a charter are guaranteed a spot in the Cup field each week and a slice of TV package revenue.
The teams wrote in the letter that acceptance of “the new media split” was dependent on permanent charters.
“We have seen the market for Charters rise since initially issued, but there is currently no real market due to the uncertainty surrounding the pending renewal process,” the letter states. “In order to continue to invest in our Teams and the sport as a whole, we need to build long term value in our Charter ownership that is stable, predictable, and permanent.”
NASCAR declined to comment on the letter other than noting it was received May 4.
The stock car series in late April began scheduling meetings with individual race teams with NASCAR CEO Jim France and President Steve Phelps. The first meeting was held May 2, a person with knowledge of the meetings told AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.
However, the Race Team Alliance that consists of all 16 chartered teams has made it known that the four-member negotiating committee represents all organizations in negotiations.
The charter system was introduced in 2016 to create a franchise model that protected team owners’ investment in a racing series founded by and independently owned by the France family. The charters can be held, sold and leased to other teams, and they can also be revoked by NASCAR.
The current charters expire at the end of the 2024 season – the same time as NASCAR’s current television package – and the negotiating committee told AP last month that NASCAR was unwilling to even discuss making them permanent. The committee is comprised of Jeff Gordon representing Hendrick Motorsports; Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern; RFK Racing president Steve Newmark; and Curtis Polk, an owner in 23XI Racing and longtime business manager for Michael Jordan.
The letter sent this month said “substantial progress has been made on a framework to address the economic issues.” But it asked NASCAR to explain its position on permanent charters.
“We would like to directly engage in conversations in order to understand (NASCAR’s) concerns. Items that have been mentioned are general concepts about transfer restrictions, protection from bad actors and dealing with material adverse economic changes over time,” the letter says. “We have reviewed these concerns with our outside counsel and others who are well versed in such issues from other leagues, and we are optimistic that by working together we can work through these or any other specific concerns, just as we did successfully at the creation of the charter system.”
The teams said their request is no different than NASCAR’s “desire to pass along ownership of a strong and robust property to the next generation of the France/Kennedy family”
“We seek to do the same thing with our families,” they wrote.
The letter was signed by representatives of 16 different teams, including Hall of Famers Rick Hendrick, Richard Childress, Joe Gibbs and Jack Roush.
NASCAR maintains that teams receive about 40% of industry-wide generated revenue, but the teams dispute the calculation.
An $8.2 billion media rights deal signed ahead of the 2015 season allots 65% to the tracks, 25% to the teams and 10% to NASCAR, according to the series. NASCAR owns the majority of the venues on the Cup Series schedule, including the crown jewel Daytona International Speedway, and the France family owns NASCAR.
The teams have said that sponsorship covers 60% to 80% of their budgets and they need financial relief from NASCAR because they’ve become “full-time fundraisers.”
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 1:48 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. … The invocation will be given by NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell at 1:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lindsay Bowman of Stewart-Haas Racing at 1:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. and also can be seen on foxsports.com. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 1 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST:Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.
NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at Darlington Raceway as the track opens its Throwback Weekend and its celebration of the 75 drivers chosen as NASCAR’s best.
Truck and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled for practice and qualifying Friday afternoon. Trucks will compete in a 200-mile race Friday night.
It’s not that Reddick has any ill will toward Chastain, it’s just the idea of a fight between drivers being broken up by NASCAR officials so early.
“If you’re going to break it up really early, break it up as soon as Noah puts his hand on Ross,” Reddick said. “Don’t wait for someone to throw the first punch. Then the guy that gets hit or missed by that first punch doesn’t have a chance to throw one back.
“I think from the driver’s point of view, why even go there and do anything? Looking at how that one went (between Chastain and Gragson), you’ve just got to go up and sucker punch somebody and that’s going to be the end of it. You’re not going to get hit back.”
Last weekend’s issues started on the track. Gragson was upset with how Chastain raced him, causing Gragson to hit the wall. Gragson responded by hitting Chastain’s car.
After the race, Gragson confronted Chastain on pit road, grabbed Chastain and shook him before Chastain punched Gragson. NASCAR security then separated the two before Gragson could throw a punch.
Reddick wasn’t the only driver to speak up about if drivers should be left to fight or separated quickly.
“You just don’t want to have a guy get punched in the face and not be able to do anything about it, either,” Burton said. “So, it’s kind of in between a rock and a hard place. I know the fans love it. I love watching hockey fights and hockey in general because you know they’re going to be hitting each other hard. So, it’s a catch-22 for sure.
“I could definitely see where Noah probably would have wanted to have at least a fair shot to act. But, I don’t know. It’s probably on the safer side of things to separate us. The young guy in me wants to say, ‘Yeah, just let them fight it out.’ I’m not sure.”
NASCAR officials and security typically allow drivers to express their dissatisfaction with each other after the race and step in only when it becomes a physical confrontation. One of the challenges for officials is that they don’t always reach the scene before a physical confrontation takes place because of how far the cars are spread out on pit road after a race.
Without security, situations can escalate and that can lead to drivers getting hurt or others stepping in to try to break up the melee.
When Burton fought Gragson at Kentucky, the cars were parked elsewhere and they were alone before anyone intervened.
“When Noah and I fought, we were kind of able to fight for a while before anyone broke us up,” Burton said. “Then we went to the ground and all that. I didn’t have a problem with what happened with us.”
Reddick said one way to stop such incidents would be simple.
“Don’t even let the drivers get face-to-face after the race,” he said. “I would rather see it to where drivers can kind of voice their frustrations for a minute between them. If they want to fight, fight, but there’s a lot of emotions and adrenaline running in those moments.”
2. Where should NASCAR race next?
Now that NASCAR has raced inside a football stadium, maybe the sport can find a way to race around one.
Formula One showed it’s possible, running on a circuit that went around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, last weekend for the second consecutive year.
With all the hospitality buildings, grandstands, and fan amenities, including a champagne bar, faux marina and a chair lift over part of the course, it didn’t feel like the event was held in a stadium parking lot.
Such a concept could continue NASCAR’s quest to race in new places. The series has run inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum the past two years and will debut on the streets of Chicago in July.
Running in football stadium parking lot could help the sport reach coveted markets that don’t have a track.
Of course, it doesn’t mean such an idea would be easy. The Miami Dolphins are better positioned to do so that many teams.
“We have the good fortune that we own the land and all the parking spots and the stadium,” said Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, in response to a question from NBC Sports.
“Most stadiums around the country are owned by a municipality of some sort. That creates a lot of challenges to what we did here. We can just go and make the investment and do it. I talked to one person and he says, ‘Yeah, I believe in it. Let’s go do it.’
“Then I say, ‘We need to spend more money than we originally anticipated. We want to make this best in class.’ He said, ‘Just go do it.’
“If you have municipalities that own something like that, it’s a lot different process to get those decisions made and they’re made by committees and all kinds of things. I think it would be very difficult for other stadiums to do what we’ve done here from that standpoint.”
With NASCAR spending $50 million to put on the Chicago street course, could a similar commitment go into a stadium course in the right market? The sport is expected to get an increase in the next media rights deal, which begins in 2025. That would make now a good time to begin conversations with prospective stadiums to see what is possible.
Among the stadiums that could be suited for NASCAR would be the Meadowlands Complex, which includes MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and Jets of the NFL, and Empower Field at Mile High, home to the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
MetLife Stadium is located about five miles west of New York City, putting NASCAR as close to the nation’s No. 1 TV market as possible. Among the challenges will be that racing once was held there and left. IndyCar raced in the stadium’s parking lot from 1984-91. Another challenge would be finding a date. Since last year, the stadium has hosted concerts for Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Chesney, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Such future events could create a limited window for a race.
Empower Field at Mile High is a couple miles from downtown Denver. The city ranks 16th in U.S. TV markets. A race in Denver would give NASCAR an event in a city that it has looked at for years. The nearest track that hosts a NASCAR race is Kansas Speedway, which is about 600 miles away.
Racing is not new to Denver. It hosted IndyCar races in 1990-91 and 2002-06. The races in the 2000s were run in the streets around the arena for Denver’s NBA and NHL teams. Again, having a motorsports event there fail previously could be a roadblock to future efforts, among other things.
Officials from both stadiums did not return messages from NBC Sports.
To host a race would be expensive to for any stadium and Garfinkel notes the financial challenges that could come with such a move.
“Formula One, because of the popularity of the sport, the international nature of the sport, makes it possible to make this kind of investment and be able to get a return,” he said. “We want to do everything at the quality that, hopefully, you see around the campus vs. trying to do things really inexpensively just to put a race on.
“I think you need to have the revenues to do things the way we’ve done them here. I’m not sure if it wasn’t Formula One, if we’d be able to do that.”
3. Pre-race festivities
It was interesting attending my first Formula One race last weekend in Miami. One of the biggest things to come from last weekend’s race won by series points leader Max Verstappen was the uproar around the pre-race festivities.
F1 does things differently. While NASCAR and IndyCar fans are accustomed to drivers being introduced before a race, often with some sort of flair, that isn’t always the case in F1.
So when the Miami Grand Prix determined how it would do driver introductions, it went big. After being introduced by LL Cool J, each of the 20 drivers came out from smoke, passed through cheerleaders and a 30-piece orchestra.
Lando Norris expressed his displeasure with the intros. George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, also was not a fan of the pre-race festivities.
“It is distracting because we were on the grid for half an hour in all of our overalls in the sun, and I don’t think there’s any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business that you’re out there in the sun, all the cameras are on you and make a bit of a show of it,” Russell said. “Can appreciate that in the entertainment world but, as I said, we only want what is best for the sport. We’re open to changes, but I guess we wouldn’t want to see it every other weekend.”
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, teammate to Russell, didn’t have a problem with what was done before the race.
“I think it’s cool that the sport is continuously growing and evolving and they’re not just doing the same stuff that they’ve done in the past,” Hamilton said. “They’re trying new things. They’re trying to improve the show, and I’m in full support of it. Jeez, I grew up listening to LL Cool J and LL Cool J was there. That was cool.”
To compare, driver introductions for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. ET. The National Anthem will end at 2:56 p.m. ET, meaning Cup drivers will be outside their vehicles for more than 30 minutes in temperatures around 85 degrees before competing.
“For us, it’s a routine,” Tyler Reddick said. “It’s all we’ve ever known, so it’s part of your preparation. You hydrate, get ready for the weekend. You know you’re going to be in the sun a little bit. It’s just part of it. I think probably more for (Formula One drivers) … I would have to imagine it’s not a part of their normal pre-race routine. If you’re not used to being in the heat or the sun for those extra 30 minutes … it’s going to feel different. You’re going to be out of your routine.”
4. Extra track time at North Wilkesboro
With North Wilkesboro hosting the All-Star Race next weekend — the first Cup race there since 1996 — several drivers will compete in events Tuesday and Wednesday to get additional track time.
No driver is likely to call Darlington Raceway ‘mellow’ but numbers show that the track has mellowed a little with age. Even so, it remains one of the most challenging tracks on the Cup circuit with one of the most prized trophies.
A true ‘crown jewel.’
Darlington was not part of the NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season, but it’s been on the schedule every year since then. Its 1950 inaugural race scored a plethora of firsts — the first 500-mile NASCAR race, the first race on an oval track longer than 1 mile, and the first race on a paved track. Today, it offers speed and a craggy track that’s hard on tires.
In honor of the upcoming throwback weekend, I survey seven-plus decades of racing at Darlington Raceway to show how the nature of racing at ‘The Lady in Black’ has changed.
The Winners
I chose one Darlington race from the start of each decade as representative. In years with multiple races, I used the spring race. The table below lists the winners, polesitters and the drivers who led the most laps for each race.
Johnny Mantz was better known as the first USAC Stock Car national champion and an Indianapolis 500 competitor. Darlington was Mantz’s only NASCAR victory in the 12 Cup Series races he ran.
David Pearson appears twice on this list, which is fitting: Pearson has the most career wins (10), and the most poles (12) across a total of 47 races run at Darlington.
Twelve drivers have won from the pole at Darlington a total of 21 times. Only twice has it happened in this century, however: Kevin Harvick in spring 2014 and Joey Logano in spring 2022. Pearson also holds the record for most wins from the pole with four.
Out of 123 Darlington races, the driver leading the most laps won 53.6% of the time. Don’t try to extrapolate that statistic to this weekend. Only 11 of those 66 races won by the driver who led the most laps happened in 2000 or later.
Dale Earnhardt edges out Pearson for most times leading the most laps and winning the race. He accomplished the feat eight times to Pearson’s seven.
Races — and track — lengths changed
Darlington’s track changed length over the years due to reconfiguration. The original 1.25-mile track was enlarged slightly in 1953. Installing a retailing wall in 1970 cut the length back to its current 1.366 miles.
Track length changes were minimal compared to changes in race length. Neglecting rain-shortened races, the majority of Darlington races are 400 or 500 miles, although a number of races in the 1960 were closer to 300 miles.
That very first 500-mile race in 1950 took over six-and-a-half hours to complete. It was not the longest Darlington race, however. The fall 1952 race (also 500 miles) broke the 400-minute mark at 6:42:37. That comes out to 80.4 minutes for every 100 miles — and there were only seven cautions.
The fastest Darlington race pace was in 2013. In the single race that year, drivers needed only 42.3 minutes for every 100 miles, including five cautions.
The field and the schedule
One reason that first 1950 competition took so long to complete is that 75 cars started the race. NASCAR had to line up the cars in rows of three to produce a reasonable starting grid. When watching Sunday’s race, take a moment to imagine adding 39 more cars. The most cars ever squeezed onto the grid was 82, in 1951.
The table below shows how the number of cars finishing on the lead lap has grown over time, as well as how the numbers of DNFs have come down.
Car counts remained 50 and above throughout the 1950s, with one exception. The spring 1952 race featured the smallest field to start at Darlington with only 24 cars. Only 12 cars finished the race, two on the lead lap.
That level of attrition was common in Darlington’s early days. Out of the 75 cars starting the first Darlington race, 46 didn’t finish. Only the winner finished on the lead lap, with the second-place driver nine laps behind.
The attrition lessened over time, but slowly. The fall 1976 race was the first race in which more than 10% of the field finished on the lead lap. Twenty percent of the field finished on the lead lap in the fall 1986 race and the 30% mark was broken in fall of 1999.
These days, the percentage of cars finishing on the lead lap is usually between 40% and 60%. The largest percentage of cars to ever finish on the lead lap at Darlington is 65.1%, which happened in fall 2015.
But even thought Darlington has mellowed, it sometimes shows a glimmer of its old self. Like the spring 2021 race, when a dominant Martin Truex Jr. led 248 of 293 laps and put all but nine of the 37 cars a lap down.