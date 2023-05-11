Dr. Diandra: Darlington mellowed over decades but still one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

By May 11, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
No driver is likely to call Darlington Raceway ‘mellow’ but numbers show that the track has mellowed a little with age. Even so, it remains one of the most challenging tracks on the Cup circuit with one of the most prized trophies.

A true ‘crown jewel.’

Darlington was not part of the NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season, but it’s been on the schedule every year since then. Its 1950 inaugural race scored a plethora of firsts — the first 500-mile NASCAR race, the first race on an oval track longer than 1 mile, and the first race on a paved track. Today, it offers speed and a craggy track that’s hard on tires.

In honor of the upcoming throwback weekend, I survey seven-plus decades of racing at Darlington Raceway to show how the nature of racing at ‘The Lady in Black’ has changed.

The Winners

I chose one Darlington race from the start of each decade as representative. In years with multiple races, I used the spring race. The table below lists the winners, polesitters and the drivers who led the most laps for each race.

A table showing representative Darlington races for each decade, along with the winning driver, the polesitter and the driver who led the most laps

The winners are a who’s who of NASCAR drivers — with perhaps one exception.

Johnny Mantz was better known as the first USAC Stock Car national champion and an Indianapolis 500 competitor. Darlington was Mantz’s only NASCAR victory in the 12 Cup Series races he ran.

David Pearson appears twice on this list, which is fitting: Pearson has the most career wins (10), and the most poles (12) across a total of 47 races run at Darlington.

Twelve drivers have won from the pole at Darlington a total of 21 times. Only twice has it happened in this century, however: Kevin Harvick in spring 2014 and Joey Logano in spring 2022. Pearson also holds the record for most wins from the pole with four.

Out of 123 Darlington races, the driver leading the most laps won 53.6% of the time. Don’t try to extrapolate that statistic to this weekend. Only 11 of those 66 races won by the driver who led the most laps happened in 2000 or later.

Dale Earnhardt edges out Pearson for most times leading the most laps and winning the race. He accomplished the feat eight times to Pearson’s seven.

Races — and track — lengths changed

Darlington’s track changed length over the years due to reconfiguration. The original 1.25-mile track was enlarged slightly in 1953. Installing a retailing wall in 1970 cut the length back to its current 1.366 miles.
A table showing how Darlington's race track and the time it takes to complete races has changed over the decades

Track length changes were minimal compared to changes in race length. Neglecting rain-shortened races, the majority of Darlington races are 400 or 500 miles, although a number of races in the 1960 were closer to 300 miles.

That very first 500-mile race in 1950 took over six-and-a-half hours to complete. It was not the longest Darlington race, however. The fall 1952 race (also 500 miles) broke the 400-minute mark at 6:42:37. That comes out to 80.4 minutes for every 100 miles — and there were only seven cautions.

The fastest Darlington race pace was in 2013. In the single race that year, drivers needed only 42.3 minutes for every 100 miles, including five cautions.

The field and the schedule

One reason that first 1950 competition took so long to complete is that 75 cars started the race. NASCAR had to line up the cars in rows of three to produce a reasonable starting grid. When watching Sunday’s race, take a moment to imagine adding 39 more cars. The most cars ever squeezed onto the grid was 82, in 1951.

The table below shows how the number of cars finishing on the lead lap has grown over time, as well as how the numbers of DNFs have come down.

A table showing how Darlington has mellowed over the years via numbers of cars, numbers finishing on the lead lap, and number of DNFs

Car counts remained 50 and above throughout the 1950s, with one exception. The spring 1952 race featured the smallest field to start at Darlington with only 24 cars. Only 12 cars finished the race, two on the lead lap.

That level of attrition was common in Darlington’s early days. Out of the 75 cars starting the first Darlington race, 46 didn’t finish. Only the winner finished on the lead lap, with the second-place driver nine laps behind.

The attrition lessened over time, but slowly. The fall 1976 race was the first race in which more than 10% of the field finished on the lead lap. Twenty percent of the field finished on the lead lap in the fall 1986 race and the 30% mark was broken in fall of 1999.

These days, the percentage of cars finishing on the lead lap is usually between 40% and 60%. The largest percentage of cars to ever finish on the lead lap at Darlington is 65.1%, which happened in fall 2015.

But even thought Darlington has mellowed, it sometimes shows a glimmer of its old self. Like the spring 2021 race, when a dominant Martin Truex Jr. led 248 of 293 laps and put all but nine of the 37 cars a lap down.

NASCAR weekend schedule at Darlington Raceway

By May 11, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR celebrates its past with its throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The weekend will feature several race vehicles sporting looks from the past and the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

The weekend will feature races in the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series.

Here is a look at the weekend schedule:

Darlington Raceway (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: High of 86 degrees during the day and dropping to 81 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: High of 88 degrees. Forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 13

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 14

Garage open

  • Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series race (293 laps, 400.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

David Pearson: A superhero in plain clothes

By May 10, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Talladega Superspeedway garage area, August 1976. Three reporters are walking past the line of Cup Series team trucks. David Pearson, sitting on the back of one of them, yells, “Hey, are you guys tired of writing about me?”

“No,” one said. “Give us another reason.”

Pearson laughed.

On race weekends, Pearson often could be spotted in the garage area hanging out with pals or discussing world problems with other drivers. Unlike his biggest foe (and friend) Richard Petty, he wasn’t a media magnet. Petty drew sports writers (and fans) like sugar draws flies. On a slow news day, a casual garage interview with Petty about nothing in particular could fill a notebook.

MORE: William Byron No. 1 in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

It wasn’t that Pearson didn’t like reporters. Some got quite close to him over the years. But, in some ways, he was the opposite of Petty. He wasn’t known to expound on topics, and he generally didn’t cultivate relationships with media. In short, he was a small-town South Carolina boy who made it big but didn’t necessarily want to talk about it all the time.

As Pearson noted that Talladega day, however, it became necessary to engage the man who would become known as the “Silver Fox” for his on-track smarts and the gray that colored his black hair long before he reached “gray” age.

Pearson won three Cup championships in the late 1960s, but the 1970s were his golden age. NASCAR titles weren’t a hot topic across the country when Pearson won with the Holman-Moody team, but stock car racing was gaining traction in the 1970s as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. jumped into the sport with coins and clout. By 1972, Pearson had moved on to the Wood Brothers team and its No. 21 cars, and magic was about to happen.

They won six races in 1972, but that was merely a prelude to 1973, when Pearson raced 18 times and won 11. The Woods were more than happy to run a limited schedule with Pearson as they cherry-picked big-money events and left town with the big checks.

Pearson won 10 races in 22 appearances in 1976. He won the Daytona 500 after the famous last-lap crash with Petty, and by the time the season’s second Talladega race rolled around in the heat of August, he had won seven times in 13 races.

Reporters were running out of angles to explore with the sometimes reticent Pearson, who would travel to New York City after the season to pick up the prestigious American Driver of the Year Award and a big check at – appropriately – the 21 Club. It was a good Christmas for the Pearson family.

David Pearson and Richard Petty
David Pearson (left) and Richard Petty were friends and rivals who had very different careers in NASCAR (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images).

“David was very quiet,” Donnie Allison told NBC Sports. “He was as good a driver as we had. He was extremely intelligent but also very patient. Off the track, he liked his private life. He wasn’t very vocal no matter what happened. He kept to himself a lot.

“Bobby (Allison, Donnie’s older brother) and I were talking about David once. While Bobby and Richard Petty beat each other’s fenders, David hung around and won the race.”

Len Wood was the second generation of the Wood family to work with Pearson. His father, Glen, and uncle, Leonard, brought Pearson on board with the 21 team. Eventually, Len and his brother Eddie took over operation of the team, inheriting one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.

Across the years, they enjoyed win after win with Pearson, exchanging stories and tall tales with him and occasionally trying to outsmart him with a prank or joke. That never worked, according to Eddie Wood. Pearson always won – even off track.

“His on-track abilities spoke for themselves,” Len Wood said of Pearson’s nature. “He would rather win than be the one seeking out commercials or to be a star. I don’t think he intended to be a star. But he was good, and he wanted everybody to see that.

“I use Richard Petty as the standard against which we all are judged. He would stand around after a race and sign 500 autographs. Pearson would be on his way home. Like Dale Earnhardt Sr., when a race was over if you beat him out of the gate you had done something.

“I don’t think he needed the limelight. The last 10 laps of a race – that was his time.”

David Pearson and Leonard Wood
David Pearson and crew chief Leonard Wood (left) made magic on NASCAR’s big tracks in the 1970s (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images).

Tim Brewer, a long-time NASCAR crew chief who has been nominated for the Hall of Fame, matched wits with Pearson and the Woods.

“There was nobody smarter, nobody tougher,” Brewer told NBC Sports. “He would race for 100 miles, ride for 300 miles, then in the last 100 miles he was going to kick your ass. He would let somebody else lead until it was time to get paid.”

Pearson rarely had conflicts with other drivers, but he didn’t back away from challenges. Tim Richmond, a young upstart who jumped into the sport in the early 1980s as Pearson’s career was winding down, made the mistake of tangling with Pearson one day in Daytona.

Brewer was Richmond’s crew chief when, during an apparent on-track disagreement, Richmond saluted Pearson with a middle finger.

“Richmond called me on the radio and said, ‘What kind of trouble am I going to be in? I stuck my finger at Pearson,’ ” Brewer said. “I said, ‘You don’t stick your finger at David Pearson. He’ll whip your ass.’

“After the race, I see Pearson on pit road. He said, ‘Brewer, you ought to do something about that … Richmond. He stuck his figure at me. He’s over there in front of the truck. I slapped him.’

“I walked over there, and Richmond is sitting there. He had a handprint across his face. ‘What did he do?’ I asked him. He looked up and said, ‘He hit me.’ ”

Richmond and Pearson never had another issue.

Pearson died in 2018, almost 30 years after he retired from driving. The line that is engraved on his crypt in a cemetery in his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina captures his life in, appropriately enough, a quiet way. It reads: Simply The Best.

Drivers to watch at Darlington Raceway

By May 10, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Although Hendrick Motorsports is one of the most successful organizations in NASCAR history, the Chevrolet team hasn’t scored a win at Darlington Raceway, one of the sport’s most famous tracks, since Jimmie Johnson won there in May 2012.

Hendrick drivers have won 95 times on 26 different tracks since Johnson scored that victory at Darlington.

MORE: William Byron sits atop NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Despite the recent drought, Hendrick owns a record 14 Cup wins, including seven by Jeff Gordon and three by Johnson, at Darlington.

Here’s a look at drivers to watch Sunday at Darlington:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 5th
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix 1, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Darlington: Three-time winner

Darlington could open the door for Harvick’s first win in what he says will be his final season. He owns wins at the track in 2014 and 2020. He has led laps in 12 of his last 17 races at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Kansas 1)
  • Past at Darlington: Four-time winner

Hamlin’s numbers at Darlington are excellent. He has the best average finish — 7.4 (his best average at ovals) — all-time at the track. His four wins are the most by an active driver (the late David Pearson had 10). He has led laps in 15 of his 21 Darlington starts.

Tyler Reddick

  • Points position: 6th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (COTA)
  • Past at Darlington: Second and third in the track’s two races last year

Reddick is on a good run — he has six top-10 finishes in the past nine races, including a ninth Sunday at Kansas. He was within the shadows of the Darlington winners last year, finishing second and third.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Dover)
  • Past at Darlington: Best career finish is 3rd

Can Chastain solve Darlington (and avoid running into other people in the process)? The series point leader hasn’t found the groove at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, scoring six finishes of 15th or worse in his seven career starts. He finished 30th and 20th in the track’s two races last year.

Austin Dillon

  • Points position: 30th
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Bristol 1)
  • Past at Darlington: Best career finish is 2nd

Dillon finished 10th Sunday at Kansas and rides into Darlington with a bit of momentum. He has three top 10s in the track’s past five races, including a ninth last May.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 8th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1, Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Darlington: Three second-place runs

Can Larson finally break through at Darlington? He finished second at the track in September 2019 and in both 2021 races and will make another try at Victory Lane Sunday.

Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation

By May 9, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT
Two Team Penske crew members from Austin Cindric‘s team have been suspended for two races by NASCAR after a wheel came off Cindric’s car during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Keiston France and Patrick Gray will miss the next two Cup events.

Cindric finished 31st in the race.

NASCAR did not announce a penalty to Ross Chastain or Noah Gragson for their post-race scuffle at Kansas. Chastain raced Gragson high and into the wall during the race, and Gragson approached him on pit road after the race to discuss the matter. Gragson grabbed Chastain’s arms, and Chastain responded by hitting Gragson in the face.

NASCAR typically has not penalized drivers for similar scuffles. Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson at Texas last year, and Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer were involved in a scuffle at Martinsville last spring, and penalties did not result in either case.

