NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains at No. 1

By May 9, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

After a chaotic Kansas Speedway race that saw him drop two laps off the lead pace, William Byron rallied to finish third Sunday behind winner Denny Hamlin and second-place Kyle Larson.

After Byron’s pit road speeding penalty and a meeting with the wall, the third-place run was almost as good as a win.

MORE: Kansas winners and losers

Byron now has three consecutive finishes of seventh or better and retains the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

New to the rankings this week is Tyler Reddick.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (first last week) — Byron owns two wins this year and is one of several drivers leading the top-five finishes column with five. In the past eight races, he has four finishes of seventh or better.

2. Kyle Larson (fourth last week) — Larson was the top lap leader with 85 Sunday at Kansas, and he came within a Denny Hamlin last-lap bump of scoring his third win of the season. He jumps two spots in the rankings.

3. Ross Chastain (second last week) — While continuing to lead the unofficial Driver Most Likely To Irritate Other Drivers list, Chastain was a presence at the front Sunday, finishing fifth before an unscheduled post-race appointment with Noah Gragson, who was among the irritated.

4. Denny Hamlin (seventh last week) — Hamlin made steady gains on leader Kyle Larson over the closing miles at Kansas Sunday. He clearly had the faster car of the two but needed a bump-and-run on the last lap to move past Larson and score his first win in almost a year.

5. Martin Truex Jr. (sixth last week) — Truex followed up his Dover victory with a solid eighth-place run at Kansas, leading 79 laps, second only to Kyle Larson. Truex appears to be hitting his stride, scoring four top 10s in the past five races after logging only one top 10 in the season’s first seven events.

6. Chase Elliott (10th last week) — Elliott had a solid car at Kansas, running in the mix at the front and coming home seventh. He continues to lurk in the territory that could produce a playoff-qualifying victory.

7. Kyle Busch (third last week) — Busch drops four spots in the rankings after a miserable Sunday in Kansas. He had a pit-road speeding penalty and crashed in a web of traffic on Lap 163. He parked, finishing 35th, his worst finish of the season.

8. Joey Logano (eighth last week) — Logano’s up-and-down season continues. With a sixth-place finish at Kansas, he has six top-10 runs and six finishes of 11th or worse, including three DNFs. He won Sunday’s second stage.

9. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — A spin and a crash resulted in a last-place finish for Bell at Kansas. In the past four races, he has a mix — two finishes of eighth or better and two of 16th or worse.

10. Tyler Reddick (unranked last week) — Reddick finished ninth Sunday with 23 laps led and has six top-10 runs in the past nine races.

Dropped out: Ryan Blaney.

Read more about NASCAR

Team Penske penalized
Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Kansas winners and losers
Ross Chastain Noah Gragson
Ross Chastain hits Noah Gragson with a punch after Kansas race

Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation

By May 9, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

Two Team Penske crew members from Austin Cindric‘s team have been suspended for two races by NASCAR after a wheel came off Cindric’s car during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Keiston France and Patrick Gray will miss the next two Cup events.

Cindric finished 31st in the race.

NASCAR did not announce a penalty to Ross Chastain or Noah Gragson for their post-race scuffle at Kansas. Chastain raced Gragson high and into the wall during the race, and Gragson approached him on pit road after the race to discuss the matter. Gragson grabbed Chastain’s arms, and Chastain responded by hitting Gragson in the face.

NASCAR typically has not penalized drivers for similar scuffles. Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson at Texas last year, and Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer were involved in a scuffle at Martinsville last spring, and penalties did not result in either case.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains at No. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Kansas winners and losers
Ross Chastain Noah Gragson
Ross Chastain hits Noah Gragson with a punch after Kansas race

 

Kansas winners and losers

By May 8, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

WINNERS

Denny HamlinHe said a few weeks ago on his podcast he was about to hit a hot stretch. He has three top-five finishes in the last four races, including Sunday’s win at Kansas. The victory was his first Cup win since the Coca-Cola 600, nearly a year ago. Hamlin has climbed from 12th in points before his hot streak to fourth. He scored six playoff points Sunday with the victory and a stage win.

William ByronRebounded from being down two laps after hitting the wall and getting caught speeding on pit road to finish third. Sunday’s result gives him three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Martin Truex Jr.Led 79 laps and finished eighth, scoring his fourth top 10 in the last five races, including his his Dover victory.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He finished 12th to claim his fifth consecutive top-15 finish. He had no more than four consecutive top-15 finishes last season.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch He crashed on a restart when he got bottled in traffic and tried to move out of it. The result is that Busch finished  35th and dropped from eighth to 12th in the points.

Austin CindricHis 31st-place finish is his fourth consecutive result of 26th or worse. He also was penalized two laps for a wheel coming off his car. He will have two pit crew members suspended for two races for the wheel violation.

Ford — The manufacturer had only one car in the top 10. Joey Logano finished sixth. Ford had only two cars in the top 10 at Las Vegas, another 1.5-mile track.

Read more about NASCAR

Team Penske penalized
Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains at No. 1
Ross Chastain Noah Gragson
Ross Chastain hits Noah Gragson with a punch after Kansas race

Ross Chastain hits Noah Gragson with a punch after Kansas race

By May 7, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ross Chastain punched Noah Gragson on pit road Sunday at Kansas Speedway after Gragson approached Chastain, complained about how Chastain raced him and grabbed Chastain’s uniform.

Video shows Gragson approaching Chastain after the race on pit road, displeased that Chastain doored him and pinched his car on the track. Chastain can be heard on the video saying he thought he would clear Gragson, who then repeated that Chastain had hit the door of his car. The video shows that after Gragson grabbed Chastain, Chastain grabbed back and said, “Stop it.”

Gragson responded by shaking Chastain and saying: “What the (expletive) is your problem?”

Chastain swung his right fist and connected on the left cheek of Gragson. Gragson then went to punch with his right hand but was stopped by a NASCAR security official.

Series officials separated the two drivers, and Gragson could be heard on the video saying: “What’s your deal, dude?”

Afterward, Chastain explained what happened on the track with Gragson.

“I got tight off of (Turn) 4, for sure,” Chastain said. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack, and we train together, we prepare together, we know each other’s — every little bit about each other.

“Yeah, definitely crowded him up off of (Turn) 4, and he took a swipe at us in (Turn) 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

Chastain finished fifth. Gragson placed 29th.

 

Read more about NASCAR

Team Penske penalized
Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains at No. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Kansas winners and losers

What drivers said at Kansas Speedway

By May 7, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

A look at what drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Denny Hamlin — Won: “It’s the new NASCAR – it’s what everyone cheers about when someone else does it. I was just trying to side-draft him there and miscalculated. It was great for us to get back into position to get close to him and get him loose through one and two. … I had such a fast car, just couldn’t get long enough runs for it to materialize. Finally, we had just enough time. This is a team win. These team guys, this pit crew, stepped up in a huge way this week. I’m proud of them. It is so important. It is a big win for Joe Gibbs Racing, for myself. Every win is very, very hard to get, so you have to take every one you can get. I knew the only way I was going to have an attempt to get near him was to get a huge run off of Turn 4, so I ran way up high in Turn 3, really kind of a Kyle Larson line, way up by the fence, and I just pulled it down and got a huge run, and that run down the front straightaway allowed me to pack air on him getting into the corner and get him up the racetrack so I could get beside him. We were both pedaling the throttle on the exit. I was sideways and he was sideways, and as he started to — I knew it was going to be close whether he was going to clear me, and I’m just trying to grind on his left side, trying to keep the side draft as tight as I could, and it’s just a super-sensitive part of the car if you get to the left rear, and obviously it hooked him to the right, and we won. The end.”

MORE: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson in post-race scuffle

MORE: Long: NASCAR, F1 offer similarities

Kyle Larson — Finished 2nd: “I was really loose. I was trying to do what I could to manage it, just was really loose at that end, and yeah, just he was a little bit better than me there at the end. I haven’t seen a replay, either, but obviously he was side-drafting really aggressively like you would, but he was like touching me it felt like, and it just had me kind of out of control.”

William Byron — Finished 3rd: “It was an amazing effort by our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy team. We all but wrecked twice, went three laps down and came back to finish third – it’s just incredible. It’s just a testament to the strength of this race team. The tail wasn’t exactly right there at the end. It was knocked over, and the car was really loose toward the end of any longer run. A tough situation, but really happy with that effort. Just a great job by this whole Liberty University Chevy team. They gave us a really hard fight, so good to come home third.”

 Bubba Wallace — Finished 4th: “I was terrible on restarts. We would lose spots in one and two and gain about 50 back in three and four. Just a grind all day trying to figure out what we needed for our Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota Camry. All four corners of the car, we were just missing a little something. Good day, we have to keep climbing the ladder. It’s been a frustrating start to the season, when you are thinking it is going to be your best start. We’ve got to do a little personal reset, mental reset and come out and fight and claw for everything and put together a solid race. This is our second clean race (this season). This is what happens when we have good clean races.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 5th: “I got tight off of 4, for sure. Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack, and we train together, we prepare together, we know each other’s — every little bit about each other. Yeah, definitely crowded him up off of 4, and he took a swipe at us in 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse. Hats off to everybody at Advent Health for coming here to the Advent Health 400 and fight for a top 5. There was times in the race where we did not have the grip and the balance in the car to do that. A couple good restarts at the end, and perfect matched set of tires by (crew chief) Phil Surgen to see a heck of a fight from this group.”

Joey Logano — Finished 6th: “Well, if we had the right tires on, it’s pretty good. Seems like it’s an inconsistency in tires. We’ve been fighting that the last few weeks. So we got to get to the bottom of that to understand it a little better. Overall, the stage points were big. Getting a stage win was a big one – decent points with the 10 points, as well. Probably with a better restart, I could have finished top-two or three. But, oh well. We just need more horsepower – all of us.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 7th: “We didn’t really show it with the results, but I was excited about how the day went for our No. 9 UniFirst Chevy team. We had a couple of high spots. Got the lead there when we were racing with Kyle (Larson). That’s better than normal for me, so we’ll just try to build on that and get better. We fired off tight there a couple of times and then lost the track position. I thought we were pretty decent again that last run. Ryan (Blaney) and I got together off (turn) 4, and I hit him pretty good with my right-front, and I don’t think that was doing me any favors.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 13th: “We had an OK day. We got up there and I thought we were going to run top 10, and then out of nowhere, spun off of Turn 2. Our cars are really knife-edge right now. We’re having a lot of trouble getting our cars balanced where we need it to be. There is such a small window to get the balance where we need it to be, that it just makes it really difficult to race. We can be really tight; we can be really loose, but we can’t get it in the window where we need it to be – consistent. So, we’ll just keep working.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished 14th: “I felt like we fought hard all day. We got the car closer overall, but we were still kind of fighting back and forth between loose and tight. The No. 16 Action Industries crew did a good job on strategy, making adjustments, and our pitstops were really good. We were able to get some stage points, as well. Today was definitely something we can build on.”

Justin Haley — Finished 18th: “We had an up-and-down day today. We fired off a little tight, but I was pretty optimistic about our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1. Unfortunately, some pit road issues and a flat tire were indicative of our day. My crew chief, Trent (Owens), had a great strategy to get us back on the lead lap, but I felt like the flat tire did some damage early on to the splitter, so we just struggled the rest of the race. We will take a top 20 and head to Darlington next week where we had a great run last year.”

Erik Jones — Finished 21st: “It was an OK day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just kind of up and down and kind of a lot of chaos. Got wrecked and ended up just finishing farther back than we wanted. We’ll take it, learn from it, and hopefully be better for next week.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 35th: “Just tried to get below the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) off of two. I wasn’t quite clear, got clipped and spun out. I feel bad for my guys. We’ve been fighting hard all day long to get ourselves up there and get further up with track position. We finally got it and then all of the cautions kind of came to kind of throw off strategy. We weren’t able to get stage points and then ruined our race there with getting clipped. Just bad luck situations. A lot of guys up there on older tires — you’re trying to get by them, make the most of your stage and then stuff like this keeps happening.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 36th: “I think I made a mistake trying to get off of Turn 2 and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out. Disappointing day. I felt like our SiriusXM Camry was everything I needed to compete for a good finish at least, and I’m out of the race. (I was) just trying to get a little too aggressive on the side draft and got into the 1  and spun out.”

Read more about NASCAR

Team Penske penalized
Two Penske crew members suspended for Kansas tire violation
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains at No. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Kansas winners and losers