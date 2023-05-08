Kansas winners and losers

By May 8, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

WINNERS

Denny HamlinHe said a few weeks ago on his podcast he was about to hit a hot stretch. He has three top-five finishes in the last four races, including Sunday’s win at Kansas. The victory was his first Cup win since the Coca-Cola 600, nearly a year ago. Hamlin has climbed from 12th in points before his hot streak to fourth. He scored six playoff points Sunday with the victory and a stage win.

William ByronRebounded from being down two laps after hitting the wall and getting caught speeding on pit road to finish third. Sunday’s result gives him three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Martin Truex Jr.Led 79 laps and finished eighth, scoring his fourth top 10 in the last five races, including his his Dover victory.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He finished 12th to claim his fifth consecutive top-15 finish. He had no more than four consecutive top-15 finishes last season.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch He crashed on a restart when he got bottled in traffic and tried to move out of it. The result is that Busch finished  35th and dropped from eighth to 12th in the points.

Austin CindricHis 31st-place finish is his fourth consecutive result of 26th or worse. He also was penalized two laps for a wheel coming off his car. He will have two pit crew members suspended for two races for the wheel violation.

Ford — The manufacturer had only one car in the top 10. Joey Logano finished sixth. Ford had only two cars in the top 10 at Las Vegas, another 1.5-mile track.

Ross Chastain hits Noah Gragson with a punch after Kansas race

By May 7, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT
Ross Chastain punched Noah Gragson on pit road Sunday at Kansas Speedway after Gragson approached Chastain, complained about how Chastain raced him and grabbed Chastain’s uniform.

Video shows Gragson approaching Chastain after the race on pit road, displeased that Chastain doored him and pinched his car on the track. Chastain can be heard on the video saying he thought he would clear Gragson, who then repeated that Chastain had hit the door of his car. The video shows that after Gragson grabbed Chastain, Chastain grabbed back and said, “Stop it.”

Gragson responded by shaking Chastain and saying: “What the (expletive) is your problem?”

Chastain swung his right fist and connected on the left cheek of Gragson. Gragson then went to punch with his right hand but was stopped by a NASCAR security official.

Series officials separated the two drivers, and Gragson could be heard on the video saying: “What’s your deal, dude?”

Afterward, Chastain explained what happened on the track with Gragson.

“I got tight off of (Turn) 4, for sure,” Chastain said. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack, and we train together, we prepare together, we know each other’s — every little bit about each other.

“Yeah, definitely crowded him up off of (Turn) 4, and he took a swipe at us in (Turn) 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

Chastain finished fifth. Gragson placed 29th.

 

What drivers said at Kansas Speedway

By May 7, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT
A look at what drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Denny Hamlin — Won: “It’s the new NASCAR – it’s what everyone cheers about when someone else does it. I was just trying to side-draft him there and miscalculated. It was great for us to get back into position to get close to him and get him loose through one and two. … I had such a fast car, just couldn’t get long enough runs for it to materialize. Finally, we had just enough time. This is a team win. These team guys, this pit crew, stepped up in a huge way this week. I’m proud of them. It is so important. It is a big win for Joe Gibbs Racing, for myself. Every win is very, very hard to get, so you have to take every one you can get. I knew the only way I was going to have an attempt to get near him was to get a huge run off of Turn 4, so I ran way up high in Turn 3, really kind of a Kyle Larson line, way up by the fence, and I just pulled it down and got a huge run, and that run down the front straightaway allowed me to pack air on him getting into the corner and get him up the racetrack so I could get beside him. We were both pedaling the throttle on the exit. I was sideways and he was sideways, and as he started to — I knew it was going to be close whether he was going to clear me, and I’m just trying to grind on his left side, trying to keep the side draft as tight as I could, and it’s just a super-sensitive part of the car if you get to the left rear, and obviously it hooked him to the right, and we won. The end.”

MORE: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson in post-race scuffle

MORE: Long: NASCAR, F1 offer similarities

Kyle Larson — Finished 2nd: “I was really loose. I was trying to do what I could to manage it, just was really loose at that end, and yeah, just he was a little bit better than me there at the end. I haven’t seen a replay, either, but obviously he was side-drafting really aggressively like you would, but he was like touching me it felt like, and it just had me kind of out of control.”

William Byron — Finished 3rd: “It was an amazing effort by our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy team. We all but wrecked twice, went three laps down and came back to finish third – it’s just incredible. It’s just a testament to the strength of this race team. The tail wasn’t exactly right there at the end. It was knocked over, and the car was really loose toward the end of any longer run. A tough situation, but really happy with that effort. Just a great job by this whole Liberty University Chevy team. They gave us a really hard fight, so good to come home third.”

 Bubba Wallace — Finished 4th: “I was terrible on restarts. We would lose spots in one and two and gain about 50 back in three and four. Just a grind all day trying to figure out what we needed for our Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota Camry. All four corners of the car, we were just missing a little something. Good day, we have to keep climbing the ladder. It’s been a frustrating start to the season, when you are thinking it is going to be your best start. We’ve got to do a little personal reset, mental reset and come out and fight and claw for everything and put together a solid race. This is our second clean race (this season). This is what happens when we have good clean races.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 5th: “I got tight off of 4, for sure. Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack, and we train together, we prepare together, we know each other’s — every little bit about each other. Yeah, definitely crowded him up off of 4, and he took a swipe at us in 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse. Hats off to everybody at Advent Health for coming here to the Advent Health 400 and fight for a top 5. There was times in the race where we did not have the grip and the balance in the car to do that. A couple good restarts at the end, and perfect matched set of tires by (crew chief) Phil Surgen to see a heck of a fight from this group.”

Joey Logano — Finished 6th: “Well, if we had the right tires on, it’s pretty good. Seems like it’s an inconsistency in tires. We’ve been fighting that the last few weeks. So we got to get to the bottom of that to understand it a little better. Overall, the stage points were big. Getting a stage win was a big one – decent points with the 10 points, as well. Probably with a better restart, I could have finished top-two or three. But, oh well. We just need more horsepower – all of us.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 7th: “We didn’t really show it with the results, but I was excited about how the day went for our No. 9 UniFirst Chevy team. We had a couple of high spots. Got the lead there when we were racing with Kyle (Larson). That’s better than normal for me, so we’ll just try to build on that and get better. We fired off tight there a couple of times and then lost the track position. I thought we were pretty decent again that last run. Ryan (Blaney) and I got together off (turn) 4, and I hit him pretty good with my right-front, and I don’t think that was doing me any favors.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 13th: “We had an OK day. We got up there and I thought we were going to run top 10, and then out of nowhere, spun off of Turn 2. Our cars are really knife-edge right now. We’re having a lot of trouble getting our cars balanced where we need it to be. There is such a small window to get the balance where we need it to be, that it just makes it really difficult to race. We can be really tight; we can be really loose, but we can’t get it in the window where we need it to be – consistent. So, we’ll just keep working.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished 14th: “I felt like we fought hard all day. We got the car closer overall, but we were still kind of fighting back and forth between loose and tight. The No. 16 Action Industries crew did a good job on strategy, making adjustments, and our pitstops were really good. We were able to get some stage points, as well. Today was definitely something we can build on.”

Justin Haley — Finished 18th: “We had an up-and-down day today. We fired off a little tight, but I was pretty optimistic about our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1. Unfortunately, some pit road issues and a flat tire were indicative of our day. My crew chief, Trent (Owens), had a great strategy to get us back on the lead lap, but I felt like the flat tire did some damage early on to the splitter, so we just struggled the rest of the race. We will take a top 20 and head to Darlington next week where we had a great run last year.”

Erik Jones — Finished 21st: “It was an OK day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just kind of up and down and kind of a lot of chaos. Got wrecked and ended up just finishing farther back than we wanted. We’ll take it, learn from it, and hopefully be better for next week.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 35th: “Just tried to get below the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) off of two. I wasn’t quite clear, got clipped and spun out. I feel bad for my guys. We’ve been fighting hard all day long to get ourselves up there and get further up with track position. We finally got it and then all of the cautions kind of came to kind of throw off strategy. We weren’t able to get stage points and then ruined our race there with getting clipped. Just bad luck situations. A lot of guys up there on older tires — you’re trying to get by them, make the most of your stage and then stuff like this keeps happening.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 36th: “I think I made a mistake trying to get off of Turn 2 and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out. Disappointing day. I felt like our SiriusXM Camry was everything I needed to compete for a good finish at least, and I’m out of the race. (I was) just trying to get a little too aggressive on the side draft and got into the 1  and spun out.”

NASCAR Cup Series results at Kansas: Denny Hamlin wins

By May 7, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin chased Kyle Larson for mile after mile in the closing stage of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, finally bumping and passing Larson on the final lap to take the win.

Larson recovered to finish second and was followed by William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain.

Larson’s car was loose over the closing laps, and Hamlin cut into Larson’s lead lap after lap. He moved within striking distance on the last lap, tapped the left rear of Larson’s car and sent him into the outside wall. Hamlin sprinted to the checkered flag from there.

Chastain remains the points leader. He has 404 points. Christopher Bell is next, 31 points behind. Martin Truex Jr. is third in the standings, 36 points behind Chastain.

Kansas Cup results

Kansas Cup driver points

Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas with last-lap pass

By May 7, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin won a dramatic late-race battle with Kyle Larson and took Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin, who hadn’t won in almost a year, chased Larson for the lead over the closing miles, steadily cutting into the gap. He trailed by .30 of a second with 10 laps to go. Hamlin pulled side by side with Larson with five laps to go but couldn’t pass.

MORE: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson in post-race scuffle

MORE: Kansas Cup results, driver points

MORE: Long: NASCAR, F1 offer similarities

On the last lap, Hamlin nudged Larson’s car in the left rear, pushing Larson into the outside wall. Larson regained control of his car, but Hamlin pushed past and won the race.

“I got position on him there, was trying to side-draft him but clipped his left rear,” Hamlin told FS1. “Glad he was able to at least finish.”

Larson finished second and was followed by William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain.

Chastain and Noah Gragson tangled post-race on pit road after a disagreement about contact between their cars late in the race. After a brief discussion, Gragson grabbed Chastain, and Chastain responded by punching Gragson in the face. They then were separated by NASCAR officials and others.

The win was the 49th of Hamlin’s career and his first since last May at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson, who was the race’s top lap-leader with 85, led 46 consecutive laps leading to the finish before Hamlin passed him on the final circuit. Hamlin led 34 laps total.

The race produced a record number of lead changes — 37 — but also a web of cautions. Restarts were particularly crowded and dangerous. The lead change total is the biggest in series history in a 400-mile race on a 1.5-mile track.

Ty Gibbs produced the race’s eighth caution when he made side-to-side contact with Martin Truex Jr. and slid off the track.

Joey Logano stayed on track during a caution late in the second stage and won the stage when another caution flew.

On a restart in packed traffic, Kyle Busch spun and hit the inside wall on Lap 164, forcing him to the garage.

Christopher Bell lost control of his car near the end of Stage 2 and slammed hard into the inside wall off Turn 2. He parked for the day.

Josh Berry, continuing to substitute for the injured Alex Bowman, got in trouble on Lap 149 when he moved up the track and hit Gibbs. The contact sent Berry into a slide and onto pit road.

Hamlin won the first stage, leading 11 laps. Truex, who finished second to Hamlin, led 35 laps in the stage.

Stage 1 winner: Denny Hamlin

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Who had a good race: Kyle Larson rebounded from an early-race spin to race up front and almost win. … William Byron also came back from trouble early in the race, made up two laps and contended for the win. His third-place finish is his best run at Kansas. … Denny Hamlin finally returned to victory lane, winning a tight last-lap battle with Ross Chastain and push his career victory total one short of 50.

Who had a bad race: Chase Briscoe lost a wheel early in the race, starting a day that continued to hold challenges. … Christopher Bell, who entered the race second in points, crashed on Lap 159 after losing control of his car off Turn 2. … Kyle Busch had pit road issues and later crashed in heavy traffic.

Next: The Cup Series moves on to Darlington Raceway for a May 14 race at 3 p.m. ET.

