Long: NASCAR, Formula 1 more alike than one might expect

By May 7, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Don’t be distracted by the palm trees, yachts on the fake water and celebrities sauntering by, but listen to what is being said at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

You might be surprised.

A sojourn at the first of three U.S. Formula One weekends this year provided the chance to view an exotic event that attracts such powerbrokers — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both were in attendance Saturday — and VIPs that some F1 journalists liken the star power in Miami to that of the Monaco Grand Prix.

But what my maiden trip to a Formula One event showed is how similar NASCAR and F1 can be.

A key debate this NASCAR season has been about passing, especially at short tracks. Some drivers have called for more horsepower — and if not that, other changes — to make passes more feasible. The argument is that more passing will improve the races, create more interest and draw more fans.

Any increase in horsepower is not likely soon. Any changes to the tires will take time. Minor modifications to the cars have made some races better but not as much as competitors seek.

So the challenge is how to make the passing better.

Formula One faces a similar issue. It’s just that in this series they call it overtaking instead of passing.

The F1 series came to Miami after last weekend’s event in Azerbaijan, a race derided as “boring” by Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday that he doesn’t view F1 as boring from his seat, but he knows others may with limited passing and the lack of competition — Red Bull Racing has won all four races this year and is on the pole for Sunday’s race with Sergio Perez.

“As a racing fan watching, I can understand because it’s not as much competition as they’re perhaps used to with the NFL or the NBA at the moment,” Hamilton said. “We need to do better as a sport. They have already tried to bring the teams closer, but it never seems to work.”

Hamilton makes a salient point. Many motorsports fans enjoy other sports. Each sport competes for attention. But if a race or game is viewed as boring — or lacking as much excitement as expected — it’s easy for the fan to go elsewhere with their time and money. It’s why so many rule changes in team sports often lead to more offense, creating action that can lure more people.

Racing’s equivalent to more offense in a team sport is passing on the track. That’s why so much attention is focused on that subject.

The lack of passing — even by Formula One standards — was stark in Azerbaijan and a topic of discussion by a number of drivers this weekend.

“I think this year it is more difficult to follow,” said Pierre Gasly, who joined teammate Esteban Ocon in driving an RFK Racing Cup car on the Charlotte Roval earlier this week.

If one struggles to follow another car, how are they going to pass?

It’s similar to a discussion in NASCAR that grew more prominent after last month’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano was among those who lamented the difficulties in passing after that race.

“You got 30-something cars out there that run within a tenth of a (second),” Logano told NBC Sports after Martinsville. “I was racing cars that I didn’t think I’d be racing, cars that in the past you would pass with ease. I couldn’t do that. … There’s just not enough speed difference in the cars.

“They’re almost the same. There’s not much fall-off. We need more fall-off, and we need a lot more horsepower.”

In NASCAR’s meeting with drivers last month at Talladega, Denny Hamlin said Goodyear officials spoke about what they could do to the tire in the hopes of creating more fall-off, which would help passing.

“I left that meeting very optimistic with what I heard,” Hamlin said. “The changes in the car. Goodyear, kind of really stepping up and saying, ‘Hey, we had to be very conservative the first year of Next Gen, we’ve been very common with our tires. We feel like we’re comfortable enough now to start mixing that up and really start getting more aggressive with our tire compounds.’

“That’s all fantastic news for us and, hopefully, for competition here in the next few months.”

Dr. Diandra: Tyler Reddick’s move to 23XI Racing promising but questions remain

By May 7, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The numbers from the first 11 races of the 2023 season indicate that Tyler Reddick’s move to 23XI Racing appears to be paying off. With more than two-thirds of the season left, though, questions remain about Reddick’s championship potential with his new team.

I was much more confident that Kyle Busch moving to RCR would benefit Busch than I was that Reddick’s move away from RCR would be good for him. In contrast to RCR’s storied history, 23XI turns three this year.

Newness is not necessarily a negative, as Trackhouse Racing proved last year. But it’s one thing for one of the best drivers in NASCAR history to bring his trove of experience to a well-established team. It’s another for a driver in his fourth year of full-time Cup Series competition to join a team still finding its feet. But I’m happy to report that Reddick seems to be doing just as well with his new team as Busch is with his.

Reddick’s move to 23XI: 2022 versus 2023

After 11 races, Reddick is performing better at 23XI than he did at RCR last year in most metrics. After starting 2023 with two DNFs, Reddick won at COTA, the sixth race overall and the first road course of the season.

As the table below shows, Reddick has four top-five finishes in 2023 compared to three in 2022. This year, he was running 20th or better when the checkered flag flew 72.7% of the time.

A table to help evaluate Tyler Reddick's move to 23XI Racing compares Reddick's 2023 stats with those of Kurt Busch, who drove the car in 2022

Reddick hasn’t led as many laps this year as last, but the current points system rewards wins and good finishes, not leading laps. Reddick’s 319 points put him in sixth place, 51 points behind leader Ross Chastain.

Reddick against the field

Given the many points penalties this year, season standings provide an incomplete picture of a driver’s status relative to his peers. Reddick’s average finish of 14.5 is the 10th best among all full-time drivers. Alex Bowman has the top average finish of 10.3, followed by Christopher Bell at 10.5

Reddick’s average running position is also 10th best. William Byron leads that stat with a 9.3. Denny Hamlin is second with a 10.4 average running position. Reddick finishes about the same position as he runs on average.

The No. 45 driver also finishes about where he starts. His average starting position of 14.7 is one metric that is worse this year relative to last. His average starting position in 2022 was 11.9.

But, again, you don’t get championships for starting at the front of the grid.

Loop data shows that Reddick has improved his restart rank significantly. He averaged a 15th ranking in 2022, but 8.4 in 2023. His green-flag speed is up slightly: 11.27 this year versus 12.6 last year.

Reddick versus Kurt Busch

Reddick wasn’t originally scheduled to drive for 23XI this year. He’d surprised everyone by signing a contract in 2022 to join his new team in 2024. Kyle Busch’s unexpected availability combined with Kurt Busch’s concussion issues hastened Reddick’s move.

With the caveat that last year was 23XI’s first year as a two-car team, it seems fair to compare Reddick’s first year in the No. 45 to Kurt Busch’s first year in the car.

A table to help evaluate Tyler Reddick's move to 23XI Racing compares his 2022 stats with those from 2023

Reddick shines in all categories — not surprising for a driver who won three races in the Next Gen car’s first year, including his first career win.

Open questions

While Reddick’s move to 23XI seems to be paying off, the season is only 11 races old. Here are a few items I’m monitoring to evaluate his chances to make it to the Championship 4.

Finishing races. Reddick had eight DNFs in 2022 and has two already this year. His 14th-place 2022 finish doesn’t reflect how good a driver he was when he did finish races. Four of his DNFs last year were at the first four superspeedways.

Engine failure caused two more DNFs. Although Reddick has moved from Chevy to Toyota, remember that Kyle Busch had two engine failures in the playoffs last year running for Toyota.

Conquering superspeedways. Drafting tracks were Reddick’s nemeses last year. His average superspeedway finish was 26.8. It’s 19.0 this year, improved in part because he has completed two of the three superspeedway races run so far.

Superspeedways play an outsize role in the championship because Daytona ends the regular season and drivers must get past Talladega to make it to the Round of 8.

Intermediate tracks still a question. This week at Kansas, along with the upcoming Charlotte race, are important tests for Reddick’s championship chances. His average finish last year at intermediate tracks was 17.1, with two DNFs out of the seven races.

Reddick finished 15th at Las Vegas this year, but that’s the only intermediate data point we have for him. 23XI swept Kansas last year, so expectations are high this weekend.

Given that 1.5-mile tracks make up four out of 10 playoff races, running well at these tracks is critical to making it to the championship.

Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins

By May 6, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT
Grant Enfinger won Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway by dominating the final miles.

Winning Saturday was as much about survival as speed. The race was wreck-strewn, and several contenders wound up in the garage before the checkered flag.

MORE: Kansas Truck results

MORE: Kansas Truck driver points

Enfinger, 38, won for the first time this season. He led 65 laps — almost half the race.

Enfinger outran second-place Corey Heim by four seconds. Following in the top five were Zane Smith, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Ty Majeski

Who had a good race: Grant Enfinger roared away from the competition in the closing laps of the race, finishing off a good night with a win. … Corey Heim raced near the front most of the night, finishing second after leading 13 laps. … Toni Breidinger finished 15th in her series debut.

Who had a bad race: Rajah Caruth ran well but dropped out of the race after he made a blocking attempt that resulted in a crash. … Pole winner Christian Eckes was eliminated from the race after an accident, finishing 30th.

Next: The Truck Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 12 race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole

By May 6, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
William Byron edged his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron ran 179.206 miles per hour, slightly faster than Larson’s 179.170.

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick.

Kansas Cup starting lineup

Kansas Cup qualifying results

William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

By May 6, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron’s fast lap was clocked at 179.206 miles per hour.

Byron and Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson will start the race from the front row.

MORE: Kansas Cup starting lineup

Completing the top 10 Saturday were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

The pole win was the career 10th for Byron, who has won two races this year.

