Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins

By May 6, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Grant Enfinger won Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway by dominating the final miles.

Winning Saturday was as much about survival as speed. The race was wreck-strewn, and several contenders wound up in the garage before the checkered flag.

MORE: Kansas Truck results

MORE: Kansas Truck driver points

Enfinger, 38, won for the first time this season. He led 65 laps — almost half the race.

Enfinger outran second-place Corey Heim by four seconds. Following in the top five were Zane Smith, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Ty Majeski

Who had a good race: Grant Enfinger roared away from the competition in the closing laps of the race, finishing off a good night with a win. … Corey Heim raced near the front most of the night, finishing second after leading 13 laps. … Toni Breidinger finished 15th in her series debut.

Who had a bad race: Rajah Caruth ran well but dropped out of the race after he made a blocking attempt that resulted in a crash. … Pole winner Christian Eckes was eliminated from the race after an accident, finishing 30th.

Next: The Truck Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 12 race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Read more about NASCAR

Kansas Cup starting lineup
Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
Kansas Speedway
William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole

By May 6, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

William Byron edged his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron ran 179.206 miles per hour, slightly faster than Larson’s 179.170.

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick.

Kansas Cup starting lineup

Kansas Cup qualifying results

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins
Kansas Speedway
William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

By May 6, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron’s fast lap was clocked at 179.206 miles per hour.

Byron and Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson will start the race from the front row.

MORE: Kansas Cup starting lineup

Completing the top 10 Saturday were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

The pole win was the career 10th for Byron, who has won two races this year.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins
Kansas Cup starting lineup
Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
Kansas Speedway
Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

By May 6, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
Kansas Speedway
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
0 Comments

Christian Eckes won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Eckes turned a lap at 174.576 mph to earn the first starting spot. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch will start alongside Eckes.

MORE: New Cup owners reshaping sport

Following in the top five are Chase Purdy, Jake Garcia and Ben Rhodes.

Eckes also led the practice session earlier in the day.

Kansas Truck starting lineup

Kansas Truck qualifying results

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins
Kansas Cup starting lineup
Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
Kansas Speedway
William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

 

Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 6, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Martin Truex Jr. put Toyota in Victory Lane on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, and Toyota could be favored to score two in a row Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Toyota has won five of the past seven races at Kansas. Chevrolet and Ford have only one win each over that period.

Truex has the longest active streak of top 10-finishes — seven — at Kansas. No other driver has a streak longer than three.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:30 p.m. … Bryan Mann, senior chaplain of AdventHealth SOP and Ottawa, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Kansas Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kurt Busch won last year’s race for 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace won for 23XI Racing in the fall, giving the team a sweep of the track’s 2022 races.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Ryan Newman to run select Cup races for Rick Ware Racing

Friday 5: New Cup owners reshaping sport with their bold moves

Dr. Diandra: Can Bubba Wallace win again at Kansas?

Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s evolution

Drivers to watch at Kansas

Legacy Motor Club switching to Toyota in 2024

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron is No. 1

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins
Kansas Cup starting lineup
Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
Kansas Speedway
William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

 