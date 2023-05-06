Kansas Truck race results: Grant Enfinger wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grant Enfinger won Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway by dominating the final miles.

Winning Saturday was as much about survival as speed. The race was wreck-strewn, and several contenders wound up in the garage before the checkered flag.

Enfinger, 38, won for the first time this season. He led 65 laps — almost half the race.

Enfinger outran second-place Corey Heim by four seconds. Following in the top five were Zane Smith, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Ty Majeski

Who had a good race: Grant Enfinger roared away from the competition in the closing laps of the race, finishing off a good night with a win. … Corey Heim raced near the front most of the night, finishing second after leading 13 laps. … Toni Breidinger finished 15th in her series debut.

Who had a bad race: Rajah Caruth ran well but dropped out of the race after he made a blocking attempt that resulted in a crash. … Pole winner Christian Eckes was eliminated from the race after an accident, finishing 30th.

Next: The Truck Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 12 race at 7:30 p.m. ET.