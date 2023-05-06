Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. put Toyota in Victory Lane on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, and Toyota could be favored to score two in a row Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Toyota has won five of the past seven races at Kansas. Chevrolet and Ford have only one win each over that period.

Truex has the longest active streak of top 10-finishes — seven — at Kansas. No other driver has a streak longer than three.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:30 p.m. … Bryan Mann, senior chaplain of AdventHealth SOP and Ottawa, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Kansas Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kurt Busch won last year’s race for 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace won for 23XI Racing in the fall, giving the team a sweep of the track’s 2022 races.

