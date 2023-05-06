Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

By May 6, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
Christian Eckes won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Eckes turned a lap at 174.576 mph to earn the first starting spot. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch will start alongside Eckes.

Following in the top five are Chase Purdy, Jake Garcia and Ben Rhodes.

Eckes also led the practice session earlier in the day.

Kansas Truck starting lineup

Kansas Truck qualifying results

Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole

By May 6, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
William Byron edged his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron ran 179.206 miles per hour, slightly faster than Larson’s 179.170.

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick.

Kansas Cup starting lineup

Kansas Cup qualifying results

William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

By May 6, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron’s fast lap was clocked at 179.206 miles per hour.

Byron and Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson will start the race from the front row.

Completing the top 10 Saturday were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

The pole win was the career 10th for Byron, who has won two races this year.

Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 6, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. put Toyota in Victory Lane on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, and Toyota could be favored to score two in a row Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Toyota has won five of the past seven races at Kansas. Chevrolet and Ford have only one win each over that period.

Truex has the longest active streak of top 10-finishes — seven — at Kansas. No other driver has a streak longer than three.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:30 p.m. … Bryan Mann, senior chaplain of AdventHealth SOP and Ottawa, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Kansas Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kurt Busch won last year’s race for 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace won for 23XI Racing in the fall, giving the team a sweep of the track’s 2022 races.

Kansas Cup starting lineup
Kansas Cup Series starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
Kansas Speedway
William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
Christian Eckes wins Kansas Truck Series pole

 

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

By May 6, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Saturday is scheduled to be a busy day at Kansas Speedway.

The schedule includes Cup Series practice and qualifying, Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying and a race, and ARCA practice, qualifying and a race.

Kyle Larson is among the Cup favorites at Kansas. He has won five of the past 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks and has three straight finishes of eighth or better (including a win) at Kansas.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 92 degrees Saturday.

A look at Saturday’s Kansas schedule:

Saturday, May 6

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice
  • 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)
  • 5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

