Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reaffirms interest in NASCAR

By May 4, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

Miami Gardens, Fla. — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he would like to try NASCAR some day but doesn’t see it happening soon.

“I did a car swap with Tony Stewart years ago, which was fun,” Hamilton said Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix around the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins.

“I’d love to try it at some stage. It’s not a dream for me to go race another series, but I am an admirer. I’m a fan of racing and other sports. So I would like to try it.”

Hamilton and Stewart swapped cars in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

“I just feel like a kid today,” Hamilton said in 2011 after driving Stewart’s car.

If Hamilton does run in NASCAR some day, he would follow other F1 champions who have tried Cup, including a pair this season.

Former F1 champions Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button both competed in the Cup race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season. Button placed 18th; Raikkonen 29th.

That was Raikkonen’s second Cup race with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 car. The 2007 F1 champion made his Cup debut last year with the team at Watkins Glen.

Button, the 2009 F1 champion, is scheduled to run three Cup races this season. COTA was his first series start. He is slated to race July 2 on the Chicago street course and Aug. 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for Rick Ware Racing. Button also will drive the Garage 56 NASCAR entry at Le Mans in June.

But Hamilton didn’t stop with NASCAR on Thursday. He expressed an interest in other forms of racing some day.

“I’d love to swap with Valentino Rossi and try Moto GP,” said Hamilton, who wore blue pants and a blue shirt that both featured red and white stripes in a nod to racing in the U.S. this weekend. “I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage. But right now my focus is solely on Formula One, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires after this season. The 38-year-old stated to ESPN that he considers himself to be “in my prime.”

Hamilton’s 103 Formula One victories are a series record, but he hasn’t won since Dec. 5, 2021, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mercedes’ car hasn’t been as strong since and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has won the past two world championships. Verstappen leads the standings heading into Sunday’s race, while Hamilton is fourth.

Bubba Wallace to drive for Tricon in Darlington, NWS Truck races

By May 4, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace will drive for Tricon Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series races at Darlington Raceway May 12 and at North Wilkesboro Speedway May 20.

Wallace has won six times in the Truck series. He has not driven a truck at Darlington.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro,” Tricon’s Johnny Gray said in a statement released by the team. “Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program.”

MORE: Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway

Wallace is scheduled to drive the team’s No. 1 Toyota with sponsorship from Stone Country Records and singer Annie Bosko at Darlington and Pristine Auction at North Wilkesboro.

Wallace has won twice in the Cup Series.

Dr. Diandra: Evaluating the likelihood of a Bubba Wallace repeat at Kansas

By May 4, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bubba Wallace enters this weekend hoping to repeat at Kansas Speedway. His win last fall was 23XI Racing’s second at the track: Wallace’s then-teammate Kurt Busch won the spring race.

The 23XI Racing teams were so dominant at Kansas last year that new teammate Tyler Reddick joked at Dover that he and Wallace would have to get together to decide which one of them wins which race this year.

Given that Wallace has only two top-10 finishes this year and four DNFs, should owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin start preparing to celebrate a Wallace repeat at Kansas Speedway?

Wallace’s 2023 stats

My dominant image of Wallace this season is him berating himself after crashing out at COTA, just a week after spinning at Atlanta.

But that’s a subjective observation. Objectively, Wallace’s 2023 stats are slightly better than his 2022 numbers.

Estimating the likelihood of a Wallace repeat at Kansas by comparing 2022 and 2023 stats after 11 races

Wallace has just one top-five and two top-10 finishes, but that’s better than this time last year. Five top 15s are much improved over the two from last year.

What’s most impressive, however, is that Wallace has achieved these numbers despite four DNFs. One was mechanical (an engine failure at Fontana). Two of the other three were especially painful because they happened at Daytona and Talladega.

Wallace is a strong superspeedway driver. Last year, his average finish at the first three superspeedways was 10.7, with a best finish of second and a worst of 17th. This year, his average superspeedway finish is 25.0.

Despite the bad runs at some of his best tracks, Wallace still improved his overall average finishing position after 11 races by 0.7 positions relative to 2022 and his average running position by 0.2 positions.

Wallace at Kansas

Wallace earned his best finish of 2023 (fourth) at the sole intermediate track the Cup Series has visited this year (Las Vegas). Not only did he finish well, Wallace scored points in both stages.

Although Kansas hosted Wallace’s second career win, his relationship with the track has warmed only recently. In 10 career starts, Wallace has a 21.9 average finish with only three top-15 finishes. He’s led 60 laps, with 58 of those coming during last fall’s win.

The good news is that those three top-15 finishes were the last three races Wallace ran at Kansas Speedway. His average finishing position in the three most recent races is 8.3 — a win last fall, a 10th-place finish last spring and a 14th-place finish in fall 2021.

Wallace is mired in 21st place in the season standings, 154 points behind leader Ross Chastain. With that much of a point deficit and only 15 races remaining in the regular season, Wallace needs a win.

Wallace’s two career wins both happened late in the year, though. His Talladega 2021 victory was the 31st race of the year. Last year’s Kansas win was the 28th race of the season. The big question is whether he’s better primed for another fall win rather than a spring victory.

Keys for a Wallace repeat at Kansas Speedway

Avoid contact. Although Wallace exited COTA on Lap 10 of 75, he was headed for good finishes — maybe even a win — until the last lap of the other two races. Kansas leverages a lot of the same tactics as a superspeedway, but without pack racing. That could be an advantage.

Don’t let mistakes or misfortunes rattle the team. Kansas is more forgiving of small mistakes than superspeedways. It’s possible to recover from a spin or minor contact, especially early in the race. Someone on Wallace’s team needs to take the head cheerleader role to ensure that one mistake doesn’t affect the rest of the race.

Pit road performance is key. The No. 23 team has mostly avoided pit road penalties this year. Wallace was caught speeding once. The pit crew incurred only one penalty when a crew member fell over the wall at Richmond.

But pit crew precision has been an issue for 23XI Racing from the start. This year, 23XI hires and trains its own pit crews instead of subcontracting from Joe Gibbs Racing.

The in-house pit crew has performed better across the first 11 races. By my calculations, the 2023 crew loses about 0.8 fewer positions per pit stop than the 2022 crew did.

The bad news is that they’re still losing track position on pit road.

For example, a 37-second pit stop at Phoenix this year dropped Wallace from 11th to 21st. That’s a big deficit for a driver to overcome.

At Dover, Wallace lost position on five of six stops for a net loss of 36 spots. The team’s best pit stop time (measured from when the car enters the pit box to when it leaves) was 10.11 seconds. That ranked the team 12th in average time among all teams executing four or more four-tire pitstops.

The average four-tire pit stop time for the No. 23 was 11.01 seconds, which ranked 20th. Brad Keselowski’s team had the best average pit stop time at 10.09 seconds. Their No. 6 team’s average was two-hundredths of a second faster than the No. 23 team’s best stop.

Finally, hope for fewer green-flag pit stops. The team loses more positions on average during pit stops under green than they do under yellow.

NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway

By May 4, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

23XI Racing will look to win its third consecutive Cup race at Kansas Speedway this weekend after Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace scored wins for the team there last year.

RFK Racing comes into the weekend having put both its cars in the top 10 in back-to-back races for the first time since 2014.

Hendrick Motorsports has not gone more than two races without a Cup victory this season. It has been two races since Hendrick last won a Cup race (Kyle Larson at Martinsville).

Here is a look at the weekend schedule:

Kansas Speedway (Cup, Trucks, ARCA)

Weekend weather

Friday: Overcast skies. High of 75 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day. High of 85 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning with thunderstorms developing later in the day. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — ARCA optional open practice

Saturday, May 6

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice
  • 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)
  • 5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 7

Garage open

  • Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway

By May 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its halfway point, some key drivers remain winless.

In fact, five of the top 10 drivers in points, including points leader Ross Chastain, are winless. Joining Chastain in the goose-egg column are third-place Kevin Harvick, fifth-place Ryan Blaney, seventh-place Denny Hamlin and ninth-place Brad Keselowski.

Every driver in that group has been close to crossing into Victory Lane. Chastain has four top fives, Harvick and Blaney have three each, and Hamlin and Keselowski have two each. Blaney has six top 10s, the most in the group.

Next stop for those still looking is Sunday’s 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway.

A look at drivers to watch at Kansas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: Win (Dover)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins, seven consecutive top 10s

Truex finally broke through Monday at Dover, putting together a splendid final stage to win and end a 54-race winless streak. He jumped three positions in points to fourth entering Kansas.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins in past seven races, three wins total

Kansas could offer Hamlin another shot at his first win. Toyota has won five of the past seven races at the track, and Hamlin owns two of those victories.

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Wins in 2011, ’19, three top fives in past six races

Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing continues to impress. He has shown consistency and returns to a track this weekend where he has had success.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 21st
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Las Vegas 1)
  • Past at Kansas: One win, two top 10s in 10 starts

Wallace won at Kansas Speedway last September but hasn’t visited victory lane since that day. With only two top-10 runs through 11 races this year, a strong run at Kansas would be a major lift.

Josh Berry

  • Points position: NA (not scoring points in Cup)
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Richmond 1)
  • Past at Kansas: No Cup races, one top 10 in two Xfinity starts

Berry has sparkled in his role as Hendrick Motorsports “super sub” this year, replacing first Chase Elliott and now Alex Bowman after they suffered injuries. He has a second-place finish and three top 10s in six races and seems fully capable of reaching Victory Lane.

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 16th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Talladega 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Four starts, top finish of 13th

Can Briscoe get back on track this week? He had three consecutive top-five finishes but had a bad day at Dover on Monday, finishing 30th, 22 laps behind.

