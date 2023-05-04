Dr. Diandra: Evaluating the likelihood of a Bubba Wallace repeat at Kansas

By May 4, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bubba Wallace enters this weekend hoping to repeat at Kansas Speedway. His win last fall was 23XI Racing’s second at the track: Wallace’s then-teammate Kurt Busch won the spring race.

The 23XI Racing teams were so dominant at Kansas last year that new teammate Tyler Reddick joked at Dover that he and Wallace would have to get together to decide which one of them wins which race this year.

Given that Wallace has only two top-10 finishes this year and four DNFs, should owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin start preparing to celebrate a Wallace repeat at Kansas Speedway?

Wallace’s 2023 stats

My dominant image of Wallace this season is him berating himself after crashing out at COTA, just a week after spinning at Atlanta.

But that’s a subjective observation. Objectively, Wallace’s 2023 stats are slightly better than his 2022 numbers.

Estimating the likelihood of a Wallace repeat at Kansas by comparing 2022 and 2023 stats after 11 races

Wallace has just one top-five and two top-10 finishes, but that’s better than this time last year. Five top 15s are much improved over the two from last year.

What’s most impressive, however, is that Wallace has achieved these numbers despite four DNFs. One was mechanical (an engine failure at Fontana). Two of the other three were especially painful because they happened at Daytona and Talladega.

Wallace is a strong superspeedway driver. Last year, his average finish at the first three superspeedways was 10.7, with a best finish of second and a worst of 17th. This year, his average superspeedway finish is 25.0.

Despite the bad runs at some of his best tracks, Wallace still improved his overall average finishing position after 11 races by 0.7 positions relative to 2022 and his average running position by 0.2 positions.

Wallace at Kansas

Wallace earned his best finish of 2023 (fourth) at the sole intermediate track the Cup Series has visited this year (Las Vegas). Not only did he finish well, Wallace scored points in both stages.

Although Kansas hosted Wallace’s second career win, his relationship with the track has warmed only recently. In 10 career starts, Wallace has a 21.9 average finish with only three top-15 finishes. He’s led 60 laps, with 58 of those coming during last fall’s win.

The good news is that those three top-15 finishes were the last three races Wallace ran at Kansas Speedway. His average finishing position in the three most recent races is 8.3 — a win last fall, a 10th-place finish last spring and a 14th-place finish in fall 2021.

Wallace is mired in 21st place in the season standings, 154 points behind leader Ross Chastain. With that much of a point deficit and only 15 races remaining in the regular season, Wallace needs a win.

Wallace’s two career wins both happened late in the year, though. His Talladega 2021 victory was the 31st race of the year. Last year’s Kansas win was the 28th race of the season. The big question is whether he’s better primed for another fall win rather than a spring victory.

Keys for a Wallace repeat at Kansas Speedway

Avoid contact. Although Wallace exited COTA on Lap 10 of 75, he was headed for good finishes — maybe even a win — until the last lap of the other two races. Kansas leverages a lot of the same tactics as a superspeedway, but without pack racing. That could be an advantage.

Don’t let mistakes or misfortunes rattle the team. Kansas is more forgiving of small mistakes than superspeedways. It’s possible to recover from a spin or minor contact, especially early in the race. Someone on Wallace’s team needs to take the head cheerleader role to ensure that one mistake doesn’t affect the rest of the race.

Pit road performance is key. The No. 23 team has mostly avoided pit road penalties this year. Wallace was caught speeding once. The pit crew incurred only one penalty when a crew member fell over the wall at Richmond.

But pit crew precision has been an issue for 23XI Racing from the start. This year, 23XI hires and trains its own pit crews instead of subcontracting from Joe Gibbs Racing.

The in-house pit crew has performed better across the first 11 races. By my calculations, the 2023 crew loses about 0.8 fewer positions per pit stop than the 2022 crew did.

The bad news is that they’re still losing track position on pit road.

For example, a 37-second pit stop at Phoenix this year dropped Wallace from 11th to 21st. That’s a big deficit for a driver to overcome.

At Dover, Wallace lost position on five of six stops for a net loss of 36 spots. The team’s best pit stop time (measured from when the car enters the pit box to when it leaves) was 10.11 seconds. That ranked the team 12th in average time among all teams executing four or more four-tire pitstops.

The average four-tire pit stop time for the No. 23 was 11.01 seconds, which ranked 20th. Brad Keselowski’s team had the best average pit stop time at 10.09 seconds. Their No. 6 team’s average was two-hundredths of a second faster than the No. 23 team’s best stop.

Finally, hope for fewer green-flag pit stops. The team loses more positions on average during pit stops under green than they do under yellow.

NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway

By May 4, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

23XI Racing will look to win its third consecutive Cup race at Kansas Speedway this weekend after Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace scored wins for the team there last year.

RFK Racing comes into the weekend having put both its cars in the top 10 in back-to-back races for the first time since 2014.

Hendrick Motorsports has not gone more than two races without a Cup victory this season. It has been two races since Hendrick last won a Cup race (Kyle Larson at Martinsville).

Here is a look at the weekend schedule:

Kansas Speedway (Cup, Trucks, ARCA)

Weekend weather

Friday: Overcast skies. High of 75 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day. High of 85 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning with thunderstorms developing later in the day. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — ARCA optional open practice

Saturday, May 6

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice
  • 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)
  • 5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 7

Garage open

  • Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway

By May 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its halfway point, some key drivers remain winless.

In fact, five of the top 10 drivers in points, including points leader Ross Chastain, are winless. Joining Chastain in the goose-egg column are third-place Kevin Harvick, fifth-place Ryan Blaney, seventh-place Denny Hamlin and ninth-place Brad Keselowski.

Every driver in that group has been close to crossing into Victory Lane. Chastain has four top fives, Harvick and Blaney have three each, and Hamlin and Keselowski have two each. Blaney has six top 10s, the most in the group.

Next stop for those still looking is Sunday’s 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway.

A look at drivers to watch at Kansas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: Win (Dover)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins, seven consecutive top 10s

Truex finally broke through Monday at Dover, putting together a splendid final stage to win and end a 54-race winless streak. He jumped three positions in points to fourth entering Kansas.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins in past seven races, three wins total

Kansas could offer Hamlin another shot at his first win. Toyota has won five of the past seven races at the track, and Hamlin owns two of those victories.

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Wins in 2011, ’19, three top fives in past six races

Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing continues to impress. He has shown consistency and returns to a track this weekend where he has had success.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 21st
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Las Vegas 1)
  • Past at Kansas: One win, two top 10s in 10 starts

Wallace won at Kansas Speedway last September but hasn’t visited victory lane since that day. With only two top-10 runs through 11 races this year, a strong run at Kansas would be a major lift.

Josh Berry

  • Points position: NA (not scoring points in Cup)
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Richmond 1)
  • Past at Kansas: No Cup races, one top 10 in two Xfinity starts

Berry has sparkled in his role as Hendrick Motorsports “super sub” this year, replacing first Chase Elliott and now Alex Bowman after they suffered injuries. He has a second-place finish and three top 10s in six races and seems fully capable of reaching Victory Lane.

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 16th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Talladega 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Four starts, top finish of 13th

Can Briscoe get back on track this week? He had three consecutive top-five finishes but had a bad day at Dover on Monday, finishing 30th, 22 laps behind.

Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s evolution

By May 2, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Legacy Motor Club’s move to Toyota in 2024 is viewed as a “foundational move” by the team but could be just part of how Toyota evolves in NASCAR.

Here’s a look at the impact of Tuesday’s announcement.

2024 Toyota lineup

Legacy MC will be Toyota’s third Cup organization in 2024, joining Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. That will give Toyota such high-profile owners as Joe Gibbs, Michael Jordan and Jimmie Johnson, who co-owns Legacy MC with Maury Gallagher.

Legacy MC drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson will join a Toyota stable that has former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Benefit to Legacy MC

By moving from Chevrolet to Toyota after this season, Legacy MC is no worse than third on the manufacturer’s depth chart. At Chevrolet, Legacy MC is behind at least Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing and Trackhouse Racing, if not others.

Johnson called the move a “foundational piece” for the organization. The team started as GMS Racing in 2021, became Petty GMS when Gallagher purchased Richard Petty Motorsports after the 2021 season, and changed its name in January 2023 to Legacy Motor Club.

“This gives us the best opportunity we have to be successful year after year,” Johnson said Tuesday.

New dynamic

Gallagher made it clear Tuesday that while Legacy MC will be united with Toyota’s other teams, it wants to be self-sufficient.

“One of the things when we talked (to Toyota) is we wanted to stand alone,” Gallagher said Tuesday. “We wanted to be our own team. Historically, most of the teams in Toyota has had (Joe Gibbs Racing) as their technical partner.

“We want a direct relationship with Toyota at this point. We built the shop to do that. … It’s something that, I think, is the best outcome for the team and gives you the best control of your future.”

Future of GMS Racing’s Truck team

The new deal does not include GMS Racing, which Gallagher owns and fields entries in the Craftsman Truck Series. The truck operation is separate from Legacy MC.

“We haven’t really addressed the Truck Series and exactly what we’re going to do next year,” Gallagher said Tuesday.

Further expansion for Toyota?

Toyota’s eight-car lineup for 2024 will be its largest Cup lineup since 2011. There could be room for more expansion for Toyota, which joined Cup in 2007.

“I think there’s room for a couple more cars potentially,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development said Tuesday in response to a question from NBC Sports. “I think the sweet spot is somewhere between eight to 10 (teams). If they are quality teams and capable drivers, I think that’s enough.

“As it relates to 2024, you can rest assured that we are done. Our focus is on making sure that we deliver to this new partner. … Maury and Jimmie have taken a chance on Toyota. We’re humbled by it and now the pressure is on us to deliver.

“So that is going to be the focus. It goes without saying that this has to be done without compromising the relationships and the strength that we have already established with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.”

Benefit for Toyota

Wilson said the Next Gen car has made it easier for Toyota to add teams without a comparable expansion of its Cup budget.

With more work done by single-sourced suppliers and reductions on wind tunnel time, Wilson notes that it provides Toyota more flexibility in expanding its roster of teams. More teams provides more information and that can mean more success.

“Data, software, strategy, those are all knobs we’re turning like crazy right now,” Wilson said. “With this new car, that’s where a lot of the advantages will be secured. So we’ve got a lot work in front of us.”

Toyota has won three of the first 11 races this season: Reddick won for 23XI Racing at Circuit of the Americas, Bell won for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Bristol Dirt Race and Truex won Monday for JGR at Dover Motor Speedway.

Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024

By May 2, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Legacy MC will change from Chevrolet to Toyota beginning in 2024, Toyota Racing Development announced Tuesday.

The move will give Toyota eight cars in Cup in 2024. Toyota will have four cars with Joe Gibbs Racing, two cars with 23XI Racing and the two Legacy MC cars. The eight-team lineup will be the largest for Toyota in Cup since 2011.

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” said Legacy MC co-owner Jimmie Johnson in a statement. “We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future.

“I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared.”

Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson drive for Legacy MC in Cup. Both have driven for Toyota in the past. Jones won rookie of the year honors in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks with Toyota. He made his Toyota debut in 2013 in the Truck Series and won the series title in 2015. He scored two Cup wins with Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gragson made his Truck and Xfinity debuts with Toyota. He ran 47 Truck races for Toyota at Kyle Busch Motorsports, winning twice. He made his Xfinity debut with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 at Richmond.

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family,” said David Wilson, President of TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development), in a statement. “Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”

The move to add another organization was hinted at by Wilson in an interview with NBC Sports in January. Wilson said at the time: “We’ve got some good irons in the fire now. What was once a very effective strategy to amass our resources across fewer cars, with the marginalization of the areas that we have to play in and the flattening out of the playing field, we definitely need some more help.”

Wilson went on to tell NBC Sports in January: “We’re talking to a lot of the incumbents. It’s a very dynamic time right now. If you’re a team, you want to have an association with a manufacturer. Again, even in spite of the new car, the flattening of the playing field, there’s still something about having an alliance and partnership. The good news is there’s a lot of interest. The bad news is you don’t have to worry about Penske or Hendrick.

“So what’s interesting from a fan standpoint, what’s going to continue to drive interest in our sport is the trajectory of some of the smaller organizations. The Tier 2 or 3 and how they get better. And that’s good for the sport, because as we saw last year, the number of teams that won, the number of drivers that won was historically unprecedented.”

