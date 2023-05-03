Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway

By May 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its halfway point, some key drivers remain winless.

In fact, five of the top 10 drivers in points, including points leader Ross Chastain, are winless. Joining Chastain in the goose-egg column are third-place Kevin Harvick, fifth-place Ryan Blaney, seventh-place Denny Hamlin and ninth-place Brad Keselowski.

Every driver in that group has been close to crossing into Victory Lane. Chastain has four top fives, Harvick and Blaney have three each, and Hamlin and Keselowski have two each. Blaney has six top 10s, the most in the group.

Next stop for those still looking is Sunday’s 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway.

A look at drivers to watch at Kansas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: Win (Dover)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins, seven consecutive top 10s

Truex finally broke through Monday at Dover, putting together a splendid final stage to win and end a 54-race winless streak. He jumped three positions in points to fourth entering Kansas.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Two wins in past seven races, three wins total

Kansas could offer Hamlin another shot at his first win. Toyota has won five of the past seven races at the track, and Hamlin owns two of those victories.

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Wins in 2011, ’19, three top fives in past six races

Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing continues to impress. He has shown consistency and returns to a track this weekend where he has had success.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 21st
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Las Vegas 1)
  • Past at Kansas: One win, two top 10s in 10 starts

Wallace won at Kansas Speedway last September but hasn’t visited victory lane since that day. With only two top-10 runs through 11 races this year, a strong run at Kansas would be a major lift.

Josh Berry

  • Points position: NA (not scoring points in Cup)
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Richmond 1)
  • Past at Kansas: No Cup races, one top 10 in two Xfinity starts

Berry has sparkled in his role as Hendrick Motorsports “super sub” this year, replacing first Chase Elliott and now Alex Bowman after they suffered injuries. He has a second-place finish and three top 10s in six races and seems fully capable of reaching Victory Lane.

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 16th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Talladega 1)
  • Past at Kansas: Four starts, top finish of 13th

Can Briscoe get back on track this week? He had three consecutive top-five finishes but had a bad day at Dover on Monday, finishing 30th, 22 laps behind.

Read more about NASCAR

Toyota Legacy MC
Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s...
Legacy MC Toyota
Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024
NASCAR appeal
Appeals panel upholds penalties to Austin Dillon, RCR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s evolution

By May 2, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Legacy Motor Club’s move to Toyota in 2024 is viewed as a “foundational move” by the team but could be just part of how Toyota evolves in NASCAR.

Here’s a look at the impact of Tuesday’s announcement.

2024 Toyota lineup

Legacy MC will be Toyota’s third Cup organization in 2024, joining Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. That will give Toyota such high-profile owners as Joe Gibbs, Michael Jordan and Jimmie Johnson, who co-owns Legacy MC with Maury Gallagher.

Legacy MC drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson will join a Toyota stable that has former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Benefit to Legacy MC

By moving from Chevrolet to Toyota after this season, Legacy MC is no worse than third on the manufacturer’s depth chart. At Chevrolet, Legacy MC is behind at least Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing and Trackhouse Racing, if not others.

Johnson called the move a “foundational piece” for the organization. The team started as GMS Racing in 2021, became Petty GMS when Gallagher purchased Richard Petty Motorsports after the 2021 season, and changed its name in January 2023 to Legacy Motor Club.

“This gives us the best opportunity we have to be successful year after year,” Johnson said Tuesday.

New dynamic

Gallagher made it clear Tuesday that while Legacy MC will be united with Toyota’s other teams, it wants to be self-sufficient.

“One of the things when we talked (to Toyota) is we wanted to stand alone,” Gallagher said Tuesday. “We wanted to be our own team. Historically, most of the teams in Toyota has had (Joe Gibbs Racing) as their technical partner.

“We want a direct relationship with Toyota at this point. We built the shop to do that. … It’s something that, I think, is the best outcome for the team and gives you the best control of your future.”

Future of GMS Racing’s Truck team

The new deal does not include GMS Racing, which Gallagher owns and fields entries in the Craftsman Truck Series. The truck operation is separate from Legacy MC.

“We haven’t really addressed the Truck Series and exactly what we’re going to do next year,” Gallagher said Tuesday.

Further expansion for Toyota?

Toyota’s eight-car lineup for 2024 will be its largest Cup lineup since 2011. There could be room for more expansion for Toyota, which joined Cup in 2007.

“I think there’s room for a couple more cars potentially,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development said Tuesday in response to a question from NBC Sports. “I think the sweet spot is somewhere between eight to 10 (teams). If they are quality teams and capable drivers, I think that’s enough.

“As it relates to 2024, you can rest assured that we are done. Our focus is on making sure that we deliver to this new partner. … Maury and Jimmie have taken a chance on Toyota. We’re humbled by it and now the pressure is on us to deliver.

“So that is going to be the focus. It goes without saying that this has to be done without compromising the relationships and the strength that we have already established with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.”

Benefit for Toyota

Wilson said the Next Gen car has made it easier for Toyota to add teams without a comparable expansion of its Cup budget.

With more work done by single-sourced suppliers and reductions on wind tunnel time, Wilson notes that it provides Toyota more flexibility in expanding its roster of teams. More teams provides more information and that can mean more success.

“Data, software, strategy, those are all knobs we’re turning like crazy right now,” Wilson said. “With this new car, that’s where a lot of the advantages will be secured. So we’ve got a lot work in front of us.”

Toyota has won three of the first 11 races this season: Reddick won for 23XI Racing at Circuit of the Americas, Bell won for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Bristol Dirt Race and Truex won Monday for JGR at Dover Motor Speedway.

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway
Legacy MC Toyota
Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024
NASCAR appeal
Appeals panel upholds penalties to Austin Dillon, RCR

Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024

By May 2, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Legacy MC will change from Chevrolet to Toyota beginning in 2024, Toyota Racing Development announced Tuesday.

The move will give Toyota eight cars in Cup in 2024. Toyota will have four cars with Joe Gibbs Racing, two cars with 23XI Racing and the two Legacy MC cars. The eight-team lineup will be the largest for Toyota in Cup since 2011.

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” said Legacy MC co-owner Jimmie Johnson in a statement. “We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future.

“I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared.”

Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson drive for Legacy MC in Cup. Both have driven for Toyota in the past. Jones won rookie of the year honors in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks with Toyota. He made his Toyota debut in 2013 in the Truck Series and won the series title in 2015. He scored two Cup wins with Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gragson made his Truck and Xfinity debuts with Toyota. He ran 47 Truck races for Toyota at Kyle Busch Motorsports, winning twice. He made his Xfinity debut with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 at Richmond.

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family,” said David Wilson, President of TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development), in a statement. “Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship caliber organization. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”

The move to add another organization was hinted at by Wilson in an interview with NBC Sports in January. Wilson said at the time: “We’ve got some good irons in the fire now. What was once a very effective strategy to amass our resources across fewer cars, with the marginalization of the areas that we have to play in and the flattening out of the playing field, we definitely need some more help.”

Wilson went on to tell NBC Sports in January: “We’re talking to a lot of the incumbents. It’s a very dynamic time right now. If you’re a team, you want to have an association with a manufacturer. Again, even in spite of the new car, the flattening of the playing field, there’s still something about having an alliance and partnership. The good news is there’s a lot of interest. The bad news is you don’t have to worry about Penske or Hendrick.

“So what’s interesting from a fan standpoint, what’s going to continue to drive interest in our sport is the trajectory of some of the smaller organizations. The Tier 2 or 3 and how they get better. And that’s good for the sport, because as we saw last year, the number of teams that won, the number of drivers that won was historically unprecedented.”

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway
Toyota Legacy MC
Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s...
NASCAR appeal
Appeals panel upholds penalties to Austin Dillon, RCR

Appeals panel upholds penalties to Austin Dillon, RCR

By May 2, 2023, 1:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

A NASCAR appeals panel has upheld penalties assessed to driver Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing.

The team was fined $75,000 and 60 points for a rules infraction at Martinsville Speedway last month.

According to NASCAR’s penalty report, the team violated the assembled vehicle rules in the car’s underwing assembly and hardware, and the appeals panel agreed that illegal changes were made.

MORE: William Byron No. 1 in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

In a Tuesday statement, the panel issued an explanation for upholding the penalties: “As submitted the nuts are not a thread locking device — they are connected and part of the turn buckle. The nuts do not lock the assembly. Therefore, the assembly has been modified.”

RCR indicated it will not appeal to NASCAR’s final appeals officer. “While we are disappointed in today’s ruling, we look forward to having this issue in the rear-view mirror so we can focus on the rest of the 2023 NASCAR season,” the team said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Crew chief Keith Rodden was fined $75,000 and suspended for two races. The team and Dillon were penalized 60 points and five playoff points, dropping Dillon from 21st in points to 28th. After Monday’s Dover race, Dillon is 31st.

Dillon finished 12th in the Martinsville race.

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway
Toyota Legacy MC
Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s...
Legacy MC Toyota
Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron returns to No. 1 spot

By May 2, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three drivers — Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and William Byron — were the standouts Monday at Dover Motor Speedway before Truex powered to the front in the final stage and won the season’s 11th race.

Byron finished a solid fourth after leading 193 laps and moves into the top spot in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Byron, who has held the No. 1 position previously, moves up from No. 2.

MORE: Dover winners and losers

The win lifted Truex to sixth place in the rankings.

Kyle Busch, No. 1 last week, led early at Dover but struggled mightily most of the afternoon and finished a lackluster 21st.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (second last week) — For much of Monday’s race at Dover, Byron had the best car. He led 193 of the 400 laps before finishing fourth, his fourth top-five run this year.

2. Ross Chastain (fourth last week) — Chastain remains aggressive — sometimes too aggressive. He admitted to making a big mistake in triggering the crash that robbed Kyle Larson of a chance for a good finish Monday. But Chastain led 98 laps and finished second, his best finish of the season. He leads the Cup points standings.

3. Kyle Busch (first last week) — Busch continued the remarkable trend of drivers rising to the top of the rankings one week and having a rotten week the next (watch out, William Byron). Busch led 25 laps in the early going Monday but was nabbed for speeding on pit road and finished a sour 21st, three laps down.

4. Kyle Larson (third last week) — Larson appeared to have a powerful car Monday, but his race took a bad turn when a bump from Ross Chastain sent Brennan Poole into his path. After repairs, Larson returned to the race but limped home in 32nd.

5. Christopher Bell (seventh last week) — Bell led only one lap Monday but was at or near the front most of the day and scored points in both stages. He finished sixth and gains two spots in the rankings.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Younger brother Ryan showed Truex the way to victory lane with a win in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, and Martin followed through on Monday, dominating the final stage and outrunning Ross Chastain to the finish. The win ended a 54-race streak for the former series champion.

7. Denny Hamlin (eighth last week) — Hamlin remains winless this year, but he continues to stack up good finishes. Monday’s fifth-place run was his second top-five finish.

8. Joey Logano (sixth last week) — Logano had a miserable Monday. He was missing from the action at the front and finally parked after a hard crash into the outside wall late in the race, finishing 31st and dropping two spots in the rankings.

9. Ryan Blaney (ninth last week) — Blaney’s run-well-but-fail-to-win season rolls on. He was in the front pack much of the day Monday, ultimately finishing third, his third top-five run this year.

10. Chase Elliott (10th last week) — Elliott had another representative race day in his third race back from injury, coming home 11th. He has finishes of ninth, 10th and 11th since returning to the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Dropped out: Alex Bowman (fifth last week).

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway
Toyota Legacy MC
Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s...
Legacy MC Toyota
Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024

 