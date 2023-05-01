What drivers said at Dover Motor Speedway

By May 1, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT
What drivers said Monday during and after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr. — Winner: “Man, it feels incredible. It felt like we’ve been close a bunch of times, and we gave some away, that’s for sure. Thought today, man, late caution, what’s going to happen here? But just a great call by James (crew chief James Small) to take two and then was able to get a pretty good restart and get (Dave) Blaney there. He raced me hard but clean. I’m out of breath, I’m breathing so much Goodyear rubber. Thanks to everybody that stuck with us, all our fans, Bass Pro Shops, Auto Owners, Reser’s, Toyota, TRD, all my personal sponsors. We know we could do this. We’ve showed it. We’ve led laps. We’ve dominated races, and it just would never all come together. I kept saying that we’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing and not overthink it. Tough day today with a few pit stops early and then obviously the guys got it going at the end, so really psyched and happy for everybody. Just thanks to everybody at JGR, as well. Awesome job.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 2nd: “Whoever got in the lead was going to have a shot at it. First, I want to say so sorry to Brennan Poole and everybody at Rick Ware Racing. I owe them a big apology and a bit more. I’ll head over there tomorrow and talk to those guys, and make some of that right. We were just so close again for our No. 1 Jockey Chevy team and everybody at Trackhouse Racing, Advent Health, Moose Fraternity, Worldwide Express. It’s surreal to continue to do this and get to race against my heroes. I guess I told him (Martin Truex Jr.) too many of my secrets last year after we went fishing.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 3rd: “Either two (tires) or we’re staying out was the call, and we came in and took two. It got us on the front row. I think if we had taken four, we would have lined up fourth. So it really wouldn’t have been much different. But, being on the front row gave us a shot to win. I tried to send it into (turn) 3 to clear the No. 19, and he did the same thing and was able to get around us. It was a really smooth day for us, honestly. We ran third all day. Just didn’t have quite enough speed for those top-two guys at the end there. Overall, really great effort – especially for how we’ve been here in the past. It’s kind of been a struggle track for us, and I’m proud of the gains we made.”

William Byron — Finished 4th: “The middle section – I don’t know, I need to maybe do a little better job on the feedback, and then just us communicating the adjustments there. We took off, had clean air and the car was just too loose. I couldn’t load the rear tires, and we were just hanging on. That run was obviously really bad – we fell from first to seventh. We just had to work our way up from there. Proud of the effort. Getting a top five is great. The No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy was really good today. Definitely needed some more, but we’re having speed at all different kinds of tracks. In our history, this hasn’t been our best track. We came with something a little bit different to try and help that. I think it did for the majority of the race, but just got too loose.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 5th: “Our car was really fast. Long run was pretty good. I’m proud of this FedEx team for bringing me a car capable of winning today, but sometimes you can’t get those last few spots. It is what it is. We will work hard and try to get better.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 8th: “We had a good recovery. Had top five in the first stage, had a pit road issue, and we recovered from that. Solid top-10 day — drove back through. We’re not far off here. Just looking for a little more, and I felt like we were pretty close. Excited about that, proud of our day – especially Chris (Buescher) running well. Just a strong showing. It was just a big day for us. We’re just grinding. The whole company is just grinding and committed to taking us to the next level to get both these cars in the playoffs.”

Chris Buescher — Finished 9th: “It was a solid day. I’m really proud of our group. This Fastenal Mustang had good speed in it all day – probably fifth to 10th is probably where we were going to be. Ended up ninth with the late restart and had a lap-down car racing us pretty hard. Jacked us up there, but at the end of the day it was solid. Everyone did a good job on pit road, kept track position, worked hard on-track, and it’s a solid one. Just wanted to be a little more free on that last race restart to see if we could drive forward a little bit more, but it was good to stay up there all day and in contention. This was a really good day. Especially when it’s eight or nine cars on the lead lap at the end. We stayed in it that whole time. That’s strong. I think this was about the time we hit our stride last year. I feel like we’ve had a little bit of a stronger start to the season, but not always had the results. But we have speed, and we were able to work steadily today and be solid. We got the result we deserve and worked for.”

Josh Berry — Finished 10th: “Happy to get another top 10. I think it was a really solid day for the No. 48 Ally Chevy team. We needed a little bit more there to be a little bit better, but overall with the amount of experience I have in Cup cars, I feel like to run about where we did was really solid. Just proud of Blake (Harris, crew chief) and everybody on this team for a great job.”

Erik Jones — Finished 16th: “It’s a good day for our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy, you know, we were kind of back and forth on the balance throughout the day just trying to get some stuff better, but we came a long way from where we were in practice. Obviously, we were pretty off there from when we unloaded, but we got quite a bit better, quite a bit closer, but we just needed to get the balance. We missed one run and kind of got mired back and lost a lap, so we couldn’t really come back from it that late in the race. We’ll take it, move on and learn from it, and take it to Kansas next week!”

Austin Cindric — Finished 20th: “I definitely learned a lot today in the Menards/Great Stuff Ford Mustang. I feel like I could come back here tomorrow and make some good decisions. I got really loose during one of the early runs and went a lap down and just got trapped there. I felt like we had a car that could run in the top 10 at times, if not the majority of the race. I just got trapped and could never make it back up. We also had an issue on our green flag stop to end it. We’ll regroup and head to Kansas.”

Justin Haley — Finished 23rd: “We showed a lot of promise early on in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We fired off so well and had a ton of speed. Unfortunately, as the track built up rubber and I got in dirty air, we just couldn’t find the grip we needed. The first five laps on tires we would be so good, but then we would lose grip and get super-free. By the end of the race I felt like we had improved and learned so much — we just couldn’t get the track position back. We will keep focusing to get back where we need to be starting next week in Kansas.”

Joey Logano — Finished 31st: “There was fire, so something broke. Something broke a long time ago, like halfway through the race. We were so slow and the car wouldn’t turn. Whatever it was, it finally broke.”

Brennan Poole — Finished 33rd: “I’m not exactly sure, but I feel like I just got ran over. As soon as he ran into me, I just kind of got shoved into the corner, like way too deep, and then I was just immediately turned around. So, I think it was the No. 1? Go figure. I mean, just a joke… 80-something laps into a race? No reason. I was side-by-side with the No. 3 (Austin Dillon), just got to the outside and it’s not like I can go anywhere or give him any more room than what I had. He just ran me over. So it’s kind of pathetic. I don’t know. It seems to be something he does a lot recently. Just uncalled for. It was my first time in a new Cup car, and 80 laps out… for what? I really wasn’t using a lot of brake at all. You’re kind of just rolling out of the gas. Maybe if you came in a little too hot in dirty air you would brake, but no. I just drove in side-by-side with No. 3, rolled out of the gas and just got ran over. It may have even been before I needed to roll out of the gas. I don’t know. I’ll have to look at the replay. I just feel like it’s not necessary. It just kind of sucks to tear up a car when you’re getting an opportunity to be here on Sunday. I’m grateful for this opportunity, grateful to be here. I got another shot next week to go prove myself again, and hopefully it turns into more.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 34th: “I don’t know what happened. I tried to get to the top and search for clean air. It was a mistake on my part. The air was tricky in the back of the pack. It was tight and it got loose. I don’t know, I need to go back and look at it. It’s just been a disappointing year overall. I’m thankful for all of the guys’ efforts on our No. 42 Legacy Motor Club team. We’ll take our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy off to Kansas next week and move on from here.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 35th: “The conditions were perfect. I don’t think it had anything to do with the track. The track was good, the car was really good. For how quick I lost the car, I think I had a tire going down or something because it happened instantly. My car wasn’t loose, and I didn’t have a warning or anything. It’s unfortunate to be out of the race this early at a race track that we normally run very well at.”

Dover Cup results, driver points

By May 1, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. snapped a 54-race winless streak, scoring the victory Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex earned his first points since since September 2021 at Richmond. He did win the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in February.

Ross Chastain placed second  and was followed by Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Denny Hamlin. Byron led a race-high 193 laps.

Christopher Bell placed sixth and was followed by Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Josh Berry, driving the No. 48 in place of an injured Alex Bowman.

Chastain leads the season standings after 11 races with 370 points. Bell is second, three points behind Chastain. Kevin Harvick is third, 38 points behind Chastain

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

By May 1, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. dominated the final stage to win Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway and end a 54-race winless streak.

The win for the former Cup champion gave the Truex family two NASCAR wins in three days. Ryan Truex, Martin’s younger brother, won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover. The Cup race was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday after weather forced a postponement.

Ross Chastain chased Truex over the closing miles but couldn’t challenge for the lead. Truex led the final 11 laps and 68 of the final 69 laps.

Joey Logano brought out a caution with 14 laps to go when he lost control of his car and hit the outside wall. Truex led Chastain by about a second before the Logano crash. The leaders pitted, and Truex took two tires, while Chastain got four.

Truex, who won for the 32nd times in the Cup Series, held the lead despite the tire disadvantage. Chastain was second, Ryan Blaney third, William Byron fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth. The finish was Chastain’s best of the year.

The win was Truex’s fourth at Dover. He bounced back from a Lap 124 pit stop issue that dropped him to 20th.

“It felt like we’ve been close a bunch of times, and we gave some away, that’s for sure,” Truex told Fox Sports. “Thought today, man, late caution, what’s going to happen here? But just a great call by James (crew chief James Small) to take two and then was able to get a pretty good restart and get (Dave) Blaney there. He raced me hard but clean. … We know we could do this. We’ve showed it. We’ve led laps. We’ve dominated races, and it just would never all come together. I kept saying that we’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing and not overthink it. Tough day today with a few pit stops early and then obviously the guys got it going at the end, so really psyched and happy for everybody. Just thanks to everybody at JGR, as well. Awesome job.”

Chastain, who has often been criticized for rough driving, was the central character in a Lap 81 crash. He bumped the slower car of Brennan Poole, sending Poole up the track and into the path of Kyle Larson. Poole later said Chastain “probably needs his butt whooped.” Poole parked for the day. Larson returned to the track many laps down after repairs.

Chastain won the second stage, finishing in front of Byron, Blaney, Truex Jr. and Hamlin. Chastain moved to the top of the points standings, replacing Christopher Bell.

Byron was a dominant force in winning the first stage but said his car got very loose later. He was followed by Hamlin, Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chastain.

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Martin Truex Jr. battled for the lead in the final stage and stayed out front despite a late-race caution that bunched the field. … William Byron had one of the day’s fastest cars in the first two stages and led a race-high 193 laps. … Ross Chastain moved into challenging position in the closing miles but couldn’t pass Truex. Chastain led 98 laps.

Who had a bad race: Noah Gragson crashed on the backstretch 29 laps into the race and couldn’t reach the minimum speed to stay on track. … Daniel Suarez lost control on Lap 36 and slapped the outside wall. He parked for the day. … Kyle Larson ran well during the first stage, but his car was badly damaged on Lap 81 when Ross Chastain hit Brennan Poole, sending Poole into Larson’s path. … Joey Logano made numerous pit stops during the afternoon as he battled tire problems and finally parked with 14 laps to go after he hit the outside wall.

Next: The Cup Series moves on to Kansas Speedway for a May 7 race at 3 p.m. ET.

Brennan Poole: Ross Chastain ‘probably needs his butt whooped’

By May 1, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT
After an early-race crash sparked by Ross Chastain parked Brennan Poole in Monday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway, Poole said Chastain “probably needs to get his butt whooped.”

On Lap 81, Chastain bumped the rear of Poole’s car, sending Poole up the track and into the outside wall. Kyle Larson rolled into the crash area with nowhere to go and slammed into Poole. Poole left the race. Larson returned to the track after repairs.

“I did not mean to do that at all,” Chastain told his crew via radio.

After the race, Chastain said on FS1: “I first have to say I’m so sorry to Brennan and everybody at Rick Ware Racing. I owe a big apology and a bit more. When I get home from Skip Barber (Tuesday), I’ll head over there and talk to those guys and make some of that right.”

The wreck happened in the first stage of the race, a fact both Larson and Poole pointed out after the crash.

“I feel like I just got ran over,” Poole said. “As soon as he ran into me, I just kind of got shoved into the corner, like way too deep, and then I was just immediately turned around. So, I think it was the No. 1? (Chastain). Go figure. I mean, just a joke… 80-something laps into a race? No reason. I was side-by-side with (Austin Dillon), just got to the outside and it’s not like I can go anywhere or give him any more room than what I had. He just ran me over.
“So, it’s kind of pathetic. I don’t know. It seems to be something (Chatain) does a lot recently. Just uncalled for. It was my first time in a new Cup car, and 80 laps out… for what?
I just drove in side-by-side with No. 3, rolled out of the gas and just got ran over. It may have even been before I needed to roll out of the gas. I don’t know. I’ll have to look at the replay. I just feel like it’s not necessary.”

The race was Poole’s first Cup start of the season.

Monday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 1, 2023, 7:58 AM EDT
The weather is better for Cup drivers to race Monday at Dover Motor Speedway after rain postponed the event Sunday.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch is scheduled to lead the field to the green flag at 12:10 p.m. ET Monday to begin the 400-lap race on the 1-mile concrete oval.

Details for Monday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor, director, author and podcaster Kevin Smith will give the command to start engines at 12:01 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:10 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. … Driver introductions at 11:30 a.m. Dan Schafer, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey, will give the Invocation at 11:53 p.m. … JAGMAC will perform the national anthem at 11:54 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile track.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TO THE REAR: Austin Dillon (backup car)

STARTING LINEUP: Dover Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 12 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 11 a.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won last year’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second. Ross Chastain finished third.

