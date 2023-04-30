Dover Cup race postponed to Monday

By Apr 30, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
NASCAR announced that the Dover Cup race has been postponed to Monday because of rain.

The race is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET Monday. The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 60 degrees. There is a 1% chance of rain for the start of the race.

The Cup garage will open at 9 a.m. ET Monday. Driver intros will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.

The race will be broadcast by FS1, Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag after qualifying was canceled Saturday by rain.

Kyle Busch: Team communication working well at RCR

By Apr 30, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch, a two-time winner 10 races into the NASCAR Cup Series season, said communication is good between his team and that of teammate Austin Dillon at Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon was instrumental in convincing his grandfather, team owner Richard Childress, to bring Busch into the fold at RCR.

Busch will start on the pole and Dillon in the last starting spot in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after qualifying was cancelled Saturday.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports president says no changes in driver policy

MORE: Dover Cup starting lineup

“We continue to talk about our stuff and how we can get better,” Busch said Saturday at Dover. “What things can we look for and try to do. I think a lot of that is going to come into play this weekend and next weekend, so I am optimistic and hopeful that we will have some really strong runs at Dover and Kansas.

“I thought Austin did an awesome job with what we had at Martinsville, running 12th there, that was good. I think he was actually better than me at the Bristol dirt race and had a better long run car than I did. I could go on the short run, but not the long run. He got the finish he deserved, and I didn’t do a good enough job to get the finish that we needed out of that one (Dillon was third, Busch 32nd).

“Obviously, we have our ups and downs, and I would say that we have struggled at times for sure, Martinsville being the worst. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t go to work and try and figure it out and make it better for both of us.”

Busch’s win at Talladega last week, his first at the 2.66-mile track in 15 years, gave the team a boost.

“I have been good a lot and have won a lot of races (but) not at restrictor plate tracks,” Busch said. “I have not had a lot of restrictor plate wins and have been lucky enough to get those wins. There are guys that are better at that style of racing than maybe me, but I still think it comes down to certain circumstances at the end — where you are, how it all works, how it all happens. That is just the nature of that beast of restrictor plate racing.”

Through 10 races, Busch has two wins, three top fives and five top 10s.

Dr. Diandra: Fact-checking Kyle Busch’s statement about late-season rank changes

By Apr 30, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
After taking the checkered flag at Talladega last week, Kyle Busch shared a piece of NASCAR oral wisdom regarding the nature of late-season driver rank changes.

“Somebody told me this a long time ago,” Busch said. “That any time you get to Charlotte, Coke 600, from there to the end of the season, points fluctuation, one or two spots barring something stupid happening. Three blown up motors in a row will hurt that. Other than that, the cycle of racing naturally, you’ll end up about the same spot.”

My mission: Find out if this hypothesis is true.

Defining the problem

First, let’s make it clear that I’m fact-checking Busch’s statement, not Busch himself. He’s repeating a piece of received knowledge.

There is some uncertainty in the hypothesis because the Charlotte race was 10th on the schedule in 1990. When Kyle ran his first full season, in 2005, the Coca-Cola 600 was the 12th race of the season. This year, it’s the 14th points-paying race. Regardless, we’re entering that time frame.

Because points reset after the regular season, I’ll limit the data to the first 26 races. Rank doesn’t have the same meaning once the playoffs start.

I’m using graphs — and I know that panics some people. But if you really want to understand NASCAR — for fantasy leagues, betting, or your own enjoyment — graphs are your best friends. Just as drivers rely on SMT data (also graphs), you will understand racing much faster with graphs than with tables of numbers.

 

Arguments for the statement

Let me walk you through two graphs summarizing Chase Elliott’s 2022 regular season. The top graph shows Elliott’s rank each week. Better rankings are toward the top of the graph. The bottom graph shows how many points Elliott earned in each race. Clear bars indicate a DNF.

Two graphs showing weekly ranking and points earned by Chase Elliott in 2022 as part of a study to see how late-season rankings change

Elliott finished 10th at the Daytona 500 and 26th at Fontana, putting him in 19th place after two races. But rankings can fluctuate wildly in the first few weeks of the season because point totals are so low.

Two top-10 and one 11th-place finish moved Elliott from 19th to the top spot by the fifth race. Strong runs (and wins) kept him in first for the rest of the regular season, despite his midpoint Kansas-Charlotte-Gateway stumbles.

By the time he reached Daytona, Elliott had built up enough of a points lead that even DNF-ing the final race of the regular season didn’t knock him out of first place.

Elliott is far from unique. Many drivers stay at about the same ranking in the second half of the regular season. After 10 to 15 races, most drivers have established their average performance level. Large changes in rank require improvement to the car or a series of mechanical failures, for example.

When ‘something stupid’ happens

Although many drivers don’t change rank much after Charlotte, that doesn’t guarantee that they can’t change positions. As Busch said, “something stupid” can always happen. His graph for 2022 shows what that looks like.

Two graphs showing weekly ranking and points earned by Kyle Busch in 2022 as part of a study to see how late-season rankings change

Busch ranked third at Charlotte in 2022 — although he was sixth just two races before. Rapid changes in rankings tells you that the points were very close.

After Charlotte, Busch was disqualified at Pocono and crashed at Michigan. His finishes at Road America and Sonoma were disappointing. His ranking fell from a high of second to eighth at regular season’s end.

Incidentally, Busch’s two engine failures last year both happened in the playoffs. That contributed to his finishing the season in 13th place.

The counterexample

Although many drivers do obey our hypothesis, Kyle Larson is one of a number who don’t.

Two graphs showing weekly ranking and points earned by Kyle Larsonin 2022 as part of a study to see how late-season rankings change

Larson’s season was up and down from the start. His rank reflected that, oscillating throughout the season.

Larson was ninth coming out of the Coca Cola 600 in 2022 but rose all the way to second by the penultimate regular-season race. If he hadn’t wrecked at the last race of the regular season, he might have finished the regular season in second place.

That would have been a rise of seven positions, but even ninth to fifth is an appreciable change in rank from Charlotte to the end of the regular season.

What can we infer about this year?

A driver’s rank depends not only on his own performance, but also on other drivers’ performances, too. Larson’s rise was facilitated in part by Busch’s struggles.

How quickly rank changes depends on how close the points are. Last year, the gap between first and 10th place was 103 points after 10 races. This year, it’s 61 points. Only 21 points separate sixth through 12th place.

Kyle Busch sits in eighth place as of Talladega, 52 points out of first. Last year at the same time, Busch was in fourth place, 56 points out of first.

Changing ranks is harder later in the season because each race counts for an increasingly smaller part of the average. Sixty points is 50% of 120 points, but only 0.5% of 800 points.

Busch is right that, more often than not, rankings do tend to find their level after the first dozen or so races. Some drivers don’t move more than one or two places after that. But some do.  Because “stupid stuff” does happen.

So does good stuff.

Ryan Truex wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT
When Ryan Truex finally scored his first win in a major NASCAR series, he did it in style.

Truex, younger brother of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., dominated Saturday’s 200-mile Xfinity Series race at his home track, Dover Motor Speedway, winning by five seconds. He led 124 laps.

Following the 31-year-old New Jersey driver in the top five were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

MORE: Rain cancels Cup qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

MORE: Dover Xfinity results, driver points

“I knew we’d get one this year,” Truex told his Joe Gibbs Racing team via radio on the cool-down lap.

Martin Truex Jr. was in Victory Lane to celebrate with his brother.

Ryan Truex won in his 89th Xfinity start. He had finished second three times.

The final 94 laps of the 200-lap race were run under green, giving those chasing Truex little chance to challenge for the lead. Several drivers tried to stay on the track late during a run hoping for a late-race caution, but the race stayed green.

Truex was easily the top dog in the first two stages, winning both. Through two stages he had led 53 laps. Sheldon Creed was second in laps led at that point with 24.

“Most people didn’t believe in me,” Truex told Fox Sports. “I still did. So thankful to be here. It’s amazing. With 20 to go, I was waiting for something to happen.”

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Truex

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Truex

Who had a good race: Winner Ryan Truex was beyond good. No one else could mount a challenge. … Cole Custer finished seventh and won the Dash for Cash $100,000 bonus for the second time this season.

Who had a bad race: Parker Kligerman was the victim of an accident and finished last.

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 13 race (1:30 p.m. ET).

