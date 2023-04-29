Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify ahead of the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.
The Weather Underground forecast calls for showers in the morning with cloudy conditions, a high of 63 degrees and a 19% percent chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
Also, the ARCA Menards Series East race, postponed from Friday, will be held after the Xfinity race.
Saturday, April 29
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
- 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)
- 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles, live on FloRacing, will air at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)
Josh Berry looks for his second consecutive win at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Should he do so, it would mark the first victory of the season for JR Motorsports. The four-car team has two runner-up finishes this season (Justin Allgaier at Las Vegas and Sam Mayer at Fontana) but no wins. This is the first season JR Motorsports hasn’t won in the first nine races of the season since 2012.
Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Parker Kligerman will be racing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:47 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Chaplain Dewayne Ragland from Dover Air Force Base at 1:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by JAGMAC at 1:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.
STARTING LINEUP: Dover Xfinity starting lineup
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. and also can be seen on foxsports.com. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 12:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a high of 64 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Josh Berry led the final 55 laps to win last April’s race. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier placed second. Ty Gibbs finished third.
Rain canceled Xfinity qualifying on Friday, putting Parker Kligerman on the pole.
Cole Custer will start second. Sheldon Creed will start third. Jeb Burton, who won last weekend’s Xfinity race at Talladega, will start fourth. Rookie Parker Retzlaff will start fifth.
Kligerman, Custer, Creed and Burton are eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.
The race is scheduled to begin at 1:47 p.m. ET Saturday.
The start time of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway has been moved up an hour because of the threat of inclement weather, NASCAR announced Friday.
The start time is now listed as 1 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:11 p.m. ET.
The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 62 degrees and a 79% chance of rain at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Rain is in the forecast the rest of the day. Dover Motor Speedway does not have lights.
The race will be broadcast by FS1, Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as was scheduled.
Grandstand gates and the Cup garage will open at 10 a.m. ET.
UPDATE: NASCAR has canceled Xfinity practice and qualifying due to rain. ARCA East practice and qualifying also has been canceled. The ARCA East race has been postponed to 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday at Dover Motor Speedway, and the ARCA Menards Series East is scheduled to conclude the day with its race.
The Weather Underground forecast calls for rain throughout the afternoon. About half an inch of rain is expected during the day.
Friday, April 28
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series
- 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1 – 2 p.m. — ARCA East Series practice
- 2:10 p.m. — ARCA East Series qualifying
- 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
- 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
- 5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps, 125 miles, will at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)