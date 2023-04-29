Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Berry looks for his second consecutive win at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Should he do so, it would mark the first victory of the season for JR Motorsports. The four-car team has two runner-up finishes this season (Justin Allgaier at Las Vegas and Sam Mayer at Fontana) but no wins. This is the first season JR Motorsports hasn’t won in the first nine races of the season since 2012.

Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Parker Kligerman will be racing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Chaplain Dewayne Ragland from Dover Air Force Base at 1:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by JAGMAC at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Dover Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. and also can be seen on foxsports.com. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 12:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a high of 64 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry led the final 55 laps to win last April’s race. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier placed second. Ty Gibbs finished third.