Ryan Truex wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Ryan Truex finally scored his first win in a major NASCAR series, he did it in style.

Truex, younger brother of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., dominated Saturday’s 200-mile Xfinity Series race at his home track, Dover Motor Speedway, winning by five seconds. He led 124 laps.

Following the 31-year-old New Jersey driver in the top five were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

“I knew we’d get one this year,” Truex told his Joe Gibbs Racing team via radio on the cool-down lap.

Martin Truex Jr. was in Victory Lane to celebrate with his brother.

Ryan Truex won in his 89th Xfinity start. He had finished second three times.

The final 94 laps of the 200-lap race were run under green, giving those chasing Truex little chance to challenge for the lead. Several drivers tried to stay on the track late during a run hoping for a late-race caution, but the race stayed green.

Truex was easily the top dog in the first two stages, winning both. Through two stages he had led 53 laps. Sheldon Creed was second in laps led at that point with 24.

“Most people didn’t believe in me,” Truex told Fox Sports. “I still did. So thankful to be here. It’s amazing. With 20 to go, I was waiting for something to happen.”

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Truex

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Truex

Who had a good race: Winner Ryan Truex was beyond good. No one else could mount a challenge. … Cole Custer finished seventh and won the Dash for Cash $100,000 bonus for the second time this season.

Who had a bad race: Parker Kligerman was the victim of an accident and finished last.

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 13 race (1:30 p.m. ET).