NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex wins at Dover

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT
Ryan Truex ran away from the rest of the field and easily won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The victory was Truex’s first in the series. He has made 89 Xfinity starts.

Truex, from New Jersey, considers Dover his home track.

Following Truex at the finish were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

Dover Xfinity results

Dover Xfinity driver points

Rain cancels Dover qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT
When Ryan Truex finally scored his first win in a major NASCAR series, he did it in style.

Truex, younger brother of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., dominated Saturday’s 200-mile Xfinity Series race at his home track, Dover Motor Speedway, winning by five seconds. He led 124 laps.

Following the 31-year-old New Jersey driver in the top five were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

“I knew we’d get one this year,” Truex told his Joe Gibbs Racing team via radio on the cool-down lap.

Martin Truex Jr. was in Victory Lane to celebrate with his brother.

Ryan Truex won in his 89th Xfinity start. He had finished second three times.

The final 94 laps of the 200-lap race were run under green, giving those chasing Truex little chance to challenge for the lead. Several drivers tried to stay on the track late during a run hoping for a late-race caution, but the race stayed green.

Truex was easily the top dog in the first two stages, winning both. Through two stages he had led 53 laps. Sheldon Creed was second in laps led at that point with 24.

“Most people didn’t believe in me,” Truex told Fox Sports. “I still did. So thankful to be here. It’s amazing. With 20 to go, I was waiting for something to happen.”

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Truex

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Truex

Who had a good race: Winner Ryan Truex was beyond good. No one else could mount a challenge. … Cole Custer finished seventh and won the Dash for Cash $100,000 bonus for the second time this season.

Who had a bad race: Parker Kligerman was the victim of an accident and finished last.

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 13 race (1:30 p.m. ET).

Dover Cup starting lineup

By Apr 29, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT
Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell will start Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway from the front row after rain cancelled Saturday qualifying.

The 36-car starting lineup was set by the rule book after showers eliminated qualifying.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports president says no changes in driver policy

Brad Keselowski led Saturday morning’s practice session and will start the race fifth.

The green flag is scheduled Sunday at 1:11 p.m. Rain is in the forecast.

Dover Cup starting lineup

By Apr 29, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
Rain forced cancellation of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, and Kyle Busch will be on the pole for Sunday’s race.

Cup drivers practiced at the track Saturday morning, but rain returned late in the morning. NASCAR canceled the qualifying session at 11:45 a.m. and set Sunday’s starting order by the rule book.

Busch was 29th in Saturday practice. “We didn’t come great off the truck, but we felt like all the ideas were there,” Busch told Fox Sports.

Christopher Bell also will start on the front row. Also in the top five: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Keselowski was fastest in practice at 158.660 mph.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in the Hendrick  Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will start 14th.

Teams battled tire issues during the Saturday practice as the “green” track was slow to show rubber. Some tires showed cords only 10 laps into practice runs.

Sunday’s green flag is scheduled at 1:11 p.m. Rain is in the forecast.

Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 29, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Chase Elliott seeks a victory to make the playoffs after missing six races because of injury. He heads this weekend to Dover Motor Speedway — where he won a year ago.

He’s just among a number of drivers seeking their first victory of the Cup season. Among those drivers are Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. Truex, who is on a 54-race winless drought, has three career Cup wins at Dover.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor, director, author and podcaster Kevin Smith will give the command to start engines at 1:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. … Drivers meeting at 12:15 p.m. … Driver introductions at 12:30 p.m. … Dan Schafer, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey, will give the Invocation at 12:54 p.m. … The United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps will perform the national anthem at 12:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 12 p.m. on FS1.  … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – There is a 64 percent chance of rain for the start of the race. The high is expected to be 63 degrees at that time.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying cancelled; Kyle Busch on pole.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won last year’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second. Ross Chastain finished third.

