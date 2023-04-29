Hendrick Motorsports President: No changes in driver policy

By Apr 29, 2023, 9:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

For the second time this season, Hendrick Motorsports will begin a series of races with one of its drivers sidelined by injury.

Alex Bowman was hurt in a sprint car race Tuesday and is expected to miss several weeks. He will be replaced by Josh Berry, who also served as Hendrick’s “super sub” when Chase Elliott missed six weeks after fracturing his leg in a snowboarding accident.

MORE: Changes lead Cup drivers to moonlight in other forms of racing

Despite the difficulties associated with those two situations, Hendrick Motorsports President Jeff Andrews said Saturday the team has made no changes in its policy toward its Cup drivers participating in other forms of racing. Andrews added, however, that another incident might spark changes.

“Whenever our drivers come forward with schedules for extracurricular racing and things they’re going to do — whether it be the Chili Bowl in the offseason, William (Byron) has been running a late model and, of course, Kyle (Larson) with his sprint car series — those schedules are reviewed. The message from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick is, ‘I don’t want to stop those things, but be careful,’ ” Andrews said at Dover Motor Speedway. “Understand what the most important thing is and the most important thing for Hendrick Motorsports is the results here on Sunday. So we’ll always keep that at the top of the list. Again, we may take a look at this if it happens again. We’ll have to.”

Drivers who frequently race outside NASCAR say they gain from the experience in ways that boost their Cup efforts.

“I think the differences between real life situations and simulators is entirely different,” Kyle Busch said Saturday at Dover. “The G-forces, the acceleration, the adrenaline of it, all that sort of stuff.

“For me, I’ve raced super late models before and micros now probably more recently with the dirt game with (son) Brexton doing what he does. It’s the enjoyable nature of being a race car driver and running various series and race cars. … Does a micro give you anything for a Cup car? No, not really. It gives you a sense of competition. and getting out there and stacking yourself up against other top talent.”

Hendrick Motorsports, which once barred its drivers from competing in most forms of racing beyond NASCAR, has been more open in recent years, allowing Kyle Larson and Bowman to run sprint and midget cars, William Byron to run Late Models and Chase Elliott to run a variety of cars.

“From our perspective, we have to evaluate and understand what is the right balance,” Andrews said. “We certainly don’t want to tell them no to something that might help them here on Sunday. As a company, we’ll just continue to look at it, continue to talk to our guys and make sure we’re making the right decisions together.”

Chase Elliott said the two Hendrick driver injuries happening so close together is “obviously very, very poor timing with where I was at and just coming back, and obviously, Alex being hurt this week. Look, I get it, it’s a bad look. I totally understand that. But also, I understand there is a timing piece to that and it’s just really poor timing. I think if one happened this year and the other happened next year, would we be having the same conversation? Probably not.”

Although time in driving simulators is important, Andrews said time on race tracks is more productive.

“Our guys will tell you it’s completely different,” he said. “The simulator is close specifically to this series and the racing in general, and some of our guys enjoy that involvement.”

Racing in other series and at other venues has taken on added importance since NASCAR eliminated or trimmed practice for Cup drivers.

Four years ago, Cup teams had 150 minutes of practice spread over two days before the spring Dover race. This weekend, team will be divided into two groups, and each will have about 25 minutes of practice.

Track time also has been trimmed by reduction of some race lengths.

Time in simulators can’t replace real-time action and side-by-side racing on tracks.

On another front, Andrews said Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR are “very involved” in working through the Talladega Superspeedway accident last week in which Ryan Preece slammed at near full speed into the passenger side of Kyle Larson’s car, bending the protective frame inside the car.

Andrews said Hendrick team members, including Larson, were at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, Monday morning as NASCAR officials looked over the damaged car.

“Kyle wanted to see the car and sit in the car,” Andrews said. “They went through an initial evaluation. The car went through somewhat of a disassembly process so more of it could be looked at. From this point, it’s going to be the industry working together to understand and figure out what we can do to figure out how to keep that from happening. NASCAR is very involved, very concerned. I’m sure there will be a lot of discussions.”

Andrews said there are no changes in the car structure for this weekend.

By Apr 29, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell will start Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway from the front row after rain cancelled Saturday qualifying.

The 36-car starting lineup was set by the rule book after showers eliminated qualifying.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports president says no changes in driver policy

Brad Keselowski led Saturday morning’s practice session and will start the race fifth.

The green flag is scheduled Sunday at 1:11 p.m. Rain is in the forecast.

Rain cancels Dover qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

By Apr 29, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

Rain forced cancellation of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, and Kyle Busch will be on the pole for Sunday’s race.

Cup drivers practiced at the track Saturday morning, but rain returned late in the morning. NASCAR canceled the qualifying session at 11:45 a.m. and set Sunday’s starting order by the rule book.

MORE: Dover Cup starting lineup

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports president says no changes in driver policy

Busch was 29th in Saturday practice. “We didn’t come great off the truck, but we felt like all the ideas were there,” Busch told Fox Sports.

Christopher Bell also will start on the front row. Also in the top five: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Keselowski was fastest in practice at 158.660 mph.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in the Hendrick  Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will start 14th.

Teams battled tire issues during the Saturday practice as the “green” track was slow to show rubber. Some tires showed cords only 10 laps into practice runs.

Sunday’s green flag is scheduled at 1:11 p.m. Rain is in the forecast.

Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 29, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chase Elliott seeks a victory to make the playoffs after missing six races because of injury. He heads this weekend to Dover Motor Speedway — where he won a year ago.

He’s just among a number of drivers seeking their first victory of the Cup season. Among those drivers are Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. Truex, who is on a 54-race winless drought, has three career Cup wins at Dover.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor, director, author and podcaster Kevin Smith will give the command to start engines at 1:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. … Drivers meeting at 12:15 p.m. … Driver introductions at 12:30 p.m. … Dan Schafer, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey, will give the Invocation at 12:54 p.m. … The United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps will perform the national anthem at 12:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 12 p.m. on FS1.  … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – There is a 64 percent chance of rain for the start of the race. The high is expected to be 63 degrees at that time.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying cancelled; Kyle Busch on pole.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won last year’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed second. Ross Chastain finished third.

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover

By Apr 29, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify ahead of the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for showers in the morning with cloudy conditions, a high of 63 degrees and a 19% percent chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Also, the ARCA Menards Series East race, postponed from Friday, will be held after the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 29

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)
  • 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles, live on FloRacing, will air at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)

