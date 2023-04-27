Dr. Diandra: Don’t dismiss Trackhouse Racing — or anyone else — after only 10 races

By Apr 27, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
It might be tempting to dismiss Trackhouse Racing as a 2023 contender given the team’s lack of wins and top-five finishes compared to last year. I want to convince you not to give up on them.

Or Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace … or any of the drivers who haven’t won yet this year.

Trackhouse was the talk of the garage in 2022 when drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez each earned their first career wins. Chastain’s Hail Melon move at Martinsville powered him into the Championship 4.

Sure, Chastain is high in the points standings. But, as Martin Truex Jr. will tell you, this championship format demands wins. Trackhouse has no wins through 10 races; last year it had two. Chastain and Suárez each have half the top-five finishes as last year.

A table showing key stats for Suarez and Chastain, all part of the reason you shouldn't dismiss Trackhouse Racing

But many of their performance metrics are similar to or better than 2022, as I show in the table below.

Both drivers have better running and finishing averages this year. Suárez has improved his green flag speed significantly.

That the finishes aren’t there is partly due to bad luck and partly due to the schedule.

Blame the schedule?

Five years ago, I wouldn’t even try to project anything about the rest of the season until after the first eight to 10 races. Ten races — almost 40% of the regular season — provided enough data to make predictions.

But the schedule was significantly different then.

The 2019 schedule, for example, featured five types of tracks in the first 10 races. All were ovals. Compare that with this year’s first 10 races, as I’ve done in the table below.

A table showing the first 10 races from 2019 and 2023 to show how the distribution of track types has changed. Reason one why not to dismiss Trackhouse racing dismiss

This year drivers raced seven different types of tracks in the first 10 races. That gives fans a wonderful smorgasbord of competition — and stats people conniption fits.

In 2019, there were multiple events at three of the five track types after the first 10 races. That’s enough data to start building a representative picture of a team and its likely prospects.

This year, we’ve had multiple races at only two of seven track types. Not only is that less data per track type, the track types for which there is multiple data are some of the least run in the rest of the regular season.

The first 10 races are skewed

Let’s ignore the playoffs and focus on the first 26 races of the regular season. The first 10 races are almost 40% of the regular season. But they’re not a representative 40% of the regular season.

The table below shows the number of races at each track type in the first 10 races and in the regular season.

Don't dismiss Trackhouse Racing because half of the first 10 races have been wildcards

The final two columns show the percentage of total races in the regular season for each track type and the percentage in the first 10 races.

Let’s use superspeedways as an example. The Cup Series runs five races on superspeedways during the regular season. Three of those happen in the first 10 races. The other two take place during the remaining 16 races.

While superspeedways represent 30% of the races run so far, they are less than 20% of all regular season races. That means superspeedways are overrepresented in data we have so far.

So are the shortest tracks. Only one return visit to Richmond remains in the regular schedule. Two-thirds of the short track races in the regular season are complete.

The most extreme example of over representation is Bristol’s dirt race. It currently makes up 10% of each driver’s points. Ultimately, however, it only counts for about 4%.

The 1- to 1.49-mile tracks have the opposite problem: These tracks are almost a quarter of the regular season but are only 10% of the first 10 races. They, along with road courses, are underrepresented.

Skew direction matters

Luck plays a larger role at superspeedways than at other track types. But for an accident, Kyle Busch wouldn’t have won Talladega. Or would have won the Daytona 500.

The Bristol dirt race is also something of a wild card. And it’s not unusual to have unexpected winners at road courses. Together, these three track types make up 50% of the first 10 races.

The current schedule thus provides a greater chance for having a lot of different drivers win in the first 10 races of the season. There’s much less of a chance for one driver to win three races in a row as Harvick did in 2018. The first four races were Daytona, two 1.5-mile tracks and Phoenix.

But the enhanced role luck plays in the current schedule means that some drivers won’t win early. That’s especially true if they have more bad luck than average.

Remember that Suárez didn’t win last year until Sonoma, the 16th race of the season. Reddick’s first win in 2022 was at Road America, the 18th race of season.

And Harvick, despite being in position to win several times earlier in the season, didn’t take home a checkered flag until Michigan. That victory came with just four races left before the end of the regular season.

All drivers would rather win sooner than later. But don’t dismiss Trackhouse Racing — or any of them yet. It’s way too soon.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Dover Motor Speedway

By Apr 27, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
With two wins in the season’s first 10 races, Kyle Busch has revitalized Richard Childress Racing and inspired hope that the team can return to its championship-winning days.

Could he become the year’s first three-time race winner this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway?

Busch has three career victories at Dover, but he hasn’t scored a win there since Oct. 2017. He finished seventh at Dover last season.

MORE: Alex Bowman out 3-4 weeks with injury

Busch’s other Dover numbers are good. He has five top 10s in the past seven races and has led laps in 16 of the past 24 Dover races, totaling 1,046 laps led over that span.

“I think (this) week is another big test for us, as the RCR group, statistically speaking, at Dover was horrendous a year ago,” Busch said after his Talladega win. “Hopefully we can turn that around.”

A look at the Dover weekend schedule:

Dover Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Morning showers. Steady rain in afternoon. High of 59 degrees. Winds 15-25 mph with a 90% chance of rain.

Saturday: Showers early. Isolated thunderstorms in afternoon. High of 71 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph with a 35% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High of 71 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series
  • 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 – 2 p.m. — ARCA East Series practice
  • 2:10 p.m. — ARCA East Series qualifying
  • 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps, 125 miles, will at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)

Saturday, April 29

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)
  • 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 30

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup Series race (400 laps, 400 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR adds drivers to ‘greatest’ list for 75th anniversary

By Apr 26, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT
In 1998, as NASCAR celebrated its 50th anniversary, the organization selected the 50 greatest drivers of its first half-century.

Twenty-five years later, during the season-long celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, that list is being enlarged to 75.

Here are the drivers chosen to date:

Jeff Burton

Jeff Burton totaled 21 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won a career-high six races in 1999.

Burton’s best finish in the seasonal point standings was a third in 2000. He finished fifth in 1999, winning six races.

Burton won NASCAR’s marathon race, the Coca-Cola 600, in 1999 and 2001 and scored a Southern 500 victory in 1999.

He drove for Roush Racing and Richard Childress Racing.

Burton is nicknamed “the Mayor” for being a key advocate for safety improvements and a spokesman on any number of major issues in stock car racing.

Burton, now a racing analyst for NBC Sports, won 27 times in the Xfinity Series.

Ron Hornaday Jr.

Four-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hornaday won Truck titles in 1996, 1998, 2007 and 2009. He drove for team owners Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick in the championship years.

Hornaday won 51 Truck races, the series record until Kyle Busch won his 52nd race.

Hornaday won four times in the Xfinity Series and raced 46 times in the Cup Series without a win.

Carl Edwards

Carl Edwards roared into NASCAR circles from Missouri and ended his career with 28 Cup Series victories and several shots at the championship.

Edwards won for the first time at Atlanta in 2005 and scored his final victory in 2016 at Texas.

He was second in the points standings in 2008 and 2011. He and Tony Stewart finished tied for the title in 2011, with Stewart winning on a tiebreaker.

Edwards, the 2007 Xfinity Series champion, won 38 Xfinity races and six Craftsman Truck Series races.

He famously celebrated his race wins with a backflip.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott arrived in NASCAR carrying a family name built on success. His father, Bill, is remembered as one of the fastest drivers in the sport’s history.

Chase won the Xfinity Series championship in 2014. Six years later, he added the Cup Series title to join his father in that fraternity.

Through seven-plus Cup seasons, Elliott has 18 wins.

Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman rocketed to the front of the NASCAR Cup Series by showing power on qualifying day. He picked up the “Rocketman” nickname by winning 51 pole positions.

Newman scored 18 Cup Series wins. Highlights were checkered flags in the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400.

Newman scored eight of his wins in a remarkable 2003 season. His highest points finish was second in 2014.

Denny Hamlin

In a full-time Cup Series career that began in 2006, Denny Hamlin has won 48 times, including three Daytona 500 wins and three Southern 500 wins. He is one of only six drivers to have won the Daytona 500 at least three times.

Hamlin has won at least one Cup race in 16 of his 18 seasons.

Now 42, Hamlin continues pursuit of his first Cup championship. He was Cup runnerup in 2010 and has been in the running for the title in several other seasons.

Hamlin also has won 17 Xfinity and two Truck Series races.

Sterling Marlin

Sterling Marlin was a star on NASCAR’s biggest tracks.

A graduate of Tennessee short-track racing, Marlin won the Daytona 500 in 1994 and 1995 while driving for Morgan-McClure Racing.  The 1994 victory was his first in the Cup Series.

Marlin totaled three wins at Daytona International Speedway, two at Darlington Raceway and two at Talladega Superspeedway. He also won at Charlotte, Las Vegas and Michigan.

Marlin’s career stretched across 33 seasons — from 1976 to 2009. His top points finish was third in 1995. He led the points for most of the 2002 season but missed the last part of the year after being injured in a crash.

Greg Biffle

Greg Biffle, who raced for most of his career for team owner Jack Roush, enjoyed success in all three NASCAR national series.

He won the Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2000 and followed up by taking the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Biffle established a goal of winning the championship in all three top series. He came close to winning the Cup title in 2005, winning six races and finishing runnerup to Tony Stewart.

Biffle won 19 Cup races, 20 Xfinity races and 17 in the Truck series.

Kyle Larson

The 2021 Cup Series championship solidified his spot at the top level of NASCAR.

A superstar of dirt-track racing, Larson jumped into NASCAR full-time in 2013 in the Xfinity Series after he had raced four times in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2012. He won 13 Xfinity races and two in the Truck Series.

He raced full-time in Cup for the first time in 2014. He scored five Cup wins over the 2016-17 seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson underlined his talent when he joined Hendrick Motorsports, winning 10 races on the way to the Cup championship in 2021. He won three races in 2022.

Randy LaJoie

LaJoie won two Xfinity Series championships (1996-97) and is one of only five drivers to have won consecutive titles in that series.

LaJoie drove Chevrolets owned by Bill Baumgardner during the championship runs. He won five races in 1996 and matched that total the following season. He won 15 Xfinity races overall.

LaJoie also drove in the Cup Series, totaling 44 starts without a win.

LaJoie, a Connecticut driver, scored 10 victories in the NASCAR North Series and won that tour’s title in 1985.

LaJoie’s son, Corey, competes in the Cup Series and was chosen to inform his father about the 75 Greatest selection. “That’s pretty damn badass,” Randy LaJoie said of the honor.

Mike Stefanik

Stefanik won seven championships in the NASCAR Modified Series and scored two titles in the former Busch North Series. He was Rookie of the Year in the Craftsman Truck Series in 1999.

Stefanik won Modified races across the Northeast from his home base in Rhode Island. He won the Modified championship in 1989, ’91, ’97, ’98, 2001, ’02 and ’06. The record-holder for wins and poles on the Modified tour, he was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Stefanik died from injuries suffered in a private plane crash in September 2019.

Kasey Kahne

Kahne moved from hot laps on dirt tracks to stardom in the Cup Series. Over a 15-year career, he won 18 times, was honored as Cup Rookie of the Year in 2004 and won NASCAR’s marathon race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, three times. He also won a fall race at CMS, making the track easily his best.

Kahne broke into the Cup winner’s circle in May 2005 at Richmond Raceway. His best season was his third, as he won six races in 2006.

Kahne’s best points finish was fourth, in 2012. He drove for Ray Evernham, Richard Petty and Rick Hendrick, among others.

Kahne also won eight Xfinity Series races and five in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Tony Stewart

Stewart began his career in the IndyCar Series but soon detoured to NASCAR, and he made that choice look golden as he won three Cup Series championships.

Stewart’s first two titles (2002, 2005) came for team owner Joe Gibbs. Stewart moved on to a team he co-owned — Stewart-Haas Racing — and won the championship there in 2011.

By career’s end, Stewart had won 49 Cup races, good enough for 15th on the all-time list.

Stewart built the foundation for his NASCAR success with championships and victories in Midget, Sprint and USAC Silver Crown racing. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

Alex Bowman fractures vertebra in sprint car crash; out 3-4 weeks

By Apr 26, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT
Alex Bowman is expected to miss the next three to four weeks after fracturing a vertebra in a sprint car crash Tuesday night, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 for Bowman while he recovers. Berry drove five races for Chase Elliott when Elliott was out after fracturing his left tibia in a snowboarding accident. Berry finished second at Richmond in the No. 9 car.

The Cup Series races at Dover, Kansas and Darlington the next three weeks. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is four weeks away and would be a question of if Bowman would compete in that event. Bowman has six top-10 finishes in 10 races this season.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Alex Bowman was injured during a High Limit Sprint Car Series event at 34 Raceway, a 3/8 mile semi-banked clay track, in West Burlington, Iowa. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is among the founders of the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Bowman made contact with Conner Morrell and both flipped multiple times.

Bowman stated on social media: “First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling ok. My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

Bowman has a background in sprint and midget car racing on dirt. In an interview with NBC Sports earlier this month, he explained why he races sprint cars and why he’s racing in the High Limit Series.

“For me, it’s like a way to train outside my comfort zone because a big track in a sprint car, I’m super uncomfortable,” he said.

Asked what he meant, he said: “I just, man, trying to figure it out against the (World of) Outlaws and all the best guys and it’s hard. We don’t go to easy races. I didn’t make it easy on myself. I’m the guy that made the schedule and I made it as hard as possible. … I think I underestimated how hard it would be probably.

“But I think that continues to fuel me. I want to get better at it. I want to just be able to go places and be competitive. We’re decent here and there. I feel like we can be competitive at short tracks (in a sprint car) right now. Some of them, I feel we’re a bit hit and miss, but for the most part, when we go to small (tracks for sprint cars) we’re pretty decent.

“The big places, I’d like to figure out and get better at. I just want to be able to go to any sprint car race and be competitive. It would be cool to win a 410 (sprint car) race somewhere.”

Asked about how racing a sprint car helps with racing a Cup car, Bowman noted that it helps with his race craft.

“I think it has its pluses and minuses, honestly,” Bowman told NBC Sports earlier this month. “I think anytime you’re in a race car is good. Obviously, I’m learning a lot. Every night is a learning experience in those cars, like big time.”

Bowman called sprint car racing his “golf game,” noting that it allows him to work on racing but get away from the pressures associated with NASCAR’s premier level.

“The bright spots and the learning process, all of that are really good,” Bowman told NBC Sports.

Toni Breidinger to make Truck Series debut at Kansas

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
Toni Breidinger is scheduled to make her Craftsman Truck Series debut in a Tricon Garage entry May 6 at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger, 23, will drive the team’s No. 1 Toyota with sponsorship from Victoria’s Secret. She has modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Dover

Breidinger competes in the ARCA Menards Series, where she is scheduled to run 11 races with Venturini Motorsports this year.

In 34 career starts in the ARCA series, Breidinger has nine top-10 finishes. She scored 19 wins in the United States Auto Club open-wheel midget series before moving into stock cars.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said in a statement released by the team. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me but women in sports.”

