Toni Breidinger to make Truck Series debut at Kansas

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
Toni Breidinger is scheduled to make her Craftsman Truck Series debut in a Tricon Garage entry May 6 at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger, 23, will drive the team’s No. 1 Toyota with sponsorship from Victoria’s Secret. She has modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

Breidinger competes in the ARCA Menards Series, where she is scheduled to run 11 races with Venturini Motorsports this year.

In 34 career starts in the ARCA series, Breidinger has nine top-10 finishes. She scored 19 wins in the United States Auto Club open-wheel midget series before moving into stock cars.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said in a statement released by the team. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me but women in sports.”

Kyle Larson to drive Kaulig Racing car in Darlington Xfinity race

By Apr 26, 2023, 9:54 AM EDT
Kyle Larson will drive the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway May 13.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley also have driven Kaulig’s No. 10 car in the Xfinity Series this season.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said in a statement released by the team. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice called Larson “really big for our sport right now, and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing.”

The May 13 Xfinity race is part of Darlington’s “Throwback Weekend.” As part of the celebration, NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers (including Larson) will be recognized.

Drivers to watch at Dover Motor Speedway

By Apr 26, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the high banks of Talladega to the high banks of Dover this weekend.

Two drivers — Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. — seek to end long winless streaks. They have very different records at Dover Motor Speedway

Blaney hasn’t won a points race in 56 events. At Dover, he has finished on the lead lap only five times in 12 races.

Truex hasn’t won in 54 consecutive races but rolls into Dover with a solid past. He owns three career wins and has had top-five finishes in eight of the past 11 races there.

A look at drivers to watch at Dover:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix 1, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Dover: Three wins

Harvick, making what is expected to be his final Cup start at Dover, has an excellent record at the track. He won there in 2015, ’18 and ’20 and has eight consecutive top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1, Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Dover: Six top threes in 14 starts, including a win in 2019

Larson has won two of the season’s past four races and has had success at Dover with four consecutive finishes of sixth or better, including a victory.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 31st
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Dover: Wins in 2018 and ’22, ran in the top five in 586 of the past 800 laps at the track

Elliott, in search of the race win that will put him in playoff contention, has scored finishes of 10th and 12th since returning from a leg injury. He has led 394 laps in the past nine races at Dover, a track where he has two straight top-three runs.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Dover: Wins in 2007, 2016, 2019

Truex has battled through a tough season in which he has had excellent runs but has failed to produce a race win. Dover, where he has eight top-five finishes in the past 11 races, including a pair of wins, could be a salve.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 11th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Dover: Top finish is third, three times

Logano has had a rollercoaster season, with finishes of first and second (twice) sprinkled among finishes of 36th, 37th and 30th. He has made 26 career starts at Dover without a victory, his longest career drought.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Dover: Led 86 laps at the Monster Mile last year

Chastain is looking for his first win of the season after registering three finishes of 13th or worse in the past three races.

Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident

By Apr 25, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
Ryan Preece says he feels fine two days after he T-boned Kyle Larson’s car at Talladega Superspeedway, but he plans to make some adjustments to his safety equipment.

Preece’s car slammed into the right side of Larson’s car as it shot up the track in overtime. He’s called it the hardest impact he’s had in racing. An in-car camera pointed at Preece showed his body moving and his visor flying open in the crash.

Both Preece and Larson were released from Talladega’s infield care center shortly after the accident. Preece said he was sore Monday but still did his workout.

NASCAR is inspecting both cars from that accident at its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Preece said he is scheduled to meet with series officials Wednesday to discuss the incident.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick talked to Preece on Monday about the accident and Preece’s safety equipment.

“One of the things (Harvick) said was, ‘You moved a lot,’ ” Preece said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I’ve got a lot of mass that those seat belts have to hold in.’

“Kevin made a great point. I kind of had the opinion that everything did its job. I feel great, so why change anything?

“But he brought up the point of you can always make it better. You can look at this as, ‘OK, how do you feel here? What can you do different with your belts or your HANS (device)?’ … Kevin’s really good at helping you raise questions to yourself and to continue pushing, whether that is safety, performance or whatever.

“There’s a few things I’m going to go back and look at and say, ‘Hey, can we look at maybe changing this or this?’ I’m still really happy with everybody at SHR that mounts my seat (and) the way we put the seat belts (in) and the devices that we use for safety. I’m proud of the job they do because at the end of the day, I was able to do everything I wanted to do (Monday).”

One adjustment Preece plans to make is with his helmet visor. He said he doesn’t lock his visor out of habit. He will look to change that moving forward to prevent it from opening in an accident.

He’s not the only one making changes after a crash this past weekend.

Riley Herbst, who competes in the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, had a similar accident as Preece at Talladega last weekend. Daniel Hemric came up the track in the Xfinity race, and Herbst T-boned Hermic’s car.

Herbst was uninjured in the crash. He competed in the Cup race the next day. He said Tuesday that he talked with Preece on the team plane home after last weekend’s Cup race and said “we were complaining about the same things, a little bit of stiffness in the neck and things like that.”

Herbst said he had adjustments made to his seat belts this weekend because of what his body went through in his accident.

“Other than that,” Herbst said, “I feel like I’m good and ready to strap in the car (this weekend) at Dover.”

Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race

By Apr 25, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT
Dale Jarrett, a three-time winner at Darlington Raceway, is returning to the track to lead more laps.

The speedway announced Tuesday that Jarrett, the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will be the honorary pace car driver for the May 14 “Throwback Weekend” Cup Series race at Darlington.

The upcoming Darlington race weekend will mark the culmination of NASCAR’s celebration of its 75 greatest drivers, named as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary. Many of the 75 honored drivers are expected to attend the race. Jarrett, named among NASCAR’s top 50 drivers in 1998, will be among those honored.

“Dale Jarrett is more than just a legendary driver and broadcaster; he’s an incredible ambassador for NASCAR,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Not only does he provide a powerful connection to our past, he also promotes our present and serves as a shining example for our future. We’re thrilled he’ll lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Jarrett won races at Darlington, long considered one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks, in 1997, 1998 and 2001. He also won three poles at the track.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Darlington Raceway,” said Jarrett, now an NBC Sports racing analyst. “The track is challenging, the fans are passionate and the racing is always fantastic. It was a major achievement to win races there, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to drive the pace car on this historic day for our sport.”

Jarrett retired from driving after the 2008 season with 32 Cup wins.

Many cars in the Darlington race field will have throwback paint schemes designed to honor race vehicles from the past.

Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch, who waged a torrid battle for a win at Darlington 20 years ago, with Craven prevailing, will wave the green flag for the May 14 race.

