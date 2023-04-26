Alex Bowman fractures vertebra in sprint car crash; out 3-4 weeks

By Apr 26, 2023, 1:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Alex Bowman is expected to miss the next three to four weeks after fracturing a vertebra in a sprint car crash Tuesday night, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 for Bowman while he recovers. Berry drove five races for Chase Elliott when Elliott was out after fracturing his left tibia in a snowboarding accident. Berry finished second at Richmond in the No. 9 car.

The Cup Series races at Dover, Kansas and Darlington the next three weeks. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is four weeks away and would be a question of if Bowman would compete in that event. Bowman has six top-10 finishes in 10 races this season.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Alex Bowman was injured during a High Limit Sprint Car Series event at 34 Raceway, a 3/8 mile semi-banked clay track, in West Burlington, Iowa. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is among the founders of the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Bowman made contact with Conner Morrell and both flipped multiple times.

Bowman stated on social media: “First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling ok. My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

Bowman has a background in sprint and midget car racing on dirt. In an interview with NBC Sports earlier this month, he explained why he races sprint cars and why he’s racing in the High Limit Series.

“For me, it’s like a way to train outside my comfort zone because a big track in a sprint car, I’m super uncomfortable,” he said.

Asked what he meant, he said: “I just, man, trying to figure it out against the (World of) Outlaws and all the best guys and it’s hard. We don’t go to easy races. I didn’t make it easy on myself. I’m the guy that made the schedule and I made it as hard as possible. … I think I underestimated how hard it would be probably.

“But I think that continues to fuel me. I want to get better at it. I want to just be able to go places and be competitive. We’re decent here and there. I feel like we can be competitive at short tracks (in a sprint car) right now. Some of them, I feel we’re a bit hit and miss, but for the most part, when we go to small (tracks for sprint cars) we’re pretty decent.

“The big places, I’d like to figure out and get better at. I just want to be able to go to any sprint car race and be competitive. It would be cool to win a 410 (sprint car) race somewhere.”

Asked about how racing a sprint car helps with racing a Cup car, Bowman noted that it helps with his race craft.

“I think it has its pluses and minuses, honestly,” Bowman told NBC Sports earlier this month. “I think anytime you’re in a race car is good. Obviously, I’m learning a lot. Every night is a learning experience in those cars, like big time.”

Bowman called sprint car racing his “golf game,” noting that it allows him to work on racing but get away from the pressures associated with NASCAR’s premier level.

“The bright spots and the learning process, all of that are really good,” Bowman told NBC Sports.

Toni Breidinger to make Truck Series debut at Kansas

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

Toni Breidinger is scheduled to make her Craftsman Truck Series debut in a Tricon Garage entry May 6 at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger, 23, will drive the team’s No. 1 Toyota with sponsorship from Victoria’s Secret. She has modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Dover

Breidinger competes in the ARCA Menards Series, where she is scheduled to run 11 races with Venturini Motorsports this year.

In 34 career starts in the ARCA series, Breidinger has nine top-10 finishes. She scored 19 wins in the United States Auto Club open-wheel midget series before moving into stock cars.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said in a statement released by the team. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me but women in sports.”

Kyle Larson to drive Kaulig Racing car in Darlington Xfinity race

By Apr 26, 2023, 9:54 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Larson will drive the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway May 13.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley also have driven Kaulig’s No. 10 car in the Xfinity Series this season.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Dover

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said in a statement released by the team. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice called Larson “really big for our sport right now, and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing.”

The May 13 Xfinity race is part of Darlington’s “Throwback Weekend.” As part of the celebration, NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers (including Larson) will be recognized.

Drivers to watch at Dover Motor Speedway

By Apr 26, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the high banks of Talladega to the high banks of Dover this weekend.

Two drivers — Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. — seek to end long winless streaks. They have very different records at Dover Motor Speedway

Blaney hasn’t won a points race in 56 events. At Dover, he has finished on the lead lap only five times in 12 races.

Truex hasn’t won in 54 consecutive races but rolls into Dover with a solid past. He owns three career wins and has had top-five finishes in eight of the past 11 races there.

A look at drivers to watch at Dover:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix 1, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Dover: Three wins

Harvick, making what is expected to be his final Cup start at Dover, has an excellent record at the track. He won there in 2015, ’18 and ’20 and has eight consecutive top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1, Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Dover: Six top threes in 14 starts, including a win in 2019

Larson has won two of the season’s past four races and has had success at Dover with four consecutive finishes of sixth or better, including a victory.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 31st
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Dover: Wins in 2018 and ’22, ran in the top five in 586 of the past 800 laps at the track

Elliott, in search of the race win that will put him in playoff contention, has scored finishes of 10th and 12th since returning from a leg injury. He has led 394 laps in the past nine races at Dover, a track where he has two straight top-three runs.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Dover: Wins in 2007, 2016, 2019

Truex has battled through a tough season in which he has had excellent runs but has failed to produce a race win. Dover, where he has eight top-five finishes in the past 11 races, including a pair of wins, could be a salve.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 11th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Dover: Top finish is third, three times

Logano has had a rollercoaster season, with finishes of first and second (twice) sprinkled among finishes of 36th, 37th and 30th. He has made 26 career starts at Dover without a victory, his longest career drought.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Dover: Led 86 laps at the Monster Mile last year

Chastain is looking for his first win of the season after registering three finishes of 13th or worse in the past three races.

Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident

By Apr 25, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ryan Preece says he feels fine two days after he T-boned Kyle Larson’s car at Talladega Superspeedway, but he plans to make some adjustments to his safety equipment.

Preece’s car slammed into the right side of Larson’s car as it shot up the track in overtime. He’s called it the hardest impact he’s had in racing. An in-car camera pointed at Preece showed his body moving and his visor flying open in the crash.

Both Preece and Larson were released from Talladega’s infield care center shortly after the accident. Preece said he was sore Monday but still did his workout.

NASCAR is inspecting both cars from that accident at its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Preece said he is scheduled to meet with series officials Wednesday to discuss the incident.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick talked to Preece on Monday about the accident and Preece’s safety equipment.

“One of the things (Harvick) said was, ‘You moved a lot,’ ” Preece said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I’ve got a lot of mass that those seat belts have to hold in.’

“Kevin made a great point. I kind of had the opinion that everything did its job. I feel great, so why change anything?

“But he brought up the point of you can always make it better. You can look at this as, ‘OK, how do you feel here? What can you do different with your belts or your HANS (device)?’ … Kevin’s really good at helping you raise questions to yourself and to continue pushing, whether that is safety, performance or whatever.

“There’s a few things I’m going to go back and look at and say, ‘Hey, can we look at maybe changing this or this?’ I’m still really happy with everybody at SHR that mounts my seat (and) the way we put the seat belts (in) and the devices that we use for safety. I’m proud of the job they do because at the end of the day, I was able to do everything I wanted to do (Monday).”

One adjustment Preece plans to make is with his helmet visor. He said he doesn’t lock his visor out of habit. He will look to change that moving forward to prevent it from opening in an accident.

He’s not the only one making changes after a crash this past weekend.

Riley Herbst, who competes in the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, had a similar accident as Preece at Talladega last weekend. Daniel Hemric came up the track in the Xfinity race, and Herbst T-boned Hermic’s car.

Herbst was uninjured in the crash. He competed in the Cup race the next day. He said Tuesday that he talked with Preece on the team plane home after last weekend’s Cup race and said “we were complaining about the same things, a little bit of stiffness in the neck and things like that.”

Herbst said he had adjustments made to his seat belts this weekend because of what his body went through in his accident.

“Other than that,” Herbst said, “I feel like I’m good and ready to strap in the car (this weekend) at Dover.”

