Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident

By Apr 25, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ryan Preece says he feels fine two days after he T-boned Kyle Larson’s car at Talladega Superspeedway, but he plans to make some adjustments to his safety equipment.

Preece’s car slammed into the right side of Larson’s car as it shot up the track in overtime. He’s called it the hardest impact he’s had in racing. An in-car camera pointed at Preece showed his body moving and his visor flying open in the crash.

Both Preece and Larson were released from Talladega’s infield care center shortly after the accident. Preece said he was sore Monday but still did his workout.

NASCAR is inspecting both cars from that accident at its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Preece said he is scheduled to meet with series officials Wednesday to discuss the incident.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick talked to Preece on Monday about the accident and Preece’s safety equipment.

“One of the things (Harvick) said was, ‘You moved a lot,’ ” Preece said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I’ve got a lot of mass that those seat belts have to hold in.’

“Kevin made a great point. I kind of had the opinion that everything did its job. I feel great, so why change anything?

“But he brought up the point of you can always make it better. You can look at this as, ‘OK, how do you feel here? What can you do different with your belts or your HANS (device)?’ … Kevin’s really good at helping you raise questions to yourself and to continue pushing, whether that is safety, performance or whatever.

“There’s a few things I’m going to go back and look at and say, ‘Hey, can we look at maybe changing this or this?’ I’m still really happy with everybody at SHR that mounts my seat (and) the way we put the seat belts (in) and the devices that we use for safety. I’m proud of the job they do because at the end of the day, I was able to do everything I wanted to do (Monday).”

One adjustment Preece plans to make is with his helmet visor. He said he doesn’t lock his visor out of habit. He will look to change that moving forward to prevent it from opening in an accident.

He’s not the only one making changes after a crash this past weekend.

Riley Herbst, who competes in the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, had a similar accident as Preece at Talladega last weekend. Daniel Hemric came up the track in the Xfinity race, and Herbst T-boned Hermic’s car.

Herbst was uninjured in the crash. He competed in the Cup race the next day. He said Tuesday that he talked with Preece on the team plane home after last weekend’s Cup race and said “we were complaining about the same things, a little bit of stiffness in the neck and things like that.”

Herbst said he had adjustments made to his seat belts this weekend because of what his body went through in his accident.

“Other than that,” Herbst said, “I feel like I’m good and ready to strap in the car (this weekend) at Dover.”

Read more about NASCAR

Dale Jarrett Darlington
Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot
Richard Childress Racing
Talladega win continues No. 8 team’s surge for Richard Childress Racing

Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race

By Apr 25, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT
0 Comments

Dale Jarrett, a three-time winner at Darlington Raceway, is returning to the track to lead more laps.

The speedway announced Tuesday that Jarrett, the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will be the honorary pace car driver for the May 14 “Throwback Weekend” Cup Series race at Darlington.

The upcoming Darlington race weekend will mark the culmination of NASCAR’s celebration of its 75 greatest drivers, named as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary. Many of the 75 honored drivers are expected to attend the race. Jarrett, named among NASCAR’s top 50 drivers in 1998, will be among those honored.

MORE: Kyle Busch atop NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

“Dale Jarrett is more than just a legendary driver and broadcaster; he’s an incredible ambassador for NASCAR,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Not only does he provide a powerful connection to our past, he also promotes our present and serves as a shining example for our future. We’re thrilled he’ll lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Jarrett won races at Darlington, long considered one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks, in 1997, 1998 and 2001. He also won three poles at the track.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Darlington Raceway,” said Jarrett, now an NBC Sports racing analyst. “The track is challenging, the fans are passionate and the racing is always fantastic. It was a major achievement to win races there, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to drive the pace car on this historic day for our sport.”

Jarrett retired from driving after the 2008 season with 32 Cup wins.

Many cars in the Darlington race field will have throwback paint schemes designed to honor race vehicles from the past.

Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch, who waged a torrid battle for a win at Darlington 20 years ago, with Craven prevailing, will wave the green flag for the May 14 race.

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece Talladega
Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot
Richard Childress Racing
Talladega win continues No. 8 team’s surge for Richard Childress Racing

 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot

By Apr 25, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Busch, who is making his move to Richard Childress Racing look better week by week, is the new leader in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Busch slipped past the other contenders in the final lap of Sunday’s overtime finish at Talladega to score his second victory of the season, moving him up three spots to fifth in the Cup points standings.

Kyle Larson, last week’s rankings leader, fell to third.

New to the rankings this week are Ryan Blaney (ninth) and Chase Elliott (10th).

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Busch (eighth last week) — Busch won at Talladega for the first time in 15 years and joined Kyle Larson and William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season. Busch also won at Auto Club Speedway. He jumps to first from eighth.

2. William Byron (third last week) — The Hendrick Motorsports driver continues to show up in the lead group. He is second only to teammate Kyle Larson in laps in the top five (1,149) through 10 races. Byron was the only driver in the top six of last week’s rankings to score a top-12 finish at Talladega.

3. Kyle Larson (first last week) — Larson finished 33rd at Talladega after being the victim of one of the most vicious crashes in recent seasons. His car was hit at near full speed by Ryan Preece, bending the roll cage frame.

4. Ross Chastain (second last week) — Chastain had a strong car at Talladega but couldn’t keep pace with the lead pack in overtime. He has three straight finishes of 13th or worse and dropped from second place in the rankings.

5. Alex Bowman (fifth last week) — Bowman led eight laps at Talladega but came home 13th. He has three straight finishes of 11th or worse.

6. Joey Logano (fourth last week) — Logano had a tough Talladega. He was nabbed for speeding on pit road near the halfway point and then was collected in a multi-car crash near race’s end, finishing 30th.

7. Christopher Bell (seventh last week) — Bell was eighth at Talladega and has six finishes of eighth or better in the past eight races.

8. Denny Hamlin (sixth last week) — Hamlin led seven laps at Talladega and showed late-race strength but dropped to a 17th-place finish. He drops two spots.

9. Ryan Blaney (unranked last week) — Blaney does everything but win. He was in position again Sunday but was blocked by Bubba Wallace as he tried to move into the lead. The incident opened the door for Kyle Busch’s win.

10. Chase Elliott (unranked last week) — Elliott continues to show no ill effects from the leg injury that sidelined him for six weeks. He won a stage at Talladega and finished 12th, backing up his 10th-place run at Martinsville in his first race back.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (ninth last week), Martin Truex Jr. (10th last week).

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece Talladega
Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident
Dale Jarrett Darlington
Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race
Richard Childress Racing
Talladega win continues No. 8 team’s surge for Richard Childress Racing

 

Talladega win continues No. 8 team’s surge for Richard Childress Racing

By Apr 24, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — More than a quarter of a century after its last Cup championship, Richard Childress Racing looks to become one of the prominent Cup teams again.

For much of the 2000s, Richard Childress Racing has been a legacy team in the Cup Series, its glory days dating to the 1980s and ‘90s when Dale Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup championships. Earnhardt’s last title in 1994 also is RCR’s last Cup crown.

Not since Ryan Newman’s runner-up finish in 2014 — despite not winning a race that season — has a Richard Childress Racing driver finished in the top 10 in points in Cup.

Kyle Busch, who already has two wins for his new team, could change that this season.

“Racing is like life,” car owner Richard Childress said Busch’s win Sunday at Talladega. “There’s peaks and valleys. When you get in on a peak, it’s harder to stay there. You got to be prepared when you’re at the top. We’ve been there.

“We’ve also been in the valley, the very bottom. You got to work harder and have the right drive and emotion to put you up to the top. That’s what we’ve worked hard to get there.”

Last season saw RCR’s Cup operation win four races — its most series wins since Kevin Harvick won four races in 2013, his final season with the organization.

Busch’s Talladega win marked his second win of the season and the fifth victory for the No. 8 team in the last 29 races — which includes three wins by Tyler Reddick with that team last year. No other Cup team has won as many races in that span.

While both Reddick and Busch are lauded for their talent, it still takes a team to give those drivers a chance to win. Crew chief Randall Burnett has handled the transition from Reddick to Busch well.

“Everybody’s really dedicated,” Burnett said of the No. 8 team’s success. “Everybody wants to come out and win races. Everybody works hard. They pull their weight. They take their responsibility for their part in it. It just makes a great team.

“Obviously we’ve been fortunate enough to have two very talented drivers. Tyler is an incredible talent. Now we got Kyle. His résumé speaks for itself.

“Just very fortunate to have those kind of caliber of drivers drive the car, and for our team to stay close-knit and work as hard as they do. It’s been great.”

Most wins in the last 29 Cup races (since Road America 2022)

5 wins — No. 8 Richard Childress Racing (Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch)

4 wins — No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing (Christopher Bell)

4 wins — No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports (Kyle Larson)

3 wins — No. 22 Team Penske (Joey Logano)

3 wins — No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports (Chase Elliott)

2 wins — No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing (Kevin Harvick)

2 wins — No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron)

2 wins — No. 45 23XI Racing (Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick)

—————————————————————————-———————————————————————

Chase Briscoe’s fourth-place finish proved painful Sunday.

Briscoe ran his first race since surgery last week to have pins placed in his broken left middle finger. He broke the finger in a dirt late model race earlier this month.

Asked how his finger was after Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Briscoe said “not good.

“It’s weird, the last two weeks I’ve had absolutely zero issues (with the finger). With the pins in there, it’s like any time anything touches one of those pins, it just is excruciating pain.

“I was literally screaming in the car at some points because it just hurts so bad.”

Briscoe said he might have to change the splint on his left middle finger.

“In the past, I’ve kind of had two splints, one on top (of the finger), one on the bottom, and I think I just need to go to one on the bottom now because that one on top, I hit that pin a lot,” he said.

Briscoe said he needs to be more careful with the finger leading into this weekend’s race at Dover “because it was definitely an issue (at Talladega).”

—————————————————————————-———————————————————————

Jeb Burton’s Xfinity win Saturday marked his second career series win and gave car owner Jordan Anderson his first NASCAR victory.

That it came at Talladega made the moment even more special for Anderson.

Last October, Anderson left the track in a medical helicopter after suffering second- and third-degree burns in an incident in the Truck race.

Anderson was running fourth on Lap 19 of that race when smoke and flames started shooting through the truck after a cut in the oil line.

The heat was so intense that Anderson looked to bail out of the truck as it continued to move but stayed inside it before it hit the inside wall. Anderson then exited the vehicle.

He suffered third-degree burns on his right arm and neck. He had second-degree burns elsewhere.

This past weekend was Anderson’s first time back at the track since that incident.

He said memories flooded back after landing at the airport next to the track last weekend. After he was released from the hospital last year, he went to that airport to get on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s plane to return to North Carolina.

“I kind of had a little moment, just taking it all in, it’s like, ‘Wow, all that we’ve been through with that,’” Anderson said. “I’m usually pretty tough. Growing up, I broke bones, knocked my teeth out in BMX, doing crazy stuff. That was a lot of pain (last year), emotional and physical, to go through all that stuff.”

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece Talladega
Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident
Dale Jarrett Darlington
Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot

 

Winners and losers at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at winners and losers at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch – Busch breezed through most of Sunday’s race in the background, but circumstances (and wrecks) put him in position to challenge for the win. Busch slipped into the lead to score his second win of the year. after the contact between Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace on the final lap.

Ryan Blaney – Blaney, whose winless streak now sits at 56, has lost in seemingly every way possible over his long fruitless run. He led 47 laps Sunday but couldn’t keep first place over the closing miles.

RFK Racing – In the fury of the finish, Chris Buescher came home third and Brad Keselowski fifth, giving RFK an excellent Sunday.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell – McDowell limped home in 35th place, seven laps behind, after an early race spin and suspension issues.

Ryan Preece – Preece had a shot at a good finish, but that ended in calamity when he slammed into Kyle Larson’s car as the No. 5 slid across the track. Preece was 34th.

Kyle Larson – Larson took a very hard hit from Ryan Preece late in the race. Preece hit the passenger side of Larson’s Chevrolet, bending the roll bars. Larson finished 33rd.

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece Talladega
Ryan Preece: ‘I feel good’ after Talladega accident
Dale Jarrett Darlington
Dale Jarrett honorary pace car driver for Darlington race
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot

 

 

 