NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch moves into top spot

By Apr 25, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Kyle Busch, who is making his move to Richard Childress Racing look better week by week, is the new leader in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Busch slipped past the other contenders in the final lap of Sunday’s overtime finish at Talladega to score his second victory of the season, moving him up three spots to fifth in the Cup points standings.

Kyle Larson, last week’s rankings leader, fell to third.

New to the rankings this week are Ryan Blaney (ninth) and Chase Elliott (10th).

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Busch (eighth last week) — Busch won at Talladega for the first time in 15 years and joined Kyle Larson and William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season. Busch also won at Auto Club Speedway. He jumps to first from eighth.

2. William Byron (third last week) — The Hendrick Motorsports driver continues to show up in the lead group. He is second only to teammate Kyle Larson in laps in the top five (1,149) through 10 races. Byron was the only driver in the top six of last week’s rankings to score a top-12 finish at Talladega.

3. Kyle Larson (first last week) — Larson finished 33rd at Talladega after being the victim of one of the most vicious crashes in recent seasons. His car was hit at near full speed by Ryan Preece, bending the roll cage frame.

4. Ross Chastain (second last week) — Chastain had a strong car at Talladega but couldn’t keep pace with the lead pack in overtime. He has three straight finishes of 13th or worse and dropped from second place in the rankings.

5. Alex Bowman (fifth last week) — Bowman led eight laps at Talladega but came home 13th. He has three straight finishes of 11th or worse.

6. Joey Logano (fourth last week) — Logano had a tough Talladega. He was nabbed for speeding on pit road near the halfway point and then was collected in a multi-car crash near race’s end, finishing 30th.

7. Christopher Bell (seventh last week) — Bell was eighth at Talladega and has six finishes of eighth or better in the past eight races.

8. Denny Hamlin (sixth last week) — Hamlin led seven laps at Talladega and showed late-race strength but dropped to a 17th-place finish. He drops two spots.

9. Ryan Blaney (unranked last week) — Blaney does everything but win. He was in position again Sunday but was blocked by Bubba Wallace as he tried to move into the lead. The incident opened the door for Kyle Busch’s win.

10. Chase Elliott (unranked last week) — Elliott continues to show no ill effects from the leg injury that sidelined him for six weeks. He won a stage at Talladega and finished 12th, backing up his 10th-place run at Martinsville in his first race back.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (ninth last week), Martin Truex Jr. (10th last week).

Talladega win continues No. 8 team’s surge for Richard Childress Racing

By Apr 24, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — More than a quarter of a century after its last Cup championship, Richard Childress Racing looks to become one of the prominent Cup teams again.

For much of the 2000s, Richard Childress Racing has been a legacy team in the Cup Series, its glory days dating to the 1980s and ‘90s when Dale Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup championships. Earnhardt’s last title in 1994 also is RCR’s last Cup crown.

Not since Ryan Newman’s runner-up finish in 2014 — despite not winning a race that season — has a Richard Childress Racing driver finished in the top 10 in points in Cup.

Kyle Busch, who already has two wins for his new team, could change that this season.

“Racing is like life,” car owner Richard Childress said Busch’s win Sunday at Talladega. “There’s peaks and valleys. When you get in on a peak, it’s harder to stay there. You got to be prepared when you’re at the top. We’ve been there.

“We’ve also been in the valley, the very bottom. You got to work harder and have the right drive and emotion to put you up to the top. That’s what we’ve worked hard to get there.”

Last season saw RCR’s Cup operation win four races — its most series wins since Kevin Harvick won four races in 2013, his final season with the organization.

Busch’s Talladega win marked his second win of the season and the fifth victory for the No. 8 team in the last 29 races — which includes three wins by Tyler Reddick with that team last year. No other Cup team has won as many races in that span.

While both Reddick and Busch are lauded for their talent, it still takes a team to give those drivers a chance to win. Crew chief Randall Burnett has handled the transition from Reddick to Busch well.

“Everybody’s really dedicated,” Burnett said of the No. 8 team’s success. “Everybody wants to come out and win races. Everybody works hard. They pull their weight. They take their responsibility for their part in it. It just makes a great team.

“Obviously we’ve been fortunate enough to have two very talented drivers. Tyler is an incredible talent. Now we got Kyle. His résumé speaks for itself.

“Just very fortunate to have those kind of caliber of drivers drive the car, and for our team to stay close-knit and work as hard as they do. It’s been great.”

Most wins in the last 29 Cup races (since Road America 2022)

5 wins — No. 8 Richard Childress Racing (Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch)

4 wins — No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing (Christopher Bell)

4 wins — No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports (Kyle Larson)

3 wins — No. 22 Team Penske (Joey Logano)

3 wins — No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports (Chase Elliott)

2 wins — No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing (Kevin Harvick)

2 wins — No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron)

2 wins — No. 45 23XI Racing (Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick)

Chase Briscoe’s fourth-place finish proved painful Sunday.

Briscoe ran his first race since surgery last week to have pins placed in his broken left middle finger. He broke the finger in a dirt late model race earlier this month.

Asked how his finger was after Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Briscoe said “not good.

“It’s weird, the last two weeks I’ve had absolutely zero issues (with the finger). With the pins in there, it’s like any time anything touches one of those pins, it just is excruciating pain.

“I was literally screaming in the car at some points because it just hurts so bad.”

Briscoe said he might have to change the splint on his left middle finger.

“In the past, I’ve kind of had two splints, one on top (of the finger), one on the bottom, and I think I just need to go to one on the bottom now because that one on top, I hit that pin a lot,” he said.

Briscoe said he needs to be more careful with the finger leading into this weekend’s race at Dover “because it was definitely an issue (at Talladega).”

Jeb Burton’s Xfinity win Saturday marked his second career series win and gave car owner Jordan Anderson his first NASCAR victory.

That it came at Talladega made the moment even more special for Anderson.

Last October, Anderson left the track in a medical helicopter after suffering second- and third-degree burns in an incident in the Truck race.

Anderson was running fourth on Lap 19 of that race when smoke and flames started shooting through the truck after a cut in the oil line.

The heat was so intense that Anderson looked to bail out of the truck as it continued to move but stayed inside it before it hit the inside wall. Anderson then exited the vehicle.

He suffered third-degree burns on his right arm and neck. He had second-degree burns elsewhere.

This past weekend was Anderson’s first time back at the track since that incident.

He said memories flooded back after landing at the airport next to the track last weekend. After he was released from the hospital last year, he went to that airport to get on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s plane to return to North Carolina.

“I kind of had a little moment, just taking it all in, it’s like, ‘Wow, all that we’ve been through with that,’” Anderson said. “I’m usually pretty tough. Growing up, I broke bones, knocked my teeth out in BMX, doing crazy stuff. That was a lot of pain (last year), emotional and physical, to go through all that stuff.”

Winners and losers at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
A look at winners and losers at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch – Busch breezed through most of Sunday’s race in the background, but circumstances (and wrecks) put him in position to challenge for the win. Busch slipped into the lead to score his second win of the year. after the contact between Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace on the final lap.

Ryan Blaney – Blaney, whose winless streak now sits at 56, has lost in seemingly every way possible over his long fruitless run. He led 47 laps Sunday but couldn’t keep first place over the closing miles.

RFK Racing – In the fury of the finish, Chris Buescher came home third and Brad Keselowski fifth, giving RFK an excellent Sunday.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell – McDowell limped home in 35th place, seven laps behind, after an early race spin and suspension issues.

Ryan Preece – Preece had a shot at a good finish, but that ended in calamity when he slammed into Kyle Larson’s car as the No. 5 slid across the track. Preece was 34th.

Kyle Larson – Larson took a very hard hit from Ryan Preece late in the race. Preece hit the passenger side of Larson’s Chevrolet, bending the roll bars. Larson finished 33rd.

Long: Kyle Busch makes triumphant return after tumultuous 2022 season

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Eight months ago, Kyle Busch revealed how much issues on and off the track wore on him, saying then that it had “been hard as hell.”

Busch’s 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing was coming to an end. Not only did he have to find a place to race, he had to find a new manufacturer for his Craftsman Truck team.

Richard Childress Racing vigorously pursued the two-time Cup champion. Busch noted Andy Petree, RCR’s vice president of competition, “blowing me up for a couple weeks on phone calls.”

The reception from the rest of the organization also invigorated Busch.

They didn’t think that Kyle Busch was washed up or anything like that,”  he said. “It was really a breath of fresh air to get over there and get to work.”

After signing with RCR, he later partnered Kyle Busch Motorsports with Chevrolet, taking some of the pressure off in such a difficult and momentous year.

Even so, frustrations continued last fall. Busch’s final season at Joe Gibbs Racing saw him eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

So much has changed for Busch since last August.

Sunday, Busch celebrated in victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time since 2008 — his first season at JGR.

He becomes the third Cup driver this season to have two victories, joining Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson.

While it’s easy to believe this season’s success has come naturally for Busch, that would be a mistake.

Trust me, I’ve probably done more, worked harder in this year than I have in the last four just because of feeling like it’s my duty, it’s my service to them to give them everything that I’ve got, absolutely everything that I’ve got, for them sticking their neck out for me at RCR,” Busch said after his 62nd career Cup victory.

It’s evident in the meetings. Kaulig Racing is a part of the competition meetings with Richard Childress Racing and Justin Haley noted how vocal Busch can be in those gatherings.

“He never doesn’t ask a question,” Haley said last month. “If there’s even a thought in his mind of a what if or why, he’s not afraid to ask it. I really appreciate it of him.

“Our alliance and our organization in general, he pushes us. He’s not afraid to say, ‘Hey, this is not what we’re supposed to be doing. Hey this is wrong,’ or ‘Hey, this is right.’ ’’

Even after winning Sunday, Busch noted much work remains.

“I think next week is another big test for us, as the RCR group, statistically speaking, at Dover was horrendous a year ago,” he said. “Hopefully, we can turn that around.”

While Busch works to reshape Richard Childress Racing, the changes will take time.

“Have you watched our short track program?” he said with a grin when asked about his impact on the organization. “It’s a struggle. We’re working on that.”

Still, Childress likes what Busch has been able to do 10 races into their first season together.

“I think he’s helping us build RCR back to where we want to be,” Childress said after his team’s 115th career Cup victory and 13th at Talladega.

“I have to give all the credit to Austin Dillon. He’s the one that came to me, he knew Kyle was going somewhere else. He said, ‘Pop, what do you think about bringing Kyle Busch over here?’ ”

That simple question changed an organization. And changed Busch.

Runner-up finish leaves Ryan Blaney wanting more

By Apr 23, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — After his winless streak stretched to a 56th consecutive points race, Ryan Blaney was asked Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway if he wonders what more he has to do to win again in Cup.

“Every single day,” Blaney said with a pained smile.

“Every single day.”

On a day where Kyle Busch said he was “lucky” to win, it was Blaney who was next across the finish line in second place for the second consecutive race at this track.

Blaney, who last won a Cup points race in August 2021 at Daytona, was pressuring leader Bubba Wallace for the lead on the final lap. Wallace wrecked after blocking Blaney. That allowed Busch to go by on the inside and take the lead before the caution waved to end the race. Blaney was left to settle for a second-place finish.

Wallace later took the blame for the incident. Blaney also said there was nothing more he could do in that situation.

“It’s hard to block in these cars,” Blaney said. “I felt like (Wallace) kind of triple-moved on me. You can’t really do that. He blocked the middle. He blocked bottom. He blocked the top and I’m there.

“Shame to get turned, but I don’t know what else I can do beside slam on the brakes, and you can’t do that. I’m not blaming anybody. It’s just hard racing. As the leader, I would have done the same thing. You’re trying to block and maintain the lead.

“As second, I’ve got to take every run I can get and keep my momentum. Just one of those things. Stinks.”

Asked what went through his mind after the incident, Blaney said: “I’m mad we didn’t win. That was the thing that went through my head first.”

Blaney and Wallace are good friends, and Blaney said they’ll discuss what happened.

“You never want to have someone turned off the front end of your nose, no matter what the situation is,” Blaney said. “Obviously, you don’t want to do that to a friend. Everyone is a competitor out there. It’s not like I’m going to race Bubba any less hard than anyone else. We’re trying to beat him just as much as everybody else.”

