Winners and losers at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at winners and losers at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch – Busch breezed through most of Sunday’s race in the background, but circumstances (and wrecks) put him in position to challenge for the win. Busch slipped into the lead to score his second win of the year. after the contact between Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace on the final lap.

Ryan Blaney – Blaney, whose winless streak now sits at 56, has lost in seemingly every way possible over his long fruitless run. He led 47 laps Sunday but couldn’t keep first place over the closing miles.

RFK Racing – In the fury of the finish, Chris Buescher came home third and Brad Keselowski fifth, giving RFK an excellent Sunday.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell – McDowell limped home in 35th place, seven laps behind, after an early race spin and suspension issues.

Ryan Preece – Preece had a shot at a good finish, but that ended in calamity when he slammed into Kyle Larson’s car as the No. 5 slid across the track. Preece was 34th.

Kyle Larson – Larson took a very hard hit from Ryan Preece late in the race. Preece hit the passenger side of Larson’s Chevrolet, bending the roll bars. Larson finished 33rd.

Long: Kyle Busch makes triumphant return after tumultuous 2022 season

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Eight months ago, Kyle Busch revealed how much issues on and off the track wore on him, saying then that it had “been hard as hell.”

Busch’s 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing was coming to an end. Not only did he have to find a place to race, he had to find a new manufacturer for his Craftsman Truck team.

Richard Childress Racing vigorously pursued the two-time Cup champion. Busch noted Andy Petree, RCR’s vice president of competition, “blowing me up for a couple weeks on phone calls.”

The reception from the rest of the organization also invigorated Busch.

They didn’t think that Kyle Busch was washed up or anything like that,”  he said. “It was really a breath of fresh air to get over there and get to work.”

After signing with RCR, he later partnered Kyle Busch Motorsports with Chevrolet, taking some of the pressure off in such a difficult and momentous year.

Even so, frustrations continued last fall. Busch’s final season at Joe Gibbs Racing saw him eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

So much has changed for Busch since last August.

Sunday, Busch celebrated in victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time since 2008 — his first season at JGR.

He becomes the third Cup driver this season to have two victories, joining Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson.

While it’s easy to believe this season’s success has come naturally for Busch, that would be a mistake.

Trust me, I’ve probably done more, worked harder in this year than I have in the last four just because of feeling like it’s my duty, it’s my service to them to give them everything that I’ve got, absolutely everything that I’ve got, for them sticking their neck out for me at RCR,” Busch said after his 62nd career Cup victory.

It’s evident in the meetings. Kaulig Racing is a part of the competition meetings with Richard Childress Racing and Justin Haley noted how vocal Busch can be in those gatherings.

“He never doesn’t ask a question,” Haley said last month. “If there’s even a thought in his mind of a what if or why, he’s not afraid to ask it. I really appreciate it of him.

“Our alliance and our organization in general, he pushes us. He’s not afraid to say, ‘Hey, this is not what we’re supposed to be doing. Hey this is wrong,’ or ‘Hey, this is right.’ ’’

Even after winning Sunday, Busch noted much work remains.

“I think next week is another big test for us, as the RCR group, statistically speaking, at Dover was horrendous a year ago,” he said. “Hopefully, we can turn that around.”

While Busch works to reshape Richard Childress Racing, the changes will take time.

“Have you watched our short track program?” he said with a grin when asked about his impact on the organization. “It’s a struggle. We’re working on that.”

Still, Childress likes what Busch has been able to do 10 races into their first season together.

“I think he’s helping us build RCR back to where we want to be,” Childress said after his team’s 115th career Cup victory and 13th at Talladega.

“I have to give all the credit to Austin Dillon. He’s the one that came to me, he knew Kyle was going somewhere else. He said, ‘Pop, what do you think about bringing Kyle Busch over here?’ ”

That simple question changed an organization. And changed Busch.

Runner-up finish leaves Ryan Blaney wanting more

By Apr 23, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — After his winless streak stretched to a 56th consecutive points race, Ryan Blaney was asked Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway if he wonders what more he has to do to win again in Cup.

“Every single day,” Blaney said with a pained smile.

“Every single day.”

On a day where Kyle Busch said he was “lucky” to win, it was Blaney who was next across the finish line in second place for the second consecutive race at this track.

Blaney, who last won a Cup points race in August 2021 at Daytona, was pressuring leader Bubba Wallace for the lead on the final lap. Wallace wrecked after blocking Blaney. That allowed Busch to go by on the inside and take the lead before the caution waved to end the race. Blaney was left to settle for a second-place finish.

Wallace later took the blame for the incident. Blaney also said there was nothing more he could do in that situation.

“It’s hard to block in these cars,” Blaney said. “I felt like (Wallace) kind of triple-moved on me. You can’t really do that. He blocked the middle. He blocked bottom. He blocked the top and I’m there.

“Shame to get turned, but I don’t know what else I can do beside slam on the brakes, and you can’t do that. I’m not blaming anybody. It’s just hard racing. As the leader, I would have done the same thing. You’re trying to block and maintain the lead.

“As second, I’ve got to take every run I can get and keep my momentum. Just one of those things. Stinks.”

Asked what went through his mind after the incident, Blaney said: “I’m mad we didn’t win. That was the thing that went through my head first.”

Blaney and Wallace are good friends, and Blaney said they’ll discuss what happened.

“You never want to have someone turned off the front end of your nose, no matter what the situation is,” Blaney said. “Obviously, you don’t want to do that to a friend. Everyone is a competitor out there. It’s not like I’m going to race Bubba any less hard than anyone else. We’re trying to beat him just as much as everybody else.”

What drivers said at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 23, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT
0 Comments

What drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

Kyle Busch — winner: “Sometimes you got to be lucky. Some of these races come down to that. You got to take them when they come your way. The seas kind of parted there when they (Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney) went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft. These cars are just not stable enough to do that. I saw the 23 (Wallace) just turn a little bit sideways. I was like, ‘Get out of the way, just miss it.’ Tried to see if I was ahead of the 12 (Blaney) by the time it was called. It shut off right here when I was trying to do a burnout. Maybe it’s out (of fuel). I went left instead of going right. Fuel pickup is on the right. Maybe it ran it out. I’ll see. We were sweating it being close. … We got to gamble. You’re up here, got to take the track position when you have it, give it what you can on the restarts, see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out. Knock on wood for this one.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 2nd: “It’s just you get big runs, take them when you can. I’m glad everyone’s okay, but in my mind you kind of triple move like that, triple block, you can’t block three times. I don’t know. Runs are so big. As a leader, with Bubba trying to block, which is the right thing to do. But I think a lot of those, I mean, I got to go somewhere. I hate that cars got torn up, I hate for us being so close to the win. I’m not blaming anybody. Just hard racing at the end of this thing. Unfortunate cars got tore up and we missed out on another win. The Fords were quick. We did a good job working together, but it’s unfortunate we got a little separated there with the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick) having to pit and the No. 10 (Aric Almirola) having a right-front flat. I think we worked great together… just I think someone ran out of gas at the restart zone and kind of hurt our lane. By the time we got back up there, we tried to make every run we could. It’s a fast car, just a shame not to win. This is a completely separate race than anywhere else, so you take it for what it’s worth, get ready to go for the next speedway. Hopefully, the momentum carries over.”

Chris Buescher — Finished 3rd:  “It was a good finish for our Fastenal Mustang. It was not as much fun on the day as I expected. Just really hard to make any moves – lanes just stalled out, handing didn’t seem to come into play. I don’t know if it was temperatures or what. Just not as much movement as we hoped… just thought we’d have more opportunities there. Everybody worked hard and got us up there in the end. We had enough fuel and threw some good strategy in there. We were in the hunt for it. I wanted to see the lap play out. I felt like we had a good run up-top, but looking back I don’t think we had any help, either. I don’t know. At the end of the day, it was a good finish. The race itself wasn’t as much fun as I was hoping for, for us.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 4th: “Wild day. I made a huge mistake coming to pit road. We’re two laps down, and then we were one and was going to get the lucky dog at the end of Stage 2, and then (Joey) Logano had that speeding penalty and barely got us for the lucky dog. It was a battle all day long – very similar to how we kind of were at the end of last year, just continuing to fight and keep doing everything we could to try to maximize our day. At the end, find ourselves up there and in the top five. I would have loved to have a little bit more, but if you told me we were going to finish fourth there — at any point of the race really — even there with 20 to go. We were so stuck in the back and couldn’t really do anything. So, cool to get this Mahindra ‘Old Goat’ car  in the top five and looking forward to next week.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 5th: “We could just never get track position. Felt like we had a car that could win this race if we could get to the front, but we could never get to the front with all the pit cycles and everything. It just kept cycling us back, and it was really frustrating. Toward the end when we got to the front, I feel like if the No. 23 (Bubba Wallace) didn’t spin, we were in a spot to win the race, pushing 8 (Kyle Busch) down the backstretch. It’s just not the way the cookies crumbled.”

Erik Jones — Finished 6th: “It was kind of an up-and-down day. We weren’t really running how we wanted to during the day. But obviously there at the end some attrition got us toward the front. I felt like our car was good and that the Air Force Chevy had speed. We just weren’t up there to show it. We’ll take it, though. A (top-six) is obviously a strong run. I was hoping to come here and have a good day for us and get us rolling with some momentum to Dover and forward. We’re on to some good tracks for us, so hopefully we can repeat the same next week – bring a good car and kind of keep this momentum rolling.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 9th: “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevy team. I felt like we had a very, very fast car. The guys did a very, very good job with that. This is probably one of the best cars I’ve had at a superspeedway. We did a good job in the first stage. In the second stage, we just couldn’t recover on track position, and the final stage was the same story. It’s part of it. We will learn from it and see what we could have done differently. But the positive is that we finished in one piece for the most part and the car was very fast.”

Todd Gilliland — Finished 10th: “Long race for us out there. We never had any good track position, so we were constantly fighting all day for one or two spots at a time. With a team that doesn’t do it every week and starting from the rear, I’m proud of our result.”

Justin Haley — Finished 19th: “This one stung a little. We had a fast No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy and had really good pit strategy all day. We thought we would set ourselves up for the end there and avoided all the wrecks, but we just couldn’t quite get the track position back that we had all day.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 22nd: “There’s so much to be proud of. We had a great race car and ran up-front – led, was in position all day, and then just Ross (Chastain) doing Ross things on that restart. Wiped out the right side of our car, and either broke something in the right-front suspension or had the right-front tire go flat. So, it took a race car that had a great shot to win and crashed. That part is frustrating. But we have a lot to be proud of. Drew (crew chief Drew Blickensderfer) and these guys gave us an unbelievable speedway car again, and we keep showing up to these places with an opportunity to win. The last few weeks we’ve had really fast race cars and ran up-front, so at some point we’re going to convert and win us one.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 32nd: “It was a really solid day for our Wendy’s Biggie Bag team and Legacy Motor Club. This 42 team was really on top of it today. Good pit stops and a fast car there in the race. I felt like we were in a good position restarting on the front row on a green-white-checkered. I got kind of shoved out there and bobbled a little bit by the 1 (Ross Chastain). I just gotta look back and see what I could do better. Obviously, not let the 1 get inside me. Overall, it was a good day until it wasn’t. The results have sucked here lately, but we’ve been running strong. We ran in the top five, the top 10 all day, and I’m really proud of that. I appreciate Wendy’s and everybody coming out to Talladega and all the fans. We’re close. We’ll get there one day.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 33rd: “Thankfully I’m OK, but my car is absolutely destroyed. The cockpit’s a mess. I’m just thankful that I’m all right and all that. It’s just a bummer. We put ourselves in position once again on a superspeedway, and the results don’t show it. Another wreck not of my doing on a superspeedway. I just hate it, but we’ll keep getting better, and eventually it’ll have to work out I would think.”

Harrison Burton — Finished 36th: “Proud of our team. Always fun to put the 21 in the wind. Sorry didn’t work out, but we’re working.”

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins at Talladega

By Apr 23, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyle Busch roared into contention late in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and slid past a final-lap crash to score his second victory of the season.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney wrecked while battling each other for first place in overtime, and Busch charged by on the inside to claim first place a few seconds before the caution flag flew, freezing the field.

The win was Busch’s second at Talladega.

Following Busch in the tangle at the finish were Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.

