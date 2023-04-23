NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins at Talladega

By Apr 23, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyle Busch roared into contention late in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and slid past a final-lap crash to score his second victory of the season.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney wrecked while battling each other for first place in overtime, and Busch charged by on the inside to claim first place a few seconds before the caution flag flew, freezing the field.

The win was Busch’s second at Talladega.

Following Busch in the tangle at the finish were Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.

Talladega Cup results

Talladega Cup driver points

Runner-up finish leaves Ryan Blaney wanting more

By Apr 23, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — After his winless streak stretched to a 56th consecutive points race, Ryan Blaney was asked Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway if he wonders what more he has to do to win again in Cup.

“Every single day,” Blaney said with a pained smile.

“Every single day.”

On a day where Kyle Busch said he was “lucky” to win, it was Blaney who was next across the finish line in second place for the second consecutive race at this track.

Blaney, who last won a Cup points race in August 2021 at Daytona, was pressuring leader Bubba Wallace for the lead on the final lap. Wallace wrecked after blocking Blaney. That allowed Busch to go by on the inside and take the lead before the caution waved to end the race. Blaney was left to settle for a second-place finish.

Wallace later took the blame for the incident. Blaney also said there was nothing more he could do in that situation.

“It’s hard to block in these cars,” Blaney said. “I felt like (Wallace) kind of triple-moved on me. You can’t really do that. He blocked the middle. He blocked bottom. He blocked the top and I’m there.

“Shame to get turned, but I don’t know what else I can do beside slam on the brakes, and you can’t do that. I’m not blaming anybody. It’s just hard racing. As the leader, I would have done the same thing. You’re trying to block and maintain the lead.

“As second, I’ve got to take every run I can get and keep my momentum. Just one of those things. Stinks.”

Asked what went through his mind after the incident, Blaney said: “I’m mad we didn’t win. That was the thing that went through my head first.”

Blaney and Wallace are good friends, and Blaney said they’ll discuss what happened.

“You never want to have someone turned off the front end of your nose, no matter what the situation is,” Blaney said. “Obviously, you don’t want to do that to a friend. Everyone is a competitor out there. It’s not like I’m going to race Bubba any less hard than anyone else. We’re trying to beat him just as much as everybody else.”

What drivers said at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 23, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT
0 Comments

What drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

Kyle Busch — winner: “Sometimes you got to be lucky. Some of these races come down to that. You got to take them when they come your way. The seas kind of parted there when they (Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney) went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft. These cars are just not stable enough to do that. I saw the 23 (Wallace) just turn a little bit sideways. I was like, ‘Get out of the way, just miss it.’ Tried to see if I was ahead of the 12 (Blaney) by the time it was called. It shut off right here when I was trying to do a burnout. Maybe it’s out (of fuel). I went left instead of going right. Fuel pickup is on the right. Maybe it ran it out. I’ll see. We were sweating it being close. … We got to gamble. You’re up here, got to take the track position when you have it, give it what you can on the restarts, see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out. Knock on wood for this one.”

MORE: Talladega Cup results, driver points

Ryan Blaney — Finished 2nd: “It’s just you get big runs, take them when you can. I’m glad everyone’s okay, but in my mind you kind of triple move like that, triple block, you can’t block three times. I don’t know. Runs are so big. As a leader, with Bubba trying to block, which is the right thing to do. But I think a lot of those, I mean, I got to go somewhere. I hate that cars got torn up, I hate for us being so close to the win. I’m not blaming anybody. Just hard racing at the end of this thing. Unfortunate cars got tore up and we missed out on another win. The Fords were quick. We did a good job working together, but it’s unfortunate we got a little separated there with the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick) having to pit and the No. 10 (Aric Almirola) having a right-front flat. I think we worked great together… just I think someone ran out of gas at the restart zone and kind of hurt our lane. By the time we got back up there, we tried to make every run we could. It’s a fast car, just a shame not to win. This is a completely separate race than anywhere else, so you take it for what it’s worth, get ready to go for the next speedway. Hopefully, the momentum carries over.”

MORE: Second place leaves Ryan Blaney looking for more

Chris Buescher — Finished 3rd:  “It was a good finish for our Fastenal Mustang. It was not as much fun on the day as I expected. Just really hard to make any moves – lanes just stalled out, handing didn’t seem to come into play. I don’t know if it was temperatures or what. Just not as much movement as we hoped… just thought we’d have more opportunities there. Everybody worked hard and got us up there in the end. We had enough fuel and threw some good strategy in there. We were in the hunt for it. I wanted to see the lap play out. I felt like we had a good run up-top, but looking back I don’t think we had any help, either. I don’t know. At the end of the day, it was a good finish. The race itself wasn’t as much fun as I was hoping for, for us.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 4th: “Wild day. I made a huge mistake coming to pit road. We’re two laps down, and then we were one and was going to get the lucky dog at the end of Stage 2, and then (Joey) Logano had that speeding penalty and barely got us for the lucky dog. It was a battle all day long – very similar to how we kind of were at the end of last year, just continuing to fight and keep doing everything we could to try to maximize our day. At the end, find ourselves up there and in the top five. I would have loved to have a little bit more, but if you told me we were going to finish fourth there — at any point of the race really — even there with 20 to go. We were so stuck in the back and couldn’t really do anything. So, cool to get this Mahindra ‘Old Goat’ car  in the top five and looking forward to next week.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 5th: “We could just never get track position. Felt like we had a car that could win this race if we could get to the front, but we could never get to the front with all the pit cycles and everything. It just kept cycling us back, and it was really frustrating. Toward the end when we got to the front, I feel like if the No. 23 (Bubba Wallace) didn’t spin, we were in a spot to win the race, pushing 8 (Kyle Busch) down the backstretch. It’s just not the way the cookies crumbled.”

Erik Jones — Finished 6th: “It was kind of an up-and-down day. We weren’t really running how we wanted to during the day. But obviously there at the end some attrition got us toward the front. I felt like our car was good and that the Air Force Chevy had speed. We just weren’t up there to show it. We’ll take it, though. A (top-six) is obviously a strong run. I was hoping to come here and have a good day for us and get us rolling with some momentum to Dover and forward. We’re on to some good tracks for us, so hopefully we can repeat the same next week – bring a good car and kind of keep this momentum rolling.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 9th: “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevy team. I felt like we had a very, very fast car. The guys did a very, very good job with that. This is probably one of the best cars I’ve had at a superspeedway. We did a good job in the first stage. In the second stage, we just couldn’t recover on track position, and the final stage was the same story. It’s part of it. We will learn from it and see what we could have done differently. But the positive is that we finished in one piece for the most part and the car was very fast.”

Todd Gilliland — Finished 10th: “Long race for us out there. We never had any good track position, so we were constantly fighting all day for one or two spots at a time. With a team that doesn’t do it every week and starting from the rear, I’m proud of our result.”

Justin Haley — Finished 18th: “This one stung a little. We had a fast No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy and had really good pit strategy all day. We thought we would set ourselves up for the end there and avoided all the wrecks, but we just couldn’t quite get the track position back that we had all day.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 20th: “There’s so much to be proud of. We had a great race car and ran up-front – led, was in position all day, and then just Ross (Chastain) doing Ross things on that restart. Wiped out the right side of our car, and either broke something in the right-front suspension or had the right-front tire go flat. So, it took a race car that had a great shot to win and crashed. That part is frustrating. But we have a lot to be proud of. Drew (crew chief Drew Blickensderfer) and these guys gave us an unbelievable speedway car again, and we keep showing up to these places with an opportunity to win. The last few weeks we’ve had really fast race cars and ran up-front, so at some point we’re going to convert and win us one.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 32nd: “It was a really solid day for our Wendy’s Biggie Bag team and Legacy Motor Club. This 42 team was really on top of it today. Good pit stops and a fast car there in the race. I felt like we were in a good position restarting on the front row on a green-white-checkered. I got kind of shoved out there and bobbled a little bit by the 1 (Ross Chastain). I just gotta look back and see what I could do better. Obviously, not let the 1 get inside me. Overall, it was a good day until it wasn’t. The results have sucked here lately, but we’ve been running strong. We ran in the top five, the top 10 all day, and I’m really proud of that. I appreciate Wendy’s and everybody coming out to Talladega and all the fans. We’re close. We’ll get there one day.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 33rd: “Thankfully I’m OK, but my car is absolutely destroyed. The cockpit’s a mess. I’m just thankful that I’m all right and all that. It’s just a bummer. We put ourselves in position once again on a superspeedway, and the results don’t show it. Another wreck not of my doing on a superspeedway. I just hate it, but we’ll keep getting better, and eventually it’ll have to work out I would think.”

Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 23, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Busch emerged as a contender in the final miles and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in overtime as other leaders crashed or ran out of fuel.

Busch, who was generally a non-factor at the front until the race’s twilight miles, took the lead on the final lap when Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for first place. The race ended under caution with Busch in front.

“Sometimes you got to be lucky,” Busch told Fox Sports. “Some of these races come down to that. You got to take them when they come your way. The seas kind of parted there when they (Blaney and Wallace) went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft. These cars are just not stable enough to do that. I saw the 23 (Wallace) just turn a little bit sideways. I was like, ‘Get out of the way, just miss it.’ Tried to see if I was ahead of the 12 (Blaney) by the time it was called.”

MORE: Talladega Cup results, driver points

MORE: Ryan Blaney looking for more after second-place run 

The win was Busch’s second of the season and the 62nd of his career. He stayed on the track during the final caution and was third on the last restart as his fuel tank was nearing empty. Other drivers made the same fuel gamble. Ty Gibbs, a challenger at the front late in the race, ran out and finished 31st.

“We were sweating it (fuel) being close,” Busch said. “We got to gamble. You’re up here, got to take the track position when you have it, give it what you can on the restarts, see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out. Knock on wood for this one.”

Busch, 37, became the season’s third multiple-race winner. He led only three laps. Blaney led 47 and Wallace 35.

Team owner Richard Childress said Busch is leading a resurgence of Richard Childress Racing and credited his grandson and team driver Austin Dillon with starting the discussion that put Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

I think he’s (Busch) helping us build RCR back to where we want to be,” Childress said. “I have to give all the credit to Austin Dillon. He’s the one that came to me. He knew Tyler (Reddick) was going somewhere else. He said, ‘Pop, what do you think about bringing Kyle Busch over here?’ I said, ‘I’ll talk to him if he wants to. We sat down, put a program together. The credit goes to Austin for bringing him on.”

Finishing behind Busch were Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.

The race’s first overtime went under caution quickly as Ross Chastain made a move to the middle to challenge Blaney for the lead. Noah Gragson lost control beside Chastain, starting an accident that involved several cars. Behind the leaders, Kyle Larson slid sideways and was hit hard by Ryan Preece. Chastain sprinted away from the contact.

The race landscape changed significantly with five laps to go when Joey Logano switched lanes and was bumped by Corey LaJoie, sparking a crash that involved six cars and brought out the caution flag. Blaney was the race leader.

Harrison Burton was out front with 47 laps to go when he was hit in the rear in a tight draft by Noah Gragson. Burton slid to the inside and off the racetrack before regaining control. The incident led to several cars spinning out near the rear of the pack, causing the race’s fifth caution.

The wreck dropped Burton to 33rd for the next restart.

A last-second move earned the Stage 2 win for Aric Almirola, who beat Chase Elliott to the line by a few feet. Kevin Harvick was third.

Elliott edged Alex Bowman and Chastain to win the first stage. The stage win was the first of the year for Elliott, who missed six races because of a leg injury. Wallace led 23 laps of the 60 during the stage.

Chase Briscoe lost control of his car entering pit road on Lap 44, spun and eventually stalled, causing the day’s second caution period.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 winner: Aric Almirola

Who had a good race: Bubba Wallace was in the front pack most of the day. … Chase Elliott, a winner at Talladega last year, was strong again, winning the first stage and finishing No. 2 in the second. … Harrison Burton, who has had a tough season, led the race in the final stage but was parked by a late-race accident.

Who had a bad race: Tyler Reddick had issues arriving on pit road, losing control and popping the inside wall. … Michael McDowell spun out in Turn 4 on the third lap and was lapped several times during the afternoon.

Next: The series rolls on to Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware for a 2 p.m. ET race April 30.

Michael McDowell’s Talladega turnaround due to some friendly advice

By Apr 23, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — For as much success as Michael McDowell has had at Daytona, including a win in the 2021 Daytona 500, his results at Talladega never matched until a piece of advice from a former teammate.

Since a chat with David Ragan when they were teammates at Front Row Motorsports, McDowell has four top 10s in the last seven Talladega races.

His stretch of three top 10s in the last four Talladega races is matched only by Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones for best in the series at this 2.66-mile track during that time.

It’s a marked change for McDowell, who was eliminated by a crash in six of 10 Talladega races from the spring 2014 race to the spring 2019 race.

As he struggled to finish at Talladega, he ran well at Daytona, placing in the top 15 in 10 of 11 Daytona races in a stretch that ended with his win in the 500.

McDowell couldn’t figure out why his success at Daytona didn’t translate to Talladega.

“What’s the deal?” McDowell said of his differing results at those two tracks. “They’re superspeedways. They’re the same. I take the same approach. Make the same move. Same level of aggression. But time after time when you don’t finish these races, you got to look at yourself and say, ‘What am I doing wrong?’

“I don’t chalk it up to luck. I don’t chalk winning these races up to luck. I think it’s timing and preparation and putting in the work, otherwise Brad (Keselowski) wouldn’t be so successful here and a handful of other guys that have won a lot of races.”

The issue for McDowell was that he often was in a crash late in the event at Talladega.

Ragan, a teammate to McDowell in 2018-19 and again in 2021 at Front Row Motorsports, pointed out what McDowell was doing wrong.

“What was the game-changer for me is I would always favor the top (lane), always favor the top,” McDowell said. “The crashes would always wash up (the track) here.”

Ragan told McDowell to run the bottom lane in the final laps at Talladega.

“Ten (laps) to go, he’s like you just plant yourself on the bottom,” McDowell said of Ragan. “Let one or two of those crashes happen and you’ll be in position. Ten to go, you’ll see me hunting that (bottom) line. I’ll be darned if it didn’t work for about five years now. So I’m sticking to it.”

McDowell has shared the advice with his current teammate Todd Gilliland, who admits he’s a bit skeptical.

“I have had the conversation with him and it makes me laugh because I don’t know if there’s anything to it,” Gilliland said. “But he swears there is. He says, ‘Just look at my finishes. There’s real data there.’ … I’ll have to give it a try.”

