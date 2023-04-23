Michael McDowell’s Talladega turnaround due to some friendly advice

By Apr 23, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT


TALLADEGA, Ala. — For as much success as Michael McDowell has had at Daytona, including a win in the 2021 Daytona 500, his results at Talladega never matched until a piece of advice from a former teammate.

Since a chat with David Ragan when they were teammates at Front Row Motorsports, McDowell has four top 10s in the last seven Talladega races.

His stretch of three top 10s in the last four Talladega races is matched only by Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones for best in the series at this 2.66-mile track during that time.

It’s a marked change for McDowell, who was eliminated by a crash in six of 10 Talladega races from the spring 2014 race to the spring 2019 race.

As he struggled to finish at Talladega, he ran well at Daytona, placing in the top 15 in 10 of 11 Daytona races in a stretch that ended with his win in the 500.

McDowell couldn’t figure out why his success at Daytona didn’t translate to Talladega.

“What’s the deal?” McDowell said of his differing results at those two tracks. “They’re superspeedways. They’re the same. I take the same approach. Make the same move. Same level of aggression. But time after time when you don’t finish these races, you got to look at yourself and say, ‘What am I doing wrong?’

“I don’t chalk it up to luck. I don’t chalk winning these races up to luck. I think it’s timing and preparation and putting in the work, otherwise Brad (Keselowski) wouldn’t be so successful here and a handful of other guys that have won a lot of races.”

The issue for McDowell was that he often was in a crash late in the event at Talladega.

Ragan, a teammate to McDowell in 2018-19 and again in 2021 at Front Row Motorsports, pointed out what McDowell was doing wrong.

“What was the game-changer for me is I would always favor the top (lane), always favor the top,” McDowell said. “The crashes would always wash up (the track) here.”

Ragan told McDowell to run the bottom lane in the final laps at Talladega.

“Ten (laps) to go, he’s like you just plant yourself on the bottom,” McDowell said of Ragan. “Let one or two of those crashes happen and you’ll be in position. Ten to go, you’ll see me hunting that (bottom) line. I’ll be darned if it didn’t work for about five years now. So I’m sticking to it.”

McDowell has shared the advice with his current teammate Todd Gilliland, who admits he’s a bit skeptical.

“I have had the conversation with him and it makes me laugh because I don’t know if there’s anything to it,” Gilliland said. “But he swears there is. He says, ‘Just look at my finishes. There’s real data there.’ … I’ll have to give it a try.”

Dr. Diandra: Examining Kevin Harvick’s first 799 races

By Apr 23, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT


When Kevin Harvick takes the green flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he will become the newest member of an elite NASCAR club — drivers who have started 800 or more races.

Only nine drivers have achieved this feat so far: Richard Petty (1,185 starts), Ricky Rudd (906), Terry Labonte (890), Dave Marcis (883), Mark Martin (882), Kyle Petty (829), Bill Elliott (828), Darrell Waltrip (809) and Jeff Gordon (805). With 27 races left in the season, Harvick is poised to finish his full-time Cup Series career with 826 races, moving ahead of Waltrip and Gordon.

Making 800 starts is an accomplishment, but what a driver does in those 800 starts is even more important.

I exclude Richard Petty from much of the following analysis because his record outstrips everyone else’s by so much. On the opposite side, I exclude Kyle Petty and Marcis, who each have single-digit wins.

The remaining drivers each have at least one series championship except Martin, a Hall-of-Famer and one of the best drivers never to win a Cup championship, and Rudd. Our comparison group is thus seven drivers (including Harvick) with 11 Cup Series championships between them.

Let’s examine what each man has accomplished in his first 799 races.

Finishes

Wins are important, but so is consistency, so I collected data for wins, top-five, top-10 and top-15 finishes.

A table comparing Kevin Harvick at 799 races to other drivers who have met that markJeff Gordon leads in all metrics, winning 11.6% of his first 799 races. Gordon posted top-five finishes in 40.7% of his races and top-15 finishes in 70.8% of the first 799 races he started.

But Harvick’s numbers are among the best. He ranks:

  • Third in wins (7.5% of all races)
  • Fourth in top-five finishes (31.0%)
  • Second in top-10 finishes (54.4%)
  • Second in top-15 finishes (70.2%)

In other words, Harvick has finished within the top 15 in seven out of every 10 races he’s run. Given that his 799 races include 90 superspeedway races (11.2%), that’s an impressive consistency.

Among all drivers, Harvick ranks:

  • Tenth in wins — one behind Kyle Busch
  • Ninth in top fives
  • Tenth in top 10s

Finishing Races

Examining the number of races a driver doesn’t finish shows the challenges of comparing drivers from different eras. The table below shows the DNF (Did Not Finish) numbers for our comparison group.

A table showing the number of DNFs for Kevin Harvick at 799 races and comparing his data to other drivers who have reached the 800-race mark.

Harvick has the smallest DNF rate at 6% — but driving skill isn’t entirely responsible for his holding the top position. Breaking out the reasons for those DNFs shows that better car reliability has led to fewer DNFs over time.

Of Harvick’s 48 DNFs, 31 (64.6%) were due to accidents and 17 to mechanical failures. Engines comprise the largest component of DNFs due to equipment at 12, or 25.0%.

Gordon has a slightly higher car-failure rate: 42 of 99 DNFs (42.4%). More than half of his mechanical failures were blown engines. Even so, Harvick still has a little more than half the DNFs due to accidents Gordon experienced.

Elliott, Labonte, Rudd and Waltrip each had more DNFs due to failed engines in 799 races than Harvick had DNFs for any reason.

Age

Labonte ran his last race at almost 58 years old, the oldest of this group of drivers. But his last race win was more than 11 years — and 120 races — earlier.

Martin holds the record for oldest driver at last win among this comparison group at 50.7 years old. That beats even Richard Petty, who was just 47 years old at his last win. Harry Gant owns the ultimate record for driver age at last win. He was 52.6 years old.

Harvick is a relative youngster, just 46.7 years old at his last win. That’s younger than anyone in the comparison group except Gordon, who won at 45.3 years old.

Another metric that shows how the sport has changed is the time between a driver’s last win and his last race. Waltrip drove 251 races without a win after his last career win. Petty drove 241 races.

Gordon drove just 11. Harvick stands at 21 races since his last win at the 2022 summer Richmond race. Eliminating the champion’s provisional played a large part in decreasing demand for these accomplished drivers. Today’s drivers can also mostly afford to step away when they want.

While we’re looking at age, let’s consider how long a driver remains productive. Because some of these drivers ran only a handful of races for multiple seasons, I’ll use number of races between first and last wins.

Harvick won his third and his 778th race, for a productivity span of 775 races. There were a couple extended winless gaps during that run, but that’s the case for most drivers. Even Jeff Gordon.

Harvick finishes second to Richard Petty in terms of number of races between first and last win, and beats Gordon (752) and Labonte (711.)

Another possible milestone at Talladega?

Harvick has run a total of 225,510 laps in his 799 races. He’s led 15,964 laps or 7.1% of all laps run. For comparison, Gordon led 10.9% of all laps he ran, Waltrip 9.8% and Martin 5.4%.

If Harvick manages to lead 36 or more laps at Talladega, he will have led more than 16,000 Cup Series laps.

And counting.



Jeb Burton wins wreck-filled Talladega Xfinity race

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT


TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton scored his second career Xfinity Series race, taking the checkered flag in a race that went to double overtime, saw one car roll six times and another car end up upside down.

Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Kligerman placed third. Cole Custer finished fourth. Brennan Poole completed the top five.

This the first Xfinity victory for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, which began competing in the series in 2021.

The race featured 10 cautions. There were 48 caution laps out of the 121 laps run.

Blaine Perkins was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after his car rolled six times down the backstretch at the end of the second stage. Perkins climbed from his car after it was involved in a multi-car crash that also saw Dexter Stacey slam the inside wall. Stacey was uninjured.

Daniel Hemric‘s car rolled halfway over and stopped upside down after a crash two laps from the scheduled finish. He was leading when he went down the track to the bottom lane to block and had contact with Sheldon Creed. Hemric’s car came up the track and was struck by other cars and got on its roof.

“I didn’t honestly think I was as far as out as I was and I tried to (come) back,” Hemric said after exiting the infield care center. “I feel like the move I made was late with the run (Sheldon Creed) had. Trying to find a way to win a speedway race.”

Custer won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after Sammy Smith, John Hunter Nemechek and Josh Berry were eliminated in incidents.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been finishing fourth,” Custer said.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Jeb Burton

Who had a good race: Any driver who finished. Half of the 38-car field failed to finish. … Sheldon Creed matched his career-best finish of second. … Parker Kligerman matched his career-best finish of third. … Caesar Bacarella finished a career-high sixth. … Ryan Ellis finished a career-high 11th.

Who had a bad race: The 19 drivers who failed to finish, including Daniel Hemric (21st), Chandler Smith (25th), Justin Allgaier (28th), Sam Mayer (29th), Josh Berry (30th) and John Hunter Nemechek (32nd).

Next: The series races April 29 at Dover (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Blaine Perkins climbs from car after vicious crash at Talladega

By Apr 22, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT


TALLADEGA, Ala. — Blaine Perkins climbed from his car after it rolled six times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The race was stopped for 11 minutes, 55 seconds on Lap 49 for the multi-car crash. Perkins was hit by Jade Buford. The contact turned Perkins’ yellow car sideways and it began a series of rolls down the backstretch. A tire came off his car and struck the front of Kaz Grala‘s car.

MORE: Jeb Burton wins wrecked-filled race

The incident started when contact sent Dexter Stacey‘s car hard into the inside wall on the backstretch.

“Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall,” said Stacey after exiting the infield care center.

Stacey said the contact “wasn’t as bad as it looked. I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

