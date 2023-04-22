Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Cup Series competes at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday and one of the key questions is if the track’s streak of different winners stretches to seven.

The last six Talladega winners have been Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s race marks the 800th career start for Kevin Harvick, who last won at Talladega in 2010.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Barbara Embry, Citizens Baptist Medical Center chaplain, at 3 p.m. … The 313th United States Army Band will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moving to Fox at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott took the lead on the final lap to win last October’s playoff race. Ryan Blaney was second. Michael McDowell placed third. In this race last April, Ross Chastain took the lead on the final lap to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Kyle Busch finished third.

Saturday NASCAR schedule Talladega
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Saturday Talladega Xfinity schedule
Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Cup, Xfinity and ARCA teams will be on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup qualifying begins the day, followed by the ARCA race and then the Xfinity race.

Austin Hill has won both drafting races this season in the Xfinity Series, taking the checkered flag at Daytona and Atlanta.

The forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain for the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 22

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 12:30 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole

By Apr 21, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Hill continued his dominance on drafting tracks, winning the pole Friday for the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hill has won this season at Daytona and Atlanta, both drafting tracks, and will look to continue that streak Saturday. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

MORE: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

Hill won his second pole of the season with a lap of 182.459 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed, who qualified at 181.632 mph.

John Hunter Nemechek, who won last weekend’s race at Martinsville, qualified third at 181.216 mph. Rookie Parker Retzlaff will start fourth after a lap of 181.100 mph, and Jade Buford will start fifth after a lap of 181.014 mph.

Failing to qualify for the 38-car field were Jason White, Jesse Iwuji, David Starr and Mike Harmon.

Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 21, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It isn’t necessary to lead a load of laps to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here are the winners of the past five Xfinity races at NASCAR’s biggest track and the number of laps each led: Justin Haley, 2; Jeb Burton, 20; Brandon Brown, 8; Noah Gragson, 7; and AJ Allmendinger, 3.

MORE: The most (and least) accident-prone drivers at Talladega

It often is necessary, however, to run a fierce final lap. In last October’s race, Allmendinger edged second-place Sam Mayer by .015 of a second, the third-closest Xfinity finish in track history.

Chances are good Saturday’s 300-mile race will produce another tight finish.

Here are details for Saturday’s race:

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Timmy Hiers of Ag-Pro at 4:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. … Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Tony Roberts of Abundant Life Church in Alabaster, Alabama at 4 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the Oak Grove High School Band at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at 3 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last October’s Xfinity race at Talladega, outrunning Sam Mayer by .015 of a second. Landon Cassill was third.

NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Brad Keselowski‘s first and last NASCAR Cup Series wins were recorded at Talladega Superspeedway.

He scored his first Cup victory in electric fashion at Talladega in April 2009, pushing Carl Edwards into a slide — and seconds later into the frontstretch catchfence — as he took the lead in the final seconds and won the race. Keselowski is one of 12 drivers who have notched their first Cup wins at Talladega.

MORE: Toying with the number 200 at Talladega

Keselowski’s last win was in the April 2021 race at Talladega, and his winless streak stretches to 71 races.

Keselowski will look to end that run in Sunday’s 500-mile race at Talladega, a track where he has won six times, making him the leading winner among active drivers at the 2.66-mile speedway. Next on the list is Joey Logano with three.

Here’s a look at Friday’s schedule on the opening day of Talladega weekend:

Talladega Superspeedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mixed clouds and sun in morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 81 degrees.

Friday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 5 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:30 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

