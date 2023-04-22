Jeb Burton wins wreck-filled Talladega Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton scored his second career Xfinity Series race, taking the checkered flag in a race that went to double overtime, saw one car roll six times and another car end up upside down.

Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Kligerman placed third. Cole Custer finished fourth. Brennan Poole completed the top five.

This the first Xfinity victory for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, which began competing in the series in 2021.

The race featured 10 cautions. There were 48 caution laps out of the 121 laps run.

Blaine Perkins was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after his car rolled six times down the backstretch at the end of the second stage. Perkins climbed from his car after it was involved in a multi-car crash that also saw Dexter Stacey slam the inside wall. Stacey was uninjured.

Daniel Hemric‘s car rolled halfway over and stopped upside down after a crash two laps from the scheduled finish. He was leading when he went down the track to the bottom lane to block and had contact with Sheldon Creed. Hemric’s car came up the track and was struck by other cars and got on its roof.

“I didn’t honestly think I was as far as out as I was and I tried to (come) back,” Hemric said after exiting the infield care center. “I feel like the move I made was late with the run (Sheldon Creed) had. Trying to find a way to win a speedway race.”

Custer won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after Sammy Smith, John Hunter Nemechek and Josh Berry were eliminated in incidents.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been finishing fourth,” Custer said.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Jeb Burton

Who had a good race: Any driver who finished. Half of the 38-car field failed to finish. … Sheldon Creed matched his career-best finish of second. … Parker Kligerman matched his career-best finish of third. … Caesar Bacarella finished a career-high sixth. … Ryan Ellis finished a career-high 11th.

Who had a bad race: The 19 drivers who failed to finish, including Daniel Hemric (21st), Chandler Smith (25th), Justin Allgaier (28th), Sam Mayer (29th), Josh Berry (30th) and John Hunter Nemechek (32nd).

Next: The series races April 29 at Dover (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)