Denny Hamlin wins pole at Talladega

By Apr 22, 2023, 12:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin earned his first career superspeedway pole and will lead the Cup field to the green flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 180.751 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola (180.642 mph).

MORE: Talladega Cup starting lineup

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, qualified third after a lap of 180.594 mph. Chase Briscoe (180.390) will start fourth. Ryan Blaney (180.258) completes the top five.

Kyle Larson, coming off his Martinsville win last weekend, will start ninth after a lap of 179.656 mph. Chase Elliott, who won Talladega’s playoff race last fall, qualified 29th after a lap of 177.748 mph. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (177.205) qualified 33rd.

Blaine Perkins climbs from car after vicious crash at Talladega

By Apr 22, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Blaine Perkins climbed from his car after it rolled six times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The race was stopped for 11 minutes, 55 seconds on Lap 49 for the multi-car crash. Perkins was hit by Jade Buford. The contact turned Perkins’ yellow car sideways and it began a series of rolls down the backstretch. A tire came off his car and struck the front of Kaz Grala‘s car.

The incident started when contact sent Dexter Stacey‘s car hard into the inside wall on the backstretch.

“Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall,” said Stacey after exiting the infield care center.

Stacey said the contact “wasn’t as bad as it looked. I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

Oh #$%! Phone call catches Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson off guard

By Apr 22, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin saw NASCAR Chairman Jim France’s name pop up on his phone this week and thought “Oh s—-, here we go again.”

It had only been about a month since NASCAR penalized Hamlin 25 points and $50,000 for comments he made on his podcast about wrecking Ross Chastain at Phoenix. And in that time, team owners, including Hamlin, skipped a quarterly meeting with NASCAR officials because of an impasse between the two sides on charters.

But no, Hamlin wasn’t in trouble this time. Instead, France called to inform Hamlin he had been selected to the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

“It was a good call,” Hamlin said Saturday after winning the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. “He said this is a very high honor and I acknowledged it. … Hopefully, there’s one more big one we can go.”

Hamlin, who is tied with Herb Thomas for 16th on the all-time Cup wins list with 48, seeks his first Cup title.

Kyle Larson had a similar reaction as Hamlin when NASCAR Senior Advisor Mike Helton’s name came up on his phone last week. Larson was in the middle of a bike ride and finished it before calling Helton back.

“I’m like nervous,” Larson said, “because I’m like, ‘Man, Bristol just happened, am I trouble or something?”

Larson was anxious since he and Ryan Preece had contact in the Bristol Dirt Race, although officials didn’t penalize either driver.

“It’s Thursday, are you guys going to suspend me this late in the week?” Larson said he thought.

No, it was Helton telling Larson he also had been selected to NASCAR’s list of 75 Greatest Drivers.

“i was honestly just like speechless because I didn’t really at the time think that I was deserving to be on that list,” Larson said. “You think about 75 years. There had to have been more than 75 drivers better than me to this point. So I didn’t really feel like I deserved to be on it.”

But the stats show that Larson is worthy of inclusion on to the list. He won the 2021 Cup title, scoring 10 wins that season. His 21 Cup victories rank 38th on the all-time list, tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Labonte and Benny Parsons, along with Jeff Burton and Jack Smith.

Talladega Cup starting lineup

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Aric Almirola will start next to Hamlin on the front row in the 10th Cup race of the season. Rookie Ty Gibbs starts third. Chase Briscoe qualified fourth. Ryan Blaney starts fifth.

MORE: Talladega Cup starting lineup

All four Joe Gibbs Racing cars qualified in the top 10: Hamlin (first), Gibbs (third), Christopher Bell (sixth) and Martin Truex Jr. (seventh).

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Cup Series competes at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday and one of the key questions is if the track’s streak of different winners stretches to seven.

The last six Talladega winners have been Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s race marks the 800th career start for Kevin Harvick, who last won at Talladega in 2010.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Barbara Embry, Citizens Baptist Medical Center chaplain, at 3 p.m. … The 313th United States Army Band will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moving to Fox at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott took the lead on the final lap to win last October’s playoff race. Ryan Blaney was second. Michael McDowell placed third. In this race last April, Ross Chastain took the lead on the final lap to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Kyle Busch finished third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega

Dr. Diandra: The most (and least) accident-prone drivers at Talladega

Fast times at Talladega: The year everyone reached 200 mph

NASCAR fines, penalizes Richard Childress Racing No. 3 team

Doug Yates says changes can be made to increase horsepower but challenges remain

Drivers to watch at Talladega

NASCAR official: Possible engine changes need “longer runway”

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson jumps to No. 1

