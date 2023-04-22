Blaine Perkins climbs from car after vicious crash at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Blaine Perkins climbed from his car after it rolled six times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The race was stopped for 11 minutes, 55 seconds on Lap 49 for the multi-car crash. Perkins was hit by Jade Buford. The contact turned Perkins’ yellow car sideways and it began a series of rolls down the backstretch. A tire came off his car and struck the front of Kaz Grala‘s car.
The incident started when contact sent Dexter Stacey‘s car hard into the inside wall on the backstretch.
“Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall,” said Stacey after exiting the infield care center.
Stacey said the contact “wasn’t as bad as it looked. I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”
