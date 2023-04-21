Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole

By Apr 21, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Hill continued his dominance on drafting tracks, winning the pole Friday for the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hill has won this season at Daytona and Atlanta, both drafting tracks, and will look to continue that streak Saturday. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

MORE: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

Hill won his second pole of the season with a lap of 182.459 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed, who qualified at 181.632 mph.

John Hunter Nemechek, who won last weekend’s race at Martinsville, qualified third at 181.216 mph. Rookie Parker Retzlaff will start fourth after a lap of 181.100 mph, and Jade Buford will start fifth after a lap of 181.014 mph.

Failing to qualify for the 38-car field were Jason White, Jesse Iwuji, David Starr and Mike Harmon.

Read more about NASCAR

Saturday Talladega Xfinity schedule
Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Friday schedule Talladega
NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega
Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega

 

Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 21, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It isn’t necessary to lead a load of laps to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here are the winners of the past five Xfinity races at NASCAR’s biggest track and the number of laps each led: Justin Haley, 2; Jeb Burton, 20; Brandon Brown, 8; Noah Gragson, 7; and AJ Allmendinger, 3.

MORE: The most (and least) accident-prone drivers at Talladega

It often is necessary, however, to run a fierce final lap. In last October’s race, Allmendinger edged second-place Sam Mayer by .015 of a second, the third-closest Xfinity finish in track history.

Chances are good Saturday’s 300-mile race will produce another tight finish.

Here are details for Saturday’s race:

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Timmy Hiers of Ag-Pro at 4:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. … Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Tony Roberts of Abundant Life Church in Alabaster, Alabama at 4 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the Oak Grove High School Band at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at 3 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last October’s Xfinity race at Talladega, outrunning Sam Mayer by .015 of a second. Landon Cassill was third.

Read more about NASCAR

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Friday schedule Talladega
NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega
Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega

 

NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Brad Keselowski‘s first and last NASCAR Cup Series wins were recorded at Talladega Superspeedway.

He scored his first Cup victory in electric fashion at Talladega in April 2009, pushing Carl Edwards into a slide — and seconds later into the frontstretch catchfence — as he took the lead in the final seconds and won the race. Keselowski is one of 12 drivers who have notched their first Cup wins at Talladega.

MORE: Toying with the number 200 at Talladega

Keselowski’s last win was in the April 2021 race at Talladega, and his winless streak stretches to 71 races.

Keselowski will look to end that run in Sunday’s 500-mile race at Talladega, a track where he has won six times, making him the leading winner among active drivers at the 2.66-mile speedway. Next on the list is Joey Logano with three.

Here’s a look at Friday’s schedule on the opening day of Talladega weekend:

Talladega Superspeedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mixed clouds and sun in morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 81 degrees.

Friday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 5 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:30 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

Read more about NASCAR

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Saturday Talladega Xfinity schedule
Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Talladega
Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega

Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega

By Apr 21, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

No matter the preparation, the best plan often is no plan when racing at Talladega Superspeedway. That likely will be the case again on Sunday when the Cup Series races there.

“(Speedway) racing is very much kind of this living, breathing, chaos theory,” Brad Keselowski, who has won six Talladega Cup races, told NBC Sports.

“There’s been races I’ve won where no way I win that race if I didn’t catch break this, break this, break this in sequence. You’re like, ‘That’s a one in a million shot.’

“There’s been races that I’ve lost where I can’t believe that one move happened three cars behind me that I couldn’t control that’s never happened before and it completely changed everything. All my planning, all my practice, there was no way to block it, there was nothing I could have done different and you’re frustrated by that.

“Really, you’re left just putting yourself in the scenario and then letting the chaos theory play out and hopeful that it plays out to your favor and not your disadvantage.”

Don’t get the sense that Keselowski is complaining about how random racing at Talladega, Daytona and now Atlanta can be. He’s just noting that a driver is trying to control something that is difficult to control.

“That’s what driving a race car is and leading a pack at Daytona and Talladega or Atlanta … you’re trying to control a whole field that’s not meant to be controlled, that doesn’t want to be controlled,” said Keselowski, who scored his first Cup win in 2009 at this track and also has won at Talladega in 2012, ’14, ’16, ’17 and ’21.

Trying to control the field is difficult enough but is more challenging as speedway racing evolves. Chase Elliott, who won at Talladega last fall in the playoffs, notes how that race was different last year with the field unable to create a third lane of racing. That left two lanes and made it more difficult for those further back to move through the field since the option of going to a third lane wasn’t viable.

“I think there’s probably even more thinking involved as we’ve seen these races kind of change … the way they look and track position has become so important,” Elliott said. “There’s not really a third lane option now with these cars. We saw that at Talladega in the fall last year. We had really good track position all day.

“Then we look at Daytona, this season at the 500, heck, you just couldn’t go anywhere. The lanes get side-by-side and they get stacked up and the third lane is just too sketchy, you almost have to tandem to do that.

“These cars aren’t just locked to the ground like the cars were when they were actually tandem drafting, and it ends up falling apart. Not having that third lane forces guys to be side-by-side … and kind of jockey for position all day. It puts a lot of emphasis on track position, your pit stop cycles, and it makes you think about where you are on the track from the start of the race because I don’t think you’re going to go from 15th to the lead in the last 20 laps unless you get lucky on a wreck or something.”

Joey Logano has found himself in the right position at the right time this season. The two-time Cup champion finished second in the Daytona 500 and won at Atlanta this season, passing Keselowski on the last lap for the victory.

His feelings on racing at those types of tracks?

“It’s a love-hate relationship,” Logano told NBC Sports. “You love it when it goes well and it’s actually a lot of fun. … If you have a good car and things are going right and you can race up in the lead lead and you don’t wreck, you get out of the car and go, ‘That’s kind of fun. I kind of enjoyed that.’

“When you wreck and it hurts, you’re like, ‘This sucks. I don’t want to do this crap. This is the worst.’”

Logano notes that winning a speedway race has a different feel because of the intensity of the racing.

“If you ran the whole race, leading the whole race, and you win you’re like, ‘Whew, thank God we won that one because we were supposed to win that,’ but at a speedway, it’s so intense to the last second. There’s never a relaxed moment. So they just feel different.”

2. Significant wins

Hendrick Motorsports scored a significant sweep when Kyle Larson won last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hendrick drivers have won this season at Phoenix, Martinsville and Las Vegas — tracks that will host arguably the most important playoff races of the season.

Phoenix hosts the championship race. Martinsville is the final chance for playoff drivers to make the Championship Four at Phoenix. Las Vegas is the first race a driver can qualify for the Championship Four at Phoenix.

Joey Logano won at Las Vegas last year. He and his Team Penske crew didn’t have to worry about the next two races and could focus on the championship race, which he won. Both of Logano’s championships have come after he won the opening race of the next-to-last round.

While Hendrick was not dominant at Martinsville last weekend — Larson led 30 laps on the way to the victory — Hendrick cars were the best at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

William Byron won at Las Vegas, leading 176 laps. Hendrick drivers combined to lead 241 of 271 laps (88.9% of the race). Hendrick cars finished 1-2-3 that day with Byron, Larson and Alex Bowman.

Byron won the following week at Phoenix and again Hendrick cars were strong, leading 265 of 317 laps (83.6%). All four Hendrick cars finished in the top 10.

Last year, Ross Chastain finished in the top five at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Martinsville early in the season and went on to reach the title race at Phoenix, finishing second to Logano for the crown.

Larson has scored top fives in each of those races this season, winning at Martinsville, finishing second at Las Vegas and fourth at Phoenix. His average finish in those races was 2.3.

Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Larson, said a focus was put on those three tracks at Hendrick Motorsports after how the organization performed last year.

“We as a company didn’t perform as well as we needed to in the fall,” Daniels said. “We certainly got beat by at least two organizations that I can think of just outright, forget strategy, forget anything else. They just had better and faster cars than we did.

“So, yes, we did circle Phoenix specifically over the winter, and we kind of assembled a group back at the shop to help us attack some of these tracks in the specific areas that we knew we were deficient. So big shout out and credit to those guys back at the shop, those guys and gals. … Vegas last fall, all of our cars didn’t run great. Obviously, I spoke on Phoenix.

“(Martinsville has) been hit-or-miss for us, and it was kind of that way (Sunday), too. Kind of hit-or-miss from what you saw. So we have identified all those races, the keystones that they are, to your point, for the playoffs and tried to make an effort for what those are.”

In the first nine races of this season, Hendrick cars have won four times. Larson and Byron rank first and second in laps led. They’ve combined to lead 853 of 2,385 laps (35.8%) and won seven stages (five by Byron and two by Larson).

Jeff Andrews, president and general manager at Hendrick Motorsports, says more work remains for the organization.

“I wouldn’t consider us dominant,” he said after the Martinsville victory. “I don’t think there’s anybody at Hendrick Motorsports right now that has that comfort level or that feeling. … We need to run and perform like this in the latter half of the summer, early part of the fall. That’s when it really starts to count.”

3. Overlooked moment

It was easy to miss, but the final 20 laps of the first stage in last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway proved key to the finish. Here’s how.

Leader Ryan Preece put Joey Logano a lap down on Lap 57. By Lap 60, Preece was on the bumper of Ross Chastain to put him a lap down. For the final 20 laps of the stage, Chastain held off Preece. By doing so, Logano got the free pass to get back on the lead lap.

So, why didn’t Preece get by Chastain?

“I could have been more aggressive and really moved him, but at that point you put yourself in a position that you get moved back, and I did have some room,” Preece said with Logano behind him and then the second-place car of Aric Almirola.

That was key, having Logano between the first- and second-place cars. Logano was doing everything he could to stay there, along with cheering for Chastain to not get lapped so Logano could still get the free pass.

“I was the biggest Ross Chastain fan,” Logano said.

With Preece not forcing the issue to get by Chastain, Logano worked to keep Almirola behind him so Almirola couldn’t pressure Preece.

“I thought at that point, Preece probably isn’t going to put the bumper to (Chastain) if second place isn’t putting pressure on him,” Logano told NBC Sports. “So at that point, my job became to block second (Almirola) to make sure Preece didn’t get that pressure because as soon as Preece felt that pressure, he was going to move Ross. That was my only fighting chance for the lucky dog there.”

It worked.

Logano was put a lap down at Lap 275 but got his lap back as the field pitted under green. He was among the few who had yet to pit when the caution came out for a tire from Anthony Alfredo’s car on the track. That put him in position to finish second. Had he not gotten his lap back in the first stage, his path to the runner-up spot would have been more challenging.

4. Kyle Busch’s long wait

Kyle Busch’s lone Talladega Cup victory came in April 2008.

Should he win Sunday, it would mark the most number of races between victories at Talladega. Busch has run 28 Talladega races since that win there 15 years ago.

Here is a look at the most Cup starts between wins at Talladega:

20 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (won Oct. 3, 2004 & May 3, 2015)

16 — Richard Petty (won Aug. 11, 1974 & May 1, 1983)

15 — Terry Labonte (won July 30, 1989 & Oct. 12, 1997)

14 — Bobby Allison (won Aug. 22, 1971 & May 6, 1979)

13 — Dale Jarrett (won Oct. 11, 1998 & Oct. 2, 2005)

Should Busch win Sunday at Talladega, scoring a victory 28 races since a previous win at the same track would rank third on the all-time list in Cup for any track.

Here are the leaders for most starts between wins at a track:

45 — Terry Labonte (Darlington – won Sept. 1, 1980 & Aug. 31, 2003)

34 — Ricky Rudd (Richmond – won Feb. 26, 1984 & Sept. 8, 2001)

26 — Mark Martin (Darlington – won Sept. 5, 1993 & May 9, 2009)

26 — Jeff Gordon (Michigan – won June 10, 2001 & Aug. 17, 2014)

26 — Jeff Gordon (Dover – June 3, 2001 & Sept. 28, 2014)

26 —Matt Kenseth (Phoenix – Nov. 11, 2002 & Nov. 12, 2017)

26 — Kevin Harvick (Atlanta – March 11, 2001 & Feb. 25, 2018)

Busch has one points victory at Daytona, which came in July 2008. He nearly snapped that drought in February. He was leading on Lap 200, the scheduled distance of the Daytona 500, but the race went into overtime and Busch was collected in a crash and finished 19th.

5. 800 for Kevin Harvick

Sunday marks Kevin Harvick’s 800th career Cup start. He becomes only the 10th driver in Cup history to start at least 800 races.

Here are the drivers with 800 or more Cup starts:

1,185 — Richard Petty

906 — Ricky Rudd

890 — Terry Labonte

883 — Dave Marcis

882 — Mark Martin

829 — Kyle Petty

828 — Bill Elliott

809 — Darrell Waltrip

805 — Jeff Gordon

Harvick is scheduled to pass Gordon at Sonoma in June and pass Waltrip at New Hampshire in July.

Harvick has 1,272 career starts combined in NASCAR’s top three series — Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. That total ranks first in NASCAR history. Harvick’s 121 combined wins across NASCAR’s three national series ranks third all-time.

Read more about NASCAR

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Saturday Talladega Xfinity schedule
Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Friday schedule Talladega
NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

Dr. Diandra: The most (and least) accident-prone drivers at Talladega

By Apr 20, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Winning a superspeedway race requires two types of skill — drafting and avoiding accidents. To identify the most and least accident-prone drivers at Talladega, I examined all races from 1972 to last fall’s playoff race. I assigned each driver a score by dividing the total number of accidents by the number of races run.

Theoretically, scores should be between 0 and 1. You can think of this number like a batting average, except lower is better when it comes to accidents. Unlike batting averages, a driver can be involved in more than one accident per race, so accident scores could be greater than one.

I include all drivers who have run at least 10 Talladega races between 1972 and the present. I only include accidents that caused NASCAR to bring out a caution. I didn’t include spins.

My usual caveat: A high score shouldn’t automatically be interpreted as signaling that the driver causes a lot of crashes. Some are just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The most accident-prone drivers

The table below shows all drivers with scores above 0.600.

A table showing the most-accident-prone drivers at Talladega from 1972-the present

Road course ace Marcos Ambrose has the highest score of any driver at 0.92. That score arises from 11 accidents in 12 Talladega races. Given that superspeedway racing is unique to NASCAR, it’s not surprising that the Australian import struggled. His average finish was 23.4 with two DNFs.

The second-highest score comes from a current driver known for his aggressive approach to superspeedways. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has 16 accidents in 19 races with four DNFs. Stenhouse’s aggression has, on occasion, paid off. He won the spring Talladega race in 2017 and this year’s Daytona 500. But in the six Talladega races he’s run for JTG-Daugherty Racing, his average finish is 21.8.

Third on the list of most-accident-prone drivers is Danica Patrick, with a 0.80, or an average of four crashes for every five races. She ran a total of 10 races with four DNFs and an average finish of 25.8

Most of the names in this table are current or recent drivers. That’s because accidents at Talladega have gone up over time and the number of cars involved in accidents has also risen.

Honorable mention: Ryan Preece didn’t qualify for the table because he hasn’t run enough races, but he has seven accidents in six races for a 1.17 score. Despite the high accident score, Preece’s average Talladega finish is 15.3 — in JTG-Daugherty Racing equipment. Keep an eye out for Preece. If he can finish an average of 15th with all those accidents, imagine what he might be able to do if he stays out of the chaos.

Most drivers are in the middle

Most drivers’ scores fall between 0.3 and 0.6. Because there are a lot of drivers in the middle. I include just a few of the best-known names in the table below.

Representative drivers with scores around the middle in terms of most-accident-prone drivers at Talladega from 1972-the present

This table features a mix of drivers from different decades, although the more recent drivers do tend to have higher scores.

Jeff Gordon (six Talladega wins) is on the low end of the scoring spectrum, with an effective crash rate of about 30%. Jimmie Johnson (two wins) is closer to the other end of the list, with an effective crash rate of about 55%.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slightly lower than 50/50 with a 0.486. But even with an almost 50% chance of accident, he has six wins and an average finish of 15.4. That shows that avoiding accidents isn’t the only key to winning at Talladega.

Chase Elliott, recently returned from a six-week layoff after breaking his leg, is smack dab in the middle. On average, he’s as likely to be involved in an accident as not. Given that he’s still healing, it will be interesting to see if he chooses to back off if other drivers get too aggressive too early in the race.

The least accident-prone drivers

A table showing the least -accident-prone drivers at Talladega from 1972-the present

The drivers with the least number of accidents mostly come from an earlier time. That’s for two reasons: The first is the same reason I gave for why the most accident-prone drivers are mostly current drivers: Fewer accidents involving fewer cars back in the day.

The other factor is that there were a lot more DNFs back in the day due to mechanical failures.

For example: Darrell Waltrip has just four accidents over 55 Talladega races. He also has 23 DNFs. Twenty of those DNFs were in the first 33 races he ran. The vast majority of his failures to finish were not due to accidents. They were because of mechanical failures. Waltrip completed only one of his first nine Talladega races: He retired from the other eight with blown engines, transmissions or oil leaks.

Bobby Allison had only two accidents at Talladega, but one of them was the 1987 tumble that led NASCAR to implement restrictor plates (now tapered spacers.)

Dale Jarrett is one of the more recent drivers on the list of least accident-prone drivers with a 0.119 score. He had just five accidents in 42 races — and many of those races were during the time that accidents were on the rise.

I would be remiss not to mention current driver Corey LaJoie, with just two accidents in 10 races. His finishing average at Talladega is 21.4, with four top-15 finishes and only one DNF.

Read more about NASCAR

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Saturday Talladega Xfinity schedule
Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Friday schedule Talladega
NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway