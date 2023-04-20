NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The Talladega Superspeedway draft has been known as an equalizer for decades.
The draft tends to jam much of the field into one huge pack, the major effect being the ability of slower cars to latch onto faster cars and keep pace at or near the front.
Among the results are occasional upset winners and last-lap tangles as drivers try to move through traffic. And the “big one,” a multi-car crash that typically occurs at Talladega, often takes out victory contenders.
When Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969, talk in the NASCAR world immediately turned to the number 200.
It was a magical number then, a target of sorts and a new frontier.
As NASCAR’s biggest track, with turns so highly banked safety workers were breathless climbing them, speedway builder (and NASCAR founder) Bill France Sr. was convinced his newest baby would produce stock car racing’s first official 200-mph lap.
The sport didn’t have to wait long for that to happen. In March 1970, while testing at the track in a Cotton Owens-prepared Dodge, Buddy Baker ran a lap at 200.447 mph. The speed wasn’t recorded in competition or in a qualifying session, but it was officially timed and has been recognized as NASCAR’s first lap over the 200 mark.
In April 1982, in qualifying for the Winston 500 at Talladega, Benny Parsons recorded the first 200-plus time trial lap. In a Pontiac built by Waddell Wilson (and powered by a Wilson-built engine), Parsons ran 200.013 in his first qualifying lap and, with momentum built for lap two, reached 200.176.
Four years later, something amazing happened. Drivers who ran the first 100-mph NASCAR-related speeds on the beach at Daytona Beach decades earlier would find their accomplishment doubled. Every driver who qualified for the Winston 500 on speed crossed the 200 barrier. Bill Elliott won the pole with a NASCAR record speed of 212.229. Every driver in the top 19 ran at least 205.
Talladega had produced the speed – throughout the entire field – France had dreamed of years before.
Tim Brewer, then crew chief for Neil Bonnett and Junior Johnson’s No. 12 Chevrolet, stood along pit road with Johnson as Elliott bashed the NASCAR qualifying record with his 212-mph lap.
“Junior looked at me and said, ‘He ran 2-oh-12,’ ” Brewer told NBC Sports. “I said, ‘Where did you get that oh from? What do you mean, 2-oh-12?’ He said, ‘He ran 2-oh-12, Brewer.’ ”
It was a number they hadn’t thought about previously.
“I remember it was a big deal; it was huge that we all did that — 200 at that track,” Geoff Bodine, who qualified third at 208.169 mph, told NBC Sports. “We all aimed at that speed, so when it happened for the whole field it was quite incredible.”
Among drivers who failed to qualify on that record-breaking weekend were three who would make names for themselves in future years: Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison and Mark Martin.
How stressed were the engines on race day? Ten drivers parked with engine trouble.
Bobby Allison won the race over Dale Earnhardt. Baker, Bobby Hillin and Phil Parsons followed.
Elliott, whose qualifying record is likely to stand forever, was among the drivers whose engine couldn’t make the distance.
In those days, Talladega qualifying and Talladega racing were two very different things. Engines were thrown to the wind for time trials, but they had to be treated a bit more delicately for 500 miles at punishing speeds.
“You could go to Talladega and Daytona and run 200 miles per hour, and it was no big deal,” Brewer said. “But when you got heat and cylinder pressures up like we had, you were on the borderline. You had to keep the motor on the rich side, meaning have a lot of fuel in it.
“Qualifying engines then were borderline on compression. You had to give up 10 to 15 horsepower in the race to make them last.”
Often, they didn’t. Exploding engines and the familiar plume of smoke that shot out of the back of the race car were accepted parts of the sport in that era.
Talladega’s wild and free landscape ended suddenly – and frighteningly – the next year when Bobby Allison’s car sailed into the fence along the frontstretch, spewing pieces as it came apart. Allison wasn’t injured despite the heavy damage to his car. His immediate worry, he said later, was that his crash might have killed people in the grandstands. Several fans were injured, but the sport avoided what could have been a disaster.
“I saw that coming, and everybody else saw that coming,” Donnie Allison, Bobby’s brother and a driver whose career was winding down in those years, told NBC Sports. “Bobby came as close to getting in the grandstands as anybody ever wanted to see. I hate to imagine, to even think about, a car in the grandstands.”
Bodine said his aunt and uncle were sitting in the grandstands near the start-finish line when Allison wrecked. “The hood came off, and pieces of the car flew up in the grandstand and right by them,” he said. “Scared the life out of them. If a car wrecked and went backward or sideways, it could take off and fly.”
Donnie Allison didn’t compete in the 200-full-field race at Talladega, but he was at the track that weekend and knew all too well how the increase in speeds was impacting racing — and increasing the danger — at NASCAR’s biggest tracks. Allison said he ran 200-plus during a Daytona International Speedway test in a Banjo Matthews-prepared Ford in 1969, although that speed has not officially been recognized.
“The problem at the time was that we were going too fast for the equipment we had,” Allison said. “The thing was, in our day, was to try to go faster every race. And the tires and stuff were very, very marginal.
“It really surprised me that it took that long for a wreck like Bobby’s. It was horrendous. What it proved was that cars could fly, especially when they went backward.”
Fast had become too fast at Talladega, and engine restrictor plates, which choked fuel and air to the big powerplants of the day, became standard at NASCAR’s fastest tracks. Throttle response lost some kick, eventually leading to the pack drafting that has been a signature of superspeedway racing for decades. Drivers couldn’t push the accelerator and drive away; even cars that were significantly slower could stay in the lead draft.
“To let off the gas and then put the gas pedal back down — there was nothing there, no acceleration,” Bodine said. “No one liked it. Drivers don’t like that kind of racing conditions.”
Although almost everyone involved with the sport understood the need to lessen safety concerns, especially in relation to spectators, cutting into the fast freedom associated with Talladega and Daytona wasn’t popular with many drivers. The big tracks were built for speed, they reasoned, and they wanted to run as close to the limit as possible. They wanted the design of the course and their driving skills to mark the limits on their speed, not the restrictor plate, which became a hated device.
“It was racing at Talladega until Bobby Allison got in the fence,” long-time team owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports. “That’s what changed the whole thing. When they put the plates on, Dale (Earnhardt) and I both went to (NASCAR president) Bill France Jr. and told him, ‘We’ll bring our bulldozers down here and cut one corner so we at least have to slow down without the plates.’ ”
The bulldozers remained quiet.
Talladega’s high banks remain formidable.
How much have things changed? Christopher Bell won the pole for both Talladega races last year. His April speed was 180.928 mph. In October, he ran 180.591 mph.
Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series team has been fined $75,000 and penalized 60 points for a rules infraction at Martinsville Speedway.
NASCAR’s penalty report Wednesday said the team violated the assembled vehicle rules in the car’s underwing assembly and hardware.
Crew chief Keith Rodden was fined $75,000 and suspended for the next two races. The team and driver Austin Dillon were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. The penalty drops Dillon from 21st to 28th in the season standings with 122 points.
Richard Childress Racing tweeted that it was “disappointed” in the penalty NASCAR issued and plans to appeal.
Dillon finished 12th at Martinsville.
On Wednesday, NASCAR also suspended crew members Chris Jackson and David Smith of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Cup team of driver Anthony Alfredo because of a lost wheel during the Martinsville race.
Xfinity Series crew chiefs Mike Bumgarner, Jeff Meendering and Mike Scearce were fined $5,000 each for lug-nut violations.
Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, sees a way to increase horsepower from the current Cup level of 670 horsepower to 750 with minimal costs but acknowledged that the topic is “not one of our bullet points that we discuss in every (engine) builders meeting with NASCAR.”
Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager, said after the Martinsville race that any decision to increase horsepower needs to be made soon because of the time it would take to acquire the appropriate parts and pieces for such a move.
Yates said Wednesday that he agreed with Andrews’ assessment because “this really hasn’t been on our radar screen.”
Yates said changes could be made to efficiently increase the horsepower to 750 but that going to 900 horsepower — a level Cup cars once were — “would be a pretty long runway to get there and probably add a lot of expenses due to the life of the engine would be shorter.”
“It takes a little bit of a runway to get everybody on the same page and do that in the most efficient and economical manner,” Sawyer said. “If there are other options outside the engine it would be far easier for us to pull that lever. I’m not saying it isn’t a good option down the road, but it takes a little longer runway to get there.”
As to any increase in horsepower, Yates said Wednesday: “We’re here to do whatever NASCAR, Jim France and our Ford Performance guys want to do, but I think the (750), I think that’s a pretty easy change. I don’t know if I can envision them doing it this year.”
NASCAR is not likely to make such a significant change in the middle of the season. Part of that is because Cup teams are required to run 16 long block sealed engines prior to the second-to-last event of the season, meaning teams have to run the same engine more than one race. It’s why winning drivers often ask their crew chief if they can do a burnout. Sometimes they can’t because they have to run that engine another race.
Yates noted not all teams have the same rotation of running engines a second time at this point in the season.
“I think we would have to get some sort of answer on those things to be able to make this happen, but that would be a discussion and a great point to bring up,” Yates said of the engine usage rule.
Yates also said that the topic of increased horsepower has been more a discussion point in “podcasts and media.
“I think NASCAR is keenly aware of trying to make sure that we’re having a light powertrain at the track, we’re keeping costs in mind and we’re also keeping the future of the sport in line with what would attract a new (manufacturer) to come into the sport. All those decisions are strategic discussions that we do have with NASCAR.”
Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix 1, Richmond 1)
Past at Talladega: Four top 10s in past six races, won in 2010
Harvick, in his final full-time season as a driver, will be making his 800th career start at Talladega. He is the fifth youngest driver to reach that total. Harvick finished 10th and 29th at Talladega last year.
Past at Talladega: First (October) and seventh (April) at Talladega last year
Elliott, returning to racing Sunday after missing six events because of a broken leg, surprised many by finishing a strong 10th at Martinsville. He has won twice at Talladega and could be a threat to win for the first time this year.
Preece is still looking for answers after a rough start to the season. He won the pole and led the first 135 laps at Martinsville but made a mistake leaving the pits, absorbing a speeding penalty. Preece ranks seventh in laps led this year but is one of four full-time drivers yet to finish in the top 10.
Another week and another chance for Blaney to come in from the cold. His 55-race winless streak is his longest since he started his Cup career with a 67-race winless streak. He was runner-up last October at Talladega and has won two of the past seven races there. Team Penske has won eight of the past 15 Talladega races.