Doug Yates says changes can be made to increase horsepower but challenges remain

By Apr 19, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT
Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, sees a way to increase horsepower from the current Cup level of 670 horsepower to 750 with minimal costs but acknowledged that the topic is “not one of our bullet points that we discuss in every (engine) builders meeting with NASCAR.”

The notion of increased horsepower for Cup cars has grown since drivers — particularly Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano — called for more horsepower after last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway. They said making changes to the engine would help increase passing.

Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager, said after the Martinsville race that any decision to increase horsepower needs to be made soon because of the time it would take to acquire the appropriate parts and pieces for such a move.

Yates said Wednesday that he agreed with Andrews’ assessment because “this really hasn’t been on our radar screen.”

Yates is the son of NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner/engine builder Robert Yates. Doug Yates followed his father into building engines before heading Roush Yates Engines, which supplies engines to Ford teams.

Yates said changes could be made to efficiently increase the horsepower to 750 but that going to 900 horsepower — a level Cup cars once were — “would be a pretty long runway to get there and probably add a lot of expenses due to the life of the engine would be shorter.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, noted Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that it would take some time to increase horsepower significantly if officials wanted to do that.

“It takes a little bit of a runway to get everybody on the same page and do that in the most efficient and economical manner,” Sawyer said. “If there are other options outside the engine it would be far easier for us to pull that lever. I’m not saying it isn’t a good option down the road, but it takes a little longer runway to get there.”

As to any increase in horsepower, Yates said Wednesday: “We’re here to do whatever NASCAR, Jim France and our Ford Performance guys want to do, but I think the (750), I think that’s a pretty easy change. I don’t know if I can envision them doing it this year.”

NASCAR is not likely to make such a significant change in the middle of the season. Part of that is because Cup teams are required to run 16 long block sealed engines prior to the second-to-last event of the season, meaning teams have to run the same engine more than one race. It’s why winning drivers often ask their crew chief if they can do a burnout. Sometimes they can’t because they have to run that engine another race.

Yates noted not all teams have the same rotation of running engines a second time at this point in the season.

“I think we would have to get some sort of answer on those things to be able to make this happen, but that would be a discussion and a great point to bring up,” Yates said of the engine usage rule.

Yates also said that the topic of increased horsepower has been more a discussion point in “podcasts and media.

“I think NASCAR is keenly aware of trying to make sure that we’re having a light powertrain at the track, we’re keeping costs in mind and we’re also keeping the future of the sport in line with what would attract a new (manufacturer) to come into the sport. All those decisions are strategic discussions that we do have with NASCAR.”

NASCAR fines, penalizes Richard Childress Racing No. 3 team

By Apr 19, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT
Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series team has been fined $75,000 and penalized 60 points for a rules infraction at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR’s penalty report Wednesday said the team violated the assembled vehicle rules in the car’s underwing assembly and hardware.

Crew chief Keith Rodden was fined $75,000 and suspended for the next two races. The team and driver Austin Dillon were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. The penalty drops Dillon from 21st to 28th in the season standings with 122 points.

Dillon finished 12th at Martinsville.

The team has not revealed if it will appeal the penalty.

On Wednesday, NASCAR also suspended crew members Chris Jackson and David Smith of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Cup team of driver Anthony Alfredo because of a lost wheel during the Martinsville race.

Xfinity Series crew chiefs Mike Bumgarner, Jeff Meendering and Mike Scearce were fined $5,000 each for lug-nut violations.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
After three consecutive short track races, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to high speeds and drafting this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Sunday’s 500-mile race will mark the third high-banks drafting event of the season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in February, and Joey Logano finished first last month at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Kyle Larson new No. 1 in power rankings

Christopher Bell leads the points standings entering the Talladega weekend.

A look at drivers to watch at Talladega:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix 1, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Talladega: Four top 10s in past six races, won in 2010

Harvick, in his final full-time season as a driver, will be making his 800th career start at Talladega. He is the fifth youngest driver to reach that total. Harvick finished 10th and 29th at Talladega last year.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Talladega: Finished first and fourth last year

Chastain won this race last year and finished fourth in the October Talladega race. He has raced well on all drafting tracks.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 32nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Talladega: First (October) and seventh (April) at Talladega last year

Elliott, returning to racing Sunday after missing six events because of a broken leg, surprised many by finishing a strong 10th at Martinsville. He has won twice at Talladega and could be a threat to win for the first time this year.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Ryan Preece

  • Points position: 28th
  • Best seasonal finish: 12th (Phoenix 1)
  • Past at Talladega: Best career finish is 3rd

Preece is still looking for answers after a rough start to the season. He won the pole and led the first 135 laps at Martinsville but made a mistake leaving the pits, absorbing a speeding penalty. Preece ranks seventh in laps led this year but is one of four full-time drivers yet to finish in the top 10.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 10th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Phoenix 1)
  • Past at Talladega: Two wins — 2019, 2020

Another week and another chance for Blaney to come in from the cold. His 55-race winless streak is his longest since he started his Cup career with a 67-race winless streak. He was runner-up last October at Talladega and has won two of the past seven races there. Team Penske has won eight of the past 15 Talladega races.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position: 8th
  • Best seasonal finish: First (Auto Club)
  • Past at Talladega: Only career win: April 2008

Busch has failed to finish in the top 10 in the past three races. His Talladega record is not impressive — he has nine finishes of 13th or worse in the past 11 races.

Appeals officer restores points to Kaulig Racing

By Apr 18, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT
Final Appeal Officer Bill Mullis has restored 100 driver points and 10 playoff points to Kauling Racing and driver Justin Haley after a request from NASCAR.

During a Tuesday appeal, NASCAR asked that the Kaulig penalty follow in line with the one charged to Hendrick Motorsports for similar violations. Mullis agreed.

MORE: Kyle Larson atop NASCAR Power Rankings

Mullis upheld the fine of $100,000 and a four-race suspension for crew chief Trent Owens but eliminated the points penalties, the most severe of the group.

“In the interest of fairness, NASCAR has requested that I remove the driver/owner race and playoff points fro the penalty to Kaulig Racing,” Mullis said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have agreed to this request, per the rule book. During its opening remarks, NASCAR stated it believes that the violations did occur, the penalties were appropriate and the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly. But, because the Kaulig infraction closely mirrored that of Hendrick Motorsports (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), NASCAR requested I rule in the same manner as the three-person appeals panel following the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on March 29.”

After the Mullis ruling, NASCAR released a statement:

“NASCAR believes that Kaulig Racing committed the violations documented in the penalty notice, that the penalties were appropriate and that the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly when hearing the Kaulig appeal on April 5. However, in the interest of treating all competitors fairly, NASCAR today requested that the final appeals officer remove the race and playoff points from the penalty. The Kaulig and Hendrick Motorsports violations involved the same modified part found during the same race weekend (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), and with fairness and consistency top of mind, NASCAR requested that the FAO match the final Hendrick Motorsports penalty.  NASCAR believes that the updates made to the rule book will address similar issues in the future and keep its promise to the owners for strict penalties when single-source parts are modified.  We are pleased with the swift resolution to today’s appeal, appreciate Bill Mullis’ ruling and now look forward to this weekend’s events at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Kaulig Racing stated: Kaulig Racing is pleased with the ruling of the Final Appeals Officer to amend the original L2 penalty issued by NASCAR following the confiscation of a louver at Phoenix Raceway. Regarding these unique circumstances, it means the world to us as an organization that the sanctioning body is working hard to ensure fairness and consistency across the board within our sport. We are focused ahead on Talladega and look forward to getting our season back on track with Justin Haley.”

The issues with the hood louvers were discovered on the Hendrick team’s four cars prior to practice March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. In pre-qualifying inspection, the same issues were found on the Kaulig car. The parts were confiscated from all five cars.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson jumps to No. 1

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Late-race strategy and a strong car lifted Kyle Larson to victory Sunday at Martinsville Speedway and into the top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

After a decade of struggle at Martinsville, Larson finally broke through for his first win at the half-mile track. He led the final 30 laps and was boosted by a two-tire change during the final round of pit stops.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers own three of the top five spots in the rankings.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Larson (sixth last week) — Larson became the second driver with multiple wins this season with a strong finish at Martinsville. He took the lead late and ran away from the rest of the field, finishing 4.14 seconds ahead of second-place Joey Logano.

2. Ross Chastain (second last week) — Chastain led 31 laps at Martinsville (and didn’t clash violently with the outside wall this time). He finished 13th.

3. William Byron (first last week) — Byron wasn’t a factor at Martinsville, finishing 23rd, his third straight finish outside the top 10. He was running 12th late in the race but reported a vibration in the car and lost spots.

4. Joey Logano (seventh last week) — Logano was lapped early in the race Sunday but had a solid comeback, leading 25 laps and finishing second. It marked his eighth consecutive top-10 finish at Martinsville.

5. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman was absent from the action at the front Sunday but scored an 11th-place finish.

6. Denny Hamlin (ninth last week) — A master at Martinsville, Hamlin led 36 laps Sunday and finished fourth, his first top-five finish of the year. He complained post-race about few opportunities to pass.

7. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — After winning the previous week at Bristol, Bell was a non-factor at Martinsville with a 16th-place finish.

8. Kyle Busch (third last week) — Busch was hit with a pit road penalty early in the race and never really recovered, finishing 21st.

9. Kevin Harvick (eighth last week) — Harvick was running in the top five Sunday before a late-race wheel issue dropped him to 20th. He won the first stage, his first stage win since 2020.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Truex plowed through a tough race day to finish third, his first top-five run of the year. He has finishes of 11th, seventh and third in the past three races.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (10th last week).

