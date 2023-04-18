Appeals officer restores points to Kaulig Racing

Final Appeal Officer Bill Mullis has restored 100 driver points and 10 playoff points to Kauling Racing and driver Justin Haley after a request from NASCAR.

During a Tuesday appeal, NASCAR asked that the Kaulig penalty follow in line with the one charged to Hendrick Motorsports for similar violations. Mullis agreed.

MORE: Kyle Larson atop NASCAR Power Rankings

Mullis upheld the fine of $100,000 and a four-race suspension for crew chief Trent Owens but eliminated the points penalties, the most severe of the group.

“In the interest of fairness, NASCAR has requested that I remove the driver/owner race and playoff points fro the penalty to Kaulig Racing,” Mullis said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have agreed to this request, per the rule book. During its opening remarks, NASCAR stated it believes that the violations did occur, the penalties were appropriate and the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly. But, because the Kaulig infraction closely mirrored that of Hendrick Motorsports (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), NASCAR requested I rule in the same manner as the three-person appeals panel following the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on March 29.”

After the Mullis ruling, NASCAR released a statement:

“NASCAR believes that Kaulig Racing committed the violations documented in the penalty notice, that the penalties were appropriate and that the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly when hearing the Kaulig appeal on April 5. However, in the interest of treating all competitors fairly, NASCAR today requested that the final appeals officer remove the race and playoff points from the penalty. The Kaulig and Hendrick Motorsports violations involved the same modified part found during the same race weekend (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), and with fairness and consistency top of mind, NASCAR requested that the FAO match the final Hendrick Motorsports penalty.  NASCAR believes that the updates made to the rule book will address similar issues in the future and keep its promise to the owners for strict penalties when single-source parts are modified.  We are pleased with the swift resolution to today’s appeal, appreciate Bill Mullis’ ruling and now look forward to this weekend’s events at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Kaulig Racing stated: Kaulig Racing is pleased with the ruling of the Final Appeals Officer to amend the original L2 penalty issued by NASCAR following the confiscation of a louver at Phoenix Raceway. Regarding these unique circumstances, it means the world to us as an organization that the sanctioning body is working hard to ensure fairness and consistency across the board within our sport. We are focused ahead on Talladega and look forward to getting our season back on track with Justin Haley.”

The issues with the hood louvers were discovered on the Hendrick team’s four cars prior to practice March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. In pre-qualifying inspection, the same issues were found on the Kaulig car. The parts were confiscated from all five cars.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson jumps to No. 1

Late-race strategy and a strong car lifted Kyle Larson to victory Sunday at Martinsville Speedway and into the top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

After a decade of struggle at Martinsville, Larson finally broke through for his first win at the half-mile. He led the final 30 laps and was boosted by a two-tire change during the final round of pit stops.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers own three of the top five spots in the rankings.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Larson (sixth last week) — Larson became the second driver with multiple wins this season with a strong finish at Martinsville. He took the lead late and ran away from the rest of the field, finishing 4.14 seconds ahead of second-place Joey Logano.

2. Ross Chastain (second last week) — Chastain led 31 laps at Martinsville (and didn’t clash violently with the outside wall this time). He finished 13th.

3. William Byron (first last week) — Byron wasn’t a factor at Martinsville, finishing 23rd, his third straight finish outside the top 10. He was running 12th late in the race but reported a vibration in the car and lost spots. He falls from the rankings No. 1 position.

4. Joey Logano (seventh last week) — Logano was lapped early in the race Sunday but had a solid comeback, leading 25 laps and finishing second. It marked his eighth consecutive top-10 finish at Martinsville.

5. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman was absent from the action at the front Sunday but scored an 11th-place finish.

6. Denny Hamlin (ninth last week) — A master at Martinsville, Hamlin led 36 laps Sunday and finished fourth, his first top-five finish of the year. He complained post-race about few opportunities to pass.

7. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — After winning the previous week at Bristol, Bell was a non-factor at Martinsville with a 16th-place finish.

8. Kyle Busch (third last week) — Busch was hit with a pit-road penalty early in the race and never really recovered, finishing 21st.

9. Kevin Harvick (eighth last week) — Harvick was running in the top five Sunday before a late-race wheel issue dropped him to 20th. He won the first stage, his first stage win since 2020.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Truex plowed through a tough race day to finish third, his first top-five run of the year. He has finishes of 11th, seventh and third in the past three races.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (10th last week).

NASCAR official: Possible engine changes need ‘longer runway’

The possibility of adding horsepower to race engines to enhance the Cup Series’ short-track package would involve what a NASCAR official Tuesday called a “longer runway.”

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer, responding to driver calls for more horsepower and complaints of limited passing opportunities Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, said adding horsepower is a long and complicated process.

“It takes a little bit of a runway to get everybody on the same page and do that in the most efficient and economical manner,” Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning. “If there are other options outside the engine it would be far easier for us to pull that lever. I’m not saying it isn’t a good option down the road, but it takes a little longer runway to get there.

“When you look at the architecture of the engine today, when you add horsepower to an engine, will the components that the engine is built with today withstand 200 or 300 more horsepower? We work closely with the engine builders. Is there another lever to pull with tires or aero? The engine is a much bigger topic and it needs a much deeper dive to get that right. It’s not as easy as adding 200 horsepower and showing up at the next oval to race.”

MORE: Cup drivers say changes needed

After Sunday’s race, Denny Hamlin complained about difficulties passing.

“We’re in a box with these engines, and NASCAR’s leadership wants us (with these) engines, they keep lowering horsepower, which makes us have to shift,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “So I don’t know if we’re ever going to fix this until we put more horsepower on the cars or build a tire that somehow falls off. We have to try something different because we can’t just have follow-the-leader racing. Man, you want to see passes for the lead and we’re just not really seeing any of that right now.”

On another Martinsville topic, Sawyer indicated John Hunter Nemechek‘s spectacular burnout after his win in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race probably won’t generate any changes to post-race protocol. Nemechek’s burnout spread fire across the underside of his car and onto the surface of the track and did extensive damage to the car.

Zane Smith sparked another fire after winning the Craftsman Truck Series race at COTA last month.

“Celebrations post-race have become something for our fans and drivers,” Sawyer said. “When you win a national series race, it’s a big deal. We want to see our drivers celebrate, see them excited. The teams are doing that in a manner safe as possible. Burnouts have become something in the last four to five years that are quite popular. We’ll take a look at that, but, on the flip side, we want those guys to celebrate. Every situation is a little different. We’ll look at that to see if there’s anything we need to do going forward.”

Sawyer said NASCAR made a mistake in delaying the start of a caution period after a wheel came off Anthony Alfredo‘s car with about 100 laps to go. The wheel was against the wall in Turn 4 and wasn’t immediately spotted by officials.

“That one is on us,” Sawyer said. “We should have thrown the caution sooner. No excuse. The way the tire ended up in Turn 4 against the wall, there was some shadow there. We didn’t see it from the tower. It took too long. We have to be better on that, and we will.”

Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short-track racing

Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway left questions about what NASCAR could do to change the racing and how soon it could happen.

Some drivers again called for NASCAR to give them more horsepower to make passing less challenging. But it came on a day when, according to NASCAR’s statistics, there were more green flag passes than in either of last season’s two Martinsville races combined.

Still, there was evidence of how tough it was to pass.

Joey Logano finished second despite having an average running position of 21.0 — the worst average running position for a runner-up finisher in a Cup race since at least 2008, according to Racing Insights.

Logano, the reigning series champion, started at the back of the field because of an unapproved adjustment before the race. He was lapped in the first stage and got his lap back at the stage break. Logano was lapped again at Lap 275 and didn’t climb into the top 15 until a green-flag pit cycle on Lap 292 of the 400-lap event as others ahead of him pitted.

“You got 30-something cars out there that run within a tenth (of a second),” Logano told NBC Sports after the race. “I was racing cars that I didn’t think I’d be racing, cars that in the past you would pass with ease. I couldn’t do that. … There’s just not enough speed difference in the cars.

“They’re almost the same. There’s not much fall-off. We need more fall-off, and we need a lot more horsepower.”

Denny Hamlin also lobbied for more horsepower after finishing fourth.

“We’re in a box with these engines, and NASCAR’s leadership wants us (with these) engines, they keep lowering horsepower, which makes us have to shift,” Hamlin told NBC Sports after the race.

“So I don’t know if we’re ever going to fix this until we put more horsepower on the cars or build a tire that somehow falls off. We have to try something different because we can’t just have follow-the-leader racing. Man, you want to see passes for the lead and we’re just not really seeing any of that right now.”

There were 10 lead changes in Sunday’s race but only three happened on the track. Of those three, only one came with the top two drivers on the same tire strategy — when Hamlin passed Chase Briscoe for the lead on Lap 257.

For as much as drivers want to increase horsepower, that doesn’t appear to be a likely option for the near future, based off what Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said after the race. Andrews used to oversee the Hendrick engine program.

Asked by NBC Sports about increasing horsepower, Andrews said: “When you start to make changes to that, it requires changes to a lot of parts and pieces. And some of those would be as much as a year to possibly 18 months lead time to get that work done and get parts ordered.

“So it’s a complicated question. I personally do not disagree with you that more power would be something to take a look at some day. It’s a long-term decision for the engine companies to do that.”

If there was still a chance for horsepower changes for 2024, Andrews said: “That decision needs to be made now. Yeah, very soon. Because depending on the parts and pieces, some things, as I said, are easily six months to a year out from a planning perspective.

“One thing that you need to realize is that all these engine companies have ordered parts and pieces for really the remainder of 2023, and to start to change that architecture around, it gets very, very complicated very quickly. That’s a long-term decision for sure.”

So, if not engines, then what?

Tire fall-off.

Hamlin looked to Friday’s Truck race as an example of how tire wear could be achievable. NASCAR started the trucks on wet weather tires, marking the first time wet weather tires had been used on an oval for a national series race. Those tires were on for about 30 laps and in that period, lap times slowed significantly through the run.

“They put a … rain tire on the trucks that fell off 1.5 seconds in 25 laps,” Hamlin said. “We got these Cup cars that somehow don’t fall off a half a second in 80 laps. Until we get lap-time variation, I’m going to keep harping and keeping saying it over and over and over. We’re going to have track position racing, single-file, follow-the-leader, nobody can pass.”

Ryan Preece started on the pole and led the first 135 laps until a pit road speeding penalty put him at the back of the field and he never recovered, finishing 15th. He is among those who want changes to the tires.

“If somebody was asking for my opinion and was willing to let me come to a short track and test the tire, I’d tell them it’s not always about softer tires,” Preece told NBC Sports.

“It’s about being able to lean on that outside of the tire and not have it slip like it’s on ice. To be more aggressive and how I want to drive and maneuver the car … you need to be able to go high and go low and really abuse the tire and the tire take it. Right now, if you try to pivot or make the core do something you want it to do, it just can’t take it.”

Ross Chastain kept Preece from lapping him for 20 laps early in the race and then held the lead for 31 laps despite much older tires than the rest of the field. Chastain also looks at the tire as a key to impact the racing.

“I think we’re in the middle of an evolution of the tire,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “I can’t wait for the next one to evolve as they continue to evolve with this new car. I think they’ll have a tire that will better suit what we’re trying to do.”

Chastain took the lead on Lap 136 by staying out when the rest of the field pitted. He tires had been on for 50 more laps than the field.

“I was racing in the 20s and we stayed out,” Chastain said. “With a little bit of them moving each other for second, I was able to get away (from the field) and I never thought I’d be able to do that. I was super happy when that happened and just as surprised as probably everybody.”

Chastain’s lead showed the challenge in passing.

There’s a couple of ways to look at how challenging passing was. Racing Insights, which supplies statistics to NBC Sports, keeps track of positions changed per lap. Only position changes that take place at the start/finish line are counted.

Sunday’s race had 1,305 positions change in 350 laps of green flag racing (out of 400 total laps). That’s twice as many positions that changed than last fall’s race at Martinsville. That race had 634 position changes in 97 more green flag laps of racing than Sunday’s event.

Since Sunday’s race had 400 laps and most Martinsville races have 500 laps, another way to compare races is to look at the average number of position changes per lap. Sunday’s race had an average of 3.7 positions changing per green flag lap.

The April 2021 Martinsville race had an average of 4.5 positions changing per green flag lap. The November 2020 race had 4.6 such changes per green flag lap. Go back further and the contrast is more stark. The November 2015 Martinsville race had an average of 5.7 positions change per green flag lap. The March 2015 Martinsville race had an average of 7.1 positions change per green flag lap.

That is a 47.9% decrease in positions gained per green flag lap from that March 2015 race to Sunday’s race.

NASCAR measures things differently. It notes green flag passes. That’s any time a car gets ahead of another car on the track — whether the car being passed is on the same lap. Also, such passes can be recorded at any of the scoring loops on the track as opposed to only the start/finish line. There are eight scoring loops at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR recorded 2,206 green flag passes over 350 green flag laps Sunday for an average of 5.8 passes per green flag lap. The two Martinsville races last year combined had 1,907 such passes — 1,233 in the spring race and 674 in last fall’s playoff race.

The March 2015 Cup race at Martinsville had 2,688 green flag passes in 388 green flag laps for an average of 6.9 passes per lap. That is a 15.9% decrease in green flag passes from that March 2015 race to Sunday’s race.

“The more you lower horsepower, the more you lower the gear, the less the tires will wear,” Hamlin said. “What comes first? The chicken or the egg?

“I think that maybe you could build a tire that would be better, but I think this kind of starts with the engine. I don’t know that the France family really wants us running big horsepower anymore. If that’s the case and this is the engine that we’ve got, we have to work with Goodyear on coming up with some sort of a tire that is better than what we’ve got.”

Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson – Larson took advantage of a late-race caution flag and excellent pit strategy to score a convincing four-second victory, his second win of the year.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex wrestled with an ill-handling race car much of the day but rebounded to finish third, his first top-five run of what has been a frustrating season.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe finished fifth, leading a career-high 109 laps.

Chase Elliott – Elliott didn’t count on a top-10 finish entering the race, his first back since suffering a broken leg. But he got a 10th, running particularly well in the final stage.

LOSERS

Legacy Motor ClubNoah Gragson finished 30th and was followed one spot behind by teammate Erik Jones. Both were two laps down.

William Byron – Byron was considered a favorite entering the race but failed to show up near the front and finished 23rd.

Harrison Burton – Burton caused the first on-track caution with a spin and finished 29th, two laps down.

